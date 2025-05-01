Alan Shearer Premier League Predictions MD35: City and Villa to strengthen top five hopes

Alan Shearer's predictions for all 10 Premier League matches

Man City and Aston Villa fancied to win as they chase Top 5 Finish

Newcastle and Nottingham Forest could be held to away draws

Liverpool title hangover could open the door for Chelsea

Game of the Weekend

Such a tough one to call because the title is won for Liverpool. Chelsea have to get a result. I'll go for a draw. Liverpool will be out partying all week and may not be 100% which is totally understandable. Chelsea made hard work of their win last week so I'll go for a draw.

Alan's prediction: Draw

Remaining Fixtures

It's still a huge game for Man City. They got through to the FA Cup final so despite all their troubles this season, they could still win a trophy and get Champions League football, which won't be too bad. That's why I'll go for a home win.

Alan's prediction: Man City to Win

This is a tough one to call after watching Aston Villa struggle and look tired last weekend in their FA Cup semi-final defeat to Manchester City. Villa have to bounce back which is why I'm going to go for a home win. I know they haven't got Marcus Rashford for the rest of the season but they have to win so I'll go for a home win.

Alan's prediction: Aston Villa to Win

Home win. I think with Ipswich being relegated and so poor against Newcastle last weekend, and this being one of the last games at Goodison Park, it has to be an Everton win.

Alan's prediction: Everton to Win

They've both had disastrous seasons and for that reason, I'm going to say a draw.

Alan's prediction: Draw

Tough one to call. Particularly with Arsenal's season being the Champions League and having to go to PSG on Wednesday. I'm going to go for an away win.

Alan's prediction: Bournemouth to Win

Home win. Man United's season is all about the games against Athletic Bilbao and the Europa League, so I'll go for a home win.

Alan's prediction: Brentford to Win

Newcastle haven't got a great record down in Brighton, but they did get a very good result last weekend. I'll go for a draw.

Alan's prediction: Draw

What a tough one to call. West Ham's season has been awful and Tottenham's has been even worse with the expectations and, very much like Manchester United, their season is all about the Europa League. I'm going to go for a home win.

Alan's prediction: West Ham to Win

Crystal Palace were absolutely outstanding in the FA Cup last week. Nottingham Forest are a very good team but with the confidence that Crystal Palace will have I'll go for a draw.

Alan's prediction: Draw

