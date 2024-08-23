Alan Shearer Premier League Predictions: Villa to beat Arsenal plus wins for Wolves, Spurs & Southampton

Villa v Arsenal is a great early-season game and Alan fancies a home win

Newly-promoted Southampton can bag first three points of the campaign

Unpredictable Chelsea could lose again when traveling to Molineux

Game of the Weekend

This is a great game to look forward to because I think Arsenal's result against Aston Villa late last season is what cost them the title in the end, which makes this a fascinating game.

Both teams had good results last weekend with Aston Villa beating West Ham and Arsenal also winning against Wolves at home, so both got off to a good start and looked positive.

This would be a tough game to call after six or seven weeks into the season, let alone the second game of the season when players are still trying to find their feet and their form.

I'm pretty sure Mikel Arteta will mention last season's results against Aston Villa because that's probably what cost them the Premier League title, but in terms of motivation, they won't need much this early in the season and their positive start. They will just be itching to get out there and perform again.

In terms of the key players, you just can't not like Bukayo Saka, can you? There's something about him to admire and you love his personality, how he is on the pitch and of course, his ability.

Saka put in an incredible performance last week, one goal and one assist. What a way to start the season; he'll be full of confidence again, and rightly so.

For Villa, Ian Maatsen came on against West Ham and more than played his part in the winning goal, and Maatsen against Bukayo Saka could be a fascinating battle if Unai Emery decides to start him.

Aston Villa have signed a few players, I know they had to get rid of Douglas Luiz which would have been a disappointment, but they have filled that role with Amadou Onana who got off to a good start last weekend by scoring.

I think Aston Villa can have a really good season, the game against Arsenal is a tough one to call because they both had a good result, and both will be flying in confidence.

It's a good game to look forward to so early in the season.

It's a really tough game for Arsenal this, going to Aston Villa, who will be fresh and eager to put a dent in Arsenal's title challenge once again. I think Aston Villa can do it too, it wouldn't surprise me if it was a scoreless draw, but I'll put my neck on the line and predict a home win for Aston Villa.

Alan's score prediction: Villa to Win

Remaining Fixtures

Brighton had the outstanding result of the weekend, going to Everton with the new and youngest manager in the league and they were sensational.

Danny Welbeck up front, Kaoru Mitoma, Yankuba Minteh, who I know had to go off at half-time, but Simon Adingra came on who was superb as well. What a great result for Brighton, going away and winning by three goals.

It will be a very tough game for Manchester United, they got a result as well of course, albeit they did not play that well, but they got the right result which is the important thing at this stage of the season.

It's a tough one for Manchester United, to visit a team who won by three goals on the road last weekend. It's a tough game to predict but I think it will be a score draw.

Alan's prediction: Draw

Both teams had disappointing results on the opening weekend. Crystal Palace's situation at centre-half is still up in the air with Joachim Andersen leaving and Marc Guehi still wanted by Newcastle. There is a bit of uncertainty there.

West Ham did not have a great result at home, and this is a tough start for Julen Lopetegui.

It's a London derby too of course, and I think this one could be a draw.

Alan's score prediction: Draw

I thought Fulham played reasonably well at Old Trafford, despite not getting the result they wanted, and they were a bit unlucky.

Leicester did okay in their performance against Spurs, they still have that old fox up front in Jamie Vardy, that still, without a doubt, is a threat. I loved Vardy's reaction when he scored, I loved his reaction to the Tottenham fans when he was subbed off and he is certainly enjoying being back in the Premier League, let's put it that way.

However, I do think Fulham will take all three points in this game.

Alan's score prediction: Fulham to Win

I can't see Ipswich Town getting any result here. I think Ipswich put up a spirited fight against Liverpool in the first half, and Kieran McKenna can be very proud of his players with the way they pressed, the energy showed and their organisation.

But Ipswich were picked off in the second half after Liverpool sussed them out and realised what they were doing wrong. Liverpool put that right in the second half and they scored a couple of goals, and it could've been more.

What a start for Ipswich, they've been away from the Premier League for 22 years and their first two games back are Liverpool and Manchester City.

I'd be amazed if Ipswich were to get anything from this game. They're going to have to have a lot of luck and defend incredibly well if they are to get anything out of the game. I see Ipswich shipping away a few goals, unfortunately, and Manchester City will win.

Haaland's numbers are off the charts

If Erling Haaland stays fit, he should win the Golden Boot with the amount of chances Manchester City create. Even though he doesn't need to play his part in the build-up, he's always in position and his numbers are off the charts.

Haaland is a phenomenal finisher, a beast in front of goal, he's quick and he's strong, and just everything you want in a striker. He's the outstanding candidate to go win another Golden Boot.

Not only was the finish against Chelsea delicate, but it was everything about the move; it was the close control, the strength to push defenders off the ball and then to keep his composure in the finish. Everything about the goal was superb.

Alan's score prediction: Man City to Win

My old club Southampton, I was impressed with them because they created a couple of great chances and they will be angry they weren't able to take them against Newcastle because of the amount of possession they had, even when it was 11v11 at St James' Park, I was impressed by how they handled everything.

I think this is a good chance for Southampton to get their first three points of the season, especially as they're playing at home.

Alan's score prediction: Southampton to Win

Spurs are back at home, they absolutely dominated Leicester City in the first half on Monday. How many times have we seen it though when teams don't take their chances and get punished? That's exactly what happened.

Ange Postecoglou was understandably angry after the game, when Spurs had that much possession and that many chances, you just know the other team were going to have at least one chance. Jamie Vardy had another chance too and Guglielmo Vicario made a great save.

Spurs missed a chance right at the end as well, so you can understand why Postecoglou was angry.

It was pretty alarming how open Everton were after they conceded the first goal to Brighton, that is a big concern for me and I expect Spurs to take all three points, particularly as they're playing at home.

Alan's score prediction: Tottenham to Win

Bournemouth might have Evanilson in their line-up and Newcastle will be without Fabian Schar, who is suspended.

Newcastle had to fight and scrap for an impressive three points last weekend, in terms of the work rate and togetherness having not played particularly well in the first 30 minutes against Southampton even when they had 11 players on the pitch.

I'm expecting Newcastle, after a week's training, to be better and to be sharper. And obviously, I'm hoping for Newcastle to go there and get all three points, but it will be a difficult away trip to Bournemouth, who are hosting their first game of the season.

I'm hoping Newcastle go there and get all three points.

Alan's score prediction: Newcastle to Win

I haven't got a clue what to expect from Chelsea because they have so many new players going into the team and it may take time for them to settle, or to know what the atmosphere within the squad is like.

Chelsea were okay against Manchester City, but I never thought they were going to win the game, despite having moments.

Wolves were okay against Arsenal, they got battered in the first half but they came into the game a bit in the second half and Raya prevented them from scoring a couple of times. I'm going to go for a Wolves win.

Alan's score prediction: Wolves to Win

Brentford got off to a good start against Crystal Palace last week, but Liverpool were brilliant in the second half against Ipswich, and here we are with Arne Slot's first home game. I don't expect anything but a home win at Anfield.

Alan's score prediction: Liverpool to Win

