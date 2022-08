When Jesse Marsch took over at Leeds the Elland Road faithful had a fair few questions, mainly would he be able to keep them up and could he cope with the pressure of replacing the iconic Marcelo Bielsa?

The American answered the first question by the barest of margins, with Leeds securing survival on last day, and is now trying to implement his own style on the team.

Like a few other managers this summer, Marsch signed a couple of players he'd worked with before in the form of Rasmus Kristensen, Brenden Aaronsen from Red Bull Salzburg and RB Leipzig's Tyler Adams. While Kristensen hasn't featured much the other two have already made an impact.

Both players are well drilled in the high energy, pressing style that Marsch enjoys and have fit right in with a squad who have been playing in that way for a few years now. Aaronsen in partifular has caught the eye, joining Rodrigo and Jack Harrison in an entertaining front line.

Facing an Everton side who are without a win Leeds are unsurprisingly favourites, (2.01/1 to win) but I think there is good value in a correct score bet. New signing Neal Maupay will bolster the visitors attack but could still struggle to pose much of a threat.

I'm backing Leeds to win 1-0, 2-0 or 3-0 under the lights @ 4.03/1.

After four games, Everton sit 18th in the table and punters make them third favourites to be relegated at 2.8815/8. A major problem for Frank Lampard has been the number of times his team find themselves behind in games.

In 19 of his 26 Premier League games in charge of The Toffees Lampard's men have conceded first, including in every game so far this season. By contrast, Leeds have scored first in half of their first four games with Marsch's all action style proving difficult for opponents.

Key to Leeds' success so far this season has been the goalscoring exploits of Rodrigo, the Spanish forward who has already scored four times at this early stage in the campaign.

Good in the air and a clincal finisher Rodrigo is a real threat @ 7.513/2 to open the scoring on Tuesday evening and a Bet Builder of Rodrigo to score first and Leeds to win is a tasty 10.519/2.

With the likes or Rodrigo and Harrison in the Leeds attack and Aaron Gordon, Demarai Gray and Alex Iwobi lining up for Everton the defences will be in for a busy evening.

Both teams are packed with players who love to run at the opposition and get into the penalty area, which means the referee for the evening, Simon Hooper, could be in for a busy night.

Hooper, 40, has had long career in English football taking charge of over 450 games and awards a penalty once every 3 games on average. I wouldn't be surprised to see one awarded on Tuesday night and 2.6313/8 for a spot kick to be taken is a decent price with so many direct runners playing.