Saturday Football Cheat Sheet: Podcast tips, free bet offer, Superboost and more

Betfair SuperBoost

Manchester United travel to Brighton with it all to do, that's according to the odds that as the home side as favourites off the back of the performance of the weekend at Everton.

One of the star players last week was Kaoru Mitoma, back from a lengthy injury last season and netting Brighton's first goal of the season.

Mitoma is a menace for defenders on the left wing, proven by getting Ashley Young sent off after nipping past him and forcing the former Man Utd player to drag him back.

Indeed, Mitoma was fouled 1 or more times in 14 of his 19 Premier League appearances last season, averaging 1.39 fouls won per 90 minutes played. Plus, he has also won 1 or more fouls in all his previous appearances against Manchester United.

Betfair have SuperBoosted him to be fouled one or more times again vs Manchester United, from 1/31.33 to 1/12.00!

Recommended Bet Back Kaoru Mitoma to be fouled one or more times (was 1/3) NOW SBK 1/1

Football... Only Bettor Podcast - Listen here!

Premier League Tips and Predictions

Lewis Jones: "The trend is already there for Hurzeler's teams conceding a low amount of corners from his time at St Pauli, who won the Bundesliga 2 title last season and conceded just 130 corners to an average of just 3.8 per game - the fewest of any team. Therefore, it wasn't a big surprise to see Brighton restrict Everton on Saturday in terms of corners won.

"Sean Dyche's team - who play to win set pieces - won just one corner at Goodison Park on Saturday as they struggled to beat the Brighton high-line and sustain attacks for large periods. It was only the second time in Dyche's reign that Everton failed to win more than one corner in a game at Goodison.

"Brighton's next opponent has got me licking my lips. Erik ten Hag's men conceded eight corners on the opening night vs Fulham, suggesting not much has really changed in their shape without the ball that sees them drop very deep. All this adds up to Brighton becoming very interesting in the corner markets match bet market, though the 8/15 on the Seagulls is slighter less than I was hoping so.

"However, at 5/4 in the corners handicap market, Brighton giving United a two-corner start and still coming out on top appeals as the bet bet. United may just take a pasting in both markets I sense."

Recommended Bet Back Brighton -2 in Corner Handicap Market SBK 5/4

The Opta Stat:"Man City striker Erling Haaland has scored at least once against all 22 sides he's faced in the Premier League. The Norwegian has also scored 13 goals in nine appearances in August in the competition, more than he's netted in any other month.

"On the other hand, Ipswich midfielder Sam Morsy made five tackles against Liverpool in their opening Premier League game of the season - he has made at least one tackle in his last 16 league appearances, making 2+ tackles in 13 of those games, and, no player picked up more yellow cards in the Championship last season than Morsy (14). "

Recommended Bet Back Haaland to score 2 or more goals and Morsy to be carded SBK 8/1







Mark Stinchcombe: "Oliver Glasner made a real difference when he took charge of Crystal Palace in February accumulating the 4th most points of any team.

"A real shift from the Roy Hodgson era was the increase in goals with 46 goals in Glasner's 14 games in charge at rate of 3.29 per-game.

"West Ham are under a new manager in Julen Lopetegui but that hasn't stopped the goals continuing either with 13 of their last 17 matches seeing over 2.5 goals (76%).

"Defense, or lack of, has been a real issue aswell with 13 of their last 19 Premier League games seeing them concede 2+ goals. Last season the Premier League saw an average of 3.28 goals per-game, a huge increase from the general 2.85 per-game seen the previous season and before, with the additional injury time a huge driving factor."

Recommended Bet Back Over 2.5 goals EXC 1.82

Stephen Tudor: "Everton have won only one of their last 23 league encounters with Spurs and moreover are winless on the road in 2024. They last won a top-flight game in August three years ago.

"The easy manner in which they were sliced open by Brighton on the opening day will not have gone unnoticed by James Maddison who has assisted four times in his last three meetings with the Merseysiders. Fifteen progressive passes made vs Leicester has the schemer in form.

"Then there's Richarlison - should he pass a late fitness test - who scored in this fixture last season before helping himself to a brace at Goodison.

"Let's go for Dominic Solanke though to get off the mark on his home debut after repeatedly knocking at the door last Monday evening. Tottenham's big summer signing accrued three shots on target, all saved."

Recommended Bet Back Solanke to score SBK 11/10

Alan Shearer says: "My old club Southampton, I was impressed with them because they created a couple of great chances and they will be angry they weren't able to take them against Newcastle because of the amount of possession they had, even when it was 11v11 at St James' Park, I was impressed by how they handled everything.

"I think this is a good chance for Southampton to get their first three points of the season, especially as they're playing at home."

Alan's score prediction: Southampton to Win

Opta: "It is important to make the distinction that this is likely to be a very different type of game to Aston Villa's victory last week. Villa have shown recently they are capable of soaking up pressure and competing with Arsenal if their plan A doesn't work out.

"Unai Emery's side did the double over the Gunners last season, most recently beating them 2-0 at the Emirates in April after two goals in the last six minutes of the match.

"Aston Villa put in arguably their best performance of last season to win that match and, in doing so, withstood plenty of attacking threat from Arsenal when many teams would have folded...

"Those goals at the Emirates were two of 15 that Villa scored in the last 10 minutes of matches in 2023/24 - more than any other team. Arsenal, meanwhile, conceded eight goals between the 81st minute and final whistle last season, making it their costliest window of time in matches throughout the season.

"Furthermore, Aston Villa scored the last goal of the game on 25 occasions in the league during 2023/24 and did so again last Saturday."

Recommended Bet Back Arsenal to win first-half, Havertz to score, Saka to be fouled 2+ times, Duran to score SBK 40/1





EFL Tips and Predictions

Jack Critchley: "It was always likely to take time for Johannes Hoff Thorup to get the ball rolling at Norwich City and the former Nordsjaelland coach was given a rude awakening on the opening weekend at the Kassam. Nevertheless, the Canaries looked far better last weekend as they took the game to their opponent and salvaged a draw against Blackburn. The hosts managed 14 efforts on goal and Josh Sargent was a complete pest throughout the 90 minutes. The American is likely to cause chaos once again.

"Sheffield United surrendered a two-goal advantage against QPR last weekend, yet there were plenty of positives to take from the game and Chris Wilder's side are likely to arrive here full of confidence. Kieffer Moore looks like an astute signing and he is averaging four shots per game so far this season. With Callum O'Hare and Gus Hamer able to create the opportunities, the towering Welshman is likely to get plenty of chances in East Anglia. That could lead to a high-scoring 90 minutes."

Recommended Bet Back Kieffer Moore to Score Anytime SBK 21/20

Alan Dudman: "Charlton accrued an astonishing 20 draws home and away last term - with eight at the Valley and a massive 12 on the road, and these two played out a 3-3 draw in February last season.

"Nathan Jones made them harder to beat when he took over last season, and while they need to break free from the stalemate shackles this term to be a promotion force, against the higher ranked teams, I am sure Jones will be intent in not giving away too much.

"The Addicks scraped a 1-0 win last week against Leyton Orient thanks to a goal on 92 minutes, and that's an angle I want to use this weekend with the 90 minute Match Odds payout, as both the Os and Charlton had very low xG numbers with very few big chances created.

"Bolton Wanderers have won each of their last three league visits to Charlton Athletic, never before winning four on the spin. Across those three wins, the Trotters scored eight goals in total."

Recommended Bet Back the draw in Charlton v Bolton with 90 minute payout SBK 17/10

European Football Tips and Predictions

Kevin Hatchard: "Eintracht Frankfurt finished sixth last season, but coach Dino Toppmöller hasn't fully convinced, although he is seen within the German game as a very smart operator. The club have once again focused on attracting young talent - teenage forward Can Uzun has been recruited from Nürnberg, Hugo Ekitike's loan move from PSG has been made permanent, and Rasmus Hojlund's younger brother Oscar has come in from Copenhagen.

"Frankfurt have a dreadful record in Dortmund in recent years, and have lost on 12 of their last 13 visits. On their last three visits they have lost 5-2, 4-0 and 3-1, and I think they'll be overpowered here by a Dortmund side that strengthened cleverly over the summer. You could use the Sportsbook and back Borussia Dortmund to win and Over 2.5 Goals at 6/5 (14 of the last 15 editions of this fixture have featured three goals or more), but I'll be a touch more conservative and just back Dortmund -0.5 & -1.0 on the Asian Handicap at 1.92. If the hosts win by a single goal, it's a half-win, and a bigger victory gives us a full pay-out."

Recommended Bet Back Borussia Dortmund -0 & -0.5 on the Asian Handicap @ EXC 1.92

Jamie Kemp: "Nico Williams to Barcelona was one of the transfer stories of the summer in Spain. The Catalan side desperately wanted him, but making the numbers add up and convincing him to leave was too tall an order in the end. Of course, they'll get to see him play at Montjuic on Saturday evening, albeit not in the shirt they were hoping for.

"Athletic were held to a draw 1-1 by Getafe in their season opener, where they only managed one shot from inside the box and their only goal came from a long range effort by Oihan Sancet. With the aforementioned Williams only appearing for a cameo late on in the second half, Athletic struggled to make attacking inroads in his absence.

"Things will be different should he get the nod to return to the XI in Barcelona, but whether it'll be enough to help guide Athletic to a result is another matter. Despite their strength at San Mames where they're a match for everyone in La Liga, replicating their home form on the road has been a sticking point for Ernesto Valverde. Athletic lost as many games as they won (7) away from home in La Liga last term, while their goal difference on the road was precisely zero (19 scored, 19 conceded)."

Recommended Bet Back draw at half time and Barcelona to beat Athletic Bilbao SBK 10/3

James Eastham: "Lille have used 20 players in their four competitive fixtures so far this season - three in the Champions League and their Ligue 1 opener last weekend - while maintaining a good performance level.

"On their return to the top flight following promotion last May, Angers lost 1-0 at home to Lens last weekend. It was easy to see why Alexandre Dujeux's players rank among the most likely to be relegated: they produced a limited performance all over the pitch. On the sportsbook, Angers are currently the 4/6 favourites to go down.

"Their main problems lie in attack. Last season's 15-goal top scorer Lois Diony was sent to play for the Angers reserves this week, less as punishment and more to get him out of the way ahead of a likely move to a new club before the transfer window closes. Number two striker Ibrahima Niane may be frozen out for similar reasons this weekend, leaving Angers without a proven option up front."