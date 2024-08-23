Ligue 1 Tips: Back De Zerbi to extend magical start at Marseille at even money

Lille look too strong for Angers

Marseille can win big again

Lille have made an excellent start to the new season and should be too good for Angers on Saturday evening. In every department the hosts look stronger than the newly promoted visitors, with Angers likely to struggle this season.

After their 2-0 (away) win over 10-man Reims last weekend, Lille beat Sparta Prague by the same scoreline in the Champions League qualifiers on Tuesday night. With the return Champions League fixture taking place next Wednesday , there are obvious concerns that manager Bruno Genesio may rotate his squad this weekend, weakening the starting line-up.

Even if he does, however, Lille should still be too strong for Angers. Lille have used 20 players in their four competitive fixtures so far this season - three in the Champions League and their Ligue 1 opener last weekend - while maintaining a good performance level.

On their return to the top flight following promotion last May, Angers lost 1-0 at home to Lens last weekend. It was easy to see why Alexandre Dujeux's players rank among the most likely to be relegated: they produced a limited performance all over the pitch. On the sportsbook, Angers are currently the 4/61.67 favourites to go down.

Their main problems lie in attack. Last season's 15-goal top scorer Lois Diony was sent to play for the Angers reserves this week, less as punishment and more to get him out of the way ahead of a likely move to a new club before the transfer window closes. Number two striker Ibrahima Niane may be frozen out for similar reasons this weekend, leaving Angers without a proven option up front.

Lille's superiority in all areas of the pitch justifies their 1.392/5 price to win the game. For bigger odds, we recommend backing the hosts on the Asian Handicap. With our selection, you'll lose only half your stakes if Lille win by a single goal, and make a profit at good odds if they win by two or more goals, something they're capable of doing.

Roberto De Zerbi made the perfect start as Marseille manager last weekend, overseeing a 5-1 win (away) against last season's third-placed side, Brest. In control from the outset, Marseille blew the opposition away, raising hopes they may challenge PSG for the Ligue 1 title this season.

Whether that happens remains to be seen, but we're happy to be on l'OM at great odds in the Top 4 Finish market. We recommended Marseille in that market before the season began, and they're still available at an appealing 17/20 to claim a top-four finish.

Given how Marseille played last weekend, we're happy to back them to win again this weekend. The players look comfortable in the 4-2-3-1 formation De Zerbi has introduced, and should be even stronger than they were against Brest: £8 million centre-back Lilian Brassier (Brest), suspended last weekend, will be available, improving Marseille's defence.

It's hard to see Reims stopping the Marseille juggernaut. Under new manager Luke Elsner, Reims lost 2-0 at home to Lille last weekend. It was a deeply underwhelming performance: going down to 10 men in the first-half didn't help, but there was little invention, energy or belief in the Reims ranks, which is a minor concern given that Malta international midfielder Teddy Teuma was the only first-choice player ruled out.

Marseille are 1.68/13 to collect all three points. For bigger odds, back the hosts on the Asian Handicap. With our selection, you'll get your stakes back if Marseille win by a single goal, and make a profit if they win by two or more goals.