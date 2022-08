Gunners showing major progress

Arsenal are setting the early pace after winning their first four matches and the Premier League leaders are backed to extend their run with victory over Aston Villa. Mikel Arteta has built a promising young squad, with the summer signings of Gabriel Jesus and Oleksandr Zinchenko adding quality and title-winning experience from Manchester City.

After the late agony of missing out on the top-four last season, Arsenal look equipped to earn a place in the Champions League.

It has not been the toughest start for Arsenal but wins over Crystal Palace, Leicester and Bournemouth highlighted the dynamism in this team led by Martin Odegaard.

Arsenal also demonstrated resilience after recovering from conceding the second-half opener to defeat Fulham 2-1 on Saturday with Gabriel scoring the winner.

Gerrard under pressure at Villa

The honeymoon period for Steven Gerrard at Aston Villa is well and truly over and the former Rangers boss is facing a major test of his managerial credentials. A mid-table finish last season was acceptable but more is expected this year and the early signs are not encouraging.

Villa slumped to their third defeat in their opening four matches after a 1-0 loss at home to West Ham on Sunday. Gerrard's team were booed off at Villa Park and have already lost at newly-promoted Bournemouth and Crystal Palace in an alarming start to the campaign.

Arsenal are unsurprisingly short odds to maintain their 100 per cent record this season. The hosts are just 1.4840/85 to make it five wins on the bounce and it is hard to object to the price. Arsenal have won eight of their last 11 league games against Villa and will expect to extend this record in their current form.

Villa are 8.07/1 to win in north London, which emphasises the struggles facing Gerrard. He does not appear to know his best team with persistent changes in their attack failing to resolve their problems. Villa have lost their last three away matches in the league and there is scant evidence to support backing them for an upset.

The draw is available at 4.94/1 but none of the last 14 meetings between the teams have resulted in a stalemate. Arsenal have all the momentum and confidence and a home win looks highly likely. Preference though is to focus on other markets to boost the odds on another Arsenal victory.

Arsenal have already scored 11 goals in their opening four matches and another high-scoring win looks likely against Villa.

Each of the last 10 league clashes between the teams at the Emirates have produced at least three goals.

With Jesus firing and the attacking flair of Odegaard and Bukayo Saka, Arsenal can land a win with over 2.5 goals at 2.265/4.

Another potential bet worth considering is a Bet Builder on Arsenal winning with Odegaard scoring at 4.22. The Norway midfielder appears to be relishing the extra responsibility of captaining this team. Odegaard has scored three goals in the last two Arsenal games and looks generously priced to add to this tally by leading the Gunners to a win over Villa.

Opta Stat

Arsenal have won their last five home Premier League matches, last enjoying a longer winning run at the Emirates between November 2018 and April 2019 (10 in a row).

