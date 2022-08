The last time Man City last faced Nottingham Forest was way back in 2009, when the League One visitors stunned Mark Hughes' side with a 3-0 victory in the FA Cup third round.

The Man City revolution was already well under way at this point, with a side consisting of Kompany, Zabaleta, Elano and Sturridge were blown away.

Another Forest victory looks very unlikely on Wednesday evening at 31.030/1, as they adjust to life back in the big time after a 23-year absence. A repeat 3-0 victory for the Reds can be backed at 201.0200/1...

Forest's promising start

Steve Cooper will be taking positives out of the fact City have conceded five goals in their last two outings, which perhaps should have been six, if it wasn't for Jordan Ayew's goal being ruled out after Ederson's sloppy distribution at 2-0.

It's early days for Forest in the Premier League, with 18 new additions (at the time of writing) joining throughout the summer, and it's going to take time to gel. But the signs aren't quite as bad as people outside of Forest may expect.

A 1-0 victory over West Ham saw a very positive result, as was the 1-1 draw away to Everton, and the 2-0 defeat to Spurs on Sunday was in fact very promising as Johnson, Gibbs White and Lingard combined well as an attacking trio.

Issues at the back

It's the defence however which hasn't quite caught up to speed just yet. Niakhate's hamstring injury has already proven costly, who marked Michail Antonio out of the game against West Ham on his home debut.

Steve Cook has stepped into his place and despite having Premier League experience, hasn't got the qualities the former Mainz captain has already shown in his Forest career.

In a back three, captain Joe Worrall and Scottish international Scott McKenna have been ever present this season, who are both experiencing Premier League football for the first time.

It's going to take some time for the pair to get used to the pace of the game in this league, as both have already accumulated five yellow cards between them.

Both Cook and McKenna have already given away penalties for handballs, but a penalty in this match at 2.01/1 appears too short to touch.

Worry for Worrall

With both Forest full backs pushing high and having the freedom to join attacks, especially Neco Williams, has often left Worrall facing individual battles which have caught him out.

Unlike Bournemouth, who opted to put eleven men behind the ball when they faced Pep's side earlier in the season, I'm expecting Forest to create a couple of opportunities if and when confidence grows, that will create gaps for when City inevitably turn the ball over.

If Worrall's caught a yard short, or in a one-on-one scenario, the skipper to be carded at 11/4 looks like plenty of value in this one.

With Forest's key defender out, they could be in for a tough evening - and I can't see that changing even if Pep tinkers with his starting XI. City have been ruthless in front of goal so far; especially with their new Norwegian striker settling in very well.

Forest are yet to concede three goals in a game after four Premier League games, which they can be pretty pleased about considering they've faced trips to Newcastle, Everton and faced West Ham and Spurs at home.

However, expect that all to change at the Etihad on Wednesday evening. Although Cooper sees it as a learning opportunity for his new look side and remains positive about his team's chances of survival, there's simply too much of a gulf in quality here. Back Man City -2 at 1.728/11.

