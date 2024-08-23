Saturday League One and League Two Tips: Addicks are draw material in 9/1 and 10/1 trebles

Charlton drew 20 times last season and take on Bolton

League One

Charlton accrued an astonishing 20 draws home and away last term - with eight at the Valley and a massive 12 on the road, and these two played out a 3-3 draw in February last season.

Nathan Jones made them harder to beat when he took over last season, and while they need to break free from the stalemate shackles this term to be a promotion force, against the higher ranked teams, I am sure Jones will be intent in not giving away too much.

The Addicks scraped a 1-0 win last week against Leyton Orient thanks to a goal on 92 minutes, and that's an angle I want to use this weekend with the 90 minute Match Odds payout, as both the Os and Charlton had very low xG numbers with very few big chances created.

KEY OPTA STAT: Bolton Wanderers have won each of their last three league visits to Charlton Athletic, never before winning four on the spin. Across those three wins, the Trotters scored eight goals in total.

Recommended Bet Back the draw in Charlton v Bolton with 90 minute payout SBK 17/10

Stockport have rampaged into League One with a perfect start, and the newly promoted Hatters have won both of their games so far with a maximum six points.

Indeed, it's nigh on perfect with a 2-0 win against Cambridge and an emphatic 0-3 win at Blackpool last Saturday - and the Tangerines have since sacked Neil Critchley. Talk about giving a manager time!

Louie Barry has found some early season form and Stockport completely dominated last week in terms of possession, chances created, big chances created and xG.

Rovers have failed to score in 11 of their last 14 games in all competitions - before this run, they'd only failed to score in three of their previous 39 matches, and against a side with a penchant for clean sheets, this will be tough for the Gas.

KEY OPTA STAT: Stockport have won their opening two League One matches this season, keeping a clean sheet in both. Only three newly promoted sides in Football League history have won their opening three matches without conceding: Huddersfield in 1920-21 (top-flight), Carlisle in 1974-75 (top-flight) and Lincoln City in 2019-20 (League One (Bromley could also do so in League Two).

Recommended Bet Back Stockport to beat Bristol Rovers SBK 8/11

That was more like it from Peterborough last weekend - winning 1-4 at Shrewsbury with Kwame Poku and Joel Randall both helping themselves to doubles.

Darren Ferguson's side enjoyed over 65% possession, fired in 18 shots on goal, 10 of which were on target, and earned a high expected goals rating of 3.08 and won twice as many corners. Dominant in every sense.

Their counter-attacking play has so much pace and since the start of 2023, no side has won more away points in League One than Peterborough United (64), while the Posh also have the most away league wins in that time (20).

They do not look a bad price at all at 23/20, and their 90 minute payout price is Evens.

KEY OPTA STAT: After their 2-1 win in March last season, Peterborough could enjoy back-to-back league victories over Exeter City for the first time since April 1988.

Recommended Bet Back Peterborough to beat Exeter City SBK 23/20

Recommended Bet Back the League One treble SBK 9/1

League Two

If it's entertainment you want - avoid Tranmere. Two starts in, and two 0-0 draws. Another 0-0 on the Sportsbook is priced at 9/110.00 for this Saturday, but I am taking a positive view of Rovers so far.

I tipped them in the for a good finish in my antepost preview, and they came out of last weekend's game against Port Vale with a lot of credit.

Vale have a strong team and are superbly organised by Darren Moore, and while Rovers created very little themselves last Saturday, they restricted a team who should be in with a chance of the title to just 0.58xG.

Walsall have won their opening two league games this season and will be looking to open up an EFL campaign with three successive victories for the first time since 2006-07, so they are not no-hopers, but Tranmere have kept quiet two of the better teams thus far including a 0-0 with Notts County - who scored a ton of goals against Grimsby on Thursday night.

The Under 1.5 Goals looks a fair price too at 5/23.50.

KEY OPTA STAT: Tranmere Rovers lost both league meetings with Walsall last season, while not since October 1967 have they lost three in a row to the Saddlers in the Football League.

Recommended Bet Back Tranmere to beat Walsall with 90 minute payout SBK 5/4

Gillingham look quite a big price this weekend for an away win at Fleetwood considering Mark Bonner's side have won both of their games so far.

A home 4-1 success on opening day was followed up with a gritty 0-1 win at Morecambe, and while the Gills have struggled for goals in recent seasons, they look more of a potent force up front these days and registered an xG of 1.26 at Morecambe. They earned a similar xG in their home win against Carlisle and Jack Nolan out wide has started very brightly.

Fleetwood Town are unbeaten across their last four league games (W3 D1) and could go five unbeaten in the EFL for the second time this year (6 between February and March), but look a false price here to me, and with the 2s on Gillingham, that can boost our acca.

KEY OPTA STAT: Fleetwood Town are unbeaten in six Football League meetings with Gillingham (W3 D3), this after losing three in a row prior to that run.

Recommended Bet Back Gillingham to beat Fleetwood SBK 2/1

What a disastrous start for the MK Dons - billed as the title favourites on the Sportsbook, they've lost both of their games so far and yet are still odds-on for Saturday against Carlisle.

I toyed with the idea of backing them to win, but the 5/61.84 doesn't appeal greatly, especially as they were poor against Colchester last Saturday.

Carlisle conceded four at Gillingham, and that's a game I want to tap into, as they played more of a possession game there, where as the Dons will be the ones with the ball for Saturday.

Mike 'xG' Williamson might be under a bit of pressure with the new owners and he said after Saturday: "If you look over the statistics, the possession, the chances, we'd be happy with that - if you didn't know the scoreline. That indicates to me that the quality hasn't been there and we haven't been ruthless."

Twelve new signings are taken time to bed in and six started against Col U, but considering Carlisle hit a 1.79xG on the road at Gillingham, both can get on the scoresheet here.

KEY OPTA STAT: Carlisle have

lost ten of their last 13 away league games (W3), conceding 2+ goals in all but one of those defeats.

Recommended Bet Back BTTS 'Yes' in MK Dons v Carlisle Utd SBK 8/11