Championship Tipsheet: Seven best bets for Saturday afternoon

Betfair Saturday Superboost

Mo Salah and Chris Wood have been in sensational form this season and both have excellent opportunities on Saturday to continue their great form with games against Ipswich and Bournemouth respectively.

Salah averages 1.81 shots on target per 90 minutes this season while Wood averages 1.18 shots on target per 90. They are first and fourth in the Premier League top goalscoring charts and they've registered 56 shots on target between them this term.

Salah to have one shot on target v Ipswich and Wood to have one shot on target v Bournemouth was originally chalked up at 4/71.57, but the Betfair Sportsbook have super-boosted that price to 1/12.00! To take advantage, just click on the odds in the below bet banner to go directly to the pre-loaded betslip.

Recommended Bet Back Salah 1+ SoT (v Ipswich) & Wood 1+ SoT (v Bournemouth) SBK 1/1

Watch Football... Only Bettor Saturday tips!

Bristol City vs Blackburn

Rovers paper-thin squad to struggle at Ashton Gate

Bristol City picked up a point on Wednesday night and with Sam Bell's late effort rattling the woodwork, they may even have stolen all three points. The Robins have suffered just two defeats at home all season with only Burnley and Sheffield United having taken all three points home from BS3. Manning's men have also kept clean sheets in four of their last five matches here and only two teams have scored 2+ goals so far.

Blackburn have lost five of their last eight games, yet they are still flirting with the play-offs. John Eustace's side are amidst an injury crisis and have also let Kyle McFadzean leave this week. The Lancastrians are likely to be without Callum Brittain, Danny Batth, Hayden Carter, Callum Brittain, Scott Wharton, Sondre Tronstad, Lewis Travis, Joe Rankin-Costello, Arnor Sigurdsson and Yuki Ohashi for this contest, leaving them without a recognised right back. Given their current form and the fact that they've netted just once in their last three away games, this could be a tough 90 minutes for the visitors.

Recommended Bet Back Bristol City Win SBK 1/1

Cardiff vs Derby Bluebirds to secure three points Omer Riza was delighted with the impact of recent signing Yousef Selach, who netted the equaliser on Tuesday night against Millwall. The Bluebirds showed tremendous spirit to fight back from 2-0 down at the Den and extend their unbeaten run to six matches. They've taken 47 shots across their last three games and should start on the front foot here. Chris Willock appears to back to his creative best and Calum Chambers' experience has been a useful asset in midfield. Paul Warne is under pressure having overseen six defeats in seven. Derby have lost their last two home games without getting on the scoresheet and although the performances haven't been awful, they may struggle to match Cardiff's energy. Warne has been forced to field a makeshift back three containing Craig Forsyth, Ebou Adams and Callum Elder and the defensive injuries and absences continue to plague the Rams. Recommended Bet Back Cardiff to beat Derby SBK 5/4