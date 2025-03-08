Championship Betting Tips: Nine best bets for Saturday afternoon's games

Derby vs Blackburn - Tactical affair to favour the visitors

Saturday, 15:00

Derby are struggling in the final third and have found the net on just two occasions in 2025. It's been particularly painful viewing for the home fans, who have not witnessed their side find the back of the net since Boxing Day. John Eustace, who will be desperate to avoid defeat against the team that he recently turned his back on, isn't renowned for improving attacking numbers and rumours of striker Lars-Jorgen Salveson supposedly picking up an injury won't help matters. The Rams will keep it tight and this is unlikely to be a high-scoring game. Watford are the only side to score 2+ at this venue since the beginning of December and Blackburn may find it tough to break through.

Rovers picked up a point in their first match under Valerian Ismael last time out, however, they've won just one of their last seven on the road and will need to be at their robust best to take all three points. Nevertheless, they're unlikely to lose this.

Recommended Bet

Back Blackburn to Win or Draw and Under 2.5 Goals SBK 11/10

Plymouth vs Sheffield Wednesday - Entertaining afternoon at Home Park

Saturday, 15:00

Plymouth's survival hopes took a hammering on Tuesday night as they slipped to a tame 2-0 defeat at Hull. They've been much stronger at home and have netted eight times across their last three fixtures here. They've scored 71% more goals at home this season than on their travels, however, their continued failure to keep clean sheets isn't helping them climb out of the danger zone.

Sheffield Wednesday have failed to score six times on the road this season, although five of those blanks came against sides who currently occupy the top seven. Against bottom-half sides, they tend to register and should be able to find a way past the Pilgrims this weekend.

Recommended Bet Back Both Teams to Score SBK 4/5

Watford vs Millwall - Points shared in the lunchtime KO

Saturday, 12:30

Watford have quietly put their barren run behind them by taking seven points from the last nine. The Hornets have also kept three consecutive clean sheets and have reignited their faint play-off hopes. Tom Cleverley is the kind of manager who can set up his team differently on a match-by-match basis and they will need to be defensively robust throughout this contest.

Millwall's top six ambitions suffered a blow on Tuesday as Alex Neil's men went down 2-0 to Bristol City. Although they attempted 13 efforts, only one of those was on target and Raees Bangura-Williams was the only player who looked capable of creating anything. They tend to be slightly better on the road, but they may have to settle for a point in this one.

Recommended Bet Back Draw SBK 11/5