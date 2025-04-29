Premier League Player Stats Sheet: Barnes' goal threat grows and Colwill man racks up fouls

Newcastle's Barnes is getting involved in goals

Fulham's Muniz the man to back for shots on target

Chelsea's Colwill the expert in first-half fouls

Which players are in form in the Premier League right now? Our Betfair player stats watch column will take a look at some of the best player performance stats for betting, the key players to watch this weekend and trending players to keep an eye on.

Back Barnes for goal involvements

There are plenty of in-form players around the Premier League, but for consistency it's hard to beat Harvey Barnes who has a goal or assist in six of his last seven league games for Newcastle.

It's an even split with a goal in three games and an assist in the other three, so Barnes is a proper dual threat who is putting a serious run of form together ahead of the Magpies' trip to Brighton on Sunday.

Eddie Howe's men can't take their foot off the gas with a Champions League place to play for so they'll be forcing the issue at Brighton, and Barnes is in the sort of form that should make him a huge threat on the south coast.

Premier League goal involvements: Ones to watch

There are two from the Aston Villa v Fulham fixture at Villa Park to watch for, as Ryan Sessignon has done brilliantly recently with a goal or assist in five of his last six games - in two of those games he came on as a sub but he's started the last four.

And Morgan Rogers has been great in the league for Villa with a goal involvement in in four of his last five games and five of seven.

English Premier League - Top 5 Goalscorers

Full stats Powered by

Muniz the main for shots on target

There are a couple of big names on good runs for shots on target (see below) but a lesser light worth a look is Fulham's Rodrigo Muniz for their trip to Aston Villa on Saturday in the lunchtime kick-off.

He's hit the target at least once in his last four league games and five on the spin in all competitions, which have also included three goals, so he's very much a man in form.

Villa are great at home but have to recover from their FA Cup disappointment as they battle for the top five. That pressure could make them vulnerable. Muniz has two goals and four shots on target in his last four Premier League away games.

After scoring against Spurs, Liverpool and Arsenal lately, he should be on your shortlist for a goal at Villa Park - but he definitely should be down to hit the target at the very least.

Premier League shots on target: Ones to watch

Alexander Isak is an obvious shout as he's hit the target in last four and in five of last six, so he'll be all the rage as Newcastle make the trip to Brighton on Sunday. Before that, you could get your weekend off to a good start by again siding with Matheus Cunha.

Wolves visit Man City on Friday night as big underdogs but no team in the league can match their six straight wins and Cunha is the only player to have a shot on target in 10 straight Premier League games. Six of those are multiple SOT games, so back him at the Etihad to maintain that run.

English Premier League - Top 5 Shots On Target

Full stats Powered by

Colwill the main culprit in first-half fouls

Levi Colwill was mentioned as one to watch last week and is now upgraded to the main man after extending his run of first-half fouls to eight straight Premier League games.

Chelsea host newly-crowned champions Liverpool on Sunday so there's plenty of opportunity for Colwill to extend his streak as well.

And in his last four appearances he's given away multiple fouls in the first half so you can back him for that, or for multiple fouls in general but his stats suggest the vast majority of his transgressions will come in the opening 45 minutes.

Premier League fouls committed: Ones to watch

Tyler Adams took his streak of first-half fouls to four games and next up Bournemouth visit Arsenal, while Calvin Bassey is the big challenger to Colwill's crown as the big Fulham defender has given away a first-half foul in six straight outings.

English Premier League - Top 5 Fouls

Full stats Powered by

Trossard and Marmoush on shooting sprees

For volume shooters then Leandro Trossard and Omar Marmoush are the ones to follow heading into the weekend.

Man City face Wolves as they kick-off this set of fixtures on Friday night with Marmoush having at least three shots in his last five league games, and six overall if you include the weekend's FA Cup semi-final.

He had four against Man Utd and nine against Leicester but Wolves are in decent form so best temper those expectations while still keeping him on side.

Trossard has emerged as a vital forward for Mikel Arteta of late and Arsenal host Bournemouth with Trossard having 3+ shots on his last four outings, but if you exclude a late 13-minute cameo as a sub it's actually his last six in a row.

In his last eight league starts, he's had 3+ shots seven times, and registered two on the other one so, if he starts against the Cherries then get him in your Bet Builders or player props shortlist.

Premier League shots: Ones to watch

It's a shorter range of form for West Ham's Mohammed Kudus, but he's had 2+ shots in his last three games. Form meets opportunity here as the Hammers host Tottenham in between Spurs' huge Europa League semi-final so I wouldn't expect too mush resistance from Big Ange's side at the London Stadium.

Kudus has had 2+ shots in four of his last six starts and looks in great touch at the moment. I'd look for him in a number of attacking markets but shots being the main focus.

English Premier League - Top 5 Shots

