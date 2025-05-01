Alan Shearer Premier League Predictions MD35: City and Villa to strengthen top five hopes
With just four matchdays remaining of the Premier League season all eyes are on the race to finish in the top five, and Betfair Ambassador Alan Shearer believes Man City and Aston Villa can record wins as he gives his predictions for all 10 Matchday 35 games...
-
Alan Shearer's predictions for all 10 Premier League matches
-
Man City and Aston Villa fancied to win as they chase Top 5 Finish
-
Newcastle and Nottingham Forest could be held to away draws
-
Liverpool title hangover could open the door for Chelsea
Game of the Weekend
Chelsea v Liverpool - Sunday 16:30
Such a tough one to call because the title is won for Liverpool. Chelsea have to get a result. I'll go for a draw. Liverpool will be out partying all week and may not be 100% which is totally understandable. Chelsea made hard work of their win last week so I'll go for a draw.
Alan's prediction: Draw
Remaining Fixtures
Man City v Wolves - Friday 20:00
It's still a huge game for Man City. They got through to the FA Cup final so despite all their troubles this season, they could still win a trophy and get Champions League football, which won't be too bad. That's why I'll go for a home win.
Alan's prediction: Man City to Win
Aston Villa v Fulham - Saturday 12:30
This is a tough one to call after watching Aston Villa struggle and look tired last weekend in their FA Cup semi-final defeat to Manchester City. Villa have to bounce back which is why I'm going to go for a home win. I know they haven't got Marcus Rashford for the rest of the season but they have to win so I'll go for a home win.
Alan's prediction: Aston Villa to Win
Everton v Ipswich - Saturday 15:00
Home win. I think with Ipswich being relegated and so poor against Newcastle last weekend, and this being one of the last games at Goodison Park, it has to be an Everton win.
Alan's prediction: Everton to Win
Leicester v Southampton - Saturday 15:00
They've both had disastrous seasons and for that reason, I'm going to say a draw.
Alan's prediction: Draw
Arsenal v Bournemouth - Saturday 17:30
Tough one to call. Particularly with Arsenal's season being the Champions League and having to go to PSG on Wednesday. I'm going to go for an away win.
Alan's prediction: Bournemouth to Win
Brentford v Man United - Sunday 14:00
Home win. Man United's season is all about the games against Athletic Bilbao and the Europa League, so I'll go for a home win.
Alan's prediction: Brentford to Win
Brighton v Newcastle - Sunday 14:00
Newcastle haven't got a great record down in Brighton, but they did get a very good result last weekend. I'll go for a draw.
Alan's prediction: Draw
West Ham v Tottenham - Sunday 14:00
What a tough one to call. West Ham's season has been awful and Tottenham's has been even worse with the expectations and, very much like Manchester United, their season is all about the Europa League. I'm going to go for a home win.
Alan's prediction: West Ham to Win
Crystal Palace v Nottm Forest - Monday 20:00
Crystal Palace were absolutely outstanding in the FA Cup last week. Nottingham Forest are a very good team but with the confidence that Crystal Palace will have I'll go for a draw.
Alan's prediction: Draw
Now read more content from Alan Shearer here.
New Customers can get £50 in free bets!
Available to new customers only. Place a £10 bet on the Betfair Sportsbook and you will receive £50 in free bets to use on Bet Builders and Accas! Opt-in here and T&cs apply.
Prices quoted in copy are correct at time of publication but liable to change.
Discover the latest articles
Most Read Stories
-
Football Betting Tips
Athletic Club v Manchester United: Don't expect a San Mames shootout
-
Football Betting Tips
Tottenham v Bodo/Glimt: Both teams to score is a huge runner at a juicy price
-
Football Betting Tips
Djurgarden v Chelsea: Four tips including hosts to win corner-count at 9/2
-
Football Betting Tips
Nottingham Forest v Brentford: Back 13/5 Wissa to fell Forest and 9/1 Bet Builder
-
Football Betting Tips
Man City v Wolves: Back City streak to continue & 8/1 sharp shooter double at the Etihad