Saturday League 1 & 2 Tips: McCann's Doncaster to hold their nerve in 15/2 and 7/1 trebles

Orient can book the final League One playoff spot

Doncaster title hopes to be settled at Meadow Lane

Alan Dudman previews the final day of the season in the EFL with 7/1 8.00 and 15/2 8.50 accas

League One

Leyton Orient kept us going with a win last week and another secures their playoff spot in League One for one last hurrah, and with Reading at Barnsley and both the O's and the Royals on 75 points, their fate is very much in their own hands.

The Londoners have won five on the spin so have hit peak form at the right time although historically have won just two of their 30 away league games against Huddersfield Town (D12 L16), though those two victories have come across their last five visits.

They've been in a good scoring run too on the road and that should encourage us to play on the 8/111.73 in the 90 minutes payout to negate any last minute sucker punches - and we've had enough of those in the column to last a lifetime. They hit three at Mansfield and Crawley recently and scored twice at Cambridge with scoring five across those three games.

KEY OPTA STAT: On the four occasions this century Leyton Orient have finished a Football League campaign with a match against a side from Yorkshire, they are winless across that time (D3 L1).

Nothing is riding on Saturday's fixture at the Sixfields. Northampton are safe and Wigan have zero to play for just above them and they've been the bigger disappointment this term.

Kevin Nolan can count his role as a mini-success at Northampton as the season has been a challenging one, but he's kept them out and has some big decisions now ahead with 16 players out of contract.

Wigan have won four of their last five away league games against Northampton (D1), keeping a clean sheet in each of those victories and Ryan Lowe has addressed a poor run and made them a lot harder to beat. Indeed, going into Saturday they are draw specialists with five of their last seven all stalemates and all seven of those games were Under 2.5 Goals and four clean sheets.

There's nothing on this game and it could peter out into a bit of a non-event, and with Wigan holding nine draws away, that's the best angle here.

KEY OPTA STAT: Northampton Town have won just one of their last 11 league games against Wigan (D1 L9), scoring multiple goals in just one of those matches.

Charlton's form at the Valley has been instrumental in keeping them in the playoff places throughout the season and it's their defensive record that has been most impressive with just 15 conceded in south London all season. That ranks alongside Wrexham's home record and Wycombe's too. Only Birmingham have conceded fewer at home.

Burton aren't big scorers, with just 18 scored on the road in 22 games but they've managed to stay up by the skin of their teeth and Saturday's game is now a bit of an irrelevance after three home matches on the trot and four points collected - their work is done.

When finishing a league campaign on home soil, Charlton have won each of their last three games without conceding a goal in the process and should win here, but they are 4/71.57 and Nathan Jones might rest a few with the post-season games in mind.

KEY OPTA STAT: Burton have previously finished just one of their Football League campaigns against opposition from London, a 2-1 loss to Barnet in May 2012. Excluding 2019-20, the Brewers have failed to win any of their last eight final day EFL fixtures (D2 L6).

League Two

League Two is very much judgement day with the title to be decided, the final automatic spot to be confirmed and Salford with Wimbledon under pressure for the final two playoff spots.

Having watched Chesterfield live at the MK Dons in the winter, I cannot quite believe how much they've progressed since as they looked a poor team, but they've lost just once since early March.

That run has put them in the unlikely position of challenging for a playoff spot in ninth on 67 points, and they have a superior goal difference of +21 to make it interesting if others falter.

Accrington are something of draw specialists at home with 11 and have won each of their last four league games on the final day of the season, winning their last 4-1 against Tranmere Rovers on home soil last year but their xG and xA metrics are low here at both 1.21, and that should give the Spirerites a chance and they absolutely smashed Morecambe last weekend recording a massive 4.25 xG.

KEY OPTA STAT: Accrington Stanley have won each of their last four Football League games against Chesterfield, winning those matches by a combined 12-2 scoreline.

With arguments to be settled elsewhere in the division, this isn't perhaps the sexiest game to look at, but as regular readers know I do like a draw in an acca to boost the price and MK Dons have drawn two of their last three, both 0-0s and it could be a sign of things to come under Paul Warne.

It was a surprising move to me with Warne taking the job as a fairly high-profile EFL manager, and in his three games since joining the Buckinghamshire club, he has won once and taken points with two draws in the other two. He's already mentioned marquee signings for the summer, but for now, it appears he has removed the culture of fear at the club and Warne has always been a fine man manager.

Ian Holloway should not be overlooked for the bouqets awarded in League Two and his efforts should be recognised as Swindon were hopeless before he took over, and he's certainly given them hope and verve, and he seems to be enjoying it too.

This game really rests with the Dons, who under Warne aren't giving much away and in last week's 0-0 with Grimsby there were no big chances created and both recorded low xGs.

KEY OPTA STAT: Swindon Town have won just one of their last 14 league games against MK Dons (D3 L10), a 3-2 victory in February 2019.

From my antepost column Doncaster and Port Vale were the two winner outright tips so I will come away from Saturday with at least one winner.

Both Donny and Vale face tricky games as Gillingham will be no pushover against Darren Moore's side, but Doncaster look too big in price here for the double chance, although Notts County themselves still can make the third spot if Bradford and Walsall slip up.

This should be a terrific match, but at times, County have disappointed me and the column and they've lost three of their last five and lost seven at home all season - which is far too many for a promotion-chasing club.

Grant McCann's Doncaster have lost just once since February and are going into Saturday with wins at 2-1 3-0 and 0-3 and were too good for Bradford last weekend.

KEY OPTA STAT: Notts County have failed to win any of their last eight games on the final day of a Football League campaign (D3 L5), since a 4-1 home victory over Colchester United in May 2012.