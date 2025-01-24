Serie A Tips: Juve can remain unbeaten against leaders Napoli at 2/1

Atalanta can come through Como test

Unbeaten Juve look underrated against league leaders

Martinez back among the goals

Lazio will beat Viola

Atalanta will be looking to build upon a midweek win when they travel to Como.

The visitors got back to winning ways in the Champions League on Tuesday with a 5-0 home win against Sturm Graz. It ended a run of five games without a win (D3 L2), in what was a tough set of matches. With the fixture list now looking kinder, third-placed Atalanta have the chance to cut the gap on the leaders Napoli, which has stretched to seven points.

Como hit the headlines this week with the signing of Dele Alli and they are impressing on the pitch too. Cesc Fabregas' attacking team are 13th and have won three of their last four home games (L1). They could make life tough for Atalanta, but the visitors should win.

My suggestion is to combine the away win, both teams to score and Mateo Retegui to score at 17/45.25, with the striker having now netted in three consecutive games.

Recommended Bet Back Atalanta to beat Como, both teams to score and Retegui to score SBK 17/4

The big game of the weekend sees the Serie A table toppers Napoli host Juventus.

Napoli enjoyed a huge victory last week when they won 3-2 at Atalanta. It was their sixth consecutive victory and once again they have had a number of days to recover, while their rivals have been busy with fatiguing European fixtures.

Juventus ended a run of three consecutive league draws with their 2-0 win against AC Milan last weekend, only to then draw 0-0 at Club Brugge in the Champions League. Napoli are rightly the favourites here, but it feels like Juve are being underrated considering they have yet to lose in Serie A this season (P21 W8 D13). Back the draw at 2/13.00.

Recommended Bet Back Napoli and Juventus to draw SBK 2/1

If Napoli slip, then Inter will have the chance to cut the gap when they visit Lecce.

The current Scudetto holders are three points behind the 2023 champions, with a game in hand. Last weekend they won 3-1 against Empoli, which stretched their unbeaten run in the league to 15 games W12 D3), before winning 1-0 at Sparta Prague in the Champions League on Wednesday. Lautaro Martinez scored that goal, which means that the Argentine has now found the net in five of his last seven games.

Lecce are down in 17th and lost 4-1 at Cagliari in their last outing. Only Verona have conceded more goals than the hosts this season and under the circumstances Martinez looks big at 1/12.00 to continue his scoring streak.

Recommended Bet Back Martinez to score for Inter against Lecce SBK 1/1

Fourth placed Lazio host a Fiorentina side that are currently sixth on Sunday night.

After suffering a poor run of form, Lazio have won their last two games. They followed last weekend's 3-0 victory at Verona with a 3-1 home win against Real Sociedad in the Europa League on Thursday, though it should be noted that the Spanish side were reduced to ten-men at the 30-minute mark.

Fiorentina's 1-1 home draw with Torino last weekend means that they are without a win in seven games (D3 L4). The Viola do have the advantage of having had a week of rest since their last fixture, but going on form, the 19/201.95 on offer for a Lazio win looks like the bet here.