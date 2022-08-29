</iframe</noscript> <div class="layout" style="background-color:#FBFBFB"> <div class="layout__mobile_advert"> </div> <header class="layout__header"> <nav id="services_navigation"> <ul class="services_nav"> <li class="services_nav__item"> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com">Betting.Betfair </a></li> <li class="services_nav__item"> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/podcasts/">Podcasts </a></li> <li class="services_nav__item"> <a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/">Betfair Sportsbook </a></li> <li class="services_nav__item"> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/how-to-use-betfair-exchange/">Exchange How-to </a></li> <li class="services_nav__item"> <a href="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/">Betfair Exchange </a></li> <li class="services_nav__item"> <a href="https://responsiblegambling.betfair.com/">Safer Gambling </a></li> <li class="services_nav__item" style="margin-left: Southampton v Chelsea: Goals forecast for St Mary's
Mark O'Haire
29 August 2022
3 min read Southampton v Chelsea: Goals forecast for St Mary's
Mark O'Haire
29 August 2022
3 min read "2022-08-29T09:00:00+01:00", "dateModified": "2022-08-29T09:03:00+01:00", "thumbnailURL": "https://betting.cdnppb.net/football/Ralph Hassenhutl, Southampton boss.320x180.jpg", "articleBody": "Southampton host Chelsea at St Mary's on Tuesday night and Mark O'Haire believes we're sent for an entertaining encounter with goals on the menu... Southampton competitive in defeat Southampton supremo Ralph Hasenhuttl said he was "proud" of his players' performance despite going down a narrow home defeat to Manchester United on Saturday afternoon. The Saints slipped to a 1-0 defeat courtesy of a moment of quality from Bruno Fernandes in the second-half, but it was a closely contested game which could have gone either way. Saints lacked the cutting edge Fernandes provided for the visitors but there was still plenty to admire and certainly no sign of the lack of character or fractured team spirit of which manager Hasenhuttl and his players were accused after a poor start to the season. Southampton, who were infuriated when handball was not given against McTominay, were competitive, committed and battled to the final whistle in a bid to rescue a point with their quartet of summer signings all impressing at St Mary's. Speaking post-match, Hasenhuttl said: "Yes, I think the performance was very good. We had not one player in the team where I can say I'm not happy with his performance. We created a lot of chances and didn't give them a lot so I think on this part we matched them. We can be proud of what we have seen." Chelsea survive Leicester onslaught Raheem Sterling scored his first Chelsea goals to give the 10-man Blues a 2-1 victory over Leicester at Stamford Bridge on Saturday. The £50m summer arrival's deflected effort looped into the top corner to put the hosts in front 67 seconds after the interval before doubling their lead from Reece James' inviting ball, much to the relief of Conor Gallagher. Chelsea had been completely dominant until Gallagher was sent off before the half-hour mark for a second bookable offence in the first-half. That allowed Leicester back into the game and they had the ball in the net before the break, but Daniel Amartey's effort was ruled out. Harvey Barnes did grab a goal but only after the Foxes were two goals down. Leicester posed plenty of problems late on, although Chelsea held on to secure top honours with Thomas Tuchel in the stands serving his one-match touchline suspension. The Blues boss made one change with Trevoh Chalobah replacing the banned Kalidou Koulibaly, however, the hosts did move away to a 4-2-2-2 system in place of the tried and tested 3-4-3. Tuchel was critical of his team post-match, saying: "We lack belief and precision, so it's not good enough. We give chances away, we are sloppy in the coverage and bad in decision-making, so we have to stop and improve immediately. We are on it with the team, so I don't know why it happened again. We have to get better." Blues unappeal as short-priced favourites Southampton have succeeded just twice in their past 18 encounters with Chelsea in the Premier League (W2-D5-L11) and Saints were smashed 6-0 at St Mary's by the Blues in the duos most recent head-to-head clash. The hosts have picked up only two points from their last nine home dates with Chelsea (W0-D2-L7) dating back to the 2012/13 campaign. [matchPredictionsHeadToHead url="https://betting.betfair.com/predictions/match/southampton-vs-chelsea/954145/"] Southampton [6.40] have been relatively pleased with their start to the new season (W1-D1-L2) having twice battled back to earn points against Leeds and Leicester before giving Manchester United a tough workout at the weekend. The young Saints side have provided plenty of punch in forward areas and appear to be improving as a defensive force. Chelsea [1.59] recovered from their woeful 3-0 loss at Leeds to get back on track against Leicester last time out, although the Blues still look a level below their best. Thomas Tuchel's team have largely underwhelmed since Christmas last year but have tended to produce their best work on the road under the German boss (W19-D6-L5). [matchPredictions url=" https://betting.betfair.com/predictions/match/southampton-vs-chelsea/954145/"] Both sides can oblige at St Mary's Over 2.5 Goals is a [1.68] shot on Tuesday night and has proven to be the correct play in six of Southampton and Chelsea's combined eight Premier League contests thus far. Five of those fixtures featured Both Teams To Score [1.79] winners, and a repeat holds plenty of appeal at the prices. Southampton scored in seven of 10 home ties with top-half Premier League clubs last term, and had their opportunities to notch against Man Utd here on Saturday. With Chelsea far from watertight right now, the Saints should fancy their chances. Yet, the Blues have fired just five blanks in 30 away days under Thomas Tuchel, making BTTS an eye-catcher. Southampton vs Chelsea
Tuesday 30 August, 7.45pm Preview the English Premier League Season 2022/2023 match on 30 August 2022: ✓Head to Head Results ✓Southampton vs Chelsea ✓Line Ups & Stats", "startDate": "2022-08-30 19:45", "endDate": "2022-08-30 19:45", "url":"https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/southampton-v-chelsea-tips-goals-forecast-for-st-marys-280822-766.html", "location": { "@type": "Place", "name" : "St. Mary's Stadium", "address" : "St. Mary's Stadium" }, "homeTeam": { "@type": "SportsTeam", "sport": "Football", "name": "Southampton", "memberOf": { "@type": "SportsOrganization", "name": "English Premier League Season 2022/2023" } }, "awayTeam": { "@type": "SportsTeam", "sport": "Football", "name": "Chelsea", "memberOf": { "@type": "SportsOrganization", "name": "English Premier League Season 2022/2023" } } } </script> <div class="entry_actions"> <div> <a class="button button--dark" href="https://promos.betfair.com/promotion?promoCode=ACQZBGC01B10G30A">Join</a> </div> <div> <a class="button btn--market" data-market_full="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/football/market/1.202358401 " data-contextual_info='{"blog_name":"Football Betting Tips","category_label":"English Premier League","market_id":"https:\/\/www.betfair.com\/exchange\/plus\/football\/market\/1.202358401 ","entry_title":"Southampton v Chelsea: Goals forecast for St Mary\u0027s"}' href="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/football/market/1.202358401%20">View market</a> </div> <div class="entry_actions__social entry_actions__social--twitter"> <a href="https://twitter.com/intent/tweet/?text=Southampton%20v%20Chelsea%3A%20Goals%20forecast%20for%20St%20Mary%27s&url=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Ffootball%2Fpremier-league%2Fsouthampton-v-chelsea-tips-goals-forecast-for-st-marys-280822-766.html" target="_blank" title="Twitter"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--twitter">Twitter</span></a> </div> <div class="entry_actions__social entry_actions__social--facebook"> <a href="https://www.facebook.com/sharer/sharer.php?u=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Ffootball%2Fpremier-league%2Fsouthampton-v-chelsea-tips-goals-forecast-for-st-marys-280822-766.html" target="_blank" title="Facebook"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--facebook">Facebook</span></a> </div> <div class="entry_actions__social entry_actions__social--reddit"> <a href="https://www.reddit.com/submit/?url=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Ffootball%2Fpremier-league%2Fsouthampton-v-chelsea-tips-goals-forecast-for-st-marys-280822-766.html" target="_blank" title="Reddit"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--reddit">Reddit</span></a> </div> <div class="entry_actions__social entry_actions__social--whatsapp"> <a href="https://api.whatsapp.com/send?text=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Ffootball%2Fpremier-league%2Fsouthampton-v-chelsea-tips-goals-forecast-for-st-marys-280822-766.html" target="_blank" title="WhatsApp"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--whatsapp">WhatsApp</span></a> </div> <div class="entry_actions__social entry_actions__social--telegram"> <a href="https://t.me/share/url?url=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Ffootball%2Fpremier-league%2Fsouthampton-v-chelsea-tips-goals-forecast-for-st-marys-280822-766.html&text=Southampton%20v%20Chelsea%3A%20Goals%20forecast%20for%20St%20Mary%27s" target="_blank" title="Telegram"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--telegram">Telegram</span></a> </div> <div> <a class="button button--dark" href="#betslip">View the Betslip</a> </div> </div> <div class="entry_body has-odds"> <div class="entry_body__intro"><p>Southampton host Chelsea at St Mary's on Tuesday night and Mark O'Haire believes we're sent for an entertaining encounter with goals on the menu...</p></div> <div class="entry_body__quote"> <blockquote>"Over 2.5 Goals is a 1.68 shot on Tuesday night and has proven to be the correct play in six of Southampton and Chelsea’s combined eight Premier League contests thus far"</blockquote> </div> <div class="entry_body__content"> <div class="editor"> <p><h2>Southampton competitive in defeat</h2><p><br><strong>Southampton</strong> supremo <strong>Ralph Hasenhuttl</strong> said he was "proud" of his players' performance despite going down a narrow home defeat to Manchester United on Saturday afternoon. The Saints slipped to a 1-0 defeat courtesy of a moment of quality from Bruno Fernandes in the second-half, but it was a closely contested game which could have gone either way.</p><p>Saints lacked the cutting edge Fernandes provided for the visitors but there was still <strong>plenty to admire</strong> and certainly no sign of the lack of character or fractured team spirit of which manager Hasenhuttl and his players were accused after a poor start to the season.</p><p>Southampton, who were infuriated when handball was not given against McTominay, were competitive, committed and battled to the final whistle in a bid to rescue a point with their quartet of summer signings all impressing at St Mary's.</p><blockquote> <p>Speaking post-match, Hasenhuttl said: "Yes, I think the performance was very good. We had not one player in the team where I can say I'm not happy with his performance. We created a lot of chances and didn't give them a lot so I think on this part we matched them. We can be proud of what we have seen."</p> </blockquote><h2>Chelsea survive Leicester onslaught</h2><p></p><p><strong>Raheem Sterling</strong> scored his first <strong>Chelsea</strong> goals to give the 10-man Blues a 2-1 victory over Leicester at Stamford Bridge on Saturday. The £50m summer arrival's deflected effort looped into the top corner to put the hosts in front 67 seconds after the interval before doubling their lead from <strong>Reece James</strong>' inviting ball, much to the relief of<strong> Conor Gallagher</strong>.</p><p>Chelsea had been completely dominant until Gallagher was sent off before the half-hour mark for a second bookable offence in the first-half. That allowed Leicester back into the game and they had the ball in the net before the break, but Daniel Amartey's effort was ruled out. <strong>Harvey Barnes</strong> did grab a goal but only after the Foxes were two goals down.</p><p>Leicester posed plenty of problems late on, although Chelsea held on to secure top honours with <strong>Thomas Tuchel</strong> in the stands serving his one-match touchline suspension. The Blues boss made one change with Trevoh Chalobah replacing the banned <strong>Kalidou Koulibaly,</strong> however, the hosts did move away to a 4-2-2-2 system in place of the tried and tested 3-4-3.</p><blockquote> <p>Tuchel was critical of his team post-match, saying: "We lack belief and precision, so it's not good enough. We give chances away, we are sloppy in the coverage and bad in decision-making, so we have to stop and improve immediately. We are on it with the team, so I don't know why it happened again. We have to get better."</p> </blockquote><h2><a href="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/football/market/1.202358402">Blues unappeal as short-priced favourites</a></h2><p></p><p>Southampton have succeeded just twice in their past 18 encounters with Chelsea in the Premier League (W2-D5-L11) and Saints were <strong>smashed 6-0 at St Mary's</strong> by the Blues in the duos most recent head-to-head clash. The hosts have picked up only two points from their last nine home dates with Chelsea (W0-D2-L7) dating back to the 2012/13 campaign.</p><p> </p><div class="football_predictions_widget"> <div class="football_predictions__head_to_head"> <h3>Head to Head History</h3> <div class="comparison_chart"> <div class="comparison_chart__label">3</div> <div style="background-color: #263483;" class="comparison_chart__bar"> <span style="background-color: #ca161d; width: 20%; "></span> </div> <div class="comparison_chart__label">12</div> </div> <h4>Wins</h4> <div class="comparison_chart"> <div class="comparison_chart__label">7</div> <div style="background-color: #263483;" class="comparison_chart__bar"> <span style="background-color: #ca161d; width:50%;"></span> </div> <div class="comparison_chart__label">7</div> </div> <h4>Draws</h4> <div class="comparison_chart"> <div class="comparison_chart__label">24</div> <div style="background-color: #263483;" class="comparison_chart__bar"> <span style="background-color: #ca161d; width: 33.802816901408%; "></span> </div> <div class="comparison_chart__label">47</div> </div> <h4>Goals</h4> </div> <div class="football_predictions_widget__meta"> <p><strong>Southampton vs Chelsea</strong> Tuesday 30 August, 19:45</p> <a class="button button--outline-dark" href="https://betting.betfair.com/predictions/match/southampton-vs-chelsea/954145/">Full stats</a> </div> </div><p><strong>Southampton</strong> <b class="inline_odds" title="11/2"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">6.40</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">11/2</span></b> have been relatively pleased with their start to the new season (W1-D1-L2) having twice battled back to earn points against Leeds and Leicester before giving Manchester United a tough workout at the weekend. The young Saints side have provided plenty of punch in forward areas and appear to be improving as a defensive force.</p><p><strong>Chelsea</strong> <b class="inline_odds" title="4/7"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">1.59</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">4/7</span></b> recovered from their woeful 3-0 loss at Leeds to get back on track against Leicester last time out, although the Blues still look a level below their best. Thomas Tuchel's team have largely underwhelmed since Christmas last year but have tended to produce their best work on the road under the German boss (W19-D6-L5).</p><p> </p><div class="football_predictions_widget"> <div class="football_predictions_widget__team football_predictions_widget__team--home"> <svg version="1.1" id="Masks" xmlns="http://www.w3.org/2000/svg" xmlns:xlink="http://www.w3.org/1999/xlink" x="0px" y="0px" viewbox="0 0 230 230" style="enable-background:new 0 0 230 230;" xml:space="preserve"> <polygon id="Shirt_Colour_4_" style="fill:#FFFFFF;" points="221.1,102.3 186.5,31.9 145.4,14.2 140.3,8 115,8 89.8,8 84.6,14.2 43.5,31.9 8.9,102.3 46.5,120.6 58.2,96.5 54.4,222 84.2,222 145.8,222 175.6,222 171.8,96.5 183.5,120.6 "></polygon> <g id="Sleeves_Colour_1_"> <path id="Right_Sleeve" style="fill:#FFFFFF;" d="M171.7,96.4c0,0-7.5-37.1,2.4-51.1c3.6-5.1,12.3-13.3,12.3-13.3l34.4,70.6 l-37.3,18.2L171.7,96.4z"></path> <path id="Left_Sleeve" style="fill:#FFFFFF;" d="M58.3,96.4c0,0,7.5-37.1-2.4-51.1c-3.6-5.1-12.3-13.3-12.3-13.3L9.1,102.5 l37.3,18.2L58.3,96.4z"></path> </g> <path id="Collar_Colour_1_" d="M140.3,8H115H89.8l-5.3,6.3c0,13.3,13.7,24,30.5,24c16.8,0,30.5-10.7,30.5-24L140.3,8z M115,32 c-12,0-22.1-7.6-25-17.8h50C137.1,24.4,127,32,115,32z"></path> <path id="_x34_" style="fill:#EA1F33;" d="M125,36.9V222h10V32.4C132.1,34.3,128.7,35.9,125,36.9z"></path> <path id="_x33__1_" style="fill:#EA1F33;" d="M115,38.3L115,38.3l0,183.8h10V36.9C121.9,37.8,118.5,38.3,115,38.3z"></path> <path id="_x32__2_" style="fill:#EA1F33;" d="M105,36.9V222h10V38.3C111.5,38.3,108.1,37.8,105,36.9z"></path> <path id="_x31__2_" style="fill:#EA1F33;" d="M95,32.4V222h10V36.9C101.3,35.9,97.9,34.3,95,32.4z"></path> <rect x="91.7" y="27.5" width="3.3" height="194.7"></rect> <rect x="134.7" y="27.5" width="3.3" height="194.7"></rect> <path id="Back_Shirt_Colour" style="display:none;fill:#FFFFFF;" d="M90,14.2C92.9,24.4,103,32,115,32c12,0,22.1-7.6,25-17.8H90z"></path> <path id="Lighter_Shadow" style="display:none;fill:#FFFFFF;fill-opacity:0.3;" d="M90,14.2C92.9,24.4,103,32,115,32 c12,0,22.1-7.6,25-17.8H90z"></path> <path id="Darker_Shadow" style="fill-opacity:0.3;" d="M90,14.2C92.9,24.4,103,32,115,32c12,0,22.1-7.6,25-17.8H90z"></path> <path id="Shirt_Outline" d="M221.2,102.4l-34.4-70.6c0-0.1-0.1-0.1-0.1-0.1l-41-17.8l-5.1-6.1c0-0.1-0.1-0.1-0.2-0.1H89.8 c-0.1,0-0.1,0-0.2,0.1l-5.1,6.1l-41,17.8c-0.1,0-0.1,0.1-0.1,0.1c0,0,0,0,0,0L8.8,102.4c-0.1,0.1,0,0.3,0.1,0.3l37.3,18.2 c0,0,0.1,0,0.1,0c0,0,0.1,0,0.1,0c0.1,0,0.1-0.1,0.1-0.1L58,97.5L54.2,222c0,0.1,0,0.1,0.1,0.2c0,0,0.1,0.1,0.2,0.1h121.1 c0.1,0,0.1,0,0.2-0.1c0,0,0.1-0.1,0.1-0.2L172,97.5l11.4,23.3c0,0.1,0.1,0.1,0.1,0.1c0,0,0.1,0,0.1,0c0,0,0.1,0,0.1,0l37.3-18.2 C221.2,102.7,221.2,102.5,221.2,102.4z M140.1,8.3l5.1,6.1C145.2,27.4,131.6,38,115,38S84.8,27.4,84.8,14.3l0,0l0,0l5.1-6.1H140.1z M46.3,120.4l-36.9-18l34.2-70c1.4,1.4,8.8,8.5,12.1,13C65.3,59,58.3,95,58,96.3L46.3,120.4z M175.3,221.8H54.7l3.8-125.3 c0.1-0.7,7.4-37.4-2.5-51.3C52.8,40.6,45.4,33.4,43.9,32l40.3-17.5c0.2,13.2,13.9,23.9,30.7,23.9c16.8,0,30.5-10.7,30.7-23.9 L186.1,32c-1.5,1.4-8.8,8.5-12.1,13.1c-9.8,13.8-2.6,50.6-2.5,51.3L175.3,221.8z M183.7,120.4L172,96.3c-0.2-1.3-7.2-37.3,2.4-50.9 c3.2-4.5,10.6-11.7,12.1-13.1l34.2,70L183.7,120.4z M115,32.3c11.8,0,22.2-7.4,25.3-18c0-0.1,0-0.2,0-0.2c0-0.1-0.1-0.1-0.2-0.1H90 c-0.1,0-0.2,0-0.2,0.1c0,0.1-0.1,0.1,0,0.2C92.8,24.8,103.2,32.3,115,32.3z M139.7,14.4c-3.1,10.2-13.2,17.3-24.7,17.3 s-21.6-7.1-24.7-17.3H139.7z"></path> <polygon id="Delete_-_Full_Outline_Mask" style="fill:none;" points="115,222 54.4,222 58.3,96.4 46.4,120.7 9.1,102.5 43.5,31.9 84.6,14.2 89.8,8 115,8 140.2,8 145.4,14.2 186.5,31.9 220.9,102.5 183.6,120.7 171.7,96.4 175.6,222 "></polygon> <g id="Delete_-_Full_Mask"> <path style="fill:none;" d="M220.9,102.5l-34.4-70.6l-41.1-17.8l0.1,0.1c0,13.3-13.7,24-30.5,24c-16.8,0-30.5-10.7-30.5-24l0.1-0.1 c0,0-41.1,17.8-41.1,17.8L9.1,102.5l37.3,18.2l11.9-24.3L54.4,222H115h60.6l-3.8-125.6l11.9,24.3L220.9,102.5z"></path> </g> <g id="Delete_-_Shirt_Outline_Mask"> <path style="fill:none;" d="M186.5,31.9l-41.1-17.8L140.2,8H115H89.8l-5.2,6.2L43.5,31.9c0,0,8.7,8.2,12.3,13.3 c9.9,14,2.4,51.1,2.4,51.1L54.4,222H115h60.6l-3.8-125.6c0,0-7.5-37.1,2.4-51.1C177.8,40.2,186.5,31.9,186.5,31.9z"></path> </g> <g id="Delete_-_Shirt_Mask"> <path style="fill:none;" d="M186.5,31.9c0,0-41.1-17.8-41.1-17.8l0.1,0.1c0,13.3-13.7,24-30.5,24c-16.8,0-30.5-10.7-30.5-24 l0.1-0.1c0,0-41.1,17.8-41.1,17.8s8.7,8.2,12.3,13.3c9.9,14,2.4,51.1,2.4,51.1L54.4,222H115h60.6l-3.8-125.6c0,0-7.5-37.1,2.4-51.1 C177.8,40.2,186.5,31.9,186.5,31.9z"></path> </g> <path id="Delete_-_Collar_Outline_Mask_2_" style="fill:none;" d="M140.3,8H115H89.8l-5.3,6.3c0,13.3,13.7,24,30.5,24 c16.8,0,30.5-10.7,30.5-24L140.3,8z"></path> <path id="Delete_-_Collar_Mask_2_" style="fill:none;" d="M140.3,8H115H89.8l-5.3,6.3c0,13.3,13.7,24,30.5,24 c16.8,0,30.5-10.7,30.5-24L140.3,8z M115,32c-12,0-22.1-7.6-25-17.8h50C137.1,24.4,127,32,115,32z"></path> <path id="Delete_-_Right_Sleeve_Mask___x28_26Deg_x29_" style="fill:none;" d="M171.7,96.4c0,0-7.5-37.1,2.4-51.1 c3.6-5.1,12.3-13.3,12.3-13.3l34.4,70.6l-37.3,18.2L171.7,96.4z"></path> <path id="Delete_-_Left_Sleeve_Mask__x28_26Deg_x29_" style="fill:none;" d="M58.3,96.4c0,0,7.5-37.1-2.4-51.1 c-3.6-5.1-12.3-13.3-12.3-13.3L9.1,102.5l37.3,18.2L58.3,96.4z"></path> <g id="Delete_-_Shoulders_3_x2F_4"> <polyline id="Delete_-_Full_Mask_4_" style="fill:none;" points="145.4,14.2 186.5,31.9 207.1,74.2 "></polyline> <polyline id="Delete_-_Full_Mask_6_" style="fill:none;" points="84.6,14.2 43.5,31.9 22.9,74.2 "></polyline> </g> <g id="Delete_-_Shoulders_Full_1_"> <polyline id="Right_7_" style="fill:none;" points="145.4,14.2 186.5,31.9 207.1,74.2 220.9,102.5 "></polyline> <polyline id="Left_7_" style="fill:none;" points="84.6,14.2 43.5,31.9 22.9,74.2 9.1,102.5 "></polyline> </g> </svg> <h3>Southampton</h3> <ul> <li class="loss">L</li> <li class="win">W</li> <li class="win">W</li> <li class="draw">D</li> <li class="loss">L</li> <li class="loss">L</li> </ul> </div> <div class="football_predictions_widget__versus"> <span>vs</span> </div> <div class="football_predictions_widget__team football_predictions_widget__team--away"> <svg version="1.1" id="COLOURS_1_" xmlns="http://www.w3.org/2000/svg" xmlns:xlink="http://www.w3.org/1999/xlink" x="0px" y="0px" viewbox="0 0 230 230" style="enable-background:new 0 0 230 230;" xml:space="preserve"> <polygon id="Shirt_Colour_4_" style="fill:#4057A3;" points="221.1,102.3 186.5,31.9 145.4,14.2 140.3,8 115,8 89.8,8 84.6,14.2 43.5,31.9 8.9,102.3 46.5,120.6 58.2,96.5 54.4,222 84.2,222 145.8,222 175.6,222 171.8,96.5 183.5,120.6 "></polygon> <path id="Collar_Colour_1_" style="fill:#FFFFFF;" d="M140.3,8H115H89.8l-5.2,6.2c0,13.3,13.7,24,30.5,24c16.8,0,30.5-10.7,30.5-24 L140.3,8z M115,32c-12,0-22.1-7.6-25-17.8h50C137.1,24.4,127,32,115,32z"></path> <path id="Back_Shirt_Colour" style="display:none;fill:#FFFFFF;" d="M90,14.2C92.9,24.4,103,32,115,32c12,0,22.1-7.6,25-17.8H90z"></path> <path id="Lighter_Shadow" style="display:none;fill:#FFFFFF;fill-opacity:0.3;" d="M90,14.2C92.9,24.4,103,32,115,32 c12,0,22.1-7.6,25-17.8H90z"></path> <path id="Darker_Shadow" style="fill-opacity:0.3;" d="M90,14.2C92.9,24.4,103,32,115,32c12,0,22.1-7.6,25-17.8H90z"></path> <path id="Shirt_Outline" d="M221.2,102.4l-34.4-70.6c0-0.1-0.1-0.1-0.1-0.1l-41-17.8l-5.1-6.1c0-0.1-0.1-0.1-0.2-0.1H89.8 c-0.1,0-0.1,0-0.2,0.1l-5.1,6.1l-41,17.8c-0.1,0-0.1,0.1-0.1,0.1c0,0,0,0,0,0L8.8,102.4c-0.1,0.1,0,0.3,0.1,0.3l37.3,18.2 c0,0,0.1,0,0.1,0c0,0,0.1,0,0.1,0c0.1,0,0.1-0.1,0.1-0.1L58,97.5L54.2,222c0,0.1,0,0.1,0.1,0.2c0,0,0.1,0.1,0.2,0.1h121.1 c0.1,0,0.1,0,0.2-0.1c0,0,0.1-0.1,0.1-0.2L172,97.5l11.4,23.3c0,0.1,0.1,0.1,0.1,0.1c0,0,0.1,0,0.1,0c0,0,0.1,0,0.1,0l37.3-18.2 C221.2,102.7,221.2,102.5,221.2,102.4z M140.1,8.2l5.1,6.1C145.2,27.4,131.6,38,115,38S84.8,27.4,84.8,14.3l0,0l0,0l5.1-6.1H140.1z M46.3,120.4l-36.9-18l34.2-70c1.4,1.4,8.8,8.5,12.1,13C65.3,59,58.3,95,58,96.3L46.3,120.4z M175.3,221.8H54.7l3.8-125.3 c0.1-0.7,7.4-37.4-2.5-51.3C52.8,40.6,45.4,33.4,43.9,32l40.3-17.5c0.2,13.2,13.9,23.9,30.7,23.9c16.8,0,30.5-10.7,30.7-23.9 L186.1,32c-1.5,1.4-8.8,8.5-12.1,13.1c-9.8,13.8-2.6,50.6-2.5,51.3L175.3,221.8z M183.7,120.4L172,96.3c-0.2-1.3-7.2-37.3,2.4-50.9 c3.2-4.5,10.6-11.7,12.1-13.1l34.2,70L183.7,120.4z M115,32.2c11.8,0,22.2-7.4,25.3-18c0-0.1,0-0.2,0-0.2c0-0.1-0.1-0.1-0.2-0.1H90 c-0.1,0-0.2,0-0.2,0.1c0,0.1-0.1,0.1,0,0.2C92.8,24.8,103.2,32.2,115,32.2z M139.7,14.4c-3.1,10.2-13.2,17.3-24.7,17.3 s-21.6-7.1-24.7-17.3H139.7z"></path> <polygon id="Delete_-_Full_Outline_Mask" style="fill:none;" points="115,222 54.4,222 58.3,96.4 46.4,120.7 9.1,102.5 43.5,31.9 84.6,14.2 89.8,8 115,8 140.2,8 145.4,14.2 186.5,31.9 220.9,102.5 183.6,120.7 171.7,96.4 175.6,222 "></polygon> <g id="Delete_-_Full_Mask"> <path style="fill:none;" d="M220.9,102.5l-34.4-70.6l-41.1-17.8l0.1,0.1c0,13.3-13.7,24-30.5,24c-16.8,0-30.5-10.7-30.5-24l0.1-0.1 c0,0-41.1,17.8-41.1,17.8L9.1,102.5l37.3,18.2l11.9-24.3L54.4,222H115h60.6l-3.8-125.6l11.9,24.3L220.9,102.5z"></path> </g> <g id="Delete_-_Shirt_Outline_Mask"> <path style="fill:none;" d="M186.5,31.9l-41.1-17.8L140.2,8H115H89.8l-5.2,6.2L43.5,31.9c0,0,8.7,8.2,12.3,13.3 c9.9,14,2.4,51.1,2.4,51.1L54.4,222H115h60.6l-3.8-125.6c0,0-7.5-37.1,2.4-51.1C177.8,40.2,186.5,31.9,186.5,31.9z"></path> </g> <g id="Delete_-_Shirt_Mask"> <path style="fill:none;" d="M186.5,31.9c0,0-41.1-17.8-41.1-17.8l0.1,0.1c0,13.3-13.7,24-30.5,24c-16.8,0-30.5-10.7-30.5-24 l0.1-0.1c0,0-41.1,17.8-41.1,17.8s8.7,8.2,12.3,13.3c9.9,14,2.4,51.1,2.4,51.1L54.4,222H115h60.6l-3.8-125.6c0,0-7.5-37.1,2.4-51.1 C177.8,40.2,186.5,31.9,186.5,31.9z"></path> </g> <path id="Delete_-_Collar_Outline_Mask_2_" style="fill:none;" d="M140.3,8H115H89.8l-5.2,6.2c0,13.3,13.7,24,30.5,24 c16.8,0,30.5-10.7,30.5-24L140.3,8z"></path> <path id="Delete_-_Collar_Mask_2_" style="fill:none;" d="M140.3,8H115H89.8l-5.2,6.2c0,13.3,13.7,24,30.5,24 c16.8,0,30.5-10.7,30.5-24L140.3,8z M115,32c-12,0-22.1-7.6-25-17.8h50C137.1,24.4,127,32,115,32z"></path> <path id="Delete_-_Right_Sleeve_Mask___x28_26Deg_x29_" style="fill:none;" d="M171.7,96.4c0,0-7.5-37.1,2.4-51.1 c3.6-5.1,12.3-13.3,12.3-13.3l34.4,70.6l-37.3,18.2L171.7,96.4z"></path> <path id="Delete_-_Left_Sleeve_Mask__x28_26Deg_x29_" style="fill:none;" d="M58.3,96.4c0,0,7.5-37.1-2.4-51.1 c-3.6-5.1-12.3-13.3-12.3-13.3L9.1,102.5l37.3,18.2L58.3,96.4z"></path> <g id="Delete_-_Shoulders_3_x2F_4"> <polyline id="Delete_-_Full_Mask_4_" style="fill:none;" points="145.4,14.2 186.5,31.9 207.1,74.2 "></polyline> <polyline id="Delete_-_Full_Mask_6_" style="fill:none;" points="84.6,14.2 43.5,31.9 22.9,74.2 "></polyline> </g> <g id="Delete_-_Shoulders_Full_1_"> <polyline id="Right_7_" style="fill:none;" points="145.4,14.2 186.5,31.9 207.1,74.2 220.9,102.5 "></polyline> <polyline id="Left_7_" style="fill:none;" points="84.6,14.2 43.5,31.9 22.9,74.2 9.1,102.5 "></polyline> </g> </svg> <h3>Chelsea</h3> <ul> <li class="win">W</li> <li class="loss">L</li> <li class="draw">D</li> <li class="win">W</li> <li class="win">W</li> <li class="draw">D</li> </ul> </div> <div class="football_predictions_widget__fixture_detail football_predictions_widget__fixture_detail--home"> <div class="close"><span>Close</span></div> <ul> <li><span class="team">Southampton</span> <span class="score">0</span> <span class="score">1</span> <span class="team">Manchester United</span></li> <li><span class="team">Cambridge United</span> <span class="score">0</span> <span class="score">3</span> <span class="team">Southampton</span></li> <li><span class="team">Leicester City</span> <span class="score">1</span> <span class="score">2</span> <span class="team">Southampton</span></li> <li><span class="team">Southampton</span> <span class="score">2</span> <span class="score">2</span> <span class="team">Leeds United</span></li> <li><span class="team">Tottenham Hotspur</span> <span class="score">4</span> <span class="score">1</span> <span class="team">Southampton</span></li> <li><span class="team">Leicester City</span> <span class="score">4</span> <span class="score">1</span> <span class="team">Southampton</span></li> </ul> </div> <div class="football_predictions_widget__fixture_detail football_predictions_widget__fixture_detail--away"> <div class="close"><span>Close</span></div> <ul> <li><span class="team">Chelsea</span> <span class="score">2</span> <span class="score">1</span> <span class="team">Leicester City</span></li> <li><span class="team">Leeds United</span> <span class="score">3</span> <span class="score">0</span> <span class="team">Chelsea</span></li> <li><span class="team">Chelsea</span> <span class="score">2</span> <span class="score">2</span> <span class="team">Tottenham Hotspur</span></li> <li><span class="team">Everton</span> <span class="score">0</span> <span class="score">1</span> <span class="team">Chelsea</span></li> <li><span class="team">Chelsea</span> <span class="score">2</span> <span class="score">1</span> <span class="team">Watford</span></li> <li><span class="team">Chelsea</span> <span class="score">1</span> <span class="score">1</span> <span class="team">Leicester City</span></li> </ul> </div> <div class="football_predictions_widget__meta"> <p><strong>Southampton vs Chelsea</strong> Tuesday 30 August, 19:45</p> <a class="button button--outline-dark" href="https://betting.betfair.com/predictions/match/southampton-vs-chelsea/954145/">Full stats</a> </div> </div><h2><a href="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/football/market/1.202358401">Both sides can oblige at St Mary's</a></h2><p></p><p><a href="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/football/market/1.202358339"><strong>Over 2.5 Goals</strong></a> is a <b class="inline_odds" title="4/6"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">1.68</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">4/6</span></b> shot on Tuesday night and has proven to be the correct play in six of Southampton and Chelsea's combined eight Premier League contests thus far. Five of those fixtures featured <a href="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/football/market/1.202358401"><strong>Both Teams To Score</strong></a> <b class="inline_odds" title="4/5"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">1.79</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">4/5</span></b> winners, and a repeat holds plenty of appeal at the prices.</p><p>Southampton scored in seven of 10 home ties with top-half Premier League clubs last term, and had their opportunities to notch against Man Utd here on Saturday.</p><p>With Chelsea far from watertight right now, the <strong>Saints should fancy their chances</strong>. Punters looking for a bigger-priced alternative can get involved in the Bet Builder where Both Teams To Score and Raheem Sterling to score anytime comes in at an attractive 4.08.

Mark's 2022/23 Profit/Loss
Staked: 11 pts
Returned: 5.61 pts
P/L: -5.39 pts

Free £2 Bet Builder
You can get a £2 Free Bet Builder on any Premier League match this weekend (Aug 27-28). T&C's apply.

Recommended bets
Back Both Teams To Score @ 1.79 Recommended bets
Back Both Teams To Score @ 1.79 <input type="number" min="1.0" step="0.01" name="instructions[${idx}][price]" value="${price}" class="betting__price" required> </td> <td><input type="number" min="" name="instructions[${idx}][size]" placeholder="0" value="${size}" class="betting__stake" required></td> <td><span class="betting__profit">0.00</span></td> </tr> </script> <script id="liability_row_tmpl" type="text/x-custom-template"> <tr class="${idx} liability-row"> <td colspan="5"><strong>Liability:</strong> <span class="betting__liability">0.00</span></td> </tr> </script> <script id="sportsbook_bet_row_tmpl" type="text/x-custom-template"> <tr class="${idx} bet-row"> <td><span class="betting__remove" data-idx="${idx}">Remove</span></td> <td> ${label} <input type="hidden" name="instructions[${idx}][selection_id]" value="${selection_id}"> </td> <td> <input type="hidden" name="instructions[${idx}][price]" value="${price}" class="betting__price"> ${display_price} </td> <td><input type="number" min="" name="instructions[${idx}][size]" placeholder="0" value="${size}" class="betting__stake" required></td> <td><span class="betting__profit">0.00</span></td> </tr> </script> <section class="live-betting"> <span id="gobet" class="gobet-anchor"></span> <article class="bet-now"> <span id="gobet-1.202358401" class="gobet-anchor"></span> <header class="bet-now__header"> <h3>English Premier League: Southampton v Chelsea (Both teams to Score?)</h3> <span class="bet-slip-toggle"> <span class="bet-slip-toggle__show">Show</span> <span class="bet-slip-toggle__hide">Hide</span> </span> </header> <div class="bet-now__event"> <p>Tuesday 30 August, 7.45pm</p> <p><a href="https://www.betfair.com/www/GBR/en/aboutUs/Rules.and.Regulations/">Market rules</a></p> </div> <div class="bet-now__market bet-now__market__no-user"> <table> <thead> <tr> <th></th> <th>Back</th> <th>Lay</th> </tr> </thead> <tbody> <tr> <td>Yes</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Yes" data-market_id="1.202358401" data-price="1.8" data-side="back" data-selection_id="30246">1.8</button> </td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--lay" data-label="Yes" data-market_id="1.202358401" data-price="1.84" data-side="lay" data-selection_id="30246">1.84</button> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>No</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="No" data-market_id="1.202358401" data-price="2.2" data-side="back" data-selection_id="110503">2.2</button> </td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--lay" data-label="No" data-market_id="1.202358401" data-price="2.24" data-side="lay" data-selection_id="110503">2.24</button> </td> </tr> </tbody> </table> </div> <div class="bet-now__controls"> <div class="bet-now__controls_up bet-now__controls_up--off">Up</div> <div class="bet-now__controls_down">Down</div> </div> <div class="bet-slip"> <header class="bet-slip__header"> <h3>Bet slip</h3> </header> <span class="bet-slip__close">Close</span> <div 