Southampton v Manchester United Che up Ten Hag The Opta Stat: "In their 2-1 win at Leicester, Che Adams became the first Southampton substitute to score twice in a Premier League match since Sadio Mané in March 2016 vs Liverpool. Adams last scored in consecutive league games in February, with the second of those games coming against Manchester United. Adams also scored twice more in the League Cup earlier this week" The Betfair Bet: Back Adams to score anytime @ 3.3 9/4

Brentford v Everton Bees do indeed sting The Opta Stat: "Brentford have kept a clean sheet in five of their last six Premier League home games, with the exception being a 2-1 home loss to Leeds on the final day last season. Since the start of February, no side has kept more home clean sheets in the top-flight than the Bees (6)." The Betfair Bet: Back Brentford to win to-nil @ 3.4 12/5

Brighton & Hove Albion v Leeds United Jack the Lad, Swing! The Opta Stat: "Jack Harrison has assisted Rodrigo in all three of Leeds' Premier League matches this season, with 50% of Harrison's total top-flight assists coming for the Spaniard (6/12). There has never been an instance in Premier League history of a player assisting another in four consecutive matches." The Betfair Bet: Back Jack Harrison to either score or assist @ 4.0 3/1

Chelsea v Leicester City Maddison in seventh heaven The Opta Stat: "Leicester's James Maddison has either scored or assisted in each of his last seven Premier League appearances. The last midfielder to score or assist a goal in more consecutive appearances in the competition was Mesut Özil (eight in December 2015), and the last English midfielder to do so was David Beckham (eight in September 2000). Indeed, the midfielder has also managed to score (1) or assist (2) in three of Leicester's last four PL games at Stamford Bridge." The Betfair Bet: Back James Maddison to either score or assist @ 3.75 11/4



Liverpool v Bournemouth Salah to get Reds up and running The Opta Stat: "Liverpool's Mohamed Salah has scored in all six of his Premier League games against Bournemouth (eight goals in total), the best 100% scoring record a player has against a single opponent in the competition. The Egyptian has 29 goal involvements in 29 Premier League starts against newly promoted clubs for Liverpool (18 goals, 11 assists)." The Betfair Bet: Back Salah to score first & Liverpool to win in a 3.6 13/5 Bet Builder

Manchester City v Crystal Palace Palace hate tradition The Opta Stat: "Manchester City have only lost two of their last 54 Premier League games kicking off at 3pm on a Saturday (W46 D6) but both have come at home against Crystal Palace, losing 3-2 in December 2018 and 2-0 in October 2021." The Betfair Bet: Back Crystal Palace to avoid defeat @ 5.0 4/1

Arsenal v Fulham Both #9s will cause problems The Opta Stat: "Gabriel Jesus has been involved in five goals in his first three Premier League appearances for Arsenal (2 goals, 3 assists), the most of any Gunners player in their first three games for the club in the competition. Fulham striker Aleksandar Mitrovic, on the other hand, has fired in more shots (15) than any other player across the opening three matches of this season's Premier League, over half of which came against Brentford last time out time out (8)." The Betfair Bet: Back Jesus & Mitrovic to have 1+ shot on target and Arsenal to win @ 2.8 9/5



Aston Villa v West Ham United Watkins to deliver Hammer blow The Opta Stat: "West Ham have lost seven of their last nine Premier League away games (W1 D1), including six of the last seven. Their only victory in this run was at already relegated Norwich City in May (4-0)." The Betfair Bet: Back Ollie Watkins to score & Aston Villa to win @ 4.0 3/1

Wolverhampton Wanderers v Newcastle United Wilson's August Prerogative The Opta Stat: "Since his first Premier League campaign in 2015-16, only Sergio Agüero (14) and Raheem Sterling (12) have scored more Premier League goals in August than Callum Wilson (11), with the Newcastle forward scoring in two of their three matches so far this season. Indeed, Newcastle have scored in all 14 of their Premier League games against Wolves, their best 100% scoring rate in the competition. However, they've only kept one clean sheet in these games." The Betfair Bet: Back Wilson to score anytime & Both teams to score @ 3.4 12/5