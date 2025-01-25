Premier League Opta Stats: Top 10 weekend tips including goals at Spurs & why 7/1 Gabriel's worth a go

Full to catch Man Utd cold at the Cottage

7/1 8.00 Gabriel a good goal shout for Gunners

Reds to run riot at Anfield at 5/4 2.25

Read all about our new Build Ups player-based betting here

Betfair Saturday Superboost

Mo Salah and Chris Wood have been in sensational form this season and both have excellent opportunities on Saturday to continue their great form with games against Ipswich and Bournemouth respectively.

Salah averages 1.81 shots on target per 90 minutes this season while Wood averages 1.18 shots on target per 90. They are first and fourth in the Premier League top goalscoring charts and they've registered 56 shots on target between them this term.

Salah to have one shot on target v Ipswich and Wood to have one shot on target v Bournemouth was originally chalked up at 4/71.57, but the Betfair Sportsbook have super-boosted that price to 1/12.00! To take advantage, just click on the odds in the below bet banner to go directly to the pre-loaded betslip.

Recommended Bet Back Salah 1+ SoT (v Ipswich) & Wood 1+ SoT (v Bournemouth) SBK 1/1

Watch Football... Only Bettor Saturday tips!

It's another full weekend of action in the Premier League with 10 games across Saturday and Sunday - and that means 10 best bets courtesy of some standout stats from our friends at Opta....

Saturday's Premier League games

A fixture for fast starters at home

The Opta Stat:

"Bournemouth are unbeaten in their last nine league games against Nottingham Forest (W5 D4), and have lost just one of 10 head-to-head fixtures at home (W6 D3). The home team has scored first in the last five meetings."

The Betfair Bet: Back Bournemouth to score first @ 6/52.20

Toffees travel sickness to continue

The Opta Stat:

"Everton have won just one of their last 21 Premier League away games (D8 L12), which came in a 2-0 win over Ipswich in October. Since then the Toffees have scored just one goal in their six league games on the road (D3 L3)."

The Betfair Bet: Back Brighton to win to nil @ 9/52.80

Reds to run riot at Anfield

The Opta Stat:

"Liverpool have won their last three league games against Ipswich by an aggregate score of 13-0 and their last 10 Premier League home games against promoted sides by an aggregate score of 34-7. Liverpool have the highest xG total in the Premier League this season (50.2), with only Southampton (52.6) allowing a higher xG against than Ipswich (45.8)."

The Betfair Bet: Back Liverpool to score over 3.5 goals @ 5/42.25

Isak & Magpies make light work of promoted sides

The Opta Stat:

"Southampton have lost their last five Premier League home games, failing to score in the last three, while Newcastle have scored at least four goals in five of six games against promoted clubs, winning the last five in a row. Alexander Isak has scored in his last four Premier League away games, and bagged 13 goals in just 12 league games against promoted sides."

The Betfair Bet: Back Isak to score & Newcastle -1 on the handicap @ 6/42.50

Recommended Bet Back Isak to score & Newcastle -1 on the handicap @ SBK 6/4

Gabriel can grab a goal for Gunners

The Opta Stat:

"Arsenal have won eight of their 10 Premier League away games against Wolves. Arsenal have scored more goals from crosses (11) and more goals from defender (7) than anyone else in the Premier League, while Wolves have conceded the most goals from crosses (10) and goals from defenders (13)."

The Betfair Bet: Back Gabriel to score anytime @ 7/18.00

De Bruyne 'De Man' again for City

The Opta Stat:

"Manchester City are unbeaten in their last seven Premier League games against Chelsea (W5 D2). Man City's Kevin De Bruyne has provided four assists in his last three Premier League games, including two against Ipswich last time out. The Belgian also has five Premier League goals against former side Chelsea, only netting more against Arsenal in the competition (8)."

The Betfair Bet: Back De Bruyne anytime scorer & Man City win @ 4/15.00

Recommended Bet Back De Bruyne to score & Man City win @ 4/15.00 SBK 4/1

Build Ups is here!

Have you tried Build Ups on Betfair yet? This new form of betting gives you multiple different ways of betting on player outcomes.

Betfair punters can pair up players in a fixture to either combine on an outcome (Link Ups) or beat their rival (Match Ups).

And outcomes for solo players can be rolled into one bet too (Double Ups) with options for goals, shots on target, shots and cards.

Read all about our new Build Ups player-based betting here

Sunday's Premier League games

Goal glut to continue for buzzing Bees

The Opta Stat:

"Brentford's 22 league games have seen 79 goals (40 for, 39 against) - only Tottenham (80) and Wolves (83) have had more. If they concede in this game, they will be one of only three teams to both score and concede 40+ goals in as few as 23 games in a season, after Spurs in 2007-08 (22 games) and Leeds United in 2020-21 (23 games). "

The Betfair Bet: Back both teams to score & over 3.5 goals @ 7/42.75

Leaky Spurs gives Foxes a sniff

The Opta Stat:

"There's been 130 goals in 35 Premier League games between Tottenham and Leicester, which is the highest goals-per-game ratio of any fixture played at least 30 times (3.71). Since the start of December, only Southampton have conceded more goals (25) than Spurs have (22)."

The Betfair Bet: Back both teams to score two or more goals @ 23/103.30

Recommended Bet Back both teams to score two or more @ SBK 23/10

No Bowen blunts Hammers at Villa

The Opta Stat:

"Only Arsenal (14) are on a longer home unbeaten run in the Premier League than Aston Villa (10 - W6 D4). Since the start of last season, West Ham have played seven games without Jarrod Bowen and have lost five of those (W2). In the 53 games he has featured, the Hammers average 13.1 shots per game and 4.3 shots on target per game, compared to just 8.7 shots and 2.4 shots on target without him."

The Betfair Bet: Back Villa to win to nil @ 17/102.70

Utd caught cold again at the Cottage

The Opta Stat:

"Manchester United have gone 1-0 down in eight of their last nine Premier League matches, while since Ruben Amorim's first game on 24 November, no side has conceded first more times than the Red Devils (8, level with Southampton).

The Betfair Bet: Back Fulham to score first @ 4/51.80