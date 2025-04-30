Alan Shearer Exclusive: Arsenal can still reach the Champions League final

Patient approach in Paris could see Arsenal through to final

Liverpool were the best team in the Premier League by a mile

Plus Alan's views on De Bruyne, Rashford and epic celebrations

Arsenal still have chance to beat PSG

It was an amazing atmosphere at the Emirates before Arsenal's Champions League semi-final first leg against PSG but that changed after three minutes with PSG's goal. When you go to a hostile ground, where you know the atmosphere is going to be amazing for the home team, you want to keep the ball and, if possible, get an early goal just to kill the crowd. PSG did that.

Arsenal never recovered. For the first 20 or 30 minutes, they didn't know what day it was. Then they recovered and were the better team for ten or 15 minutes before half-time - and they didn't need half-time.

There were two really, really good chances for Arsenal. One in the first-half with Gabriel Martinelli one-on-one and then a one-on-one in the second half involving Leandro Trossard. Other than that, I know they had the disallowed offside goal which took far too long considering he was half a yard offside. The positive was that it only ended 1-0. It could've been a lot worse.

At 1-0 going into the second leg, Arsenal still have a chance. What was already a difficult opportunity against a very good side has become a little bit more difficult, but it's not impossible.

Gunners must be patient and keep it tight in Paris

Arsenal missed Thomas Partey in the first leg against PSG. I'm not sure that Dembele has that amount of space in the first three minutes if Partey is playing. He'll be playing next week which means we'll hopefully see a better Declan Rice because it's not his best role, sitting and trying to sweep up play as a number six.

Rice is better when he's driving forward and there was one time last night where he was able to drive forward and that was what created the opportunity for Trossard.

Arsenal's pressing has to be better. For the first half-an-hour in the first leg, they didn't know when to press or sit and it looked really confusing in terms of when and how to go. They didn't get that right and ended up getting picked off. That can improve massively, but they don't have to go for it straight away. If it's still 1-0 at half-time in Paris then that's fine.

Arsenal just have to be a little bit more patient, go with what happens, keep it tight and don't concede because if they concede the first goal early on then it'll be pretty much curtains for them.

Liverpool won the Premier League at a canter

Even when they went 1-0 down against Spurs, I still turned around and said that it'll still finish 4-1 or 5-1. That's the way Spurs are so it was just a matter of how many Liverpool were going to score.

Liverpool have been the best team in the Premier League by a mile and no one could keep up with them. They've managed to get results even when not playing well and that's been the impressive thing about them. Look at Man City, Arsenal and all the teams you thought would be challenging them - City and Arsenal have both had really disappointing seasons in the league for whatever reason but Liverpool haven't. They've won it by a canter in the end.

The celebrations were brilliant at Anfield and they'll be even better when they have the parade the day after the season finished. Congratulations to them.

Amazing Slot got best out of every Liverpool player

Arne Slot has done an amazing job. When you look at Liverpool and how far behind they were last season to where they are now, without bringing anyone in other than Chiesa. He's played with the same team but played it slightly differently and he's actually got the very, very best out of every player. That's the impressive thing.

The midfield which everyone thought would need strengthening has been one of their standouts, he's been able to rotate it. He's obviously got the best out of Mo Salah, Virgil van Dijk and Allison. When you've got those players performing at the top of their games, you've always got a chance. It's a remarkable first season for Slot and he's shown all of the highest qualities in a coaching sense to get the best out of his squad.

Liverpool can overtake Man Utd next season

The target for Liverpool and Slot is always to win the Premier League and to win every trophy. That's the football club that they are and you have to do it at Liverpool.

It's been an amazing season for them. There were the disappointments of how they went out of the cups but that happens. Winning league titles is what Liverpool are all about. They've won number 20 now and will be looking to win number 21.

Man United have 20 titles too, but they are miles away from winning the Premier League so Liverpool won't have to worry about United winning number 21 for a while. Liverpool will be a lot closer to it next season than United will be.

Liverpool's title celebrations will be unforgettable

I won the Premier League with Blackburn 30 years ago and I wish that we, like Liverpool, had done it before the last day of the season because of the nerves. But the party doesn't change whether you win it three weeks before or on the last day of the season.

Our party went on right throughout the night and it was one of those where you get to bed when it's light outside, wake up a few hours later and get back partying again. It went on for four or five days which was amazing.

Liverpool's parade will be incredible, as were the scenes at Anfield last weekend. They're good days and ones that you never, ever forget.

Salah just wants goals and won't care about assists

It's a great feeling to have as a player - walking out onto a pitch knowing that you're going to play a huge part in your team scoring and winning. I always felt that it was a privilege because, not only are the fans looking at you to do something special, but you've got your own players. That gave me great confidence and belief.

Whether it was a cross, 30-yarder, one-yard tap in or a penalty - I took great confidence from knowing that everyone was staring at me. When I had it at Newcastle or Blackburn, it was such a great feeling.

I don't know how many assists I got in my career. I wasn't that bothered about assists and they're something that has just come in over the past few years. If I'm honest with you, they didn't really mean anything to me. I just wanted goals.

I remember my goals at Blackburn - I scored 34, 34 and 31 in three consecutive league seasons. That's what I was interested in and I know the game's changed but if you asked Mo Salah, he's interested in the goals rather than the assists as well.

Salah staying is great for the Premier League

There's no doubt that Mo Salah has already put himself in the list of a Premier League greats. When you look at some of the incredible players we've had from abroad who have made our league so much better, he is one of the best of those. Even if you're not a Liverpool fan, you do appreciate how good he is and what he's done for Liverpool Football Club.

It's great that we've got Salah in the Premier League for another two years because there was a serious point where we thought his time may be up but two more years of watching him smash goals in every single week is great for the Premier League, absolutely.

Egyptian will continue to be defenders' nightmare

A great goalscorer is one who can go again every single season. As I got older, I suffered three serious injuries so I had to change my game but I was always still confident that I could go out and get goals. Even when I retired I knew there were a few in me but I also knew my legs had gone.

Salah is looking as good, fit and sharp as we've ever seen him and there's no reason to doubt that this will change. For me, it won't. I think we'll see the same Salah next season. He hasn't had serious injuries, he still looks as good, quick and sharp as he always has. He's going to be a nightmare for defenders over the next two years.

I want De Bruyne to stay in the Premier League

Whether he wants to go and play in the sunshine somewhere in America, or whether he wants to stay in our great league, I don't know what his plans are but I'd love to see Kevin De Bruyne stay here. I still think he has so much to offer in the Premier League. He's had one or two injuries but that happens and you have to get over that.

When you talk about one of the Premier League greats and what he's done for Man City and how great he's been - he's the one player that I look back on and think 'if only I could've played with him.'

I'm really happy with my goals but I'm absolutely certain I'd have scored more if I played with him. The way he's put things on a plate and the brilliance we've seen week in, week out has been incredible. He's the one player I think I could've played alongside.

City legend can still do a job at the highest level

The end comes to all, whether it's the end of a career or your time at a football club. It naturally happens and we can't go on forever. Is De Bruyne as good now as he was three or four years ago? Probably not so I'm not surprised from that point of view but he could still do a job for them 100%.

There's no doubt he can do a job at the highest level in the Premier League. Whether he can do that every single week remains to be seen and that's maybe why Manchester City chose not to give him the deal. But he could without a doubt still do a job at the highest level in the Premier League.

Injury is blow but Rashford has shown ability at Villa

Marcus Rashford's season-ending injury is a big blow for him because, with Aston Villa, he was getting back to somewhere near his best. It's a significant blow too for Villa because they've now got one fewer option up front when they are still trying to qualify for next season's Champions League.

As for Rashford's future, we don't know what Manchester United or Marcus are thinking. We also don't know how much Villa can spend in terms of a transfer fee and his contract. All of those things are difficult to weigh up and, unless you're inside United or Villa, it's difficult to judge.

There's no doubt that his ability is still there and Unai Emery has got that out of him since he arrived on loan. But it's all about what Marcus wants and what United decide is right for them.

There are many unknowns regarding his future, but there's no doubt that the player's ability is still there.