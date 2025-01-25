Bundesliga Betting: Five odds-against tips for Matchday 19

Watch Football... Only Bettor Saturday tips!

Betfair Saturday Superboost

Mo Salah and Chris Wood have been in sensational form this season and both have excellent opportunities on Saturday to continue their great form with games against Ipswich and Bournemouth respectively.

Salah averages 1.81 shots on target per 90 minutes this season while Wood averages 1.18 shots on target per 90. They are first and fourth in the Premier League top goalscoring charts and they've registered 56 shots on target between them this term.

Salah to have one shot on target v Ipswich and Wood to have one shot on target v Bournemouth was originally chalked up at 4/71.57, but the Betfair Sportsbook have super-boosted that price to 1/12.00! To take advantage, just click on the odds in the below bet banner to go directly to the pre-loaded betslip.

Recommended Bet Back Salah 1+ SoT (v Ipswich) & Wood 1+ SoT (v Bournemouth) SBK 1/1

Faltering Foals can get back on course

Borussia Mönchengladbach v Bochum

Saturday 25 January, 17:30

Live on Sky Sports

For the first time this season, Bochum are starting to show signs that they aren't doomed to relegation, and the hiring of veteran coach Dieter Hecking is slowly bearing fruit. Last weekend they came back from 3-0 down to draw 3-3 with RB Leipzig (striker Myron Boadu scored a hat-trick), and they are on ten points, four off the relegation playoff spot.

However, as Hecking returns to face his old club Borussia Mönchengladbach, the Ruhr club could be set for a rude awakening. Gladbach have lost three straight games, but two of those were against title-chasing Bayern and Bayer Leverkusen, and at home they have picked up five wins from the last seven league matches. Significantly, all five of those victories were against bottom-half teams.

Three of those five wins were by multiple-goal margins, and I'm happy to back Gladbach -1.0 on the Asian Handicap at 2.35/4. If the hosts win by a single goal, our stake is returned, but a bigger win gets us an odds-against payout. Bochum have lost 16 of their last 19 Bundesliga away matches, and 11 of those 16 losses were by two goals or more.

Recommended Bet Back Borussia Monchengladbach -1.0 on the Asian Handicap @ EXC 2.3

I'll also back Gladbach's German international striker Tim Kleindienst to score at 11/102.11. The former Freiburg and Heidenheim centre-forward has netted 10 league goals in 17 appearances, and will be licking his lips at the prospect of facing a team that is so poor on the road.

Recommended Bet Back Tim Kleindienst to score @ SBK 11/10

Backing ACM should be AOK

Augsburg v Heidenheim

Saturday 25 January, 14:30

Things are looking up for Augsburg, after they surprisingly strung together back-to-back away wins at Union Berlin and Werder Bremen. Their firepower has been underlined by those games, as Alexis Claude-Maurice netted a match-winning brace in Berlin, and Samuel Essende did the same in Bremen.

It's Frenchman Claude-Maurice who I want to focus on here, because we can back the former Lens, Nice and Lorient forward to find the net at 17/102.70. Since arriving late in the summer, the 26-year-old has been a revelation with his impish technique and his calm finishing. He has scored seven goals in 14 appearances, and he'll face a Heidenheim team that is sinking in what is only their second ever Bundesliga season.

FCH have lost nine of 18 league games, have leaked 35 goals and are in the relegation playoff spot. They have lost six of their last seven away games, conceding 18 goals across those seven outings.

Augsburg should get chances to score here, and I'll back Alexis Claude-Maurice to snap one of them up.

Recommended Bet Back Alexis Claude-Maurice to score @ SBK 17/10

Wolves' flying machine can strike again

Wolfsburg v Holstein Kiel

Friday 24 January, 19:30

Live on Sky Sports

Despite losing 3-2 in Munich last weekend against the leaders Bayern, Wolfsburg showed why they are contenders to make the top six this term. They posed a real threat to the Rekordmeister, scoring from an excellently designed set play (they have scored more set-piece goals than anyone in the division) and making Bayern nervous late on with a speedy and slick move. The scorer of both goals was Algerian speedster Mohamed Amoura, who now has eight goals and six assists in his maiden Bundesliga season.

Amoura's price of 6/42.50 on the Sportsbook to score at any time here feels massive, not least because he'll be up against one of the worst defensive units in the division. Kiel are largely made up of second-tier journeyman and young prospects, and they have leaked a hefty 46 goals, which is a league high.

Recommended Bet Back Mohamed Amoura to score @ SBK 6/4

That said, struggling Kiel do tend to pose a threat in attack. They recently put four goals past ailing Borussia Dortmund, they scored twice at Bayer Leverkusen, and they even managed a goal in a 6-1 hammering against Bayern. The Storks have scored in 14 of their 18 league matches this term.

On that basis I'll back Wolfsburg to win and Both Teams To Score at a chunky 13/82.63 on the Sportsbook. Five of Wolfsburg's eight league victories this term have seen both teams find the net, and they have only managed one clean sheet at home all season.