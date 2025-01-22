Champions League Guide: Who needs what & who could miss out on the knockouts?
As the Champions League swings back into action we look at how the table currently stands, who needs what to get through and the big teams in danger of missing out as we head towards the knockout stages.
-
Liverpool top table after six wins from six
-
City face PSG trip with both sides in danger of missing out
-
Arsenal & Villa in top eight but still work to do
-
Our Cheltenham offer is live! Get a completely free bet every weekend until the Festival
Betfair's Football Superboost!
Phil Foden (v PSG) is the main man for our Wednesday Superboost with the 8:00pm kick off one of the feature games of the mid-week Champions League action seeing a must win game for Manchester City.
Foden averages 1.16 shots on target per 90 mins this season and we just need him to have a single shot on target for the Superboost to land and the selection has been boosted from 4/7 to 1/1.
Watch Football... Only Bettor Champions League Matchday 7 Tips!
Champions League - As it stands
Liverpool have really taken to the new Champions League format, winning all six games and conceding just once to already secure at least a play-off place along with second-placed Barcelona.
With two games to go, it'd take something weird for Liverpool not to finish in the top eight but behind them it's close as Barca only have a three-point gap over Dortmund, Bayern Munich, AC Milan and Atletico Madrid who are lurking just outside the top eight.
Arsenal sit in third but just a point ahead of ninth after four wins, a draw and one defeat, a record matched by Inter and Bayer Leverkusen, alongisde a surprisingly good Aston Villa start and a shockingly good effort from Lille and Brest from France.
Young Boys, Slovan Bratislava and surprisingly RB Leipzig have all been eliminated already after losing all six games, with the biggest shock in those currently in the bottom 12 and heading out as it stands are PSG.
Man City and Real Madrid have had shocking starts two, and with just eight and nine points respectively they're just a point and two points clear of the drop zone - so have a lot of work to do.
Champions League table
|# Teams
|P
|W
|D
|L
|GF
|GA
|PTS
|xGF
|xGA
|xGD
|EXP
|FCST
|1 Liverpool
|8
|7
|0
|1
|17
|5
|21
|0
|0
|0
|2 Barcelona
|8
|6
|1
|1
|28
|13
|19
|0
|0
|0
|3 Arsenal
|8
|6
|1
|1
|16
|3
|19
|0
|0
|0
|4 Inter
|8
|6
|1
|1
|11
|1
|19
|0
|0
|0
|5 Atlético
|8
|6
|0
|2
|20
|12
|18
|0
|0
|0
|6 Leverkusen
|8
|5
|1
|2
|15
|7
|16
|0
|0
|0
|7 Lille
|8
|5
|1
|2
|17
|10
|16
|0
|0
|0
|8 Aston Villa
|8
|5
|1
|2
|13
|6
|16
|0
|0
|0
|9 Atalanta
|8
|4
|3
|1
|20
|6
|15
|0
|0
|0
|10 Dortmund
|8
|5
|0
|3
|22
|12
|15
|0
|0
|0
|11 Real Madrid
|8
|5
|0
|3
|20
|12
|15
|0
|0
|0
|12 Bayern München
|8
|5
|0
|3
|20
|12
|15
|0
|0
|0
|13 Milan
|8
|5
|0
|3
|14
|11
|15
|0
|0
|0
|14 PSV
|8
|4
|2
|2
|16
|12
|14
|0
|0
|0
|15 PSG
|8
|4
|1
|3
|14
|9
|13
|0
|0
|0
|16 Benfica
|8
|4
|1
|3
|16
|12
|13
|0
|0
|0
|17 Monaco
|8
|4
|1
|3
|13
|13
|13
|0
|0
|0
|18 Brest
|8
|4
|1
|3
|10
|11
|13
|0
|0
|0
|19 Feyenoord
|8
|4
|1
|3
|18
|21
|13
|0
|0
|0
|20 Juventus
|8
|3
|3
|2
|9
|7
|12
|0
|0
|0
|21 Celtic
|8
|3
|3
|2
|13
|14
|12
|0
|0
|0
|22 Man City
|8
|3
|2
|3
|18
|14
|11
|0
|0
|0
|23 Sporting
|8
|3
|2
|3
|13
|12
|11
|0
|0
|0
|24 Club Brugge
|8
|3
|2
|3
|7
|11
|11
|0
|0
|0
|25 Dinamo Zagreb
|8
|3
|2
|3
|12
|19
|11
|0
|0
|0
|26 Stuttgart
|8
|3
|1
|4
|13
|17
|10
|0
|0
|0
|27 Shakhtar D
|8
|2
|1
|5
|8
|16
|7
|0
|0
|0
|28 Bologna
|8
|1
|3
|4
|4
|9
|6
|0
|0
|0
|29 Crvena zvezda
|8
|2
|0
|6
|13
|22
|6
|0
|0
|0
|30 Sturm
|8
|2
|0
|6
|5
|14
|6
|0
|0
|0
|31 Sparta
|8
|1
|1
|6
|7
|21
|4
|0
|0
|0
|32 Leipzig
|8
|1
|0
|7
|8
|15
|3
|0
|0
|0
|33 Girona
|8
|1
|0
|7
|5
|13
|3
|0
|0
|0
|34 Salzburg
|8
|1
|0
|7
|5
|27
|3
|0
|0
|0
|35 Slovan
|8
|0
|0
|8
|7
|27
|0
|0
|0
|0
|36 Young Boys
|8
|0
|0
|8
|3
|24
|0
|0
|0
|0
Champions League - latest outright odds
- Liverpool - 4/15.00
- Barcelona 6/17.00
- Arsenal - 6/17.00
- Real Madrid 6/17.00
- Man City - 7/18.00
- Bayern Munich - 15/28.50
- Inter Milan 14/115.00
- Bayer Leverkusen - 18/119.00
How does the new knockout format work?
The new Champions League looks complicated at first but once the fixtures are decided it's not too hard to understand how the enlarged league system works when it comes to finally getting us into the more familiar last 16 knockouts.
Firstly, the top eight in the league go straight through into the last 16 of the competition, but there's an extra play-off to get through for the next eight to complete the last 16 line-up.
So, those teams who finish from ninth to 16th in the table will play a two-legged play-off against teams finishing from 17th to 24th, with the higher ranked sides playing the second leg at home.
The eight winners then play the top eight league finishers to play out the usual knockout stage to find the Champions League winner.
Champions League knockout phase schedule
Knockout phase play-off draw: 31 January
Knockout phase play-offs: 11/12 & 18/19 February
Round of 16, quarter-final, semi-final draws: 21 February
Round of 16: 4/5 & 11/12 March
Quarter-finals: 8/9 & 15/16 April
Semi-finals: 29/30 April & 6/7 May
Final: 31 May (Munich)
What do British clubs needs to get through?
Liverpool technically need a point against either Lille or PSV, but even if they lose both it'd take six teams below them to win twice, then one of those four lurking just outside to also win both games for the Reds to drop into the play-offs.
Arsenal face Dinamo Zagreb and Girona knowing two wins would book their top eight spot, the same task that awaits Aston Villa who go to Monaco then host Celtic - with the Scottish champions fighting for a play-off spot down in 21st with just a two-point cushion.
Man City are struggling though, and they face a massive game coming up away at PSG, who could leapfrog above Pep Guardiola's side should they win in Paris, and that would leave City needing to beat Club Brugge at home on the final day and possibly needing results elsewhere to go their way.
Which big teams are in danger of missing out?
As mentioned, City and PSG are in danger of being two massive casualties, with the French side having to go to Stuttgart after hosting Man City and they may well need six points just to survive.
Real Madrid aren't doing too good either as they sit in 20th after three wins and three defeats so have just two points between themselves and the drop zone ahead of their home game against Salzburg coming up.
They should win that, and that could leave them needing just a point away at Brest, but the French minnows could still be fighting for a top eight spot by then, where they currently sit.
The likes of Juventus and Benfica look relativelty safe for a play-off spot, while RB Leipzig going out so early was a big shock.
Now read all of our latest football previews & tips from our team of experts
New Customers can get £50 in free bets!
Available to new customers only. Place a £10 bet on the Betfair Sportsbook and you will receive £50 in free bets to use on Bet Builders and Accas! Opt-in here and T&cs apply.
Prices quoted in copy are correct at time of publication but liable to change.
Discover the latest articles
Most Read Stories
-
Football Betting Tips
Arsenal v Crystal Palace: Trossard can continue goal streak
-
Football Betting Tips
Premier League Top 5 Finish: State of play, remaining fixtures, betting odds and more
-
Football Betting Tips
La Liga Tips: Real Madrid to find a way past spirited Getafe in capital derby
-
Football Betting Tips
Premier League Player Stats Sheet: Two stand-out fouls picks & a new way to back Isak
-
Football Betting Tips
Manchester City v Aston Villa: Back in-form Villa to spring a surprise