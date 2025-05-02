La Liga Tips: Back a fast start for Barca & Borja to help bag at the Bernabeu

Football... Only Bettor. Watch the latest episode now.

Saturday 17:30

Back-to-back wins, including a shock victory over Atletico Madrid, dragged Las Palmas out of the drop zone only to fall back in after a 1-0 defeat to Athletic Bilbao last week, so they badly need a result against flying Valencia.

As Carlos Corberan has really turned things around at his hometown club, who are unbeaten in eight (W4 D4) as they've climbed seven points clear of Las Palmas in the final relegation spot.

Valencia have won just once away from home in La Liga this season, but that did come at Real Madrid of all places and they're unbeaten in their last five road trips - where both teams have scored in every game.

That's landed in five of seven home games for Las Palmas as well, so although neither team score that many, I'll back them both to find the net here at 3/41.75.

I think Valencia are a decent bet here at 7/42.75 as they're very much in form and a win here would all-but secure their survivial, but they've had a lot of draws recently so I'll take them on the double chance at 4/91.44, as I can't see them losing, and roll that up with goals at both ends for an odds-against price.

Recommended Bet Back Valencia & Draw double chance & both teams to score SBK 5/4

Saturday 20:00

After that epic 3-3 Champions League draw with Inter, leaders Barca have a good fixture to get back to La Liga business as they visit a relegated Valladolid side that lost their eighth game on the spin last time out - 5-1 against Betis.

Hansi Flick's men hammered Valladolid 7-0 in the reverse, and the 81 goals the hosts have conceded after 33 games is a La Liga record, so even with expected changes ahead of the trip to Milan Barca are mega short at 2/131.15 to add another three points to the title charge.

Player props are tough here as we're not sure who Flick will end up selecting, but Fermin Lopez, Ansu Fati and Gavi should all start and therefore backed accordingly.

But I'll go for a fast start here for Barca, as they'd much prefer to get a lead and then see the game out, while in Valladolid they have the perfet dancer partner for that - as they've conceded a goal inside the first half-four in five of six La Liga games at home.

So those two stats are encouragement enough to back Flick's men to get ahead early, and stay ahead.

Recommended Bet Back Barcelona to lead after 20 minutes SBK 7/5

Sunday 13:00

Real Madrid imploded after losing the Copa del Rey final to Barcelona but need to gather themselves and beat Celta Vigo to stay in touch with their rivals and ensure next week's El Clasico is actually a title decider.

Celta are chasing a European place though and will offer a tough test - as Barca found out when needing a 98th minute winner to beat them 4-3 in a thriller in Celta's last away game.

Carlo Ancelotti's side have been forced to scrap out three straight 1-0 wins, but you wonder if one goal will be enough as Celta have scored three in back-to-back games and drew 2-2 at the Santiago Bernabeu in the Copa del Rey earlier in the season, before losing in extra time.

With Antonio Rudiger and Ferland Mendy adding to Real's defensive absentee list, there's almost the temptation to back Celta Vigo on the double chance at 21/103.10 - but their run of 15 defeats in 18 visits (including 10 defeats in a row) doesn't breed confidence.

Instead, let's try and bag a winner with Celta's in-form forward Borja Iglesias priced up at 21/103.10 for a goal or assist in the Bernabeu.

Iglesias scored a hat-trick at Barcelona and had a goal and assist last time out against Villarreal to make it three goals and four assist in his last six games, so if there are defensive frailties in Real's backline he's the man to take advantage.

Recommended Bet Back Borja Iglesias goal or assist SBK 21/10

Sunday 20:00

Probably not ideal for Athletic Bilbao to have to visit their rivals Real Sociedad for the 193rd Basque Derby just a few days after that horror show against Man Utd, so it would take some turnaround to go and win this one.

As Athletic haven't won a league game at Sociedad since 2017, with Real winning five of the last seven home meetings in La Liga. It's a theme for this fixture with the last six meetings being home wins and just one victory by the away team in the last 12 La Liga head-to-heads.

Athletic are 18 points above their derby rivals and have a five-point cushion in the Champions League places, while Real are far more desperate as they sit two points out of the European places altogether.

Bilbao have one of the best defensive records in Europe's top-five leagues so I wouldn't expect too many goals, but the recent run of home advantage can continue here with everything pointing in Sociedad's favour.