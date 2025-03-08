Bundesliga Betting: Capital club to lose again

Betfair Saturday Football Superboost

Betfair are back with their Saturday football Superboost and it all revolves around Nottingham Forest's main man Chris Wood v Man City.

Wood has managed to have eight shots on target in his last six games and all that is needed for the Superboost to land is him to have 1 or more shots on target in the game,

There's no need to take the 8/151.53, just click on the odds in the below bet banner to be directed to the pre-loaded betslip where you can back Wood at the super-boosted price of 1/12.00.

Recommended Bet Back Chris Wood to have 1 or more shots on target v Man City WAS 8/15 SBK 1/1

Eintracht Frankfurt v Union Berlin - Eagles to show no mercy

Sunday 09 March, 14:30

Live on Sky Sports

It's been a strange few weeks for Eintracht Frankfurt. They have consistently been occupying third place in the Bundesliga standings, and with back-to-back games against the top two they had a great opportunity to show how far they had come. Unfortunately for Dino Toppmöller's Eagles, they were smacked 4-0 at the leaders Bayern and then lost 4-1 at home to the champions Bayer Leverkusen.

Having been firmly put in their place, SGE did bounce back in style on Thursday as they won 2-1 in Amsterdam, coming from behind to beat Eredivisie leaders Ajax in the Europa League's last 16. If Frankfurt can qualify for the Champions League and have a deep run in the UEL, this will go down as another excellent campaign under one of the most highly rated young coaches in Germany.

Hugo Ekitike has really stepped up in attack since the January departure of star player Omar Marmoush to Manchester City. The young French forward has rattled in seven goals across his last 11 appearances in all competitions, and has scored 18 times since the start of the campaign.

Sunday's opponents Union Berlin were facing Real Madrid in the Champions League last season, but they have fallen hard and fallen quickly. The disastrous decision to part company with Danish coach Bo Svensson over the winter break was hasty and hubristic, and his replacement Steffen Baumgart is floundering.

Baumgart is an interesting case. He took Köln into Europe but was sacked the following year, he failed to make an impact at Hamburg, and now he doesn't seem to be able to turn around the season for a group of players that should be comfortable in mid-table.

Union were smashed 6-0 at Borussia Dortmund two weeks ago, and more alarmingly they lost 1-0 at home to Holstein Kiel last week, handing Kiel their first ever away win in the Bundesliga. Union have scored just 20 goals in the league this term, and they have lost 13 of their 24 top-flight matches. The capital club find themselves an uncomfortable six points above the dropzone.

Frankfurt have won seven of their 12 home games in the league, and I believe they'll win here. I'm happy to back them -1.0 on the Asian Handicap at 2.285/4, which means a one-goal win sees our stake returned, and a bigger victory nets us a chunky payout.

Recommended Bet Back Eintracht Frankfurt -1.0 on the Asian Handicap @ EXC 2.28

Bayer Leverkusen v Werder Bremen - Sidelined Schick can strike

Saturday 08 March, 14:30

In their biggest game of the season so far, Bayer Leverkusen faltered at every level. Their sobering 3-0 defeat at Bayern Munich in the Champions League has surely ended their European adventure, and for the first time in a long time, coach Xabi Alonso is under the microscope.

The Basque coach's decision to rotate his goalkeepers was lamentable, as the clearly inferior Matej Kovar fumbled a simple high ball for Bayern's second goal, while captain and usual first choice Lukas Hradecky watched on in horror from the bench. Kovar is yet to show his quality, and he seems wracked with nerves every time he gets a chance to play.

The decision to not select a genuine centre-forward was scrutinised too, although I have sympathy with Xabi Alonso on that score, as picking a speedy forward line (Jeremie Frimpong and Amine Adli in this case) has worked against Bayern before. The Bayer boss was also pilloried for not hooking the already-booked Nordi Mukiele at half time - Mukiele stayed on, and was then sent off.

Leverkusen are angry, and Werder Bremen could be on the wrong end of a backlash here. Ole Werner's team has lost five games in a row in league and cup and has conceded 15 goals in the process.

The way I'll back Leverkusen is to tip Patrik Schick to score at 10/111.91. Schick has a point to prove after he was once again sidelined for a huge game against Bayern, and he has netted 19 goals in his last 20 appearances in all competitions.

Recommended Bet Back Patrik Schick to score @ SBK 10/11

As my final selection, I'm going to use the Sportsbook's facility to combine bets from different games, and I've put together a 6/52.20 treble.

The first leg is Freiburg/Draw Double Chance against RB Leipzig. Freiburg have won four and drawn one of their last five Bundesliga games, while ailing Leipzig have won just two of their last ten, pushing coach Marco Rose to the brink.

I'll back Under 3.5 Goals in Wolfsburg v St Pauli. The visitors have lost their last four games without scoring a single goal, and are the lowest scorers in the division, but they are defensively solid. Only two of their 24 league games have featured four goals or more.

Finally, I'll back Over 1.5 Goals in Holstein Kiel v Stuttgart. If you combine the 48 games these two have played in the Bundesliga, 43 of them have featured two goals or more.