Safe Sub: Betfair's exciting new feature that would have seen Trent hailed a hero last weekend

Betfair introduces Safe Sub to top-flight betting

Innovative new feature keeps your bet on the pitch

Here's how it would have reaped rewards last weekend

This weekend Betfair launches an innovative new feature on the Sportsbook, one that will be warmly welcomed by bettors everywhere.

Called 'Safe Sub' it automatically transfers a player's prop bet to their substitute should the original player leave the field. By doing so it keeps your bet alive throughout the entirety of the game.

Applicable across a wide array of prop bets it means we need never again feel angsty at the sight of a manager asking his bench to warm up.

To highlight the huge benefits to this quantum leap forward in sports betting we only have to revisit last weekend's Premier League fixtures, where subs were super and we would have still been quids in.

TAA obliges



With Leicester leaking goals with alarming regularity, there would have been a fair bit of interest in unlikely Liverpool goal-scorers last Sunday. Maybe Konate to thunder in a header from a set-piece? Or Connor Bradley to venture forward and fire one in from the right?

Concerning the latter, Liverpool's full-backs have taken on a combined 49 shots in 2024/25 while the 21-year-old - here making a second consecutive start - rarely needs encouragement to support Salah in the final third.

Yet 71 minutes in, Bradley's attacking output amounted to one blocked effort and when his number came up it was bye-bye bet.

Had Safe Sub been in effect however bettors would have been delighted to see Trent Alexander-Arnold stretching his hammies on the touchline.

The lengthy odds would have remained the same only now they resided with a player who has bagged two in recent months, both away from home.

Five minutes later, the England international obliged, blasting the winner through a crowded penalty area.

Sarabia scores a worldy

After converting five in his last four, Jorgen Strand Larsen would have been a popular pick to score anytime at Old Trafford. Especially with Manchester United's ropey back-line factored in.

Except this was one of those rare occasions when the Reds' rearguard held firm, limiting a dangerous Wolves front three of Strand Larsen, Cunha and Munetsi to just two attempts right through to the game's latter stages.

On being subbed on 74 minutes, the striker's face said it all. It had simply been one of those days.

In his place, Pablo Sarabia raced on, a player not overly known for his goalscoring prowess, bagging a mere two in 18.



It took the winger just three minutes to score the most delicious of free-kicks.



Doku assists McAtee bet

Tuesday night's top five clash at the Etihad saw James McAtee start for a second home game running and though the 22-year-old has yet to assist this season his previous performance against Crystal Palace offered up plenty of positives. In a 5-2 deconstruction of the Eagles, the midfielder scored and conjured up two key passes.

So, McAtee to assist vs Aston Villa would have been a tempting proposition to many, put off by De Bruyne's slender odds by comparison.

In the event, the youngster impressed, carving out two big chances but ultimately it was to no avail. With 14 minutes remaining, he was brought off, replaced by Jeremy Doku.

The Belgian box-of-tricks immediately enlivened City's left, completing two dribbles late-on before assisting brilliantly with mere seconds to spare.

It ensured a precious City win and - had Safe Sub been in play - would have seen the McAtee bet home and dry.



Barkley steps up for SOT

Four days earlier, Villa entertained Newcastle in another marquee match-up, and anyone who backed Boubacar Kamara in the shots on target market would have been left frustrated throughout.

Even amidst a highly enjoyable contest, that had the hosts rack up four goals from 23 attempts, the midfielder was shot-shy from minute one.

Ross Barkley's introduction, therefore, on 82 minutes, would have been wholly welcomed by bettors had Safe Sub been in effect. The former Everton man loves to let fly and this he duly did in the game's last knockings, his effort smothered by Nick Pope.

