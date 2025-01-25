Championship Tipsheet: Seven best bets for Saturday afternoon
It's another quick turnaround in the Championship and Jack Critchley has selected his best bets from the seven 3pm KOs in the second tier...
Injury-hit Blackburn to come up short
Another blank for Muslic's men
BTTS at Deepdale
Watch Football... Only Bettor Saturday tips!
Bristol City vs Blackburn
Rovers paper-thin squad to struggle at Ashton Gate
Bristol City picked up a point on Wednesday night and with Sam Bell's late effort rattling the woodwork, they may even have stolen all three points. The Robins have suffered just two defeats at home all season with only Burnley and Sheffield United having taken all three points home from BS3. Manning's men have also kept clean sheets in four of their last five matches here and only two teams have scored 2+ goals so far.
Blackburn have lost five of their last eight games, yet they are still flirting with the play-offs. John Eustace's side are amidst an injury crisis and have also let Kyle McFadzean leave this week. The Lancastrians are likely to be without Callum Brittain, Danny Batth, Hayden Carter, Callum Brittain, Scott Wharton, Sondre Tronstad, Lewis Travis, Joe Rankin-Costello, Arnor Sigurdsson and Yuki Ohashi for this contest, leaving them without a recognised right back. Given their current form and the fact that they've netted just once in their last three away games, this could be a tough 90 minutes for the visitors.
Cardiff vs Derby
Bluebirds to secure three points
Omer Riza was delighted with the impact of recent signing Yousef Selach, who netted the equaliser on Tuesday night against Millwall. The Bluebirds showed tremendous spirit to fight back from 2-0 down at the Den and extend their unbeaten run to six matches. They've taken 47 shots across their last three games and should start on the front foot here. Chris Willock appears to back to his creative best and Calum Chambers' experience has been a useful asset in midfield.
Paul Warne is under pressure having overseen six defeats in seven. Derby have lost their last two home games without getting on the scoresheet and although the performances haven't been awful, they may struggle to match Cardiff's energy. Warne has been forced to field a makeshift back three containing Craig Forsyth, Ebou Adams and Callum Elder and the defensive injuries and absences continue to plague the Rams.
Sunderland vs Plymouth
Another clean sheet for the Black Cats
Sunderland are still in the hunt for automatic promotion and remain on the coattails of Sheffield United and Leeds United. Regis Le Bris' side efficiently dispatched Derby in midweek, racking up three consecutive clean sheets. The Black Cats are extremely efficient at the Stadium of Light and have won four of their last five here, a run that includes a 2-1 victory over leaders Sheffield United. They are still unbeaten here despite hosting seven the current top ten. On paper, this should be their easiest fixture of the campaign.
Plymouth put in a stinker of a performance at home to Burnley on Wednesday night and this is an exceptionally quick turnaround for an arduous 413-mile trip. Miron Muslic hasn't had the desired effect since replacing Wayne Rooney, although he hasn't been helped by the constant speculation surrounding Morgan Whittaker's future. The wantaway winger wasn't in the squad on Wednesday night and is unlikely to feature here. The Pilgrims haven't scored an away goal since November 26th and have failed to score in three of their last four Championship fixtures.
West Brom vs Portsmouth
Entertaining 90 minutes at the Hawthorns
Tony Mowbray was defeated by his hometown club on Tuesday night and although he would have been disappointed with the outcome, his side created plenty of chances and put on a decent show. Following Corberan's departure, WBA have been far more attack-minded and Mowbray's arrival is unlikely to reverse that trend. They've scored 2+ goals in five of their last six and they will feel confident of finding a way past Portsmouth's defence, which tends to be poorer on the road.
Pompey's home form is excellent. John Mousinho's men have won five of their last six at Fratton Park, yet they've been unable to recreate these performances on the road. Although they've scored just once in their last five away games, the Hampshire outfit should take plenty of confidence from Wednesday's victory and will be expected to play their part in an absorbing contest. There have been 18 goals across their last six away fixtures and this is likely to follow suit.
QPR vs Sheffield Wednesday
Lively encounter in West London
Marti Cifuentes has overseen one of the most notable turnarounds in the second tier this season. QPR were second bottom on November 9th, yet they come into this fixture sitting in ninth place and are genuine top-six contenders. The R's were drawing too many games during the first half of the season, yet they've found a way to turn these tight games in their favour. Four of their last five wins have been by a single-goal margin and they have been victorious in five consecutive home matches. Despite this upturn in form, the R's have managed just three clean sheets at Loftus Road all season.
Sheffield Wednesday turned in a decent performance against Bristol City, yet they left with just a single point. Danny Rohl's side have been involved in some crazy games on the road with their last five matches featuring 20 goals. With just a single clean sheet away from home since October 2nd, it's difficult to imagine the visitors keeping the in-form hosts off the scoresheet and this could be another highly watchable affair.
Coventry vs Watford
BTA to extend his hot streak
Coventry have started to find their feet under Frank Lampard and picked up a rare away win on Tuesday night. It was Coventry's first midweek away victory in 1064 days and that should give them plenty of confidence heading into this tie. Lampard's men have tightened up and kept four clean sheets in their last six outings. The Sky Blues have had their fair share of injuries, particularly in attacking areas, however, the form of Brandon Thomas-Asante has been a positive and he looks full of confidence. The former West Brom man has ended his barren run with back-to-back strikes and he could take advantage of Watford's generous defending.
The Hornets were defeated at home in midweek and have hit a bit of bump in the road. Kwadwo Baah's injury is unlikely to help with creativity and this could be a tough 90 minutes for Tom Cleverley's men. The visitors have won just once on the road since November 2nd and are likely to come up short on Saturday afternoon.
Preston vs Middlesbrough
Both sides to struggle defensively
Preston picked up their first victory of 2025 with a much-deserved 2-1 victory at Vicarage Road. PNE have become increasingly tough to beat with only Burnley, WBA, Sunderland, Leeds and Sheffield United having lost fewer games than the Lilywhites since Paul Heckingbottom was appointed. The hosts haven't been beaten here since November 2nd and have notched in each of their last six. Milutin Osmajic is a handful and is likely to cause plenty of issues for the Boro backline. Middlesbrough picked up a rare clean sheet in midweek courtesy of two brilliant goals from Ben Doak and Hayden Hackney. The visitors have kept just a single clean sheet on the road in their last nine matches and always look liable to leak
Now read more of our best tips and preview this week
Recommended bets
