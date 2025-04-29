Premier League Player Stats Sheet: Barnes' goal threat grows and Colwill man racks up fouls
Paul Higham has the pick of the Premier League player performance stats with under the radar Harvey Barnes and Rodrigo Muniz the star attraction plus a Chelsea man who has become the go-to guy for first-half fouls...
-
Newcastle's Barnes is getting involved in goals
-
Fulham's Muniz the man to back for shots on target
-
Chelsea's Colwill the expert in first-half fouls
Which players are in form in the Premier League right now? Our Betfair player stats watch column will take a look at some of the best player performance stats for betting, the key players to watch this weekend and trending players to keep an eye on.
Back Barnes for goal involvements
There are plenty of in-form players around the Premier League, but for consistency it's hard to beat Harvey Barnes who has a goal or assist in six of his last seven league games for Newcastle.
It's an even split with a goal in three games and an assist in the other three, so Barnes is a proper dual threat who is putting a serious run of form together ahead of the Magpies' trip to Brighton on Sunday.
Eddie Howe's men can't take their foot off the gas with a Champions League place to play for so they'll be forcing the issue at Brighton, and Barnes is in the sort of form that should make him a huge threat on the south coast.
Premier League goal involvements: Ones to watch
There are two from the Aston Villa v Fulham fixture at Villa Park to watch for, as Ryan Sessignon has done brilliantly recently with a goal or assist in five of his last six games - in two of those games he came on as a sub but he's started the last four.
And Morgan Rogers has been great in the league for Villa with a goal involvement in in four of his last five games and five of seven.
English Premier League - Top 5 Goalscorers
|Player
|Team
|Goals Scored
|Mohamed Salah
|Liverpool
|28
|Alexander Isak
|Newcastle
|22
|Erling Haaland
|Man City
|21
|Chris Wood
|Nottm Forest
|19
|Bryan Mbeumo
|Brentford
|16
|Yoane Wissa
|Brentford
|16
|Ollie Watkins
|Aston Villa
|15
|Matheus Cunha
|Wolves
|15
|Jean-Philippe Mateta
|Crystal Palace
|14
|Cole Palmer
|Chelsea
|14
|Jørgen Strand Larsen
|Wolves
|13
|Luis Díaz
|Liverpool
|12
|Liam Delap
|Ipswich
|12
|Justin Kluivert
|Bournemouth
|12
|Brennan Johnson
|Tottenham
|11
|Raúl Jiménez
|Fulham
|10
|Nicolas Jackson
|Chelsea
|10
|João Pedro
|Brighton
|10
|Alex Iwobi
|Fulham
|9
|Antoine Semenyo
|Bournemouth
|9
|Kaoru Mitoma
|Brighton
|9
|Cody Gakpo
|Liverpool
|9
|James Maddison
|Tottenham
|9
|Jarrod Bowen
|West Ham
|9
|Harvey Barnes
|Newcastle
|9
|Danny Welbeck
|Brighton
|9
|Evanilson
|Bournemouth
|9
|Kai Havertz
|Arsenal
|9
|Leandro Trossard
|Arsenal
|8
|Bruno Fernandes
|Man Utd
|8
|Morgan Rogers
|Aston Villa
|8
|Rodrigo Muniz
|Fulham
|8
|Jacob Murphy
|Newcastle
|8
|Tomás Soucek
|West Ham
|8
|Dominic Solanke
|Tottenham
|8
|Ismaïla Sarr
|Crystal Palace
|7
|Kevin Schade
|Brentford
|7
|Jamie Vardy
|Leicester
|7
|Dango Ouattara
|Bournemouth
|7
|Dejan Kulusevski
|Tottenham
|7
|Iliman Ndiaye
|Everton
|7
|Gabriel Martinelli
|Arsenal
|7
|Noni Madueke
|Chelsea
|7
|Son Heung-Min
|Tottenham
|7
|Phil Foden
|Man City
|7
|Jhon Durán
|Aston Villa
|7
|Anthony Elanga
|Nottm Forest
|6
|Emile Smith Rowe
|Fulham
|6
|Anthony Gordon
|Newcastle
|6
|Mateo Kovacic
|Man City
|6
|Beto
|Everton
|6
|Marcus Rashford
|Man Utd
|6
|Mikel Merino
|Arsenal
|6
|Diogo Jota
|Liverpool
|6
|Amad Diallo
|Man Utd
|6
|Bukayo Saka
|Arsenal
|6
|Omar Marmoush
|Man City
|6
|Alejandro Garnacho
|Man Utd
|5
|Alexis Mac Allister
|Liverpool
|5
|Josko Gvardiol
|Man City
|5
|Dominik Szoboszlai
|Liverpool
|5
|Enzo Fernández
|Chelsea
|5
|Morgan Gibbs-White
|Nottm Forest
|5
|Christian Nørgaard
|Brentford
|5
|Yankuba Minteh
|Brighton
|5
|Callum Hudson-Odoi
|Nottm Forest
|5
|Georginio Rutter
|Brighton
|5
|Darwin Núñez
|Liverpool
|5
|Harry Wilson
|Fulham
|5
|Bruno Guimarães
|Newcastle
|4
|Rayan Aït-Nouri
|Wolves
|4
|Daniel Muñoz
|Crystal Palace
|4
|Marc Cucurella
|Chelsea
|4
|Nikola Milenkovic
|Nottm Forest
|4
|Thomas Partey
|Arsenal
|4
|Pedro Neto
|Chelsea
|4
|Fabian Schär
|Newcastle
|4
|Lucas Paquetá
|West Ham
|4
|Eberechi Eze
|Crystal Palace
|4
|Stephy Mavididi
|Leicester
|4
|Joelinton
|Newcastle
|4
|Facundo Buonanotte
|Leicester
|4
|Rasmus Højlund
|Man Utd
|4
|Jordan Ayew
|Crystal Palace
|4
|Ethan Nwaneri
|Arsenal
|4
|Paul Onuachu
|Southampton
|4
|Sam Szmodics
|Ipswich
|4
|Richarlison
|Tottenham
|4
|Ryan Sessegnon
|Fulham
|4
|Joshua Zirkzee
|Man Utd
|3
|João Gomes
|Wolves
|3
|Marc Guéhi
|Crystal Palace
|3
|Pape Sarr
|Tottenham
|3
|Sandro Tonali
|Newcastle
|3
|Trent Alexander-Arnold
|Liverpool
|3
|Joe Aribo
|Southampton
|3
|Abdoulaye Doucouré
|Everton
|3
|Carlos Baleba
|Brighton
|3
|Curtis Jones
|Liverpool
|3
|Bernardo Silva
|Man City
|3
|Gabriel Magalhães
|Arsenal
|3
|Jadon Sancho
|Chelsea
|3
|Omari Hutchinson
|Ipswich
|3
|Jota Silva
|Nottm Forest
|3
|Christopher Nkunku
|Chelsea
|3
|Mohammed Kudus
|West Ham
|3
|Marcus Tavernier
|Bournemouth
|3
|Jérémy Doku
|Man City
|3
|Kevin De Bruyne
|Man City
|3
|Trevoh Chalobah
|Crystal Palace
|3
|Dominic Calvert-Lewin
|Everton
|3
|Amadou Onana
|Aston Villa
|3
|Pablo Sarabia
|Wolves
|3
|Dwight McNeil
|Everton
|3
|Gabriel Jesus
|Arsenal
|3
|Ross Barkley
|Aston Villa
|3
|Niclas Füllkrug
|West Ham
|3
|James McAtee
|Man City
|3
|Donyell Malen
|Aston Villa
|3
|Marco Asensio
|Aston Villa
|3
|Virgil van Dijk
|Liverpool
|2
|Milos Kerkez
|Bournemouth
|2
|Youri Tielemans
|Aston Villa
|2
|Nathan Collins
|Brentford
|2
|Mikkel Damsgaard
|Brentford
|2
|Adama Traoré
|Fulham
|2
|William Saliba
|Arsenal
|2
|Declan Rice
|Arsenal
|2
|Elliot Anderson
|Nottm Forest
|2
|Aaron Wan-Bissaka
|West Ham
|2
|James Justin
|Leicester
|2
|Mateus Fernandes
|Southampton
|2
|Andreas Pereira
|Fulham
|2
|Cameron Archer
|Southampton
|2
|Pedro Porro
|Tottenham
|2
|Tyler Dibling
|Southampton
|2
|Ola Aina
|Nottm Forest
|2
|Ryan Yates
|Nottm Forest
|2
|Jean-Ricner Bellegarde
|Wolves
|2
|Ryan Christie
|Bournemouth
|2
|Emerson
|West Ham
|2
|Bilal El Khannouss
|Leicester
|2
|Matthijs de Ligt
|Man Utd
|2
|Jan Bednarek
|Southampton
|2
|Dean Huijsen
|Bournemouth
|2
|Matt Doherty
|Wolves
|2
|Martin Ødegaard
|Arsenal
|2
|Gonçalo Guedes
|Wolves
|2
|Simon Adingra
|Brighton
|2
|David Brooks
|Bournemouth
|2
|Yves Bissouma
|Tottenham
|2
|Rodrigo Bentancur
|Tottenham
|2
|Jack Hinshelwood
|Brighton
|2
|Ethan Pinnock
|Brentford
|2
|George Hirst
|Ipswich
|2
|Rodrigo Gomes
|Wolves
|2
|Jaden Philogene
|Ipswich
|2
|Lisandro Martínez
|Man Utd
|2
|Adam Armstrong
|Southampton
|2
|Hwang Hee-Chan
|Wolves
|2
|Fábio Carvalho
|Brentford
|2
|Jake O'Brien
|Everton
|2
|Riccardo Calafiori
|Arsenal
|2
|Enes Ünal
|Bournemouth
|2
|Tariq Lamptey
|Brighton
|2
|Michael Keane
|Everton
|2
|John Stones
|Man City
|2
|Mathys Tel
|Tottenham
|2
|Nico O'Reilly
|Man City
|2
|Moisés Caicedo
|Chelsea
|1
|James Tarkowski
|Everton
|1
|Dan Burn
|Newcastle
|1
|Lewis Cook
|Bournemouth
|1
|Keane Lewis-Potter
|Brentford
|1
|Calvin Bassey
|Fulham
|1
|Murillo
|Nottm Forest
|1
|Vitaly Janelt
|Brentford
|1
|Leif Davis
|Ipswich
|1
|Taylor Harwood-Bellis
|Southampton
|1
|Levi Colwill
|Chelsea
|1
|Maxence Lacroix
|Crystal Palace
|1
|Yasin Ayari
|Brighton
|1
|Jan Paul van Hecke
|Brighton
|1
|Neco Williams
|Nottm Forest
|1
|Jack Harrison
|Everton
|1
|Jurriën Timber
|Arsenal
|1
|Ezri Konsa
|Aston Villa
|1
|John McGinn
|Aston Villa
|1
|Wout Faes
|Leicester
|1
|Sam Morsy
|Ipswich
|1
|Yukinari Sugawara
|Southampton
|1
|Ibrahima Konaté
|Liverpool
|1
|Jack Taylor
|Ipswich
|1
|Ashley Young
|Everton
|1
|Carlos Soler
|West Ham
|1
|Savinho
|Man City
|1
|Pervis Estupiñán
|Brighton
|1
|Jacob Ramsey
|Aston Villa
|1
|Rico Lewis
|Man City
|1
|Jens Cajuste
|Ipswich
|1
|Manuel Ugarte
|Man Utd
|1
|Eddie Nketiah
|Arsenal
|1
|Ian Maatsen
|Aston Villa
|1
|Taiwo Awoniyi
|Nottm Forest
|1
|Harry Maguire
|Man Utd
|1
|Flynn Downes
|Southampton
|1
|Matty Cash
|Aston Villa
|1
|Leon Bailey
|Aston Villa
|1
|Matheus Nunes
|Man City
|1
|Bobby De Cordova-Reid
|Leicester
|1
|Lesley Ugochukwu
|Southampton
|1
|Casemiro
|Man Utd
|1
|Tom Cairney
|Fulham
|1
|Ben Johnson
|Ipswich
|1
|Julio Enciso
|Brighton
|1
|Kamaldeen Sulemana
|Southampton
|1
|Jacob Greaves
|Ipswich
|1
|Mats Wieffer
|Brighton
|1
|Djed Spence
|Tottenham
|1
|Chris Richards
|Crystal Palace
|1
|Tosin Adarabioyo
|Chelsea
|1
|Justin Devenny
|Crystal Palace
|1
|Evan Ferguson
|Brighton
|1
|Patson Daka
|Leicester
|1
|Crysencio Summerville
|West Ham
|1
|Jack Grealish
|Man City
|1
|Myles Lewis-Skelly
|Arsenal
|1
|Orel Mangala
|Everton
|1
|Conor Chaplin
|Ipswich
|1
|Cristian Romero
|Tottenham
|1
|Caleb Okoli
|Leicester
|1
|Mario Lemina
|Wolves
|1
|Ramón Sosa
|Nottm Forest
|1
|Matt O'Riley
|Brighton
|1
|Jack Stephens
|Southampton
|1
|Nathan Broadhead
|Ipswich
|1
|Danny Ings
|West Ham
|1
|Reece James
|Chelsea
|1
|Will Smallbone
|Southampton
|1
|Michail Antonio
|West Ham
|1
|Jakub Kiwior
|Arsenal
|1
|Axel Disasi
|Chelsea
|1
|Carlos Alcaraz
|Southampton
|1
|Luis Sinisterra
|Bournemouth
|1
|William Osula
|Newcastle
|1
|Reiss Nelson
|Arsenal
|1
|João Félix
|Chelsea
|1
|Lewis Miley
|Newcastle
|1
|Marshall Munetsi
|Wolves
|1
|Tyrique George
|Chelsea
|1
|Ferdi Kadioglu
|Brighton
|1
|Romain Esse
|Crystal Palace
|1
|Matheus França
|Crystal Palace
|1
|Bernd Leno
|Fulham
|0
|Noussair Mazraoui
|Man Utd
|0
|Ryan Gravenberch
|Liverpool
|0
|David Raya
|Arsenal
|0
|Jordan Pickford
|Everton
|0
|Maximilian Kilman
|West Ham
|0
|Dean Henderson
|Crystal Palace
|0
|Tyrick Mitchell
|Crystal Palace
|0
|André Onana
|Man Utd
|0
|Antonee Robinson
|Fulham
|0
|Matz Sels
|Nottm Forest
|0
|Tino Livramento
|Newcastle
|0
|Idrissa Gueye
|Everton
|0
|Emiliano Martínez
|Aston Villa
|0
|Diogo Dalot
|Man Utd
|0
|Illia Zabarnyi
|Bournemouth
|0
|Kyle Walker-Peters
|Southampton
|0
|Mark Flekken
|Brentford
|0
|Bart Verbruggen
|Brighton
|0
|Andy Robertson
|Liverpool
|0
|Vitalii Mykolenko
|Everton
|0
|Dara O'Shea
|Ipswich
|0
|Konstantinos Mavropanos
|West Ham
|0
|Lucas Digne
|Aston Villa
|0
|Daichi Kamada
|Crystal Palace
|0
|Ilkay Gündogan
|Man City
|0
|Nélson Semedo
|Wolves
|0
|Nicolás Domínguez
|Nottm Forest
|0
|Joe Willock
|Newcastle
|0
|Jefferson Lerma
|Crystal Palace
|0
|Will Hughes
|Crystal Palace
|0
|André
|Wolves
|0
|Malo Gusto
|Chelsea
|0
|Robert Sánchez
|Chelsea
|0
|Victor Kristiansen
|Leicester
|0
|Jack Clarke
|Ipswich
|0
|Sasa Lukic
|Fulham
|0
|Toti Gomes
|Wolves
|0
|Santiago Bueno
|Wolves
|0
|Lewis Hall
|Newcastle
|0
|Lucas Bergvall
|Tottenham
|0
|Boubakary Soumaré
|Leicester
|0
|Mads Hermansen
|Leicester
|0
|Kepa
|Bournemouth
|0
|Sander Berge
|Fulham
|0
|Jarrad Branthwaite
|Everton
|0
|Aaron Ramsdale
|Arsenal
|0
|José Sá
|Wolves
|0
|Joachim Andersen
|Crystal Palace
|0
|Yehor Yarmoliuk
|Brentford
|0
|Sepp van den Berg
|Brentford
|0
|Jesper Lindstrøm
|Everton
|0
|Wilfred Ndidi
|Leicester
|0
|Edson Álvarez
|West Ham
|0
|Alisson Becker
|Liverpool
|0
|Tommy Doyle
|Wolves
|0
|Sean Longstaff
|Newcastle
|0
|Nick Pope
|Newcastle
|0
|Lewis Dunk
|Brighton
|0
|Archie Gray
|Tottenham
|0
|Destiny Udogie
|Tottenham
|0
|Tyler Adams
|Bournemouth
|0
|Kieran Trippier
|Newcastle
|0
|Jean-Clair Todibo
|West Ham
|0
|Alphonse Areola
|West Ham
|0
|Rúben Dias
|Man City
|0
|Morato
|Nottm Forest
|0
|Timothy Castagne
|Fulham
|0
|Adam Smith
|Bournemouth
|0
|Ederson
|Man City
|0
|Manuel Akanji
|Man City
|0
|Harry Winks
|Leicester
|0
|Guglielmo Vicario
|Tottenham
|0
|Ryan Manning
|Southampton
|0
|Boubacar Kamara
|Aston Villa
|0
|Kobbie Mainoo
|Man Utd
|0
|Issa Diop
|Fulham
|0
|Christian Eriksen
|Man Utd
|0
|Pau Torres
|Aston Villa
|0
|Guido Rodríguez
|West Ham
|0
|James Ward-Prowse
|West Ham
|0
|Kristoffer Ajer
|Brentford
|0
|Oliver Skipp
|Leicester
|0
|Joël Veltman
|Brighton
|0
|Mads Roerslev
|Brentford
|0
|Adam Wharton
|Crystal Palace
|0
|Mathias Jensen
|Brentford
|0
|Leny Yoro
|Man Utd
|0
|Kenny Tete
|Fulham
|0
|Wes Burns
|Ipswich
|0
|Kalvin Phillips
|Ipswich
|0
|Axel Tuanzebe
|Ipswich
|0
|Vladimír Coufal
|West Ham
|0
|Timo Werner
|Tottenham
|0
|Jannik Vestergaard
|Leicester
|0
|Arijanet Muric
|Ipswich
|0
|Conor Coady
|Leicester
|0
|Wataru Endo
|Liverpool
|0
|Alex Scott
|Bournemouth
|0
|James Garner
|Everton
|0
|Brajan Gruda
|Brighton
|0
|Cameron Burgess
|Ipswich
|0
|Kostas Tsimikas
|Liverpool
|0
|Tim Iroegbunam
|Everton
|0
|Radu Dragusin
|Tottenham
|0
|Conor Bradley
|Liverpool
|0
|Craig Dawson
|Wolves
|0
|James Bree
|Southampton
|0
|Kyle Walker
|Man City
|0
|Marcos Senesi
|Bournemouth
|0
|Álex Moreno
|Nottm Forest
|0
|Raheem Sterling
|Arsenal
|0
|Luke Woolfenden
|Ipswich
|0
|Harvey Elliott
|Liverpool
|0
|Jorginho
|Arsenal
|0
|Aaron Cresswell
|West Ham
|0
|Wesley Fofana
|Chelsea
|0
|Kasey McAteer
|Leicester
|0
|Adam Lallana
|Southampton
|0
|Ollie Scarles
|West Ham
|0
|Callum Wilson
|Newcastle
|0
|Mason Mount
|Man Utd
|0
|Ben White
|Arsenal
|0
|Lukasz Fabianski
|West Ham
|0
|Cheick Doucouré
|Crystal Palace
|0
|Nathaniel Clyne
|Crystal Palace
|0
|Stefan Ortega
|Man City
|0
|Ben Davies
|Tottenham
|0
|Tyrone Mings
|Aston Villa
|0
|Oleksandr Zinchenko
|Arsenal
|0
|Daniel Jebbison
|Bournemouth
|0
|Emiliano Buendía
|Aston Villa
|0
|Jeffrey Schlupp
|Crystal Palace
|0
|Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall
|Chelsea
|0
|Roméo Lavia
|Chelsea
|0
|Micky van de Ven
|Tottenham
|0
|Igor Julio
|Brighton
|0
|Wilson Odobert
|Tottenham
|0
|Victor Lindelöf
|Man Utd
|0
|Emmanuel Agbadou
|Wolves
|0
|Diego Gómez
|Brighton
|0
|Harrison Reed
|Fulham
|0
|Ali Al-Hamadi
|Ipswich
|0
|Jarell Quansah
|Liverpool
|0
|Adam Webster
|Brighton
|0
|Abdul Fatawu
|Leicester
|0
|Luis Guilherme
|West Ham
|0
|Caoimhín Kelleher
|Liverpool
|0
|Philip Billing
|Bournemouth
|0
|Lloyd Kelly
|Newcastle
|0
|Martin Dúbravka
|Newcastle
|0
|James Hill
|Bournemouth
|0
|Ben Brereton
|Southampton
|0
|Diego Carlos
|Aston Villa
|0
|Andy Irving
|West Ham
|0
|Nathan Aké
|Man City
|0
|Carlos Forbs
|Wolves
|0
|Luke Thomas
|Leicester
|0
|Kieran Tierney
|Arsenal
|0
|Armando Broja
|Everton
|0
|Alex Palmer
|Ipswich
|0
|Massimo Luongo
|Ipswich
|0
|Julián Araujo
|Bournemouth
|0
|Emil Krafth
|Newcastle
|0
|Nathan Wood
|Southampton
|0
|Miguel Almirón
|Newcastle
|0
|Joe Gomez
|Liverpool
|0
|Nathan Patterson
|Everton
|0
|Antony
|Man Utd
|0
|Ibrahim Sangaré
|Nottm Forest
|0
|Ricardo Pereira
|Leicester
|0
|Yunus Konak
|Brentford
|0
|Lamare Bogarde
|Aston Villa
|0
|Ryan Fraser
|Southampton
|0
|Ross Stewart
|Southampton
|0
|Paris Maghoma
|Brentford
|0
|Solly March
|Brighton
|0
|Willian
|Fulham
|0
|Nico González
|Man City
|0
|Patrick Dorgu
|Man Utd
|0
|Charlie Taylor
|Southampton
|0
|Danilo
|Nottm Forest
|0
|Sam Johnstone
|Crystal Palace
|0
|Ben Mee
|Brentford
|0
|Mykhailo Mudryk
|Chelsea
|0
|Renato Veiga
|Chelsea
|0
|Fraser Forster
|Tottenham
|0
|Mikey Moore
|Tottenham
|0
|Harry Clarke
|Ipswich
|0
|Andrés García
|Aston Villa
|0
|Welington
|Southampton
|0
|Michael Kayode
|Brentford
|0
|Toby Collyer
|Man Utd
|0
|Jonny Evans
|Man Utd
|0
|Jorge Cuenca
|Fulham
|0
|Conor Townsend
|Ipswich
|0
|Christian Walton
|Ipswich
|0
|Willy-Arnaud Boly
|Nottm Forest
|0
|Odsonne Édouard
|Crystal Palace
|0
|Filip Jørgensen
|Chelsea
|0
|Jakub Stolarczyk
|Leicester
|0
|Abdukodir Khusanov
|Man City
|0
|Ben Chilwell
|Crystal Palace
|0
|Kevin Danso
|Tottenham
|0
|Josh King
|Fulham
|0
|Mark Travers
|Bournemouth
|0
|Yerson Mosquera
|Wolves
|0
|Alex McCarthy
|Southampton
|0
|Kosta Nedeljkovic
|Aston Villa
|0
|Benoît Badiashile
|Chelsea
|0
|Chiedozie Ogbene
|Ipswich
|0
|Chido Obi
|Man Utd
|0
|Harry Toffolo
|Nottm Forest
|0
|Hamza Choudhury
|Leicester
|0
|Jakub Moder
|Brighton
|0
|Federico Chiesa
|Liverpool
|0
|Igor Thiago
|Brentford
|0
|Luke Shaw
|Man Utd
|0
|Josh Acheampong
|Chelsea
|0
|Armel Bella-Kotchap
|Southampton
|0
|Sven Botman
|Newcastle
|0
|Antonín Kinsky
|Tottenham
|0
|Woyo Coulibaly
|Leicester
|0
|Albert Grønbæk
|Southampton
|0
|Nasser Djiga
|Wolves
|0
|James Milner
|Brighton
|0
|Joe Lumley
|Southampton
|0
|Harrison Armstrong
|Everton
|0
|Marc Guiu
|Chelsea
|0
|Max Aarons
|Bournemouth
|0
|Séamus Coleman
|Everton
|0
|Kim Ji-Soo
|Brentford
|0
|Will Lankshear
|Tottenham
|0
|Pedro Lima
|Wolves
|0
|Robin Olsen
|Aston Villa
|0
|Harry Amass
|Man Utd
|0
|Tyrell Malacia
|Man Utd
|0
|Ben Winterburn
|Bournemouth
|0
|Sergio Reguilón
|Tottenham
|0
|Carlos Vinícius
|Fulham
|0
|Youssef Chermiti
|Everton
|0
|Ben Godfrey
|Ipswich
|0
|Dane Scarlett
|Tottenham
|0
|Jeremy Monga
|Leicester
|0
|Scott McTominay
|Man Utd
|0
|Marcus Harness
|Ipswich
|0
|Neto
|Bournemouth
|0
|Jason Steele
|Brighton
|0
|Sam Amo-Ameyaw
|Southampton
|0
|Daniel Podence
|Wolves
|0
|Billy Gilmour
|Brighton
|0
|Samuel Edozie
|Southampton
|0
|Matt Targett
|Newcastle
|0
|Eric da Silva Moreira
|Nottm Forest
|0
|Frank Onyeka
|Brentford
|0
|Hákon Valdimarsson
|Brentford
|0
|Danny Ward
|Leicester
|0
|Rodri
|Man City
|0
|Asher Agbinone
|Crystal Palace
|0
|Maxwel Cornet
|Southampton
|0
|Ayden Heaven
|Arsenal
|0
|Caleb Kporha
|Crystal Palace
|0
|Jahmai Simpson-Pusey
|Man City
|0
|Lewis Orford
|West Ham
|0
|Rico Henry
|Brentford
|0
|Eiran Cashin
|Brighton
|0
|Oscar Bobb
|Man City
|0
|Gustavo Nunes
|Brentford
|0
|Altay Bayindir
|Man Utd
|0
|Jay Stansfield
|Fulham
|0
|Chiquinho
|Wolves
|0
|Mason Holgate
|Everton
|0
|Dan Bentley
|Wolves
|0
|Jeremy Sarmiento
|Brighton
|0
|Chadi Riad
|Crystal Palace
|0
|Ryan Trevitt
|Brentford
|0
|Brandon Austin
|Tottenham
|0
|Roman Dixon
|Everton
|0
|Joel Ward
|Crystal Palace
|0
|George Edmundson
|Ipswich
|0
|Boubacar Traoré
|Wolves
|0
|Kaelan Casey
|West Ham
|0
|Jayden Meghoma
|Brentford
|0
|Vítezslav Jaros
|Liverpool
|0
|Alfie Pond
|Wolves
|0
|Takehiro Tomiyasu
|Arsenal
|0
|Nathan Butler-Oyedeji
|Arsenal
|0
|Ronnie Edwards
|Southampton
|0
|Martial Godo
|Fulham
|0
|Alfie Dorrington
|Tottenham
|0
|Divin Mubama
|Man City
|0
|Will Alves
|Leicester
|0
|Remy Rees-Dottin
|Bournemouth
|0
|Jayden Danns
|Liverpool
|0
|Zain Silcott-Duberry
|Bournemouth
|0
|Vitor Reis
|Man City
|0
|Mathis Amougou
|Chelsea
|0
|Tyler Fredricson
|Man Utd
|0
|Julio Soler
|Bournemouth
|0
|Shumaira Mheuka
|Chelsea
|0
|Jake Evans
|Leicester
|0
|Jay Robinson
|Southampton
|0
|Steven Benda
|Fulham
|0
|Cieran Slicker
|Ipswich
|0
|Valentín Barco
|Brighton
|0
|Andrew Omobamidele
|Nottm Forest
|0
|João Virgínia
|Everton
|0
|Jaidon Anthony
|Bournemouth
|0
|Carlos Miguel
|Nottm Forest
|0
|Carl Rushworth
|Brighton
|0
|Jenson Metcalfe
|Everton
|0
|Hamed Traoré
|Bournemouth
|0
|Mark O’Mahony
|Brighton
|0
|Neal Maupay
|Everton
|0
|Joe Gauci
|Aston Villa
|0
|Myles Peart-Harris
|Brentford
|0
|Ben Nelson
|Leicester
|0
|Thomas Cannon
|Leicester
|0
|Issa Kaboré
|Man City
|0
|Rob Holding
|Crystal Palace
|0
|Naouirou Ahamada
|Crystal Palace
|0
|John Ruddy
|Newcastle
|0
|Alex Murphy
|Newcastle
|0
|Tommy Setford
|Arsenal
|0
|Salah-Eddine Oulad M'hand
|Arsenal
|0
|Sil Swinkels
|Aston Villa
|0
|Oliwier Zych
|Aston Villa
|0
|Daniel Iversen
|Leicester
|0
|Remi Matthews
|Crystal Palace
|0
|Cesare Casadei
|Chelsea
|0
|Franco Umeh-Chibueze
|Crystal Palace
|0
|Alfie Devine
|Tottenham
|0
|Kaden Rodney
|Crystal Palace
|0
|Ethan Wheatley
|Man Utd
|0
|Tom Heaton
|Man Utd
|0
|Matt Turner
|Crystal Palace
|0
|Kadan Young
|Aston Villa
|0
|Will Dennis
|Bournemouth
|0
|Ismeal Kabia
|Arsenal
|0
|Maldini Kacurri
|Arsenal
|0
|Asmir Begovic
|Everton
|0
|Tony Yogane
|Brentford
|0
|Scott Carson
|Man City
|0
|Imari Samuels
|Brighton
|0
|Josh Nichols
|Arsenal
|0
|Odysseas Vlachodimos
|Newcastle
|0
|Jack Fletcher
|Man Utd
|0
|Marcus Bettinelli
|Chelsea
|0
|Tyler Morton
|Liverpool
|0
|Killian Cahill
|Brighton
|0
|Harvey Davies
|Liverpool
|0
|Wes Foderingham
|West Ham
|0
|Jacob Wright
|Man City
|0
|Jayce Fitzgerald
|Man Utd
|0
|Zach Marsh
|Crystal Palace
|0
|Callum Bates
|Everton
|0
|Josh Wilson-Esbrand
|Man City
|0
|Ruairi McConville
|Brighton
|0
|Ben Broggio
|Aston Villa
|0
|Tom Edozie
|Wolves
|0
|Luke Cundle
|Wolves
|0
|Max Kinsey
|Bournemouth
|0
|Callum Olusesi
|Tottenham
|0
|Malachi Hardy
|Tottenham
|0
|Jacob Slater
|Brighton
|0
|Ezra Mayers
|West Ham
|0
|Lucá Williams-Barnett
|Tottenham
|0
|Samuel Amissah
|Fulham
|0
|Treymaurice Nyoni
|Liverpool
|0
|Amara Nallo
|Liverpool
|0
|Joseph O'Brien-Whitmarsh
|Southampton
|0
|Godwill Kukonki
|Man Utd
|0
|Henry Cartwright
|Leicester
|0
|Bastien Meupiyou
|Wolves
|0
|Maeson King
|Tottenham
|0
|Samuel Rak-Sakyi
|Chelsea
|0
|Max Alleyne
|Man City
|0
|Archie Harris
|Bournemouth
|0
|Spike Brits
|Man City
|0
|Benjamin Arthur
|Brentford
|0
|Thomas Wilson-Brown
|Leicester
|0
|James McConnell
|Liverpool
|0
|Zach Abbott
|Nottm Forest
|0
|Alfie Whiteman
|Tottenham
|0
|Jamaldeen Jimoh
|Aston Villa
|0
|Wes Okoduwa
|Wolves
|0
|Dominic Sadi
|Bournemouth
|0
|Daniel Adu-Adjei
|Bournemouth
|0
|Matai Akinmboni
|Bournemouth
|0
|Martin Sherif
|Everton
|0
|Callan McKenna
|Bournemouth
|0
|Damola Ajayi
|Tottenham
|0
|Yang Min-Hyeok
|Tottenham
|0
|Jack Porter
|Arsenal
|0
|Joe Knight
|Brighton
|0
|Tawanda Chirewa
|Wolves
|0
|Elyh Harrison
|Man Utd
|0
|Julian Eyestone
|Brentford
|0
|Dante Cassanova
|Tottenham
|0
|Isaac Heath
|Everton
|0
|Aaron Anselmino
|Chelsea
|0
|Wayne Hennessey
|Nottm Forest
|0
|Coby Ebere
|Everton
|0
|Sékou Koné
|Man Utd
|0
|Jack Moorhouse
|Man Utd
|0
|Iwan Morgan
|Brentford
|0
|Hubert Graczyk
|Man Utd
|0
|Ishé Samuels-Smith
|Chelsea
|0
|Mateus Mané
|Wolves
|0
|Benjamin Fredrick
|Brentford
|0
|Genesis Antwi
|Chelsea
|0
|Dermot Mee
|Man Utd
|0
|Sean Neave
|Newcastle
|0
|Jimi Gower
|Arsenal
|0
|Leo Shahar
|Newcastle
|0
|Charlie Tasker
|Brighton
|0
|Harry Howell
|Brighton
|0
|Freddie Simmonds
|Brighton
|0
|Olabade Aluko
|Leicester
|0
|Jack Henry-Francis
|Arsenal
|0
|Tom King
|Wolves
|0
|Somto Boniface
|Ipswich
|0
|Tom Taylor
|Ipswich
|0
Muniz the main for shots on target
There are a couple of big names on good runs for shots on target (see below) but a lesser light worth a look is Fulham's Rodrigo Muniz for their trip to Aston Villa on Saturday in the lunchtime kick-off.
He's hit the target at least once in his last four league games and five on the spin in all competitions, which have also included three goals, so he's very much a man in form.
Villa are great at home but have to recover from their FA Cup disappointment as they battle for the top five. That pressure could make them vulnerable. Muniz has two goals and four shots on target in his last four Premier League away games.
After scoring against Spurs, Liverpool and Arsenal lately, he should be on your shortlist for a goal at Villa Park - but he definitely should be down to hit the target at the very least.
Premier League shots on target: Ones to watch
Alexander Isak is an obvious shout as he's hit the target in last four and in five of last six, so he'll be all the rage as Newcastle make the trip to Brighton on Sunday. Before that, you could get your weekend off to a good start by again siding with Matheus Cunha.
Wolves visit Man City on Friday night as big underdogs but no team in the league can match their six straight wins and Cunha is the only player to have a shot on target in 10 straight Premier League games. Six of those are multiple SOT games, so back him at the Etihad to maintain that run.
English Premier League - Top 5 Shots On Target
|Player
|Team
|Apps
|Shots On target
|SoT/90*
|Mohamed Salah
|Liverpool
|34
|58
|1.7
|Erling Haaland
|Man City
|28
|58
|2.1
|Cole Palmer
|Chelsea
|33
|46
|1.5
|Alexander Isak
|Newcastle
|31
|41
|1.5
|Matheus Cunha
|Wolves
|29
|40
|1.5
|Antoine Semenyo
|Bournemouth
|33
|38
|1.2
|Ollie Watkins
|Aston Villa
|34
|36
|1.4
|Yoane Wissa
|Brentford
|30
|36
|1.3
|Bryan Mbeumo
|Brentford
|32
|34
|1.1
|Jørgen Strand Larsen
|Wolves
|32
|33
|1.2
|Chris Wood
|Nottm Forest
|31
|33
|1.2
|Nicolas Jackson
|Chelsea
|28
|33
|1.4
|Jarrod Bowen
|West Ham
|30
|31
|1.1
|Noni Madueke
|Chelsea
|28
|31
|1.6
|Raúl Jiménez
|Fulham
|34
|30
|1.3
|Liam Delap
|Ipswich
|33
|30
|1.1
|Alejandro Garnacho
|Man Utd
|33
|29
|1.3
|Jean-Philippe Mateta
|Crystal Palace
|33
|29
|1.1
|Evanilson
|Bournemouth
|27
|29
|1.3
|Bruno Fernandes
|Man Utd
|33
|28
|0.9
|Justin Kluivert
|Bournemouth
|30
|28
|1.2
|Alex Iwobi
|Fulham
|34
|27
|0.9
|Luis Díaz
|Liverpool
|33
|27
|1.1
|Son Heung-Min
|Tottenham
|28
|26
|1.2
|Kaoru Mitoma
|Brighton
|33
|25
|0.9
|Eberechi Eze
|Crystal Palace
|30
|25
|1
|Dominic Solanke
|Tottenham
|25
|25
|1.1
|Ismaïla Sarr
|Crystal Palace
|34
|24
|0.9
|Jamie Vardy
|Leicester
|32
|23
|0.8
|Leandro Trossard
|Arsenal
|34
|21
|0.8
|Dominik Szoboszlai
|Liverpool
|32
|21
|0.8
|Cody Gakpo
|Liverpool
|31
|21
|1.2
|Savinho
|Man City
|27
|21
|1.1
|Kai Havertz
|Arsenal
|21
|21
|1
|Dango Ouattara
|Bournemouth
|31
|20
|0.9
|Brennan Johnson
|Tottenham
|31
|20
|0.9
|Danny Welbeck
|Brighton
|27
|20
|1
|João Pedro
|Brighton
|27
|20
|0.9
|Mohammed Kudus
|West Ham
|26
|20
|0.8
|Bukayo Saka
|Arsenal
|21
|20
|1.2
|Morgan Rogers
|Aston Villa
|33
|19
|0.6
|Kevin Schade
|Brentford
|33
|19
|0.9
|Rodrigo Muniz
|Fulham
|31
|19
|1.8
|Anthony Gordon
|Newcastle
|30
|19
|0.8
|Morgan Gibbs-White
|Nottm Forest
|29
|19
|0.7
|Gabriel Martinelli
|Arsenal
|29
|19
|0.9
|Enzo Fernández
|Chelsea
|32
|18
|0.6
|Dejan Kulusevski
|Tottenham
|30
|18
|0.7
|Beto
|Everton
|26
|18
|1.4
|Dominic Calvert-Lewin
|Everton
|22
|18
|1
|Julio Enciso
|Brighton
|22
|18
|1.8
|James Maddison
|Tottenham
|31
|17
|0.8
|Harvey Barnes
|Newcastle
|29
|17
|1.1
|Callum Hudson-Odoi
|Nottm Forest
|28
|17
|0.7
|Omari Hutchinson
|Ipswich
|27
|17
|0.7
|Anthony Elanga
|Nottm Forest
|33
|16
|0.7
|Daniel Muñoz
|Crystal Palace
|33
|16
|0.5
|Pedro Neto
|Chelsea
|31
|16
|0.7
|Iliman Ndiaye
|Everton
|29
|16
|0.7
|Marcus Rashford
|Man Utd
|25
|16
|1
|Phil Foden
|Man City
|25
|16
|0.9
|Kevin De Bruyne
|Man City
|24
|16
|1
|Omar Marmoush
|Man City
|12
|16
|1.6
|Jacob Murphy
|Newcastle
|31
|15
|0.6
|Tomás Soucek
|West Ham
|31
|15
|0.6
|Martin Ødegaard
|Arsenal
|26
|15
|0.7
|Marcus Tavernier
|Bournemouth
|25
|15
|0.9
|Jhon Durán
|Aston Villa
|20
|15
|2.2
|Alexis Mac Allister
|Liverpool
|33
|14
|0.5
|Keane Lewis-Potter
|Brentford
|33
|14
|0.5
|Mateus Fernandes
|Southampton
|32
|14
|0.5
|Joelinton
|Newcastle
|29
|14
|0.5
|Paul Onuachu
|Southampton
|23
|14
|1.3
|Pape Sarr
|Tottenham
|32
|13
|0.7
|Yankuba Minteh
|Brighton
|28
|13
|0.8
|Mikel Merino
|Arsenal
|25
|13
|0.8
|Diogo Jota
|Liverpool
|23
|13
|1.1
|Amad Diallo
|Man Utd
|22
|13
|0.7
|Bruno Guimarães
|Newcastle
|34
|12
|0.4
|Youri Tielemans
|Aston Villa
|34
|12
|0.4
|Curtis Jones
|Liverpool
|29
|12
|0.8
|Ryan Christie
|Bournemouth
|29
|12
|0.5
|Mateo Kovacic
|Man City
|28
|12
|0.6
|Georginio Rutter
|Brighton
|28
|12
|0.6
|Christopher Nkunku
|Chelsea
|27
|12
|1.2
|Darwin Núñez
|Liverpool
|26
|12
|1.1
|Eddie Nketiah
|Arsenal
|25
|12
|1.2
|Sam Szmodics
|Ipswich
|19
|12
|1.1
|Josko Gvardiol
|Man City
|33
|11
|0.3
|Joshua Zirkzee
|Man Utd
|32
|11
|0.7
|Adama Traoré
|Fulham
|32
|11
|0.6
|Declan Rice
|Arsenal
|32
|11
|0.4
|Carlos Baleba
|Brighton
|30
|11
|0.4
|Christian Nørgaard
|Brentford
|29
|11
|0.4
|Rayan Aït-Nouri
|Wolves
|33
|10
|0.3
|Marc Cucurella
|Chelsea
|32
|10
|0.3
|Sandro Tonali
|Newcastle
|32
|10
|0.4
|Cameron Archer
|Southampton
|31
|10
|0.7
|Emile Smith Rowe
|Fulham
|30
|10
|0.5
|Fabian Schär
|Newcastle
|30
|10
|0.3
|Bernardo Silva
|Man City
|29
|10
|0.4
|Facundo Buonanotte
|Leicester
|29
|10
|0.6
|Rasmus Højlund
|Man Utd
|29
|10
|0.5
|Matthijs de Ligt
|Man Utd
|28
|10
|0.4
|Jesper Lindstrøm
|Everton
|25
|10
|0.7
|David Brooks
|Bournemouth
|25
|10
|1.1
|Marco Asensio
|Aston Villa
|9
|10
|1.9
|Andreas Pereira
|Fulham
|31
|9
|0.4
|Tyler Dibling
|Southampton
|30
|9
|0.5
|Abdoulaye Doucouré
|Everton
|30
|9
|0.3
|Ryan Yates
|Nottm Forest
|30
|9
|0.5
|Jordan Ayew
|Crystal Palace
|27
|9
|0.6
|Jérémy Doku
|Man City
|25
|9
|0.6
|Harry Wilson
|Fulham
|21
|9
|0.9
|Adam Armstrong
|Southampton
|20
|9
|0.6
|Dwight McNeil
|Everton
|17
|9
|0.7
|Pedro Porro
|Tottenham
|31
|8
|0.3
|Trent Alexander-Arnold
|Liverpool
|30
|8
|0.3
|Carlos Soler
|West Ham
|28
|8
|0.5
|Wilfred Ndidi
|Leicester
|25
|8
|0.3
|Ethan Nwaneri
|Arsenal
|24
|8
|0.9
|Casemiro
|Man Utd
|22
|8
|0.5
|Kamaldeen Sulemana
|Southampton
|22
|8
|0.6
|Pablo Sarabia
|Wolves
|20
|8
|1.1
|Cristian Romero
|Tottenham
|18
|8
|0.5
|Gabriel Jesus
|Arsenal
|17
|8
|1.2
|Donyell Malen
|Aston Villa
|11
|8
|2.7
|Virgil van Dijk
|Liverpool
|34
|7
|0.2
|Mikkel Damsgaard
|Brentford
|33
|7
|0.3
|João Gomes
|Wolves
|32
|7
|0.2
|Marc Guéhi
|Crystal Palace
|32
|7
|0.2
|James Justin
|Leicester
|32
|7
|0.2
|Nikola Milenkovic
|Nottm Forest
|32
|7
|0.2
|Taylor Harwood-Bellis
|Southampton
|31
|7
|0.2
|Thomas Partey
|Arsenal
|31
|7
|0.3
|Yasin Ayari
|Brighton
|30
|7
|0.4
|Joe Aribo
|Southampton
|30
|7
|0.3
|Stephy Mavididi
|Leicester
|30
|7
|0.4
|Nicolás Domínguez
|Nottm Forest
|29
|7
|0.4
|Emerson
|West Ham
|29
|7
|0.3
|Jefferson Lerma
|Crystal Palace
|29
|7
|0.3
|Jadon Sancho
|Chelsea
|28
|7
|0.4
|Jota Silva
|Nottm Forest
|27
|7
|0.8
|Pervis Estupiñán
|Brighton
|27
|7
|0.3
|Gonçalo Guedes
|Wolves
|25
|7
|0.8
|Simon Adingra
|Brighton
|25
|7
|0.7
|Trevoh Chalobah
|Crystal Palace
|23
|7
|0.3
|Enes Ünal
|Bournemouth
|17
|7
|1.9
|Carlos Alcaraz
|Southampton
|12
|7
|1.3
|Richarlison
|Tottenham
|12
|7
|1.6
|Ryan Sessegnon
|Fulham
|12
|7
|1.5
|Mathys Tel
|Tottenham
|9
|7
|1.1
|Nathan Collins
|Brentford
|33
|6
|0.2
|Kyle Walker-Peters
|Southampton
|32
|6
|0.2
|Elliot Anderson
|Nottm Forest
|32
|6
|0.2
|Neco Williams
|Nottm Forest
|30
|6
|0.3
|Jack Harrison
|Everton
|30
|6
|0.3
|Lucas Paquetá
|West Ham
|30
|6
|0.2
|Nélson Semedo
|Wolves
|30
|6
|0.2
|Yukinari Sugawara
|Southampton
|29
|6
|0.4
|Bilal El Khannouss
|Leicester
|29
|6
|0.3
|Joachim Andersen
|Crystal Palace
|26
|6
|0.2
|Harry Maguire
|Man Utd
|23
|6
|0.4
|Leon Bailey
|Aston Villa
|23
|6
|0.5
|Rodrigo Bentancur
|Tottenham
|23
|6
|0.4
|Jack Hinshelwood
|Brighton
|22
|6
|0.3
|Amadou Onana
|Aston Villa
|22
|6
|0.4
|Ethan Pinnock
|Brentford
|22
|6
|0.3
|Jaden Philogene
|Ipswich
|21
|6
|0.7
|Lisandro Martínez
|Man Utd
|20
|6
|0.3
|Fábio Carvalho
|Brentford
|19
|6
|1.2
|Orel Mangala
|Everton
|19
|6
|0.4
|Riccardo Calafiori
|Arsenal
|17
|6
|0.6
|Alex Scott
|Bournemouth
|17
|6
|0.8
|Ross Barkley
|Aston Villa
|17
|6
|1
|Matt O'Riley
|Brighton
|17
|6
|0.7
|Nathan Broadhead
|Ipswich
|16
|6
|0.9
|Luis Sinisterra
|Bournemouth
|12
|6
|2.3
|Reiss Nelson
|Arsenal
|12
|6
|1.1
|João Félix
|Chelsea
|12
|6
|1.5
|Ryan Gravenberch
|Liverpool
|34
|5
|0.2
|Milos Kerkez
|Bournemouth
|34
|5
|0.2
|Dan Burn
|Newcastle
|33
|5
|0.2
|Idrissa Gueye
|Everton
|33
|5
|0.2
|Diogo Dalot
|Man Utd
|32
|5
|0.2
|Aaron Wan-Bissaka
|West Ham
|32
|5
|0.2
|Maxence Lacroix
|Crystal Palace
|31
|5
|0.2
|Jan Paul van Hecke
|Brighton
|30
|5
|0.2
|Jean-Ricner Bellegarde
|Wolves
|30
|5
|0.3
|Konstantinos Mavropanos
|West Ham
|30
|5
|0.2
|John McGinn
|Aston Villa
|30
|5
|0.2
|Ilkay Gündogan
|Man City
|30
|5
|0.2
|Gabriel Magalhães
|Arsenal
|28
|5
|0.2
|Malo Gusto
|Chelsea
|28
|5
|0.2
|Ian Maatsen
|Aston Villa
|25
|5
|0.5
|Rúben Dias
|Man City
|23
|5
|0.2
|Chris Richards
|Crystal Palace
|20
|5
|0.3
|Crysencio Summerville
|West Ham
|19
|5
|0.6
|Adam Wharton
|Crystal Palace
|19
|5
|0.4
|Jack Grealish
|Man City
|19
|5
|0.6
|Mario Lemina
|Wolves
|17
|5
|0.3
|Ramón Sosa
|Nottm Forest
|17
|5
|1.8
|Danny Ings
|West Ham
|15
|5
|1.7
|Niclas Füllkrug
|West Ham
|14
|5
|0.8
|Abdul Fatawu
|Leicester
|11
|5
|0.8
|Marshall Munetsi
|Wolves
|10
|5
|0.6
|James Tarkowski
|Everton
|33
|4
|0.1
|Lewis Cook
|Bournemouth
|33
|4
|0.1
|Calvin Bassey
|Fulham
|32
|4
|0.1
|Murillo
|Nottm Forest
|32
|4
|0.1
|Vitaly Janelt
|Brentford
|32
|4
|0.2
|Jurriën Timber
|Arsenal
|30
|4
|0.1
|Daichi Kamada
|Crystal Palace
|30
|4
|0.3
|Ibrahima Konaté
|Liverpool
|28
|4
|0.2
|Jack Taylor
|Ipswich
|28
|4
|0.5
|Jacob Ramsey
|Aston Villa
|26
|4
|0.2
|Sepp van den Berg
|Brentford
|26
|4
|0.2
|Taiwo Awoniyi
|Nottm Forest
|24
|4
|1
|Yves Bissouma
|Tottenham
|24
|4
|0.3
|Matty Cash
|Aston Villa
|23
|4
|0.2
|Harry Winks
|Leicester
|22
|4
|0.2
|George Hirst
|Ipswich
|22
|4
|0.8
|Jacob Greaves
|Ipswich
|21
|4
|0.2
|Mats Wieffer
|Brighton
|21
|4
|0.5
|Justin Devenny
|Crystal Palace
|20
|4
|0.9
|Patson Daka
|Leicester
|20
|4
|0.6
|Conor Chaplin
|Ipswich
|18
|4
|0.6
|Michail Antonio
|West Ham
|14
|4
|0.4
|James McAtee
|Man City
|13
|4
|1.2
|Noussair Mazraoui
|Man Utd
|34
|3
|0.1
|Maximilian Kilman
|West Ham
|34
|3
|0.1
|Moisés Caicedo
|Chelsea
|34
|3
|0.1
|William Saliba
|Arsenal
|32
|3
|0.1
|Andy Robertson
|Liverpool
|31
|3
|0.1
|Levi Colwill
|Chelsea
|31
|3
|0.1
|Ezri Konsa
|Aston Villa
|30
|3
|0.1
|Lucas Digne
|Aston Villa
|30
|3
|0.1
|Joe Willock
|Newcastle
|29
|3
|0.3
|Jan Bednarek
|Southampton
|28
|3
|0.1
|Ashley Young
|Everton
|28
|3
|0.2
|Dean Huijsen
|Bournemouth
|28
|3
|0.1
|Sasa Lukic
|Fulham
|27
|3
|0.1
|Toti Gomes
|Wolves
|27
|3
|0.1
|Matt Doherty
|Wolves
|27
|3
|0.1
|Santiago Bueno
|Wolves
|27
|3
|0.2
|Jarrad Branthwaite
|Everton
|27
|3
|0.1
|Manuel Ugarte
|Man Utd
|26
|3
|0.2
|Lewis Dunk
|Brighton
|24
|3
|0.1
|Flynn Downes
|Southampton
|23
|3
|0.2
|Matheus Nunes
|Man City
|23
|3
|0.2
|Bobby De Cordova-Reid
|Leicester
|23
|3
|0.4
|Timothy Castagne
|Fulham
|22
|3
|0.2
|Ben Johnson
|Ipswich
|22
|3
|0.2
|Rodrigo Gomes
|Wolves
|21
|3
|0.4
|Djed Spence
|Tottenham
|21
|3
|0.2
|Pau Torres
|Aston Villa
|20
|3
|0.2
|James Ward-Prowse
|West Ham
|20
|3
|0.2
|Kristoffer Ajer
|Brentford
|20
|3
|0.2
|Evan Ferguson
|Brighton
|20
|3
|0.7
|Hwang Hee-Chan
|Wolves
|19
|3
|0.4
|Timo Werner
|Tottenham
|18
|3
|0.5
|Jake O'Brien
|Everton
|17
|3
|0.2
|Conor Bradley
|Liverpool
|15
|3
|0.5
|Reece James
|Chelsea
|15
|3
|0.3
|Kasey McAteer
|Leicester
|14
|3
|0.5
|Mason Mount
|Man Utd
|13
|3
|0.7
|Michael Keane
|Everton
|11
|3
|0.3
|Antony
|Man Utd
|8
|3
|2
|Tyrick Mitchell
|Crystal Palace
|34
|2
|0.1
|Antonee Robinson
|Fulham
|33
|2
|0.1
|Leif Davis
|Ipswich
|31
|2
|0.1
|Dara O'Shea
|Ipswich
|31
|2
|0.1
|Ola Aina
|Nottm Forest
|30
|2
|0.1
|Sam Morsy
|Ipswich
|29
|2
|0.1
|Jack Clarke
|Ipswich
|28
|2
|0.2
|Lucas Bergvall
|Tottenham
|27
|2
|0.1
|Yehor Yarmoliuk
|Brentford
|26
|2
|0.2
|Rico Lewis
|Man City
|26
|2
|0.1
|Tommy Doyle
|Wolves
|24
|2
|0.4
|Tyler Adams
|Bournemouth
|24
|2
|0.1
|Tom Cairney
|Fulham
|22
|2
|0.4
|Kobbie Mainoo
|Man Utd
|21
|2
|0.1
|Issa Diop
|Fulham
|21
|2
|0.1
|Tosin Adarabioyo
|Chelsea
|20
|2
|0.1
|Mads Roerslev
|Brentford
|19
|2
|0.2
|Kenny Tete
|Fulham
|18
|2
|0.1
|Kalvin Phillips
|Ipswich
|18
|2
|0.1
|Jannik Vestergaard
|Leicester
|18
|2
|0.1
|Caleb Okoli
|Leicester
|18
|2
|0.2
|James Garner
|Everton
|17
|2
|0.1
|Brajan Gruda
|Brighton
|17
|2
|0.4
|Cameron Burgess
|Ipswich
|16
|2
|0.1
|Kostas Tsimikas
|Liverpool
|16
|2
|0.3
|Jack Stephens
|Southampton
|16
|2
|0.2
|Kyle Walker
|Man City
|15
|2
|0.2
|Harvey Elliott
|Liverpool
|14
|2
|1
|Will Smallbone
|Southampton
|14
|2
|0.3
|Tariq Lamptey
|Brighton
|13
|2
|0.2
|Jeffrey Schlupp
|Crystal Palace
|12
|2
|1.9
|Micky van de Ven
|Tottenham
|12
|2
|0.2
|Wilson Odobert
|Tottenham
|12
|2
|0.3
|Lewis Miley
|Newcastle
|12
|2
|0.7
|Harrison Reed
|Fulham
|11
|2
|2.1
|John Stones
|Man City
|11
|2
|0.3
|Andy Irving
|West Ham
|10
|2
|1.1
|Miguel Almirón
|Newcastle
|9
|2
|1.2
|Joe Gomez
|Liverpool
|9
|2
|0.3
|Patrick Dorgu
|Man Utd
|8
|2
|0.3
|Nico O'Reilly
|Man City
|7
|2
|0.4
|Kevin Danso
|Tottenham
|6
|2
|0.4
|Federico Chiesa
|Liverpool
|4
|2
|5.5
|Matheus França
|Crystal Palace
|2
|2
|7.5
|Tino Livramento
|Newcastle
|33
|1
|0
|Wout Faes
|Leicester
|30
|1
|0
|Will Hughes
|Crystal Palace
|29
|1
|0
|André
|Wolves
|29
|1
|0
|Lewis Hall
|Newcastle
|27
|1
|0
|Jens Cajuste
|Ipswich
|26
|1
|0.1
|Edson Álvarez
|West Ham
|25
|1
|0.1
|Sean Longstaff
|Newcastle
|24
|1
|0.1
|Archie Gray
|Tottenham
|24
|1
|0.1
|Destiny Udogie
|Tottenham
|24
|1
|0
|Lesley Ugochukwu
|Southampton
|23
|1
|0.1
|Morato
|Nottm Forest
|23
|1
|0.1
|Manuel Akanji
|Man City
|22
|1
|0.1
|Ryan Manning
|Southampton
|22
|1
|0.1
|Boubacar Kamara
|Aston Villa
|22
|1
|0.1
|Christian Eriksen
|Man Utd
|20
|1
|0.1
|Guido Rodríguez
|West Ham
|20
|1
|0.1
|Oliver Skipp
|Leicester
|20
|1
|0.1
|Joël Veltman
|Brighton
|19
|1
|0.1
|Mathias Jensen
|Brentford
|19
|1
|0.1
|Myles Lewis-Skelly
|Arsenal
|19
|1
|0.1
|Leny Yoro
|Man Utd
|19
|1
|0.1
|Wes Burns
|Ipswich
|18
|1
|0.1
|Vladimír Coufal
|West Ham
|18
|1
|0.1
|Conor Coady
|Leicester
|18
|1
|0.1
|Radu Dragusin
|Tottenham
|16
|1
|0.1
|Craig Dawson
|Wolves
|15
|1
|0.1
|James Bree
|Southampton
|15
|1
|0.1
|Ben White
|Arsenal
|13
|1
|0.1
|Ben Davies
|Tottenham
|13
|1
|0.1
|Jakub Kiwior
|Arsenal
|13
|1
|0.1
|Axel Disasi
|Chelsea
|13
|1
|0.1
|Tyrone Mings
|Aston Villa
|13
|1
|0.1
|Daniel Jebbison
|Bournemouth
|12
|1
|1.4
|William Osula
|Newcastle
|12
|1
|0.9
|Emmanuel Agbadou
|Wolves
|12
|1
|0.1
|Adam Webster
|Brighton
|11
|1
|0.1
|Luis Guilherme
|West Ham
|11
|1
|0.7
|Philip Billing
|Bournemouth
|10
|1
|0.5
|Ben Brereton
|Southampton
|10
|1
|0.2
|Diego Carlos
|Aston Villa
|10
|1
|0.1
|Ibrahim Sangaré
|Nottm Forest
|8
|1
|0.3
|Ricardo Pereira
|Leicester
|8
|1
|0.3
|Lamare Bogarde
|Aston Villa
|8
|1
|0.2
|Ryan Fraser
|Southampton
|8
|1
|0.3
|Mykhailo Mudryk
|Chelsea
|7
|1
|0.6
|Renato Veiga
|Chelsea
|7
|1
|0.5
|Mikey Moore
|Tottenham
|7
|1
|0.5
|Harry Clarke
|Ipswich
|7
|1
|0.2
|Tyrique George
|Chelsea
|7
|1
|0.9
|Willy-Arnaud Boly
|Nottm Forest
|6
|1
|0.6
|Odsonne Édouard
|Crystal Palace
|6
|1
|0.6
|Ferdi Kadioglu
|Brighton
|6
|1
|0.2
|Ben Chilwell
|Crystal Palace
|6
|1
|0.7
|Chido Obi
|Man Utd
|5
|1
|1.5
|Woyo Coulibaly
|Leicester
|4
|1
|0.8
|Romain Esse
|Crystal Palace
|4
|1
|2.8
|James Milner
|Brighton
|3
|1
|0.5
|Séamus Coleman
|Everton
|3
|1
|0.5
|Pedro Lima
|Wolves
|3
|1
|1.3
|Carlos Vinícius
|Fulham
|3
|1
|6.9
|Youssef Chermiti
|Everton
|3
|1
|2.2
|Dane Scarlett
|Tottenham
|3
|1
|2.9
|Bernd Leno
|Fulham
|34
|0
|0
|David Raya
|Arsenal
|34
|0
|0
|Jordan Pickford
|Everton
|34
|0
|0
|Dean Henderson
|Crystal Palace
|34
|0
|0
|André Onana
|Man Utd
|33
|0
|0
|Matz Sels
|Nottm Forest
|33
|0
|0
|Emiliano Martínez
|Aston Villa
|33
|0
|0
|Illia Zabarnyi
|Bournemouth
|32
|0
|0
|Mark Flekken
|Brentford
|32
|0
|0
|Bart Verbruggen
|Brighton
|32
|0
|0
|Vitalii Mykolenko
|Everton
|31
|0
|0
|Robert Sánchez
|Chelsea
|28
|0
|0
|Victor Kristiansen
|Leicester
|28
|0
|0
|Boubakary Soumaré
|Leicester
|27
|0
|0
|Mads Hermansen
|Leicester
|27
|0
|0
|Kepa
|Bournemouth
|27
|0
|0
|Sander Berge
|Fulham
|27
|0
|0
|Aaron Ramsdale
|Arsenal
|26
|0
|0
|José Sá
|Wolves
|26
|0
|0
|Alisson Becker
|Liverpool
|24
|0
|0
|Nick Pope
|Newcastle
|24
|0
|0
|Kieran Trippier
|Newcastle
|23
|0
|0
|Jean-Clair Todibo
|West Ham
|23
|0
|0
|Alphonse Areola
|West Ham
|23
|0
|0
|Adam Smith
|Bournemouth
|22
|0
|0
|Ederson
|Man City
|22
|0
|0
|Guglielmo Vicario
|Tottenham
|22
|0
|0
|Axel Tuanzebe
|Ipswich
|18
|0
|0
|Arijanet Muric
|Ipswich
|18
|0
|0
|Wataru Endo
|Liverpool
|17
|0
|0
|Tim Iroegbunam
|Everton
|16
|0
|0
|Marcos Senesi
|Bournemouth
|15
|0
|0
|Álex Moreno
|Nottm Forest
|15
|0
|0
|Raheem Sterling
|Arsenal
|15
|0
|0
|Luke Woolfenden
|Ipswich
|14
|0
|0
|Jorginho
|Arsenal
|14
|0
|0
|Aaron Cresswell
|West Ham
|14
|0
|0
|Wesley Fofana
|Chelsea
|14
|0
|0
|Adam Lallana
|Southampton
|14
|0
|0
|Ollie Scarles
|West Ham
|14
|0
|0
|Callum Wilson
|Newcastle
|14
|0
|0
|Lukasz Fabianski
|West Ham
|13
|0
|0
|Cheick Doucouré
|Crystal Palace
|13
|0
|0
|Nathaniel Clyne
|Crystal Palace
|13
|0
|0
|Stefan Ortega
|Man City
|13
|0
|0
|Oleksandr Zinchenko
|Arsenal
|12
|0
|0
|Emiliano Buendía
|Aston Villa
|12
|0
|0
|Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall
|Chelsea
|12
|0
|0
|Roméo Lavia
|Chelsea
|12
|0
|0
|Igor Julio
|Brighton
|12
|0
|0
|Victor Lindelöf
|Man Utd
|12
|0
|0
|Diego Gómez
|Brighton
|12
|0
|0
|Ali Al-Hamadi
|Ipswich
|11
|0
|0
|Jarell Quansah
|Liverpool
|11
|0
|0
|Caoimhín Kelleher
|Liverpool
|10
|0
|0
|Lloyd Kelly
|Newcastle
|10
|0
|0
|Martin Dúbravka
|Newcastle
|10
|0
|0
|James Hill
|Bournemouth
|10
|0
|0
|Nathan Aké
|Man City
|10
|0
|0
|Carlos Forbs
|Wolves
|10
|0
|0
|Luke Thomas
|Leicester
|10
|0
|0
|Kieran Tierney
|Arsenal
|10
|0
|0
|Armando Broja
|Everton
|10
|0
|0
|Alex Palmer
|Ipswich
|10
|0
|0
|Massimo Luongo
|Ipswich
|9
|0
|0
|Julián Araujo
|Bournemouth
|9
|0
|0
|Emil Krafth
|Newcastle
|9
|0
|0
|Nathan Wood
|Southampton
|9
|0
|0
|Nathan Patterson
|Everton
|9
|0
|0
|Yunus Konak
|Brentford
|8
|0
|0
|Ross Stewart
|Southampton
|8
|0
|0
|Paris Maghoma
|Brentford
|8
|0
|0
|Solly March
|Brighton
|8
|0
|0
|Willian
|Fulham
|8
|0
|0
|Nico González
|Man City
|8
|0
|0
|Charlie Taylor
|Southampton
|7
|0
|0
|Danilo
|Nottm Forest
|7
|0
|0
|Sam Johnstone
|Crystal Palace
|7
|0
|0
|Ben Mee
|Brentford
|7
|0
|0
|Fraser Forster
|Tottenham
|7
|0
|0
|Andrés García
|Aston Villa
|7
|0
|0
|Welington
|Southampton
|7
|0
|0
|Michael Kayode
|Brentford
|7
|0
|0
|Toby Collyer
|Man Utd
|6
|0
|0
|Jonny Evans
|Man Utd
|6
|0
|0
|Jorge Cuenca
|Fulham
|6
|0
|0
|Conor Townsend
|Ipswich
|6
|0
|0
|Christian Walton
|Ipswich
|6
|0
|0
|Filip Jørgensen
|Chelsea
|6
|0
|0
|Jakub Stolarczyk
|Leicester
|6
|0
|0
|Abdukodir Khusanov
|Man City
|6
|0
|0
|Josh King
|Fulham
|5
|0
|0
|Mark Travers
|Bournemouth
|5
|0
|0
|Yerson Mosquera
|Wolves
|5
|0
|0
|Alex McCarthy
|Southampton
|5
|0
|0
|Kosta Nedeljkovic
|Aston Villa
|5
|0
|0
|Benoît Badiashile
|Chelsea
|5
|0
|0
|Chiedozie Ogbene
|Ipswich
|5
|0
|0
|Harry Toffolo
|Nottm Forest
|4
|0
|0
|Hamza Choudhury
|Leicester
|4
|0
|0
|Igor Thiago
|Brentford
|4
|0
|0
|Luke Shaw
|Man Utd
|4
|0
|0
|Josh Acheampong
|Chelsea
|4
|0
|0
|Armel Bella-Kotchap
|Southampton
|4
|0
|0
|Sven Botman
|Newcastle
|4
|0
|0
|Antonín Kinsky
|Tottenham
|4
|0
|0
|Albert Grønbæk
|Southampton
|4
|0
|0
|Nasser Djiga
|Wolves
|4
|0
|0
|Joe Lumley
|Southampton
|3
|0
|0
|Harrison Armstrong
|Everton
|3
|0
|0
|Marc Guiu
|Chelsea
|3
|0
|0
|Max Aarons
|Bournemouth
|3
|0
|0
|Kim Ji-Soo
|Brentford
|3
|0
|0
|Robin Olsen
|Aston Villa
|3
|0
|0
|Harry Amass
|Man Utd
|3
|0
|0
|Tyrell Malacia
|Man Utd
|3
|0
|0
|Ben Winterburn
|Bournemouth
|3
|0
|0
|Sergio Reguilón
|Tottenham
|3
|0
|0
|Ben Godfrey
|Ipswich
|3
|0
|0
|Jeremy Monga
|Leicester
|3
|0
|0
|Scott McTominay
|Man Utd
|2
|0
|0
|Marcus Harness
|Ipswich
|2
|0
|0
|Neto
|Bournemouth
|2
|0
|0
|Jason Steele
|Brighton
|2
|0
|0
|Sam Amo-Ameyaw
|Southampton
|2
|0
|0
|Daniel Podence
|Wolves
|2
|0
|0
|Billy Gilmour
|Brighton
|2
|0
|0
|Samuel Edozie
|Southampton
|2
|0
|0
|Matt Targett
|Newcastle
|2
|0
|0
|Eric da Silva Moreira
|Nottm Forest
|2
|0
|0
|Frank Onyeka
|Brentford
|2
|0
|0
|Hákon Valdimarsson
|Brentford
|2
|0
|0
|Danny Ward
|Leicester
|2
|0
|0
|Rodri
|Man City
|2
|0
|0
|Maxwel Cornet
|Southampton
|2
|0
|0
|Ayden Heaven
|Arsenal
|2
|0
|0
|Caleb Kporha
|Crystal Palace
|2
|0
|0
|Jahmai Simpson-Pusey
|Man City
|2
|0
|0
|Lewis Orford
|West Ham
|2
|0
|0
|Rico Henry
|Brentford
|2
|0
|0
|Eiran Cashin
|Brighton
|2
|0
|0
|Oscar Bobb
|Man City
|2
|0
|0
|Altay Bayindir
|Man Utd
|1
|0
|0
|Dan Bentley
|Wolves
|1
|0
|0
|Chadi Riad
|Crystal Palace
|1
|0
|0
|Brandon Austin
|Tottenham
|1
|0
|0
|Roman Dixon
|Everton
|1
|0
|0
|Vítezslav Jaros
|Liverpool
|1
|0
|0
|Ronnie Edwards
|Southampton
|1
|0
|0
|Martial Godo
|Fulham
|1
|0
|0
|Alfie Dorrington
|Tottenham
|1
|0
|0
|Divin Mubama
|Man City
|1
|0
|0
|Tyler Fredricson
|Man Utd
|1
|0
|0
Colwill the main culprit in first-half fouls
Levi Colwill was mentioned as one to watch last week and is now upgraded to the main man after extending his run of first-half fouls to eight straight Premier League games.
Chelsea host newly-crowned champions Liverpool on Sunday so there's plenty of opportunity for Colwill to extend his streak as well.
And in his last four appearances he's given away multiple fouls in the first half so you can back him for that, or for multiple fouls in general but his stats suggest the vast majority of his transgressions will come in the opening 45 minutes.
Premier League fouls committed: Ones to watch
Tyler Adams took his streak of first-half fouls to four games and next up Bournemouth visit Arsenal, while Calvin Bassey is the big challenger to Colwill's crown as the big Fulham defender has given away a first-half foul in six straight outings.
English Premier League - Top 5 Fouls
|Player
|Team
|Apps
|Fouls
|Fouls/90*
|Liam Delap
|Ipswich
|33
|65
|2.4
|Antoine Semenyo
|Bournemouth
|33
|65
|2
|João Gomes
|Wolves
|32
|65
|2.2
|Moisés Caicedo
|Chelsea
|34
|61
|1.8
|Alexis Mac Allister
|Liverpool
|33
|60
|2.1
|Will Hughes
|Crystal Palace
|29
|60
|2.9
|Joelinton
|Newcastle
|29
|58
|2.2
|Sasa Lukic
|Fulham
|27
|58
|2.5
|Bruno Guimarães
|Newcastle
|34
|54
|1.7
|Idrissa Gueye
|Everton
|33
|51
|1.7
|Ryan Yates
|Nottm Forest
|30
|49
|2.5
|Lucas Paquetá
|West Ham
|30
|49
|1.9
|Luis Díaz
|Liverpool
|33
|48
|1.9
|Daniel Muñoz
|Crystal Palace
|33
|47
|1.5
|Lewis Cook
|Bournemouth
|33
|46
|1.5
|Morgan Rogers
|Aston Villa
|33
|46
|1.5
|Jørgen Strand Larsen
|Wolves
|32
|46
|1.7
|Abdoulaye Doucouré
|Everton
|30
|46
|1.7
|Enzo Fernández
|Chelsea
|32
|45
|1.6
|Flynn Downes
|Southampton
|23
|45
|2.3
|Sam Morsy
|Ipswich
|29
|44
|1.6
|John McGinn
|Aston Villa
|30
|43
|1.9
|Dejan Kulusevski
|Tottenham
|30
|43
|1.7
|Nélson Semedo
|Wolves
|30
|43
|1.5
|Ryan Christie
|Bournemouth
|29
|43
|1.8
|Ryan Gravenberch
|Liverpool
|34
|42
|1.3
|Levi Colwill
|Chelsea
|31
|42
|1.4
|Tomás Soucek
|West Ham
|31
|41
|1.6
|Tyler Adams
|Bournemouth
|24
|41
|2.3
|Youri Tielemans
|Aston Villa
|34
|40
|1.2
|Diogo Dalot
|Man Utd
|32
|40
|1.3
|Mateus Fernandes
|Southampton
|32
|40
|1.4
|Justin Kluivert
|Bournemouth
|30
|40
|1.7
|Kaoru Mitoma
|Brighton
|33
|39
|1.4
|Thomas Partey
|Arsenal
|31
|39
|1.4
|Matheus Cunha
|Wolves
|29
|39
|1.5
|Carlos Baleba
|Brighton
|30
|38
|1.5
|Wilfred Ndidi
|Leicester
|25
|38
|1.7
|Noussair Mazraoui
|Man Utd
|34
|37
|1.3
|Dominik Szoboszlai
|Liverpool
|32
|37
|1.5
|Elliot Anderson
|Nottm Forest
|32
|37
|1.4
|Christian Nørgaard
|Brentford
|29
|37
|1.4
|Edson Álvarez
|West Ham
|25
|37
|2
|Sandro Tonali
|Newcastle
|32
|36
|1.4
|Dominic Solanke
|Tottenham
|25
|36
|1.5
|Kai Havertz
|Arsenal
|21
|36
|1.8
|Raúl Jiménez
|Fulham
|34
|35
|1.5
|James Tarkowski
|Everton
|33
|35
|1.1
|Facundo Buonanotte
|Leicester
|29
|35
|2.1
|Manuel Ugarte
|Man Utd
|26
|35
|1.9
|Mikel Merino
|Arsenal
|25
|35
|2.3
|Jefferson Lerma
|Crystal Palace
|29
|34
|1.5
|André
|Wolves
|29
|34
|1.4
|Georginio Rutter
|Brighton
|28
|34
|1.8
|Mohammed Kudus
|West Ham
|26
|34
|1.4
|Marc Cucurella
|Chelsea
|32
|33
|1.1
|Pervis Estupiñán
|Brighton
|27
|33
|1.4
|Taylor Harwood-Bellis
|Southampton
|31
|32
|1.1
|James Maddison
|Tottenham
|31
|32
|1.6
|Morgan Gibbs-White
|Nottm Forest
|29
|32
|1.2
|Nicolas Jackson
|Chelsea
|28
|32
|1.4
|Maxence Lacroix
|Crystal Palace
|31
|31
|1
|Yasin Ayari
|Brighton
|30
|31
|1.6
|Jurriën Timber
|Arsenal
|30
|31
|1.2
|Fabian Schär
|Newcastle
|30
|31
|1.1
|Jan Bednarek
|Southampton
|28
|31
|1.2
|Evanilson
|Bournemouth
|27
|31
|1.4
|Rodrigo Bentancur
|Tottenham
|23
|31
|1.8
|Antonee Robinson
|Fulham
|33
|30
|0.9
|Amadou Onana
|Aston Villa
|22
|30
|2
|Jean-Ricner Bellegarde
|Wolves
|30
|29
|1.8
|Nicolás Domínguez
|Nottm Forest
|29
|29
|1.6
|Omari Hutchinson
|Ipswich
|27
|29
|1.2
|Jordan Ayew
|Crystal Palace
|27
|29
|1.9
|Beto
|Everton
|26
|29
|2.2
|Destiny Udogie
|Tottenham
|24
|29
|1.4
|Dan Burn
|Newcastle
|33
|28
|0.8
|Rayan Aït-Nouri
|Wolves
|33
|28
|0.9
|Kyle Walker-Peters
|Southampton
|32
|28
|0.9
|Pape Sarr
|Tottenham
|32
|28
|1.5
|Tyler Dibling
|Southampton
|30
|28
|1.5
|Dean Huijsen
|Bournemouth
|28
|28
|1.2
|Matheus Nunes
|Man City
|23
|28
|1.8
|Kalvin Phillips
|Ipswich
|18
|28
|2.1
|Milos Kerkez
|Bournemouth
|34
|27
|0.8
|Ollie Watkins
|Aston Villa
|34
|27
|1.1
|Jean-Philippe Mateta
|Crystal Palace
|33
|27
|1
|William Saliba
|Arsenal
|32
|27
|0.9
|Andreas Pereira
|Fulham
|31
|27
|1.3
|Bilal El Khannouss
|Leicester
|29
|27
|1.3
|João Pedro
|Brighton
|27
|27
|1.2
|Sander Berge
|Fulham
|27
|27
|1.2
|Darwin Núñez
|Liverpool
|26
|27
|2.4
|Ben Johnson
|Ipswich
|22
|27
|1.8
|Dominic Calvert-Lewin
|Everton
|22
|27
|1.5
|Bruno Fernandes
|Man Utd
|33
|26
|0.8
|Brennan Johnson
|Tottenham
|31
|26
|1.1
|Yoane Wissa
|Brentford
|30
|26
|0.9
|Ibrahima Konaté
|Liverpool
|28
|26
|1
|Santiago Bueno
|Wolves
|27
|26
|1.4
|Lesley Ugochukwu
|Southampton
|23
|26
|1.6
|Paul Onuachu
|Southampton
|23
|26
|2.4
|Kobbie Mainoo
|Man Utd
|21
|26
|1.6
|Joël Veltman
|Brighton
|19
|26
|1.4
|Murillo
|Nottm Forest
|32
|25
|0.8
|Leif Davis
|Ipswich
|31
|25
|0.9
|Alexander Isak
|Newcastle
|31
|25
|0.9
|Daichi Kamada
|Crystal Palace
|30
|25
|1.7
|Bernardo Silva
|Man City
|29
|25
|1
|Eddie Nketiah
|Arsenal
|25
|25
|2.6
|Marcus Tavernier
|Bournemouth
|25
|25
|1.4
|Kenny Tete
|Fulham
|18
|25
|1.6
|Leandro Trossard
|Arsenal
|34
|24
|1
|Nathan Collins
|Brentford
|33
|24
|0.7
|Calvin Bassey
|Fulham
|32
|24
|0.8
|Vitaly Janelt
|Brentford
|32
|24
|1
|Pedro Porro
|Tottenham
|31
|24
|0.9
|Emerson
|West Ham
|29
|24
|1.1
|Ashley Young
|Everton
|28
|24
|1.3
|Carlos Soler
|West Ham
|28
|24
|1.6
|Jota Silva
|Nottm Forest
|27
|24
|2.6
|Matty Cash
|Aston Villa
|23
|24
|1.3
|Orel Mangala
|Everton
|19
|24
|1.7
|Wesley Fofana
|Chelsea
|14
|24
|1.8
|Boubacar Kamara
|Aston Villa
|22
|23
|1.5
|Mohamed Salah
|Liverpool
|34
|22
|0.7
|Aaron Wan-Bissaka
|West Ham
|32
|22
|0.7
|Marc Guéhi
|Crystal Palace
|32
|22
|0.7
|Bryan Mbeumo
|Brentford
|32
|22
|0.7
|Jamie Vardy
|Leicester
|32
|22
|0.8
|Chris Wood
|Nottm Forest
|31
|22
|0.8
|Jan Paul van Hecke
|Brighton
|30
|22
|0.8
|Erling Haaland
|Man City
|28
|22
|0.8
|Mateo Kovacic
|Man City
|28
|22
|1
|Toti Gomes
|Wolves
|27
|22
|0.9
|Yves Bissouma
|Tottenham
|24
|22
|1.6
|Lisandro Martínez
|Man Utd
|20
|22
|1.1
|James Justin
|Leicester
|32
|21
|0.7
|Ola Aina
|Nottm Forest
|30
|21
|0.7
|Wout Faes
|Leicester
|30
|21
|0.8
|Iliman Ndiaye
|Everton
|29
|21
|0.9
|Boubakary Soumaré
|Leicester
|27
|21
|1
|Jens Cajuste
|Ipswich
|26
|21
|1.1
|Tyrick Mitchell
|Crystal Palace
|34
|20
|0.6
|Adama Traoré
|Fulham
|32
|20
|1.2
|Vitalii Mykolenko
|Everton
|31
|20
|0.7
|Joe Aribo
|Southampton
|30
|20
|0.9
|Neco Williams
|Nottm Forest
|30
|20
|0.8
|Lucas Digne
|Aston Villa
|30
|20
|0.8
|Joe Willock
|Newcastle
|29
|20
|1.9
|Malo Gusto
|Chelsea
|28
|20
|1
|Noni Madueke
|Chelsea
|28
|20
|1
|Lucas Bergvall
|Tottenham
|27
|20
|1.5
|Jaden Philogene
|Ipswich
|21
|20
|2.3
|Vladimír Coufal
|West Ham
|18
|20
|2.1
|Kevin Schade
|Brentford
|33
|19
|0.9
|Declan Rice
|Arsenal
|32
|19
|0.7
|Anthony Gordon
|Newcastle
|30
|19
|0.8
|Gabriel Magalhães
|Arsenal
|28
|19
|0.7
|Sepp van den Berg
|Brentford
|26
|19
|0.8
|Amad Diallo
|Man Utd
|22
|19
|1.1
|Ryan Manning
|Southampton
|22
|19
|1.2
|Djed Spence
|Tottenham
|21
|19
|1.1
|Marcos Senesi
|Bournemouth
|15
|19
|1.7
|Pedro Neto
|Chelsea
|31
|18
|0.8
|Jarrod Bowen
|West Ham
|30
|18
|0.6
|Stephy Mavididi
|Leicester
|30
|18
|1
|Matt Doherty
|Wolves
|27
|18
|0.9
|Diogo Jota
|Liverpool
|23
|18
|1.5
|Kamaldeen Sulemana
|Southampton
|22
|18
|1.4
|Alex Iwobi
|Fulham
|34
|17
|0.6
|Maximilian Kilman
|West Ham
|34
|17
|0.5
|Illia Zabarnyi
|Bournemouth
|32
|17
|0.6
|Cody Gakpo
|Liverpool
|31
|17
|0.9
|Emile Smith Rowe
|Fulham
|30
|17
|0.8
|Konstantinos Mavropanos
|West Ham
|30
|17
|0.8
|Yankuba Minteh
|Brighton
|28
|17
|1
|Victor Kristiansen
|Leicester
|28
|17
|0.6
|Savinho
|Man City
|27
|17
|0.9
|Joachim Andersen
|Crystal Palace
|26
|17
|0.7
|Harry Maguire
|Man Utd
|23
|17
|1
|Casemiro
|Man Utd
|22
|17
|1.1
|Mats Wieffer
|Brighton
|21
|17
|2.2
|Oliver Skipp
|Leicester
|20
|17
|1.7
|Mario Lemina
|Wolves
|17
|17
|1.1
|Nikola Milenkovic
|Nottm Forest
|32
|16
|0.5
|Cameron Archer
|Southampton
|31
|16
|1.1
|Dara O'Shea
|Ipswich
|31
|16
|0.5
|Rasmus Højlund
|Man Utd
|29
|16
|0.8
|Matthijs de Ligt
|Man Utd
|28
|16
|0.7
|Christopher Nkunku
|Chelsea
|27
|16
|1.6
|Kieran Trippier
|Newcastle
|23
|16
|1.2
|Trevoh Chalobah
|Crystal Palace
|23
|16
|0.8
|Manuel Akanji
|Man City
|22
|16
|0.8
|James Ward-Prowse
|West Ham
|20
|16
|1.2
|Caleb Okoli
|Leicester
|18
|16
|1.3
|Riccardo Calafiori
|Arsenal
|17
|16
|1.6
|James Garner
|Everton
|17
|16
|1.2
|Virgil van Dijk
|Liverpool
|34
|15
|0.4
|Mikkel Damsgaard
|Brentford
|33
|15
|0.5
|Dango Ouattara
|Bournemouth
|31
|15
|0.7
|Curtis Jones
|Liverpool
|29
|15
|0.9
|Yukinari Sugawara
|Southampton
|29
|15
|0.9
|Jack Clarke
|Ipswich
|28
|15
|1.3
|Jesper Lindstrøm
|Everton
|25
|15
|1.1
|Timothy Castagne
|Fulham
|22
|15
|0.8
|Adam Smith
|Bournemouth
|22
|15
|1
|Jack Hinshelwood
|Brighton
|22
|15
|0.8
|Guido Rodríguez
|West Ham
|20
|15
|1.3
|Tim Iroegbunam
|Everton
|16
|15
|2.4
|Jorginho
|Arsenal
|14
|15
|1.9
|Keane Lewis-Potter
|Brentford
|33
|14
|0.5
|Ilkay Gündogan
|Man City
|30
|14
|0.6
|Gabriel Martinelli
|Arsenal
|29
|14
|0.6
|Jack Taylor
|Ipswich
|28
|14
|1.9
|Gonçalo Guedes
|Wolves
|25
|14
|1.7
|Kevin De Bruyne
|Man City
|24
|14
|0.9
|Pablo Sarabia
|Wolves
|20
|14
|1.8
|Jhon Durán
|Aston Villa
|20
|14
|2
|Cristian Romero
|Tottenham
|18
|14
|0.9
|Wataru Endo
|Liverpool
|17
|14
|8
|Gabriel Jesus
|Arsenal
|17
|14
|2.1
|Niclas Füllkrug
|West Ham
|14
|14
|2.2
|Kasey McAteer
|Leicester
|14
|14
|2.4
|Ryan Sessegnon
|Fulham
|12
|14
|3
|Josko Gvardiol
|Man City
|33
|13
|0.4
|Jack Harrison
|Everton
|30
|13
|0.6
|Bukayo Saka
|Arsenal
|21
|13
|0.8
|Mason Mount
|Man Utd
|13
|13
|3.2
|Omar Marmoush
|Man City
|12
|13
|1.3
|Marshall Munetsi
|Wolves
|10
|13
|1.5
|Patrick Dorgu
|Man Utd
|8
|13
|2
|Ismaïla Sarr
|Crystal Palace
|34
|12
|0.5
|Cole Palmer
|Chelsea
|33
|12
|0.4
|Callum Hudson-Odoi
|Nottm Forest
|28
|12
|0.5
|Jacob Ramsey
|Aston Villa
|26
|12
|0.7
|Leon Bailey
|Aston Villa
|23
|12
|0.9
|Jacob Greaves
|Ipswich
|21
|12
|0.6
|Adam Armstrong
|Southampton
|20
|12
|0.9
|Adam Wharton
|Crystal Palace
|19
|12
|0.9
|Axel Tuanzebe
|Ipswich
|18
|12
|0.7
|Jannik Vestergaard
|Leicester
|18
|12
|0.8
|Jack Stephens
|Southampton
|16
|12
|0.9
|Álex Moreno
|Nottm Forest
|15
|12
|1.1
|Raheem Sterling
|Arsenal
|15
|12
|2.5
|Michail Antonio
|West Ham
|14
|12
|1.3
|Ben Davies
|Tottenham
|13
|12
|1
|Tariq Lamptey
|Brighton
|13
|12
|1.4
|Roméo Lavia
|Chelsea
|12
|12
|1.8
|Alejandro Garnacho
|Man Utd
|33
|11
|0.5
|Rodrigo Muniz
|Fulham
|31
|11
|1
|Andy Robertson
|Liverpool
|31
|11
|0.4
|Jacob Murphy
|Newcastle
|31
|11
|0.5
|Trent Alexander-Arnold
|Liverpool
|30
|11
|0.4
|Eberechi Eze
|Crystal Palace
|30
|11
|0.4
|Danny Welbeck
|Brighton
|27
|11
|0.5
|Yehor Yarmoliuk
|Brentford
|26
|11
|1
|Rúben Dias
|Man City
|23
|11
|0.5
|George Hirst
|Ipswich
|22
|11
|2.2
|Kristoffer Ajer
|Brentford
|20
|11
|0.7
|Chris Richards
|Crystal Palace
|20
|11
|0.6
|Patson Daka
|Leicester
|20
|11
|1.6
|Jake O'Brien
|Everton
|17
|11
|0.8
|Matt O'Riley
|Brighton
|17
|11
|1.3
|Abdul Fatawu
|Leicester
|11
|11
|1.7
|Diego Carlos
|Aston Villa
|10
|11
|1.2
|Nico González
|Man City
|8
|11
|1.5
|Harvey Barnes
|Newcastle
|29
|10
|0.6
|Jarrad Branthwaite
|Everton
|27
|10
|0.4
|Martin Ødegaard
|Arsenal
|26
|10
|0.4
|Rico Lewis
|Man City
|26
|10
|0.5
|Simon Adingra
|Brighton
|25
|10
|1
|Jean-Clair Todibo
|West Ham
|23
|10
|0.6
|Morato
|Nottm Forest
|23
|10
|1.1
|Harry Winks
|Leicester
|22
|10
|0.6
|Julio Enciso
|Brighton
|22
|10
|1
|Issa Diop
|Fulham
|21
|10
|0.7
|Harry Wilson
|Fulham
|21
|10
|1
|Myles Lewis-Skelly
|Arsenal
|19
|10
|0.8
|Conor Chaplin
|Ipswich
|18
|10
|1.4
|Alex Scott
|Bournemouth
|17
|10
|1.3
|Will Smallbone
|Southampton
|14
|10
|1.5
|Carlos Alcaraz
|Southampton
|12
|10
|1.8
|Micky van de Ven
|Tottenham
|12
|10
|0.9
|Joshua Zirkzee
|Man Utd
|32
|9
|0.6
|Lewis Hall
|Newcastle
|27
|9
|0.4
|Marcus Rashford
|Man Utd
|25
|9
|0.6
|Ian Maatsen
|Aston Villa
|25
|9
|0.9
|Sean Longstaff
|Newcastle
|24
|9
|1
|Archie Gray
|Tottenham
|24
|9
|0.6
|Bobby De Cordova-Reid
|Leicester
|23
|9
|1.1
|Sam Szmodics
|Ipswich
|19
|9
|0.8
|Crysencio Summerville
|West Ham
|19
|9
|1
|Leny Yoro
|Man Utd
|19
|9
|0.8
|Kostas Tsimikas
|Liverpool
|16
|9
|1.2
|Igor Julio
|Brighton
|12
|9
|0.9
|Michael Keane
|Everton
|11
|9
|1
|David Brooks
|Bournemouth
|25
|8
|0.9
|Taiwo Awoniyi
|Nottm Forest
|24
|8
|2
|Tom Cairney
|Fulham
|22
|8
|1.5
|Ethan Pinnock
|Brentford
|22
|8
|0.4
|Christian Eriksen
|Man Utd
|20
|8
|0.7
|Tosin Adarabioyo
|Chelsea
|20
|8
|0.6
|Justin Devenny
|Crystal Palace
|20
|8
|1.7
|Ross Barkley
|Aston Villa
|17
|8
|1.3
|Conor Bradley
|Liverpool
|15
|8
|1.4
|Adam Lallana
|Southampton
|14
|8
|2
|Ben White
|Arsenal
|13
|8
|0.8
|Jakub Kiwior
|Arsenal
|13
|8
|1
|Oleksandr Zinchenko
|Arsenal
|12
|8
|1.6
|Ali Al-Hamadi
|Ipswich
|11
|8
|5.8
|Nathan Wood
|Southampton
|9
|8
|1.2
|Marco Asensio
|Aston Villa
|9
|8
|1.5
|Ibrahim Sangaré
|Nottm Forest
|8
|8
|2.6
|Lamare Bogarde
|Aston Villa
|8
|8
|1.5
|Anthony Elanga
|Nottm Forest
|33
|7
|0.3
|Jérémy Doku
|Man City
|25
|7
|0.5
|Ethan Nwaneri
|Arsenal
|24
|7
|0.8
|Lewis Dunk
|Brighton
|24
|7
|0.3
|Mathias Jensen
|Brentford
|19
|7
|0.8
|Conor Coady
|Leicester
|18
|7
|0.5
|Cheick Doucouré
|Crystal Palace
|13
|7
|1.4
|Reiss Nelson
|Arsenal
|12
|7
|1.3
|Victor Lindelöf
|Man Utd
|12
|7
|1.4
|Diego Gómez
|Brighton
|12
|7
|1.4
|Jarell Quansah
|Liverpool
|11
|7
|2
|James Hill
|Bournemouth
|10
|7
|1.4
|Mathys Tel
|Tottenham
|9
|7
|1.1
|Tino Livramento
|Newcastle
|33
|6
|0.2
|Ezri Konsa
|Aston Villa
|30
|6
|0.2
|Jadon Sancho
|Chelsea
|28
|6
|0.3
|Pau Torres
|Aston Villa
|20
|6
|0.3
|Hwang Hee-Chan
|Wolves
|19
|6
|0.8
|Mads Roerslev
|Brentford
|19
|6
|0.5
|Jack Grealish
|Man City
|19
|6
|0.8
|Dwight McNeil
|Everton
|17
|6
|0.5
|Ramón Sosa
|Nottm Forest
|17
|6
|2.1
|Enes Ünal
|Bournemouth
|17
|6
|1.6
|Brajan Gruda
|Brighton
|17
|6
|1.1
|Radu Dragusin
|Tottenham
|16
|6
|0.4
|Craig Dawson
|Wolves
|15
|6
|0.6
|Kyle Walker
|Man City
|15
|6
|0.6
|Reece James
|Chelsea
|15
|6
|0.6
|Richarlison
|Tottenham
|12
|6
|1.3
|João Félix
|Chelsea
|12
|6
|1.5
|Harrison Reed
|Fulham
|11
|6
|6.4
|Andy Irving
|West Ham
|10
|6
|3.3
|Armando Broja
|Everton
|10
|6
|1.6
|Ross Stewart
|Southampton
|8
|6
|2.3
|Renato Veiga
|Chelsea
|7
|6
|3.1
|Nico O'Reilly
|Man City
|7
|6
|1.2
|Odsonne Édouard
|Crystal Palace
|6
|6
|3.8
|Kevin Danso
|Tottenham
|6
|6
|1.1
|Yerson Mosquera
|Wolves
|5
|6
|1.2
|Benoît Badiashile
|Chelsea
|5
|6
|1.6
|Son Heung-Min
|Tottenham
|28
|5
|0.2
|Phil Foden
|Man City
|25
|5
|0.3
|Tommy Doyle
|Wolves
|24
|5
|0.9
|Fábio Carvalho
|Brentford
|19
|5
|1
|Luke Woolfenden
|Ipswich
|14
|5
|0.4
|James McAtee
|Man City
|13
|5
|1.5
|Axel Disasi
|Chelsea
|13
|5
|0.5
|Emmanuel Agbadou
|Wolves
|12
|5
|0.4
|Adam Webster
|Brighton
|11
|5
|0.7
|Lloyd Kelly
|Newcastle
|10
|5
|1.5
|Ben Mee
|Brentford
|7
|5
|2.5
|Harry Clarke
|Ipswich
|7
|5
|1.2
|Jonny Evans
|Man Utd
|6
|5
|1.6
|Ferdi Kadioglu
|Brighton
|6
|5
|1.2
|José Sá
|Wolves
|26
|4
|0.2
|Evan Ferguson
|Brighton
|20
|4
|1
|Wes Burns
|Ipswich
|18
|4
|0.4
|Cameron Burgess
|Ipswich
|16
|4
|0.3
|Nathan Broadhead
|Ipswich
|16
|4
|0.6
|Ollie Scarles
|West Ham
|14
|4
|0.6
|Luis Sinisterra
|Bournemouth
|12
|4
|1.6
|Emiliano Buendía
|Aston Villa
|12
|4
|4
|Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall
|Chelsea
|12
|4
|1.4
|Ben Brereton
|Southampton
|10
|4
|0.8
|Luke Thomas
|Leicester
|10
|4
|0.5
|Julián Araujo
|Bournemouth
|9
|4
|1
|Nathan Patterson
|Everton
|9
|4
|1.4
|Ricardo Pereira
|Leicester
|8
|4
|1.1
|Sven Botman
|Newcastle
|4
|4
|1.6
|Timo Werner
|Tottenham
|18
|3
|0.5
|Aaron Cresswell
|West Ham
|14
|3
|0.5
|Tyrone Mings
|Aston Villa
|13
|3
|0.3
|Lewis Miley
|Newcastle
|12
|3
|1.1
|Philip Billing
|Bournemouth
|10
|3
|1.5
|Emil Krafth
|Newcastle
|9
|3
|1
|Yunus Konak
|Brentford
|8
|3
|9.3
|Mikey Moore
|Tottenham
|7
|3
|1.5
|Welington
|Southampton
|7
|3
|1.3
|Michael Kayode
|Brentford
|7
|3
|2.2
|Abdukodir Khusanov
|Man City
|6
|3
|0.5
|Igor Thiago
|Brentford
|4
|3
|2.1
|Armel Bella-Kotchap
|Southampton
|4
|3
|0.8
|James Milner
|Brighton
|3
|3
|1.6
|Tyrell Malacia
|Man Utd
|3
|3
|2.7
|Robert Sánchez
|Chelsea
|28
|2
|0.1
|Kepa
|Bournemouth
|27
|2
|0.1
|Nick Pope
|Newcastle
|24
|2
|0.1
|Rodrigo Gomes
|Wolves
|21
|2
|0.3
|James Bree
|Southampton
|15
|2
|0.2
|Callum Wilson
|Newcastle
|14
|2
|0.7
|Lukasz Fabianski
|West Ham
|13
|2
|0.2
|Nathaniel Clyne
|Crystal Palace
|13
|2
|0.4
|Daniel Jebbison
|Bournemouth
|12
|2
|2.7
|William Osula
|Newcastle
|12
|2
|1.9
|John Stones
|Man City
|11
|2
|0.3
|Nathan Aké
|Man City
|10
|2
|0.3
|Carlos Forbs
|Wolves
|10
|2
|0.8
|Massimo Luongo
|Ipswich
|9
|2
|0.9
|Joe Gomez
|Liverpool
|9
|2
|0.3
|Antony
|Man Utd
|8
|2
|1.3
|Paris Maghoma
|Brentford
|8
|2
|1.6
|Solly March
|Brighton
|8
|2
|1.1
|Charlie Taylor
|Southampton
|7
|2
|0.7
|Mykhailo Mudryk
|Chelsea
|7
|2
|1.2
|Tyrique George
|Chelsea
|7
|2
|1.9
|Toby Collyer
|Man Utd
|6
|2
|1
|Jorge Cuenca
|Fulham
|6
|2
|0.7
|Conor Townsend
|Ipswich
|6
|2
|0.5
|Ben Chilwell
|Crystal Palace
|6
|2
|1.3
|Josh King
|Fulham
|5
|2
|2.3
|Chiedozie Ogbene
|Ipswich
|5
|2
|0.8
|Federico Chiesa
|Liverpool
|4
|2
|5.5
|Luke Shaw
|Man Utd
|4
|2
|1.1
|Woyo Coulibaly
|Leicester
|4
|2
|1.7
|Harrison Armstrong
|Everton
|3
|2
|3.8
|Harry Amass
|Man Utd
|3
|2
|1.1
|Sergio Reguilón
|Tottenham
|3
|2
|1.5
|Billy Gilmour
|Brighton
|2
|2
|1.9
|Samuel Edozie
|Southampton
|2
|2
|2.8
|Frank Onyeka
|Brentford
|2
|2
|7.8
|Ayden Heaven
|Arsenal
|2
|2
|1.9
|David Raya
|Arsenal
|34
|1
|0
|Emiliano Martínez
|Aston Villa
|33
|1
|0
|Aaron Ramsdale
|Arsenal
|26
|1
|0
|Ederson
|Man City
|22
|1
|0
|Stefan Ortega
|Man City
|13
|1
|0.1
|Jeffrey Schlupp
|Crystal Palace
|12
|1
|0.9
|Donyell Malen
|Aston Villa
|11
|1
|0.3
|Alex Palmer
|Ipswich
|10
|1
|0.1
|Miguel Almirón
|Newcastle
|9
|1
|0.6
|Ryan Fraser
|Southampton
|8
|1
|0.3
|Willian
|Fulham
|8
|1
|0.4
|Danilo
|Nottm Forest
|7
|1
|0.3
|Andrés García
|Aston Villa
|7
|1
|0.3
|Willy-Arnaud Boly
|Nottm Forest
|6
|1
|0.6
|Filip Jørgensen
|Chelsea
|6
|1
|0.2
|Harry Toffolo
|Nottm Forest
|4
|1
|0.7
|Hamza Choudhury
|Leicester
|4
|1
|0.7
|Josh Acheampong
|Chelsea
|4
|1
|0.5
|Kim Ji-Soo
|Brentford
|3
|1
|3.2
|Pedro Lima
|Wolves
|3
|1
|1.3
|Youssef Chermiti
|Everton
|3
|1
|2.2
|Ben Godfrey
|Ipswich
|3
|1
|0.6
|Sam Amo-Ameyaw
|Southampton
|2
|1
|3.5
|Rodri
|Man City
|2
|1
|1.4
|Chadi Riad
|Crystal Palace
|1
|1
|1
|Roman Dixon
|Everton
|1
|1
|1
|Bernd Leno
|Fulham
|34
|0
|0
|Jordan Pickford
|Everton
|34
|0
|0
|Dean Henderson
|Crystal Palace
|34
|0
|0
|André Onana
|Man Utd
|33
|0
|0
|Matz Sels
|Nottm Forest
|33
|0
|0
|Mark Flekken
|Brentford
|32
|0
|0
|Bart Verbruggen
|Brighton
|32
|0
|0
|Mads Hermansen
|Leicester
|27
|0
|0
|Alisson Becker
|Liverpool
|24
|0
|0
|Alphonse Areola
|West Ham
|23
|0
|0
|Guglielmo Vicario
|Tottenham
|22
|0
|0
|Arijanet Muric
|Ipswich
|18
|0
|0
|Danny Ings
|West Ham
|15
|0
|0
|Harvey Elliott
|Liverpool
|14
|0
|0
|Wilson Odobert
|Tottenham
|12
|0
|0
|Luis Guilherme
|West Ham
|11
|0
|0
|Caoimhín Kelleher
|Liverpool
|10
|0
|0
|Martin Dúbravka
|Newcastle
|10
|0
|0
|Kieran Tierney
|Arsenal
|10
|0
|0
|Sam Johnstone
|Crystal Palace
|7
|0
|0
|Fraser Forster
|Tottenham
|7
|0
|0
|Christian Walton
|Ipswich
|6
|0
|0
|Jakub Stolarczyk
|Leicester
|6
|0
|0
|Mark Travers
|Bournemouth
|5
|0
|0
|Alex McCarthy
|Southampton
|5
|0
|0
|Kosta Nedeljkovic
|Aston Villa
|5
|0
|0
|Chido Obi
|Man Utd
|5
|0
|0
|Antonín Kinsky
|Tottenham
|4
|0
|0
|Romain Esse
|Crystal Palace
|4
|0
|0
|Albert Grønbæk
|Southampton
|4
|0
|0
|Nasser Djiga
|Wolves
|4
|0
|0
|Joe Lumley
|Southampton
|3
|0
|0
|Marc Guiu
|Chelsea
|3
|0
|0
|Max Aarons
|Bournemouth
|3
|0
|0
|Séamus Coleman
|Everton
|3
|0
|0
|Robin Olsen
|Aston Villa
|3
|0
|0
|Ben Winterburn
|Bournemouth
|3
|0
|0
|Carlos Vinícius
|Fulham
|3
|0
|0
|Dane Scarlett
|Tottenham
|3
|0
|0
|Jeremy Monga
|Leicester
|3
|0
|0
|Scott McTominay
|Man Utd
|2
|0
|0
|Marcus Harness
|Ipswich
|2
|0
|0
|Neto
|Bournemouth
|2
|0
|0
|Jason Steele
|Brighton
|2
|0
|0
|Daniel Podence
|Wolves
|2
|0
|0
|Matt Targett
|Newcastle
|2
|0
|0
|Eric da Silva Moreira
|Nottm Forest
|2
|0
|0
|Hákon Valdimarsson
|Brentford
|2
|0
|0
|Danny Ward
|Leicester
|2
|0
|0
|Maxwel Cornet
|Southampton
|2
|0
|0
|Caleb Kporha
|Crystal Palace
|2
|0
|0
|Jahmai Simpson-Pusey
|Man City
|2
|0
|0
|Lewis Orford
|West Ham
|2
|0
|0
|Rico Henry
|Brentford
|2
|0
|0
|Eiran Cashin
|Brighton
|2
|0
|0
|Matheus França
|Crystal Palace
|2
|0
|0
|Oscar Bobb
|Man City
|2
|0
|0
|Altay Bayindir
|Man Utd
|1
|0
|0
|Dan Bentley
|Wolves
|1
|0
|0
|Brandon Austin
|Tottenham
|1
|0
|0
|Vítezslav Jaros
|Liverpool
|1
|0
|0
|Ronnie Edwards
|Southampton
|1
|0
|0
|Martial Godo
|Fulham
|1
|0
|0
|Alfie Dorrington
|Tottenham
|1
|0
|0
|Divin Mubama
|Man City
|1
|0
|0
|Tyler Fredricson
|Man Utd
|1
|0
|0
Trossard and Marmoush on shooting sprees
For volume shooters then Leandro Trossard and Omar Marmoush are the ones to follow heading into the weekend.
Man City face Wolves as they kick-off this set of fixtures on Friday night with Marmoush having at least three shots in his last five league games, and six overall if you include the weekend's FA Cup semi-final.
He had four against Man Utd and nine against Leicester but Wolves are in decent form so best temper those expectations while still keeping him on side.
Trossard has emerged as a vital forward for Mikel Arteta of late and Arsenal host Bournemouth with Trossard having 3+ shots on his last four outings, but if you exclude a late 13-minute cameo as a sub it's actually his last six in a row.
In his last eight league starts, he's had 3+ shots seven times, and registered two on the other one so, if he starts against the Cherries then get him in your Bet Builders or player props shortlist.
Premier League shots: Ones to watch
It's a shorter range of form for West Ham's Mohammed Kudus, but he's had 2+ shots in his last three games. Form meets opportunity here as the Hammers host Tottenham in between Spurs' huge Europa League semi-final so I wouldn't expect too mush resistance from Big Ange's side at the London Stadium.
Kudus has had 2+ shots in four of his last six starts and looks in great touch at the moment. I'd look for him in a number of attacking markets but shots being the main focus.
English Premier League - Top 5 Shots
|Player
|Team
|Apps
|Shots
|Shots/90*
|Mohamed Salah
|Liverpool
|34
|120
|3.6
|Antoine Semenyo
|Bournemouth
|33
|118
|3.6
|Cole Palmer
|Chelsea
|33
|115
|3.7
|Erling Haaland
|Man City
|28
|103
|3.7
|Matheus Cunha
|Wolves
|29
|95
|3.6
|Eberechi Eze
|Crystal Palace
|30
|94
|3.6
|Alexander Isak
|Newcastle
|31
|90
|3.2
|Raúl Jiménez
|Fulham
|34
|86
|3.6
|Bruno Fernandes
|Man Utd
|33
|86
|2.8
|Alejandro Garnacho
|Man Utd
|33
|81
|3.5
|Ollie Watkins
|Aston Villa
|34
|78
|3.1
|Jarrod Bowen
|West Ham
|30
|76
|2.6
|Yoane Wissa
|Brentford
|30
|74
|2.7
|Nicolas Jackson
|Chelsea
|28
|74
|3.1
|Noni Madueke
|Chelsea
|28
|73
|3.8
|Bryan Mbeumo
|Brentford
|32
|67
|2.1
|Leandro Trossard
|Arsenal
|34
|66
|2.6
|Luis Díaz
|Liverpool
|33
|65
|2.6
|Liam Delap
|Ipswich
|33
|64
|2.4
|Evanilson
|Bournemouth
|27
|63
|2.9
|Mohammed Kudus
|West Ham
|26
|63
|2.6
|Jean-Philippe Mateta
|Crystal Palace
|33
|62
|2.3
|Dominik Szoboszlai
|Liverpool
|32
|62
|2.5
|Dango Ouattara
|Bournemouth
|31
|62
|2.9
|Alex Iwobi
|Fulham
|34
|61
|2
|Dominic Solanke
|Tottenham
|25
|59
|2.5
|Justin Kluivert
|Bournemouth
|30
|57
|2.4
|Anthony Gordon
|Newcastle
|30
|57
|2.3
|Son Heung-Min
|Tottenham
|28
|55
|2.5
|Bukayo Saka
|Arsenal
|21
|55
|3.4
|Kaoru Mitoma
|Brighton
|33
|54
|1.9
|Chris Wood
|Nottm Forest
|31
|54
|1.9
|Savinho
|Man City
|27
|54
|2.8
|Jørgen Strand Larsen
|Wolves
|32
|53
|1.9
|Brennan Johnson
|Tottenham
|31
|53
|2.3
|Danny Welbeck
|Brighton
|27
|53
|2.6
|Morgan Rogers
|Aston Villa
|33
|52
|1.7
|Jamie Vardy
|Leicester
|32
|52
|1.8
|Harvey Barnes
|Newcastle
|29
|52
|3.3
|Morgan Gibbs-White
|Nottm Forest
|29
|52
|2
|Phil Foden
|Man City
|25
|52
|2.8
|Kai Havertz
|Arsenal
|21
|52
|2.5
|Pedro Neto
|Chelsea
|31
|51
|2.4
|Cody Gakpo
|Liverpool
|31
|50
|2.8
|Tomás Soucek
|West Ham
|31
|50
|2
|Georginio Rutter
|Brighton
|28
|50
|2.7
|Enzo Fernández
|Chelsea
|32
|49
|1.7
|Ismaïla Sarr
|Crystal Palace
|34
|48
|1.8
|Marcus Tavernier
|Bournemouth
|25
|48
|2.7
|Kevin De Bruyne
|Man City
|24
|48
|3
|João Pedro
|Brighton
|27
|47
|2.2
|Dejan Kulusevski
|Tottenham
|30
|46
|1.8
|Diogo Jota
|Liverpool
|23
|46
|3.8
|Dominic Calvert-Lewin
|Everton
|22
|46
|2.6
|Kevin Schade
|Brentford
|33
|45
|2.1
|Gabriel Martinelli
|Arsenal
|29
|45
|2.1
|Joelinton
|Newcastle
|29
|45
|1.7
|Trent Alexander-Arnold
|Liverpool
|30
|42
|1.7
|Martin Ødegaard
|Arsenal
|26
|42
|1.8
|Declan Rice
|Arsenal
|32
|41
|1.4
|Jacob Murphy
|Newcastle
|31
|41
|1.8
|Carlos Baleba
|Brighton
|30
|40
|1.6
|Lucas Paquetá
|West Ham
|30
|40
|1.6
|Amad Diallo
|Man Utd
|22
|40
|2.3
|Julio Enciso
|Brighton
|22
|40
|3.9
|Rodrigo Muniz
|Fulham
|31
|39
|3.7
|James Maddison
|Tottenham
|31
|39
|1.9
|Bruno Guimarães
|Newcastle
|34
|38
|1.2
|Alexis Mac Allister
|Liverpool
|33
|38
|1.3
|Mateus Fernandes
|Southampton
|32
|38
|1.3
|Mateo Kovacic
|Man City
|28
|38
|1.7
|Youri Tielemans
|Aston Villa
|34
|37
|1.1
|Josko Gvardiol
|Man City
|33
|37
|1.1
|Pedro Porro
|Tottenham
|31
|37
|1.4
|Callum Hudson-Odoi
|Nottm Forest
|28
|37
|1.6
|Adama Traoré
|Fulham
|32
|36
|2.1
|Andreas Pereira
|Fulham
|31
|36
|1.7
|Omari Hutchinson
|Ipswich
|27
|36
|1.5
|Eddie Nketiah
|Arsenal
|25
|36
|3.7
|Omar Marmoush
|Man City
|12
|36
|3.5
|Anthony Elanga
|Nottm Forest
|33
|35
|1.5
|Beto
|Everton
|26
|35
|2.7
|Marcus Rashford
|Man Utd
|25
|35
|2.2
|Elliot Anderson
|Nottm Forest
|32
|34
|1.3
|Emile Smith Rowe
|Fulham
|30
|34
|1.6
|Facundo Buonanotte
|Leicester
|29
|34
|2.1
|João Gomes
|Wolves
|32
|33
|1.1
|Iliman Ndiaye
|Everton
|29
|33
|1.4
|Ryan Christie
|Bournemouth
|29
|33
|1.4
|Christian Nørgaard
|Brentford
|29
|33
|1.2
|Rayan Aït-Nouri
|Wolves
|33
|32
|1
|Daniel Muñoz
|Crystal Palace
|33
|32
|1
|Neco Williams
|Nottm Forest
|30
|32
|1.3
|Darwin Núñez
|Liverpool
|26
|32
|2.9
|Mikel Merino
|Arsenal
|25
|32
|2.1
|Paul Onuachu
|Southampton
|23
|32
|2.9
|Mikkel Damsgaard
|Brentford
|33
|31
|1.1
|Pape Sarr
|Tottenham
|32
|31
|1.7
|Sandro Tonali
|Newcastle
|32
|31
|1.2
|Ryan Yates
|Nottm Forest
|30
|31
|1.6
|Curtis Jones
|Liverpool
|29
|31
|1.9
|Jhon Durán
|Aston Villa
|20
|31
|4.5
|Abdoulaye Doucouré
|Everton
|30
|29
|1.1
|Fabian Schär
|Newcastle
|30
|29
|1
|Harry Wilson
|Fulham
|21
|29
|2.8
|Joshua Zirkzee
|Man Utd
|32
|28
|1.8
|Cameron Archer
|Southampton
|31
|28
|1.9
|Tyler Dibling
|Southampton
|30
|28
|1.5
|Bernardo Silva
|Man City
|29
|28
|1.1
|Yankuba Minteh
|Brighton
|28
|28
|1.7
|Jordan Ayew
|Crystal Palace
|27
|28
|1.8
|Jesper Lindstrøm
|Everton
|25
|28
|2
|Leon Bailey
|Aston Villa
|23
|28
|2.2
|Casemiro
|Man Utd
|22
|28
|1.9
|Idrissa Gueye
|Everton
|33
|27
|0.9
|Keane Lewis-Potter
|Brentford
|33
|27
|0.9
|Jack Harrison
|Everton
|30
|27
|1.3
|Nikola Milenkovic
|Nottm Forest
|32
|26
|0.8
|John McGinn
|Aston Villa
|30
|26
|1.2
|Stephy Mavididi
|Leicester
|30
|26
|1.5
|Adam Armstrong
|Southampton
|20
|26
|1.9
|Maxence Lacroix
|Crystal Palace
|31
|25
|0.8
|Yasin Ayari
|Brighton
|30
|25
|1.3
|Ilkay Gündogan
|Man City
|30
|25
|1.1
|Rasmus Højlund
|Man Utd
|29
|25
|1.3
|Christopher Nkunku
|Chelsea
|27
|25
|2.5
|Simon Adingra
|Brighton
|25
|25
|2.6
|Kamaldeen Sulemana
|Southampton
|22
|25
|2
|Virgil van Dijk
|Liverpool
|34
|24
|0.7
|James Justin
|Leicester
|32
|24
|0.8
|Jefferson Lerma
|Crystal Palace
|29
|24
|1.1
|Carlos Soler
|West Ham
|28
|24
|1.6
|Jérémy Doku
|Man City
|25
|24
|1.7
|Dwight McNeil
|Everton
|17
|24
|1.8
|Diogo Dalot
|Man Utd
|32
|23
|0.7
|Thomas Partey
|Arsenal
|31
|23
|0.8
|Bilal El Khannouss
|Leicester
|29
|23
|1.1
|Jadon Sancho
|Chelsea
|28
|23
|1.2
|Marc Cucurella
|Chelsea
|32
|22
|0.8
|Gabriel Magalhães
|Arsenal
|28
|22
|0.8
|Malo Gusto
|Chelsea
|28
|22
|1.1
|Pervis Estupiñán
|Brighton
|27
|22
|0.9
|David Brooks
|Bournemouth
|25
|22
|2.5
|Ethan Nwaneri
|Arsenal
|24
|22
|2.4
|Rodrigo Bentancur
|Tottenham
|23
|22
|1.3
|Kenny Tete
|Fulham
|18
|22
|1.4
|Jota Silva
|Nottm Forest
|27
|21
|2.3
|Sam Szmodics
|Ipswich
|19
|21
|1.9
|Dan Burn
|Newcastle
|33
|20
|0.6
|Kyle Walker-Peters
|Southampton
|32
|20
|0.6
|Murillo
|Nottm Forest
|32
|20
|0.6
|Jean-Ricner Bellegarde
|Wolves
|30
|20
|1.2
|Wilfred Ndidi
|Leicester
|25
|20
|0.9
|Gabriel Jesus
|Arsenal
|17
|20
|3
|Enes Ünal
|Bournemouth
|17
|20
|5.4
|Matt O'Riley
|Brighton
|17
|20
|2.4
|Carlos Alcaraz
|Southampton
|12
|20
|3.6
|João Félix
|Chelsea
|12
|20
|4.9
|Taylor Harwood-Bellis
|Southampton
|31
|19
|0.7
|Dara O'Shea
|Ipswich
|31
|19
|0.6
|Will Hughes
|Crystal Palace
|29
|19
|0.9
|Gonçalo Guedes
|Wolves
|25
|19
|2.2
|Jaden Philogene
|Ipswich
|21
|19
|2.1
|Michail Antonio
|West Ham
|14
|19
|2
|Marco Asensio
|Aston Villa
|9
|19
|3.6
|Mathys Tel
|Tottenham
|9
|19
|3.1
|Ryan Gravenberch
|Liverpool
|34
|18
|0.6
|Moisés Caicedo
|Chelsea
|34
|18
|0.5
|Konstantinos Mavropanos
|West Ham
|30
|18
|0.8
|Nicolás Domínguez
|Nottm Forest
|29
|18
|1
|Matthijs de Ligt
|Man Utd
|28
|18
|0.8
|Ibrahima Konaté
|Liverpool
|28
|18
|0.7
|Manuel Ugarte
|Man Utd
|26
|18
|1
|Mario Lemina
|Wolves
|17
|18
|1.2
|Milos Kerkez
|Bournemouth
|34
|17
|0.5
|Nathan Collins
|Brentford
|33
|17
|0.5
|Joe Aribo
|Southampton
|30
|17
|0.8
|Daichi Kamada
|Crystal Palace
|30
|17
|1.2
|Jack Taylor
|Ipswich
|28
|17
|2.3
|Dean Huijsen
|Bournemouth
|28
|17
|0.7
|Jacob Ramsey
|Aston Villa
|26
|17
|1
|Joachim Andersen
|Crystal Palace
|26
|17
|0.7
|Rúben Dias
|Man City
|23
|17
|0.8
|Trevoh Chalobah
|Crystal Palace
|23
|17
|0.8
|Amadou Onana
|Aston Villa
|22
|17
|1.1
|Lisandro Martínez
|Man Utd
|20
|17
|0.9
|Pablo Sarabia
|Wolves
|20
|17
|2.2
|Antonee Robinson
|Fulham
|33
|16
|0.5
|Levi Colwill
|Chelsea
|31
|16
|0.5
|Jan Paul van Hecke
|Brighton
|30
|16
|0.6
|Joe Willock
|Newcastle
|29
|16
|1.5
|Emerson
|West Ham
|29
|16
|0.7
|Ian Maatsen
|Aston Villa
|25
|16
|1.6
|Patson Daka
|Leicester
|20
|16
|2.3
|Orel Mangala
|Everton
|19
|16
|1.1
|Cristian Romero
|Tottenham
|18
|16
|1
|James Tarkowski
|Everton
|33
|15
|0.5
|Aaron Wan-Bissaka
|West Ham
|32
|15
|0.5
|Nélson Semedo
|Wolves
|30
|15
|0.5
|Sasa Lukic
|Fulham
|27
|15
|0.6
|Jack Grealish
|Man City
|19
|15
|1.9
|Ross Barkley
|Aston Villa
|17
|15
|2.4
|Richarlison
|Tottenham
|12
|15
|3.3
|Marshall Munetsi
|Wolves
|10
|15
|1.7
|Lewis Cook
|Bournemouth
|33
|14
|0.5
|Calvin Bassey
|Fulham
|32
|14
|0.4
|Marc Guéhi
|Crystal Palace
|32
|14
|0.4
|Vitaly Janelt
|Brentford
|32
|14
|0.6
|Leif Davis
|Ipswich
|31
|14
|0.5
|Jurriën Timber
|Arsenal
|30
|14
|0.5
|Jack Clarke
|Ipswich
|28
|14
|1.2
|Sepp van den Berg
|Brentford
|26
|14
|0.6
|Jack Hinshelwood
|Brighton
|22
|14
|0.8
|Crysencio Summerville
|West Ham
|19
|14
|1.6
|Danny Ings
|West Ham
|15
|14
|4.7
|Noussair Mazraoui
|Man Utd
|34
|13
|0.4
|Andy Robertson
|Liverpool
|31
|13
|0.5
|Lucas Digne
|Aston Villa
|30
|13
|0.5
|Yukinari Sugawara
|Southampton
|29
|13
|0.8
|Kobbie Mainoo
|Man Utd
|21
|13
|0.8
|Alex Scott
|Bournemouth
|17
|13
|1.7
|Niclas Füllkrug
|West Ham
|14
|13
|2
|Luis Sinisterra
|Bournemouth
|12
|13
|5.1
|Ryan Sessegnon
|Fulham
|12
|13
|2.8
|Abdul Fatawu
|Leicester
|11
|13
|2
|Vitalii Mykolenko
|Everton
|31
|12
|0.4
|Lucas Bergvall
|Tottenham
|27
|12
|0.9
|Lewis Dunk
|Brighton
|24
|12
|0.5
|Harry Maguire
|Man Utd
|23
|12
|0.7
|Tosin Adarabioyo
|Chelsea
|20
|12
|0.9
|Evan Ferguson
|Brighton
|20
|12
|2.9
|Fábio Carvalho
|Brentford
|19
|12
|2.4
|Adam Wharton
|Crystal Palace
|19
|12
|0.9
|Conor Chaplin
|Ipswich
|18
|12
|1.7
|James McAtee
|Man City
|13
|12
|3.7
|Reiss Nelson
|Arsenal
|12
|12
|2.2
|Donyell Malen
|Aston Villa
|11
|12
|4
|Maximilian Kilman
|West Ham
|34
|11
|0.3
|Tyrick Mitchell
|Crystal Palace
|34
|11
|0.3
|Wout Faes
|Leicester
|30
|11
|0.4
|Lewis Hall
|Newcastle
|27
|11
|0.5
|Edson Álvarez
|West Ham
|25
|11
|0.6
|Harvey Elliott
|Liverpool
|14
|11
|5.2
|Ben Brereton
|Southampton
|10
|11
|2.2
|Illia Zabarnyi
|Bournemouth
|32
|10
|0.3
|Matt Doherty
|Wolves
|27
|10
|0.5
|Rico Lewis
|Man City
|26
|10
|0.5
|Jens Cajuste
|Ipswich
|26
|10
|0.5
|Taiwo Awoniyi
|Nottm Forest
|24
|10
|2.5
|Yves Bissouma
|Tottenham
|24
|10
|0.7
|Flynn Downes
|Southampton
|23
|10
|0.5
|Matty Cash
|Aston Villa
|23
|10
|0.5
|Ethan Pinnock
|Brentford
|22
|10
|0.5
|Manuel Akanji
|Man City
|22
|10
|0.5
|Harry Winks
|Leicester
|22
|10
|0.6
|Djed Spence
|Tottenham
|21
|10
|0.6
|Chris Richards
|Crystal Palace
|20
|10
|0.6
|Kalvin Phillips
|Ipswich
|18
|10
|0.7
|Riccardo Calafiori
|Arsenal
|17
|10
|1
|Ramón Sosa
|Nottm Forest
|17
|10
|3.6
|Nathan Broadhead
|Ipswich
|16
|10
|1.5
|Raheem Sterling
|Arsenal
|15
|10
|2.1
|Mason Mount
|Man Utd
|13
|10
|2.4
|Wilson Odobert
|Tottenham
|12
|10
|1.7
|Ola Aina
|Nottm Forest
|30
|9
|0.3
|Ezri Konsa
|Aston Villa
|30
|9
|0.3
|Sam Morsy
|Ipswich
|29
|9
|0.3
|Yehor Yarmoliuk
|Brentford
|26
|9
|0.8
|Tommy Doyle
|Wolves
|24
|9
|1.7
|Lesley Ugochukwu
|Southampton
|23
|9
|0.6
|George Hirst
|Ipswich
|22
|9
|1.8
|Christian Eriksen
|Man Utd
|20
|9
|0.8
|James Ward-Prowse
|West Ham
|20
|9
|0.7
|Cameron Burgess
|Ipswich
|16
|9
|0.6
|Conor Bradley
|Liverpool
|15
|9
|1.5
|Tyrone Mings
|Aston Villa
|13
|9
|0.8
|Patrick Dorgu
|Man Utd
|8
|9
|1.4
|André
|Wolves
|29
|8
|0.3
|Jarrad Branthwaite
|Everton
|27
|8
|0.3
|Tyler Adams
|Bournemouth
|24
|8
|0.4
|Timothy Castagne
|Fulham
|22
|8
|0.4
|Jacob Greaves
|Ipswich
|21
|8
|0.4
|Mats Wieffer
|Brighton
|21
|8
|1.1
|Pau Torres
|Aston Villa
|20
|8
|0.4
|Guido Rodríguez
|West Ham
|20
|8
|0.7
|Kristoffer Ajer
|Brentford
|20
|8
|0.5
|Justin Devenny
|Crystal Palace
|20
|8
|1.7
|Timo Werner
|Tottenham
|18
|8
|1.4
|Reece James
|Chelsea
|15
|8
|0.9
|Kasey McAteer
|Leicester
|14
|8
|1.4
|Michael Keane
|Everton
|11
|8
|0.8
|Toti Gomes
|Wolves
|27
|7
|0.3
|Boubakary Soumaré
|Leicester
|27
|7
|0.3
|Matheus Nunes
|Man City
|23
|7
|0.4
|Bobby De Cordova-Reid
|Leicester
|23
|7
|0.8
|Ben Johnson
|Ipswich
|22
|7
|0.5
|Ryan Manning
|Southampton
|22
|7
|0.5
|Boubacar Kamara
|Aston Villa
|22
|7
|0.5
|Wes Burns
|Ipswich
|18
|7
|0.7
|James Garner
|Everton
|17
|7
|0.5
|Ben White
|Arsenal
|13
|7
|0.7
|Cheick Doucouré
|Crystal Palace
|13
|7
|1.4
|Willian
|Fulham
|8
|7
|2.8
|Nico González
|Man City
|8
|7
|1
|William Saliba
|Arsenal
|32
|6
|0.2
|Ashley Young
|Everton
|28
|6
|0.3
|Santiago Bueno
|Wolves
|27
|6
|0.3
|Sean Longstaff
|Newcastle
|24
|6
|0.7
|Rodrigo Gomes
|Wolves
|21
|6
|0.8
|Joël Veltman
|Brighton
|19
|6
|0.3
|Mathias Jensen
|Brentford
|19
|6
|0.7
|Álex Moreno
|Nottm Forest
|15
|6
|0.6
|Will Smallbone
|Southampton
|14
|6
|0.9
|Tariq Lamptey
|Brighton
|13
|6
|0.7
|Oleksandr Zinchenko
|Arsenal
|12
|6
|1.2
|Micky van de Ven
|Tottenham
|12
|6
|0.6
|Emmanuel Agbadou
|Wolves
|12
|6
|0.5
|James Hill
|Bournemouth
|10
|6
|1.2
|Miguel Almirón
|Newcastle
|9
|6
|3.6
|Antony
|Man Utd
|8
|6
|4
|Nico O'Reilly
|Man City
|7
|6
|1.2
|Kevin Danso
|Tottenham
|6
|6
|1.1
|Tino Livramento
|Newcastle
|33
|5
|0.2
|Jan Bednarek
|Southampton
|28
|5
|0.2
|Destiny Udogie
|Tottenham
|24
|5
|0.2
|Tom Cairney
|Fulham
|22
|5
|0.9
|Issa Diop
|Fulham
|21
|5
|0.3
|Hwang Hee-Chan
|Wolves
|19
|5
|0.7
|Mads Roerslev
|Brentford
|19
|5
|0.4
|Leny Yoro
|Man Utd
|19
|5
|0.4
|Jake O'Brien
|Everton
|17
|5
|0.3
|Tim Iroegbunam
|Everton
|16
|5
|0.8
|Radu Dragusin
|Tottenham
|16
|5
|0.4
|Craig Dawson
|Wolves
|15
|5
|0.5
|Kyle Walker
|Man City
|15
|5
|0.5
|Callum Wilson
|Newcastle
|14
|5
|1.8
|Ben Davies
|Tottenham
|13
|5
|0.4
|Emiliano Buendía
|Aston Villa
|12
|5
|5.1
|Diego Gómez
|Brighton
|12
|5
|1
|Philip Billing
|Bournemouth
|10
|5
|2.6
|Odsonne Édouard
|Crystal Palace
|6
|5
|3.2
|Jean-Clair Todibo
|West Ham
|23
|4
|0.2
|Oliver Skipp
|Leicester
|20
|4
|0.4
|Axel Tuanzebe
|Ipswich
|18
|4
|0.2
|Vladimír Coufal
|West Ham
|18
|4
|0.4
|Caleb Okoli
|Leicester
|18
|4
|0.3
|Brajan Gruda
|Brighton
|17
|4
|0.7
|Kostas Tsimikas
|Liverpool
|16
|4
|0.5
|Jack Stephens
|Southampton
|16
|4
|0.3
|James Bree
|Southampton
|15
|4
|0.4
|Axel Disasi
|Chelsea
|13
|4
|0.4
|Jeffrey Schlupp
|Crystal Palace
|12
|4
|3.8
|Ali Al-Hamadi
|Ipswich
|11
|4
|2.9
|Diego Carlos
|Aston Villa
|10
|4
|0.4
|Andy Irving
|West Ham
|10
|4
|2.2
|Armando Broja
|Everton
|10
|4
|1.1
|Ferdi Kadioglu
|Brighton
|6
|4
|0.9
|Federico Chiesa
|Liverpool
|4
|4
|10.9
|Victor Kristiansen
|Leicester
|28
|3
|0.1
|Kieran Trippier
|Newcastle
|23
|3
|0.2
|Adam Smith
|Bournemouth
|22
|3
|0.2
|Jannik Vestergaard
|Leicester
|18
|3
|0.2
|Aaron Cresswell
|West Ham
|14
|3
|0.5
|Wesley Fofana
|Chelsea
|14
|3
|0.2
|Adam Lallana
|Southampton
|14
|3
|0.8
|Ollie Scarles
|West Ham
|14
|3
|0.5
|Jakub Kiwior
|Arsenal
|13
|3
|0.4
|William Osula
|Newcastle
|12
|3
|2.8
|Lewis Miley
|Newcastle
|12
|3
|1.1
|Harrison Reed
|Fulham
|11
|3
|3.2
|Luis Guilherme
|West Ham
|11
|3
|2.1
|Lloyd Kelly
|Newcastle
|10
|3
|0.9
|Nathan Aké
|Man City
|10
|3
|0.4
|Luke Thomas
|Leicester
|10
|3
|0.3
|Joe Gomez
|Liverpool
|9
|3
|0.5
|Ross Stewart
|Southampton
|8
|3
|1.1
|Renato Veiga
|Chelsea
|7
|3
|1.5
|Mikey Moore
|Tottenham
|7
|3
|1.5
|Tyrique George
|Chelsea
|7
|3
|2.8
|Welington
|Southampton
|7
|3
|1.3
|Youssef Chermiti
|Everton
|3
|3
|6.6
|Matheus França
|Crystal Palace
|2
|3
|11.3
|Sander Berge
|Fulham
|27
|2
|0.1
|Morato
|Nottm Forest
|23
|2
|0.2
|Myles Lewis-Skelly
|Arsenal
|19
|2
|0.2
|Marcos Senesi
|Bournemouth
|15
|2
|0.2
|Jorginho
|Arsenal
|14
|2
|0.3
|Nathaniel Clyne
|Crystal Palace
|13
|2
|0.4
|Daniel Jebbison
|Bournemouth
|12
|2
|2.7
|John Stones
|Man City
|11
|2
|0.3
|Carlos Forbs
|Wolves
|10
|2
|0.8
|Nathan Wood
|Southampton
|9
|2
|0.3
|Ricardo Pereira
|Leicester
|8
|2
|0.5
|Solly March
|Brighton
|8
|2
|1.1
|Andrés García
|Aston Villa
|7
|2
|0.6
|Ben Chilwell
|Crystal Palace
|6
|2
|1.3
|Yerson Mosquera
|Wolves
|5
|2
|0.4
|Chido Obi
|Man Utd
|5
|2
|3
|Josh Acheampong
|Chelsea
|4
|2
|1.1
|Woyo Coulibaly
|Leicester
|4
|2
|1.7
|Albert Grønbæk
|Southampton
|4
|2
|1.3
|James Milner
|Brighton
|3
|2
|1
|Dean Henderson
|Crystal Palace
|34
|1
|0
|Kepa
|Bournemouth
|27
|1
|0
|Archie Gray
|Tottenham
|24
|1
|0.1
|Conor Coady
|Leicester
|18
|1
|0.1
|Luke Woolfenden
|Ipswich
|14
|1
|0.1
|Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall
|Chelsea
|12
|1
|0.4
|Roméo Lavia
|Chelsea
|12
|1
|0.1
|Igor Julio
|Brighton
|12
|1
|0.1
|Jarell Quansah
|Liverpool
|11
|1
|0.3
|Adam Webster
|Brighton
|11
|1
|0.1
|Kieran Tierney
|Arsenal
|10
|1
|0.5
|Emil Krafth
|Newcastle
|9
|1
|0.3
|Nathan Patterson
|Everton
|9
|1
|0.3
|Ibrahim Sangaré
|Nottm Forest
|8
|1
|0.3
|Yunus Konak
|Brentford
|8
|1
|3.1
|Lamare Bogarde
|Aston Villa
|8
|1
|0.2
|Ryan Fraser
|Southampton
|8
|1
|0.3
|Paris Maghoma
|Brentford
|8
|1
|0.8
|Mykhailo Mudryk
|Chelsea
|7
|1
|0.6
|Harry Clarke
|Ipswich
|7
|1
|0.2
|Toby Collyer
|Man Utd
|6
|1
|0.5
|Jonny Evans
|Man Utd
|6
|1
|0.3
|Jorge Cuenca
|Fulham
|6
|1
|0.3
|Conor Townsend
|Ipswich
|6
|1
|0.3
|Willy-Arnaud Boly
|Nottm Forest
|6
|1
|0.6
|Abdukodir Khusanov
|Man City
|6
|1
|0.2
|Josh King
|Fulham
|5
|1
|1.1
|Harry Toffolo
|Nottm Forest
|4
|1
|0.7
|Igor Thiago
|Brentford
|4
|1
|0.7
|Luke Shaw
|Man Utd
|4
|1
|0.5
|Armel Bella-Kotchap
|Southampton
|4
|1
|0.3
|Sven Botman
|Newcastle
|4
|1
|0.4
|Romain Esse
|Crystal Palace
|4
|1
|2.8
|Harrison Armstrong
|Everton
|3
|1
|1.9
|Séamus Coleman
|Everton
|3
|1
|0.5
|Pedro Lima
|Wolves
|3
|1
|1.3
|Harry Amass
|Man Utd
|3
|1
|0.5
|Sergio Reguilón
|Tottenham
|3
|1
|0.7
|Carlos Vinícius
|Fulham
|3
|1
|6.9
|Dane Scarlett
|Tottenham
|3
|1
|2.9
|Scott McTominay
|Man Utd
|2
|1
|5.3
|Sam Amo-Ameyaw
|Southampton
|2
|1
|3.5
|Daniel Podence
|Wolves
|2
|1
|2
|Billy Gilmour
|Brighton
|2
|1
|0.9
|Maxwel Cornet
|Southampton
|2
|1
|1.3
|Lewis Orford
|West Ham
|2
|1
|1.9
|Divin Mubama
|Man City
|1
|1
|3.3
|Bernd Leno
|Fulham
|34
|0
|0
|David Raya
|Arsenal
|34
|0
|0
|Jordan Pickford
|Everton
|34
|0
|0
|André Onana
|Man Utd
|33
|0
|0
|Matz Sels
|Nottm Forest
|33
|0
|0
|Emiliano Martínez
|Aston Villa
|33
|0
|0
|Mark Flekken
|Brentford
|32
|0
|0
|Bart Verbruggen
|Brighton
|32
|0
|0
|Robert Sánchez
|Chelsea
|28
|0
|0
|Mads Hermansen
|Leicester
|27
|0
|0
|Aaron Ramsdale
|Arsenal
|26
|0
|0
|José Sá
|Wolves
|26
|0
|0
|Alisson Becker
|Liverpool
|24
|0
|0
|Nick Pope
|Newcastle
|24
|0
|0
|Alphonse Areola
|West Ham
|23
|0
|0
|Ederson
|Man City
|22
|0
|0
|Guglielmo Vicario
|Tottenham
|22
|0
|0
|Arijanet Muric
|Ipswich
|18
|0
|0
|Wataru Endo
|Liverpool
|17
|0
|0
|Lukasz Fabianski
|West Ham
|13
|0
|0
|Stefan Ortega
|Man City
|13
|0
|0
|Victor Lindelöf
|Man Utd
|12
|0
|0
|Caoimhín Kelleher
|Liverpool
|10
|0
|0
|Martin Dúbravka
|Newcastle
|10
|0
|0
|Alex Palmer
|Ipswich
|10
|0
|0
|Massimo Luongo
|Ipswich
|9
|0
|0
|Julián Araujo
|Bournemouth
|9
|0
|0
|Charlie Taylor
|Southampton
|7
|0
|0
|Danilo
|Nottm Forest
|7
|0
|0
|Sam Johnstone
|Crystal Palace
|7
|0
|0
|Ben Mee
|Brentford
|7
|0
|0
|Fraser Forster
|Tottenham
|7
|0
|0
|Michael Kayode
|Brentford
|7
|0
|0
|Christian Walton
|Ipswich
|6
|0
|0
|Filip Jørgensen
|Chelsea
|6
|0
|0
|Jakub Stolarczyk
|Leicester
|6
|0
|0
|Mark Travers
|Bournemouth
|5
|0
|0
|Alex McCarthy
|Southampton
|5
|0
|0
|Kosta Nedeljkovic
|Aston Villa
|5
|0
|0
|Benoît Badiashile
|Chelsea
|5
|0
|0
|Chiedozie Ogbene
|Ipswich
|5
|0
|0
|Hamza Choudhury
|Leicester
|4
|0
|0
|Antonín Kinsky
|Tottenham
|4
|0
|0
|Nasser Djiga
|Wolves
|4
|0
|0
|Joe Lumley
|Southampton
|3
|0
|0
|Marc Guiu
|Chelsea
|3
|0
|0
|Max Aarons
|Bournemouth
|3
|0
|0
|Kim Ji-Soo
|Brentford
|3
|0
|0
|Robin Olsen
|Aston Villa
|3
|0
|0
|Tyrell Malacia
|Man Utd
|3
|0
|0
|Ben Winterburn
|Bournemouth
|3
|0
|0
|Ben Godfrey
|Ipswich
|3
|0
|0
|Jeremy Monga
|Leicester
|3
|0
|0
|Marcus Harness
|Ipswich
|2
|0
|0
|Neto
|Bournemouth
|2
|0
|0
|Jason Steele
|Brighton
|2
|0
|0
|Samuel Edozie
|Southampton
|2
|0
|0
|Matt Targett
|Newcastle
|2
|0
|0
|Eric da Silva Moreira
|Nottm Forest
|2
|0
|0
|Frank Onyeka
|Brentford
|2
|0
|0
|Hákon Valdimarsson
|Brentford
|2
|0
|0
|Danny Ward
|Leicester
|2
|0
|0
|Rodri
|Man City
|2
|0
|0
|Ayden Heaven
|Arsenal
|2
|0
|0
|Caleb Kporha
|Crystal Palace
|2
|0
|0
|Jahmai Simpson-Pusey
|Man City
|2
|0
|0
|Rico Henry
|Brentford
|2
|0
|0
|Eiran Cashin
|Brighton
|2
|0
|0
|Oscar Bobb
|Man City
|2
|0
|0
|Altay Bayindir
|Man Utd
|1
|0
|0
|Dan Bentley
|Wolves
|1
|0
|0
|Chadi Riad
|Crystal Palace
|1
|0
|0
|Brandon Austin
|Tottenham
|1
|0
|0
|Roman Dixon
|Everton
|1
|0
|0
|Vítezslav Jaros
|Liverpool
|1
|0
|0
|Ronnie Edwards
|Southampton
|1
|0
|0
|Martial Godo
|Fulham
|1
|0
|0
|Alfie Dorrington
|Tottenham
|1
|0
|0
|Tyler Fredricson
|Man Utd
|1
|0
|0
Now read the rest of our Premier League match previews & best bets from our experts
