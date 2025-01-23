Liverpool Trophies Betting: Slot's Reds now 40/1 for dream quadruple

Reds top the table at home and in Europe

Another January and Liverpool again are still well in the hunt for the quadruple, just like last year, with the Reds top of the Premier League, top of the revamped Champions League and still in both domestic trophies leading them to be priced at 40/141.00 to win all four.

It was a similar story last January when Jurgen Klopp had his side in position for all four trophies before they fell away down the stretch, but nobody expected Arne Slot to produce a similar first half of the season.

As Klopp found out last year, chasing four trophies can take its toll late in the season, as despite winning the Carabao Cup injuries hit hard and some tired legs saw the season unravel quickly by going out of the FA Cup, Europa League and dropping Premier League points all within a couple of weeks.

Ahead of Saturday's home game with Ipswich, Liverpool are 1/41.25 to win the Premier League, where they stand six points ahead of Arsenal, while they're 4/15.00 to win the Champions League after beating Lille to stay top of that competition with just one match left before the knockouts.

The Reds remain 5/42.25 favourites for the League Cup despite losing the first leg at Spurs 1-0, while they're 4/15.00 to win the FA Cup after being drawn against Plymouth Argyle in the fourth round.

Liverpool Trophy Odds:

Premier League & Champions League double is 4/1 5.00

Liverpool fans would likely prefer to concentrate on winning the league and Champions League at this stage given the position they're in, but Slot seems determined to go all out on all fronts. He'll surely make huge changes for the trip to Plymouth but will be relatively full strength you'd imagine for the second leg against Tottenham.

It remains to be seen how a possible League Cup final will affect his side as fixtures pile up in February and beyond, but finishing top eight in Europe has saved them from two extra games in the play-off round.

They have a healthy cushion in the league and have been imperious in Europe so far, leading to them being pretty short at 4/15.00 to win what is the premium double, the one that the fans really want and one which would be an unbelievable achievement in Slot's first season at Anfield.

Arsenal remain the big dangers in the Premier League of course at 5/16.00 and the Gunners still have to go to Anfield while Liverpool have to face rejuvenated Man City and derby rivals Everton in key away games, while 28/129.00 surprise package Nottingham Forest look like they'll hang around to try and pounce on any slip-ups.

Doubles, trebles & 40/1 41.00 on fairytale quadruple

Liverpool did the traditional league & FA Cup double back in 1986 and it's just 4/15.00 that they'll do that again this season, and just 13/102.30 on the other domestic double of league and League Cup.

A clean sweep domestically of Premier League, League Cup & FA Cup is 9/110.00 as one of Europe's big guns could be lurking in the Champions League, while the Premier League, Champions League & League Cup treble is also 9/110.00 as the FA Cup looks the competition Slot will make changes for.

An FA Cup & League Cup double is 8/19.00 if the Reds fall short in the big ones, while an odd double of the Champions League and League Cup is also 8/19.00 but has merit as there's still a long way to go in the league.

And the dream scenario is now just 40/141.00 with Liverpool in pole position domestically, with the ability to make changes for the final Champions League game if they choose to and what looks a decent FA Cup draw regardless of any changes.

A few more wins as Reds fans will again start to dream about winning it all this season.