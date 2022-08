Crystal Palace v Brentford Eze as that The Opta Stat: "Crystal Palace's Ebere Eze has assisted three goals in his last six Premier League appearances, as many as in his previous 25 games in the competition. Eze already has more assists this season (2 in 4 games) than he managed last season (1 in 13 games). Indeed, the Eagles Crystal Palace have won four of their last six home Premier League matches (D1 L1), as many as in their first 15 at Selhurst Park under manager Patrick Vieira (W4 D7 L4)." The Betfair Bet: Back Eze to score or assist & Palace to win @ 4.3 100/30

Fulham v Brighton & Hove Albion Magical Potter keeps it clean The Opta Stat: "Brighton have kept a clean sheet in each of their last seven Premier League games against promoted sides (W5 D2) since a 1-0 loss at West Brom in February 2021. That defeat to the Baggies is their only loss against a promoted side in their last 15 such games (W7 D7)." The Betfair Bet: Back Brighton to win to-nil @ 4.0 3/1



Southampton v Chelsea Sterling to plunge Saints into recession The Opta Stat: "Chelsea's Mason Mount has been involved in five goals in his four Premier League starts against Southampton (4 goals, 1 assist), while only against Norwich (5) has he scored more Premier League goals than he has against Saints (4). Meanwhile, only against West Ham (14 - 8 goals, 6 assists) has Chelsea's Raheem Sterling been involved in more Premier League goals than he has against Southampton (11 - 7 goals, 4 assists)." The Betfair Bet: Back both Mount & Sterling to either score or assist @ 3.7 11/4

Read Mark O'Haire's match preview here!

Leeds United v Everton All spies on Lampard The Opta Stat: "Leeds have won 49% of their Premier League games on a Tuesday (17/35), their highest win rate on a specific day of the week in the competition. They've won five of their six such games since returning to the top-flight in 2020, though the exception was a 7-0 loss against Man City." The Betfair Bet: Back Leeds to beat Everton @ 2.1 11/10



Read Ben Steele's match preview here!

Arsenal v Aston Villa Gunners continute perfect start The Opta Stat: "Each of the last 10 league games between Arsenal and Aston Villa at the Emirates Stadium have produced at least three goals. In Premier League history, only one specific fixture has produced 3+ goals on 11 consecutive occasions - Manchester City hosting Newcastle between September 2007 and July 2020." The Betfair Bet: Back Arsenal to win & over 2.5 goals @ 2.04 21/20

Bournemouth v Wolverhampton Wanderers Jimenez to pick off Cherries The Opta Stat: "Wolves' Raúl Jiménez has scored in all four of his Premier League appearances against Bournemouth - no player has a better 100% scoring ratio against an opponent in the competition." The Betfair Bet: Back Jimenez to score anytime @ 2.3 5/4

Manchester City v Nottingham Forest De Bruyne's De Man The Opta Stat: "Man City's Kevin De Bruyne has been involved in 20 goals in his last 20 Premier League appearances against promoted sides, scoring seven and assisting 13. At the Etihad, the Belgian has been involved in 18 goals in 16 such games overall (7 goals, 11 assists)." The Betfair Bet: Back Kevin De Bruyne to both score and assist @ 3.4 12/5

West Ham United v Tottenham Hotspur All hail Michail The Opta Stat: "Only Carlton Cole (14) and Manuel Lanzini (13) have scored more Premier League goals for West Ham in Premier League London derbies than Michail Antonio (12) - half of these have come in 11 appearances against Tottenham, including netting once in each of his last three against them at the London Stadium." The Betfair Bet: Back Antonio to score anytime @ 3.4 12/5

Liverpool v Newcastle United Don't forget about Mo The Opta Stat: "Mohamed Salah has scored in all five of his Premier League home games for Liverpool against Newcastle. The only player with a better 100% home scoring record for a club against an opponent is former Man City striker Sergio Agüero, who scored in all seven of his games at the Etihad against Liverpool." The Betfair Bet: Back Mohamed Salah to score anytime @ 1.83 4/5

Leicester City v Manchester United Rashford to out-fox Foxes The Opta Stat: "Man Utd's Marcus Rashford has scored more Premier League goals against Leicester than he has any other opponent (6). Rashford has also scored in three of his last four appearances at the King Power Stadium against the Foxes." The Betfair Bet: Back Marcus Rashford to score anytime @ 3.2 11/5

Browse through the rest of the best bets for Tuesday's Premier League action here.