Saturday Football Cheat Sheet: Podcast tips, match previews, superboost and more

Betfair Saturday Superboost

Mo Salah and Chris Wood have been in sensational form this season and both have excellent opportunities on Saturday to continue their great form with games against Ipswich and Bournemouth respectively.

Salah averages 1.81 shots on target per 90 minutes this season while Wood averages 1.18 shots on target per 90. They are first and fourth in the Premier League top goalscoring charts and they've registered 56 shots on target between them this term.

Salah to have one shot on target v Ipswich and Wood to have one shot on target v Bournemouth was originally chalked up at 4/71.57, but the Betfair Sportsbook have super-boosted that price to 1/12.00! To take advantage, just click on the odds in the below bet banner to go directly to the pre-loaded betslip.

Recommended Bet Back Salah 1+ SoT (v Ipswich) & Wood 1+ SoT (v Bournemouth) SBK 1/1

Premier League tips and predictions

Paul Higham: "Cody Gakpo didn't play against Lille so it's safe to assume he'll get a start here, and that's bad news for Ipswich as the Dutchman has scored in four straight league games at Anfield.

He's 1/1 to score anytime on Saturday and although Mohamed Salah and Luis Diaz may prove more popular, Gakpo would be my pick with five of his six Premier League goals this season being scored at Anfield. Mo Salah unsurprisingly is 1/2 anytime scorer with Diaz also 1/1, while Darwin Nunez is 8/11 but any goals for him could have to come from the bench again."

Recommended Bet Back Cody Gakpo to Score Anytime SBK 1/1

Mark Stinchcombe: "Under Fabian Hürzeler this season against Premier League opposition, Brighton games have seen 75 goals in 24 games, 3.13 per-game, with 15 of their last 21 going over 2.5 goals (71%). Our sample size for David Moyes at Everton is obviously incredibly small and we shouldn't draw any solid conlusions at this stage. However, it's six goals in his two games so far, versus 40 goals in 19 under Sean Dyche (2.11 per-game).

"When Moyes was in charge of Everton previously for 11 years, he averaged 2.67 goals per-game which is clearly way above Dyche's average. Brighton are heavy favourites at 4/6 and capable of clearing line themselves as shown by winning 3-0 at Goodison Park in the reverse fixture."

Recommended Bet Back Over 2.5 goals SBK 5/6

The Opta Stat:"Bournemouth are unbeaten in their last nine league games against Nottingham Forest (W5 D4), and have lost just one of 10 head-to-head fixtures at home (W6 D3). The home team has scored first in the last five meetings."

Recommended Bet Back Bournemouth to score first SBK 6/5

Stephen Tudor: "Arsenal have failed to keep a clean sheet in each of their last nine away fixtures. That puts the spotlight on the host's attacking fare but not so much Matheus Cunha whose form has dipped since Boxing Day as transfer speculation distracts. Instead, Jorgen Strand Larsen is a shout, the tall striker committing to 13 shots in his last five home games, nine of them on target. He is 10/11 to have 1 or more SOT this Saturday.

"As for the outcome, Arsenal have to be backed, especially as Wolves have conceded three goals in three games consecutively. Don't discount an early advantage for them either. Only Man City have scored more first half goals this season while only Southampton have conceded more before the break than the struggling hosts."

Recommended Bet Back over 1.5 first half goals for Arsenal SBK 11/4

Opta: "The combination of shaky defences, underperforming goalkeepers and a return to form of both teams' attacking players mean that goals feel nailed on in this match. As a result, it is unsurprising that BTTS is as short as 4/11, and instead it's worth looking at both teams to score twice at 11/5.

"City come into this match having scored 24 goals in their last six matches in all competitions, while Chelsea have hit 11 in four. But crucially, the only clean sheets within that period for either side came against Salford, Morecambe and Ipswich. Chelsea have also kept just one clean sheet in their last 16 away league games against Manchester City."

Recommended Bet Back Both Teams to Score Twice, Foden to Score Anytime, Madueke to Score Anytime & Madueke to have 3+ shots SBK 25/1

EFL tips and predictions

Ryan Deeney: "Set-pieces remain a key part of the Millwall experience. Millwall have scored from ten this term and in Japhet Tanganga, they possess one of the most prolific attackers of a ball in the division.

"The ex-Spurs man has had 33 shots in the league this season, 23 of which have come within the width of the six-yard box within 15 yards of goal, including five of his eight efforts since the arrival of Neil with two just outside of that region. He's a threat. "

Recommended Bet Back Japhet Tanganga to score anytime SBK 12/1

Jack Critchley: "Bristol City picked up a point on Wednesday night and with Sam Bell's late effort rattling the woodwork, they may even have stolen all three points. The Robins have suffered just two defeats at home all season with only Burnley and Sheffield United having taken all three points home from BS3. Manning's men have also kept clean sheets in four of their last five matches here and only two teams have scored 2+ goals so far.

"Blackburn have lost five of their last eight games, yet they are still flirting with the play-offs. John Eustace's side are amidst an injury crisis and have also let Kyle McFadzean leave this week. The Lancastrians are likely to be without Callum Brittain, Danny Batth, Hayden Carter, Callum Brittain, Scott Wharton, Sondre Tronstad, Lewis Travis, Joe Rankin-Costello, Arnor Sigurdsson and Yuki Ohashi for this contest, leaving them without a recognised right back. Given their current form and the fact that they've netted just once in their last three away games, this could be a tough 90 minutes for the visitors."

Recommended Bet Back Bristol City Win SBK 1/1

European football tips and predictions

Jamie Kemp: "I like Villarreal's chances of being competitive in this match. They were fantastic in a 4-0 victory over Mallorca on Monday night (very likely their best performance this term), and they've had an extra two days to recover than Atletico, who needed a monumental effort to get past Leverkusen 48 hours later.

"Villarreal are also a team whose performances have been better than their results in La Liga this season. They've conceded 31 goals from just 23 xG against this term, defending better than their record suggest. And with a little more rub of the green, we could well be looking at a top-four calibre side here, who aren't a million miles away from competing with the 'big three' - at least while they have no European football on their schedule."

Recommended Bet Back BTTS, 3+ corners each, 2+ cards each SBK 11/4

Dan Fitch: "Napoli enjoyed a huge victory last week when they won 3-2 at Atalanta. It was their sixth consecutive victory and once again they have had a number of days to recover, while their rivals have been busy with fatiguing European fixtures.

"Juventus ended a run of three consecutive league draws with their 2-0 win against AC Milan last weekend, only to then draw 0-0 at Club Brugge in the Champions League. Napoli are rightly the favourites here, but it feels like Juve are being underrated considering they have yet to lose in Serie A this season (P21 W8 D13). Back the draw at 2/1."

Recommended Bet Back Napoli and Juventus to draw SBK 2/1

Kevin Hatchard: "Gladbach have lost three straight games, but two of those were against title-chasing Bayern and Bayer Leverkusen, and at home they have picked up five wins from the last seven league matches. Significantly, all five of those victories were against bottom-half teams.

"Three of those five wins were by multiple-goal margins, and I'm happy to back Gladbach -1.0 on the Asian Handicap at 2.3. If the hosts win by a single goal, our stake is returned, but a bigger win gets us an odds-against payout. Bochum have lost 16 of their last 19 Bundesliga away matches, and 11 of those 16 losses were by two goals or more."