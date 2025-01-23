January Transfer Window: Cunha to Gunners and Chelsea to get Garnacho?

Chelsea and Napoli want Man Utd's Garnacho

Arsenal favs to sign Wolves' Cunha

Two of the Premier League's most exciting wingers could be on the move before the end of the transfer window, according to the Betfair Sportsbook odds on Manchester United's Alejandro Garnacho and Wolves' Matheus Cunha.

Chelsea to battle Napoli for Garnacho

Garnacho has emerged as a thrilling forward for United in the past two seasons but, with Ruben Amorim keen to raise funds to spend, the Argentinian is 11/82.38 to sign for Napoli and 10/34.33 to join Chelsea.

United fans won't want to see him go but they would surely be happier to see Garnacho in Neapolitan blue than west London. Garnacho was of United's better players under Erik ten Hag but was left out of the squad for Manchester derby, along with Marcus Rashford, due to what Amorim called "training issues".

He has been overshadowed under Amorim by the emergence of Amad Diallo. As a player who came through United's youth system, they would make a tidy profit on Garnacho if he were to move. It was recently reported that United would countenance selling any player in order to raise funds.

Chelsea have already brought in Jadon Sancho, who joined on loan in the summer, from United.

Garnacho could be acquired for around £46m which sounds like a snip in today's market for a talented 20-year-old.

Cunha could swap Wolves drop battle for Arsenal title push

Matheus Cunha has dazzled in a troubled team this season and has caught the attention of Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta.

The Brazilian is 6/42.50 to join the Gunners as Arteta looks for attacking reinforcements in the absence of Gabriel Jesus and Bukayo Saka.

Cunha has scored 10 goals, and grabbed four assists this season, in his 21 Premier League appearances. He could be just the injection of cutting edge that Arsenal need in the middle of a title push.

If he doesn't mind a relegation battle then a move to Manchester United is 4/15.00. Would Wolves be prepared to sell to direct rival?

That deal could come back to haunt them if United stay up and the Black Country club go down come the end of the season.

