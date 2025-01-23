Liverpool Trophies Betting: Slot's Reds now 40/1 for dream quadruple
Liverpool are now 40/141.00 to win the quadruple after the Premier League leaders beat Lille to book a top eight spot in the Champions League knockouts...
-
Liverpool now 40/141.00 for historic quadruple
-
Reds odds-on for league titles & 4/15.00 to win Champions League
-
Slot's men face Plymouth in FA Cup & but trail Spurs in League Cup semi
-
Our Cheltenham offer is live! Get a completely free bet every weekend until the Festival
Reds top the table at home and in Europe
Another January and Liverpool again are still well in the hunt for the quadruple, just like last year, with the Reds top of the Premier League, top of the revamped Champions League and still in both domestic trophies leading them to be priced at 40/141.00 to win all four.
It was a similar story last January when Jurgen Klopp had his side in position for all four trophies before they fell away down the stretch, but nobody expected Arne Slot to produce a similar first half of the season.
As Klopp found out last year, chasing four trophies can take its toll late in the season, as despite winning the Carabao Cup injuries hit hard and some tired legs saw the season unravel quickly by going out of the FA Cup, Europa League and dropping Premier League points all within a couple of weeks.
Ahead of Saturday's home game with Ipswich, Liverpool are 1/41.25 to win the Premier League, where they stand six points ahead of Arsenal, while they're 4/15.00 to win the Champions League after beating Lille to stay top of that competition with just one match left before the knockouts.
The Reds remain 5/42.25 favourites for the League Cup despite losing the first leg at Spurs 1-0, while they're 4/15.00 to win the FA Cup after being drawn against Plymouth Argyle in the fourth round.
Liverpool Trophy Odds:
- To win the Premier League - 1/41.25
- To win the League Cup - 5/42.25
- To win the Champions League - 4/15.00
- To win the FA Cup - 4/15.00
- To win League Cup & FA Cup - 8/19.00
- To win League Cup & Champions League - 8/19.00
- To win Premier League, League Cup & FA Cup - 9/110.00
- To win the quadruple - 40/141.00
Premier League & Champions League double is 4/15.00
Liverpool fans would likely prefer to concentrate on winning the league and Champions League at this stage given the position they're in, but Slot seems determined to go all out on all fronts. He'll surely make huge changes for the trip to Plymouth but will be relatively full strength you'd imagine for the second leg against Tottenham.
It remains to be seen how a possible League Cup final will affect his side as fixtures pile up in February and beyond, but finishing top eight in Europe has saved them from two extra games in the play-off round.
They have a healthy cushion in the league and have been imperious in Europe so far, leading to them being pretty short at 4/15.00 to win what is the premium double, the one that the fans really want and one which would be an unbelievable achievement in Slot's first season at Anfield.
Arsenal remain the big dangers in the Premier League of course at 5/16.00 and the Gunners still have to go to Anfield while Liverpool have to face rejuvenated Man City and derby rivals Everton in key away games, while 28/129.00 surprise package Nottingham Forest look like they'll hang around to try and pounce on any slip-ups.
Doubles, trebles & 40/141.00 on fairytale quadruple
Liverpool did the traditional league & FA Cup double back in 1986 and it's just 4/15.00 that they'll do that again this season, and just 13/102.30 on the other domestic double of league and League Cup.
A clean sweep domestically of Premier League, League Cup & FA Cup is 9/110.00 as one of Europe's big guns could be lurking in the Champions League, while the Premier League, Champions League & League Cup treble is also 9/110.00 as the FA Cup looks the competition Slot will make changes for.
An FA Cup & League Cup double is 8/19.00 if the Reds fall short in the big ones, while an odd double of the Champions League and League Cup is also 8/19.00 but has merit as there's still a long way to go in the league.
And the dream scenario is now just 40/141.00 with Liverpool in pole position domestically, with the ability to make changes for the final Champions League game if they choose to and what looks a decent FA Cup draw regardless of any changes.
A few more wins as Reds fans will again start to dream about winning it all this season.
Now read the latest January transfer window betting
New Customers can get £50 in free bets!
Available to new customers only. Place a £10 bet on the Betfair Sportsbook and you will receive £50 in free bets to use on Bet Builders and Accas! Opt-in here and T&cs apply.
Prices quoted in copy are correct at time of publication but liable to change.
Discover the latest articles
Most Read Stories
-
Football Betting Tips
Arsenal v PSG: English football expert Dave Tindall says Gunners can reach final
-
Football Betting Tips
Premier League Player Stats Sheet: Barnes' goal threat grows and Colwill man racks up fouls
-
Football Betting Tips
Barcelona v Inter: European football expert Kevin Hatchard with an 11/2 first leg bet
-
Football Betting Tips
Barcelona v Inter: Spanish football expert Jamie Kemp expects Yamal to unpick Inter
-
Football Betting Tips
Tuesday Football Tips: Back fouls in Arsenal v PSG 9/2 Bet Builder