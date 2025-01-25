Liverpool v Ipswich: Go for Gakpo to continue Anfield scoring run

Betfair Saturday Superboost

Mo Salah and Chris Wood have been in sensational form this season and both have excellent opportunities on Saturday to continue their great form with games against Ipswich and Bournemouth respectively.

Salah averages 1.81 shots on target per 90 minutes this season while Wood averages 1.18 shots on target per 90. They are first and fourth in the Premier League top goalscoring charts and they've registered 56 shots on target between them this term.

Salah to have one shot on target v Ipswich and Wood to have one shot on target v Bournemouth was originally chalked up at 4/71.57, but the Betfair Sportsbook have super-boosted that price to 1/12.00! To take advantage, just click on the odds in the below bet banner to go directly to the pre-loaded betslip.

Recommended Bet Back Salah 1+ SoT (v Ipswich) & Wood 1+ SoT (v Bournemouth) SBK 1/1

Watch Football... Only Bettor Saturday tips!

Reds resume title bid after Euro win

A pretty good win over Lille during the week booked Liverpool's top eight spot in the Champions League, and now they're back at Anfield on Saturday looking to keep up their Premier League pursuit as they host struggling Ipswich having gone 40/141.00 to win the quadruple.

Liverpool avoided going three league games without a win thanks to Darwin Nunez's late two-goal salvo at Brentford to ensure they stayed six points ahead of Arsenal and Nottingham Forest - and they'll hope that ends their recent blip.

Arne Slot's side played poorly against Man Utd in their last home league game but in truth they dominated at both Brentford and Nottingham Forest and could have won both handily if they were a bit sharper in front of goal.

The Lille game was a prime example of that concern for Slot, as the Reds dominated the in-form French side and should have been out of sight before conceding with Lille's only shot on target of the night - they'll hope to be more clinical as 1/101.10 favourites against an Ipswich side that gives you plenty of chances.

Match Preview Liverpool - Ipswich Liverpool W W W L W L Ipswich L L D L W L Full Stats Powered by Opta

Kieran McKenna's side, thumped 6-0 by Man City last weekend, allow the second most xG in the league (45.8) and with Liverpool creating more than anyone else (50.2) then chances will be there for Liverpool - so you can almost see why the visitors are a shocking 20/121.00 to produce the upset of the season.

The Tractor Boys have won more points and scored more goals away than at Portman Road though, and Liverpool have conceded first in their last three home league games so there is some hope, but Ipswich have also lost their last three to Liverpool by a 13-0 aggregate and the Reds have won 10 straight games against promoted sides by a 34-7 scoreline.

There's obviously not a lot of value around in the outrights, Liverpool are just 10/111.91 with a -2 handicap, but have only won by 3+ goals in one of their last 16 home league games, so there's a negative around backing that one.

At the same price I'd prefer to back Liverpool to win to nil at 10/111.91 as Slot was visibly annoyed at them conceding against Lille so he'll be pressing home the need for a clean sheet - and Ipswich will not be as gung-ho as they may have been had they not been hammered by Man City.

The trend is usually for teams to go into their shells after taking a beating and they'll look to try and stay in the game and limit the damage early on - so a more reserved, controlled and relatively conservative home victory for Liverpool may be the way this goes.

Recommended Bet Back Liverpool to Win to Nil SBK 10/11

Go for Gakpo on home ground

Cody Gakpo didn't play against Lille so it's safe to assume he'll get a start here, and that's bad news for Ipswich as the Dutchman has scored in four straight league games at Anfield.

He's 1/12.00 to score anytime on Saturday and although Mohamed Salah and Luis Diaz may prove more popular, Gakpo would be my pick with five of his six Premier League goals this season being scored at Anfield.

Salah unsurprisingly is 1/21.50 anytime scorer with Diaz also 1/12.00, while Darwin Nunez is 8/111.73 but any goals for him could have to come from the bench again.

Liam Delap is the main man for Ipswich with eight goals and two assists and at 4/15.00 is their favourite for an anytime scorer - and if an Ipswich goal does come then left-back Leaf Davis will likely be the architect, as the only player in the league to create 20+ chances from both set pieces and in open play.

Only Trent Alexander-Arnold has created more overall chances as a defender, and after he only came on late at Lille then both he and Davis would be of interest in terms of assists.

Omari Hutchinson has the second-most pressures in the league ths season so is worthing watching for a foul or two, and Delap is a consideration in both fouls markets - as he's been fouled at least twice in five of six and Liverpool are quite an anomily with how many fouls they gave away in relation to possession stats, so that's always worth looking at.