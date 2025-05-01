Bundesliga Tips: Olise to star as Bayern chase title

Football... Only Bettor. Watch the latest episode now.

RB Leipzig v Bayern Munich - With Kane in the stands, Olise can shine

Saturday 03 May, 14:30

Live on Sky Sports Mix

Those who refer to the "Kane Curse" must have been smiling gleefully when it became apparent that Harry Kane's first major trophy victory was likely to be completed with him off the pitch. The England captain has waited many years and over 700 games for that first glint of silverware, but a yellow card against Mainz last week will see him serve a one-match ban, so he might see the famous meisterschale secured with him watching from the stands.

Bayern know that a win on Saturday at the Red Bull Arena secures their 34th German league title, but realistically a point is all they need because of Bayer Leverkusen's vastly inferior goal difference. They face an RB Leipzig team that is desperate for victory, as their Champions League qualification hopes were hit hard by last weekend's 4-0 hammering at Eintracht Frankfurt.

Indeed, this has been a really poor campaign for Leipzig. They lost all but one of their eight Champions League matches, and they have really struggled to generate goals all season.

Bayern have undoubtedly been the best side in the division. They have the best attack (90 goals and counting - the season record is 101), the best defence (fewest goals conceded, lowest xGA and only 199 shots allowed) and they are eight points clear at the top.

One of Bayern's most influential and impressive players this season has been Michael Olise. The former Crystal Palace winger has delivered nine goals and 12 assists in the league alone, and there's an argument to say that he's actually been Bayern's player of the season.

Against a Leipzig team that has leaked 11 goals in five competitive matches under caretaker coach Zsolt Low, I'll back Olise to score or assist at 10/111.91 on the Sportsbook.

Recommended Bet Back Michael Olise to score or assist SBK 10/11

Borussia Mönchengladbach v Hoffenheim - Big Tim to spell big trouble for visitors

Saturday 03 May, 14:30

Borussia Mönchengladbach are doing their level best to throw away any chance of making the European places, but they might be facing the perfect opponents in relegation-threatened Hoffenheim. TSG have claimed just six points from the last seven games, and losing influential keeper Oliver Baumann to concussion is a huge blow.

Hoffenheim may find they are only two points above the bottom three by the time kickoff comes around, and coach Christian Ilzer has completely failed to lift the team into a battle for European places. Record scorer Andrej Kramaric has described the campaign as a "big shit season", and it's hard to disagree.

Gladbach have had a largely positive campaign, but a run of one point from four matchdays has seen them hit the skids. Last weekend's 4-3 defeat at Holstein Kiel was disastrous, not least because the Storks grabbed a stoppage-time winner.

The Foals' fall has coincided with a drop in form for star striker Tim Kleindienst, who has failed to score in his last four matches. However, against weak opposition who have leaked 58 league goals and don't have their best keeper, I'll back him to score at evens.

Recommended Bet Back Tim Kleindienst to score anytime SBK 1/1

Borussia Dortmund v Wolfsburg - Kovac and company to do it again

Saturday 03 May, 17:30

Live on Sky Sports

Whether it's a display of grit and determination or whether it's merely a return to the performance levels they should have had all along, Borussia Dortmund are suddenly contenders for a top-four spot. Last weekend's 3-2 win at Hoffenheim was hugely fortunate - Waldemar Anton scored the decisive goal deep in stoppage time, with TSG keeper Oliver Baumann concussed from a prior challenge and staggering around like a drunken pirate.

There's no way the goal should have stood, but it did, and Dortmund have now claimed ten points from their last four games to move to within just three points of the top four. Coach Niko Kovac deserves credit, as does top scorer Serhou Guirassy, who has now netted six goals across his last six competitive matches.

Visitors Wolfsburg have seen their season completely unravel, and it seems almost certain that coach Ralph Hasenhüttl will leave in the summer, if not before. Die Wölfe have lost five of their last six matches, and their European ambitions are dead in the water. Skipper Maxi Arnold is suspended after he was sent off in last week's 1-0 home defeat to Freiburg.

Wolfsburg are on the beach, while BVB have everything to play for. I'll back Dortmund to win, Over 2.5 Goals and Guirassy to score, which gives us a combined price of 13/102.30 on the Bet Builder. Eight of Dortmund's last nine competitive matches have featured at least three goals.