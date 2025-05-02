Saturday Football Cheat Sheet: Podcast tips, match previews, superboost and more

Premier League tips and predictions

Mark O'Haire: "Goals should be high on the menu for Saturday's showdown as two of the leading lights for Both Teams To Score winners in the Premier League collide. Despite their lofty league position, Aston Villa have managed just two home EPL clean sheets this season, with a league-high 14 (82%) of their 17 encounters here seeing both sides oblige.

"Only the bottom-three have kept fewer shutouts than Fulham's total of five this term with the Whites recording just three on their travels - 12 (71%) of those 17 games as guests paid-out for BTTS backers, as have 25 (74%) of their overall league outings. A massive 14 of the Cottagers' 16 head-to-heads with top-half teams have also produced BTTS profit.

"Both Teams To Score is 1.705/7 on the Exchange - not the most exciting of prices, but most definitely a value angle to attack. The odds imply just a 58% chance of success, in-line with the divisional averages this season, though the evidence above suggests that's still too big a price to ignore in what should be an enjoyable early kick-off with plenty to play for."

Mark Stinchcombe: "The two worst teams in the Premier League meet at the King Power stadium on Saturday, and despite already being relegated, I'd argue both have something to play for. Ruud van Nistelrooy's Leicester 2.36 have lost 17 of their last 19 games and he must be on his final warning, whilst Southampton's 3.15 interim boss Simon Rusk has another four games in-charge if he wants to prove himself, with a draw and two defeats to show so far.

"This is the second worst defence (76 goals conceded in 34 games - 2.24 per-game) versus the worst defence in the league (80 goals conceded in 34 - 2.35 per-game) so we have to back goals. I think either defence could win this bet by themselves!

"Southampton haven't kept a clean sheet in their last 15 games, they've conceded two or more goals in 13 of their last 16 and three or more in 10 of their 15, resulting in 65% of their matches having Over 2.5 goals, with this bet winning in 14 of their last 16 matches (88%)."

Stephen Tudor: "Will we see a different kind of performance from Ipswich at Goodison Park this weekend now that, with relegation confirmed, the pressure has lifted? Ipswich have shown themselves capable of making an impact on their travels, scoring twice in three of their last four away fixtures.

"This, though, is Everton under David Moyes. Structurally sound at the back, the Toffees have hosted teams in the lower half of the table on four occasions since the Scot arrived, giving up a shot on target every 24 minutes. Everton to win to nil offers up 7/5.

"At the other end, Moyes' men have hardly set the world alight, converting just five in their last eight league outings. If a goal-fest breaks out on Merseyside this Saturday it would be a tremendous outlier."

Kevin Hatchard: "While Arsenal will probably field a decent team here and will want to win to make sure of Champions League qualification as soon as possible, it's hard to get excited about them winning if you consider their recent league form.

2The return leg in Paris is the Gunners' biggest game of the season, so there's bound to be some kind of emotional effect on this match, and Arsenal have only actually won five of their last ten league games at the Emirates.

I"'ll start an 11/10 double by backing Bournemouth +2 on the Handicap. The Cherries have only lost by a two-goal margin or bigger twice this season, and on both occasions they were playing the newly-crowned champions Liverpool.

"The other part of the bet is backing Bournemouth's Justin Kluivert to have a shot on target. The Dutchman has had at least one effort on target in 18 of his last 27 Premier League matches, and overall he's hit the target 22 times in 30 top-flight games this term."

EFL Championship final day tips and predictions

Mark O'Haire: "Over 2.5 Goals has landed in eight of Coventry's last 13, as well as 68% of their overall CBS Arena outings. Only nine of Boro's previous 17 have followed suit, though 55% of the visitors' away days have produced 3+ strikes with the Teessiders getting on the scoresheet in all bar five of those 22 road trips - Middlesbrough should fancy a repeat here too...

"Coventry have silenced only three of their previous 13 opponents and with the match undoubtedly set to open up as the regular season comes to a climax, there should be plenty of opportunities for both sides. With that in-mind, I'm happy to back Coventry to win and Both Teams To Score at 13/53.60. The hosts' home record should prove pivotal here."

Ryan Deeney: "West Bromwich Albion have nothing to play for. They were well and truly in the play-off battle at the point that Carlos Corberan answered the call to his beloved Valencia and the return of Tony Mowbray to both the West Midlands and management in general following illness was supposed to be a lovely, heartwarming story.

"And though his return was well received, the brutal nature of football soon took over. Across his 18 matches, the Baggies collected just 20 points and defeat at home to Derby County on Bank Holiday Monday saw him lose his job.

" James Morrison has taken caretaker charge for the remainder of the campaign and oversaw an entertaining 0-0 draw with Cardiff City with goalkeeper Josh Griffiths shining.

"That draw was perhaps typical of West Brom, who have seen under 2.5 goals strike in 11 of their last 14 matches and both teams score in half of their last 12 league outings while no side has created more than 2xG in a match since their 2-0 win over Oxford United."

Jack Critchley: "Sheffield United have secured third place and they have already one eye on the playoffs. Although Chris Wilder isn't renowned for shuffling his pack, he is likely to rotate his squad for this final-day fixture. With a few knocks, bumps and bruises in the squad, Wilder will want to keep his squad fresh.

"Blackburn have ended the season strongly under Val Ismael and there is still a chance of securing a top-six spot. This possibility felt highly unlikely a few weeks ago, however, the Frenchman has got the best out of players such as Todd Cantwell, Yuki Ohashi and Tyrhys Dolan. They should be able to pick up at least a point."

Alan Dudman: "This should be a terrific match, but at times, County have disappointed me and the column and they've lost three of their last five and lost seven at home all season - which is far too many for a promotion-chasing club. Grant McCann's Doncaster have lost just once since February and are going into Saturday with wins at 2-1 3-0 and 0-3 and were too good for Bradford last weekend.

"KEY OPTA STAT: Notts County have failed to win any of their last eight games on the final day of a Football League campaign (D3 L5), since a 4-1 home victory over Colchester United in May 2012."

European football tips and prediction

Kevin Hatchard: "Bayern have undoubtedly been the best side in the division. They have the best attack (90 goals and counting - the season record is 101), the best defence (fewest goals conceded, lowest xGA and only 199 shots allowed) and they are eight points clear at the top.

"One of Bayern's most influential and impressive players this season has been Michael Olise. The former Crystal Palace winger has delivered nine goals and 12 assists in the league alone, and there's an argument to say that he's actually been Bayern's player of the season.

"Against a Leipzig team that has leaked 11 goals in five competitive matches under caretaker coach Zsolt Low, I'll back Olise to score or assist at 10/11 on the Sportsbook."

Kevin Hatchard: "Inter have won eight of their last ten league games at San Siro, and they could have generous opponents in Verona this weekend. Verona are seven points clear of the dropzone, so are nearly home and hosed, and they have won just three of their last 16 top-flight games.

"If you look at Verona's away games against the big hitters, they have lost 1-0 at Roma, 1-0 at Milan, 2-0 at Juventus, 2-0 at Napoli and 6-1 at Atalanta. Paolo Zanetti's team have scored just one goal across their last five matchdays.

"I can see Inter winning this in a low gear, with Tuesday night's Champions League clash in mind. I'll back the champions to win and Under 3.5 Goals on the Sportsbook at 5/6."

Paul Higham: "Hansi Flick's men hammered Valladolid 7-0 in the reverse, and the 81 goals the hosts have conceded after 33 games is a La Liga record, so even with expected changes ahead of the trip to Milan Barca are mega short at 2/131.15 to add another three points to the title charge.

"Player props are tough here as we're not sure who Flick will end up selecting, but Fermin Lopez, Ansu Fati and Gavi should all start and therefore backed accordingly.

"But I'll go for a fast start here for Barca, as they'd much prefer to get a lead and then see the game out, while in Valladolid they have the perfet dancer partner for that - as they've conceded a goal inside the first half-four in five of six La Liga games at home. So those two stats are encouragement enough to back Flick's men to get ahead early, and stay ahead."