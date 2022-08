Crystal Palace v Brentford (19:30) - Clipped wings and late stings

The availability - or otherwise - of Wilfried Zaha is obviously a key factor for Palace, with their talisman scoring three in three before suffering a knock that ruled him out of their trip to the Etihad on Saturday.



As much as his goals, Zaha offers the Eagles a surety and energy in possession that makes them a dangerous proposition, but presently his chances of featuring midweek are somewhere between slim and very slim. Rumours of an imminent bid by Chelsea meanwhile only complicate matters further.

Patrick Vieira's men coped admirably without their best player against City, in the first half at least, as they once again made the champions look ordinary. It's a secret they could presumably sell for a fortune, infinitely more than they'd get for their highly prized Ivorian.

Everything unravelled in the second period at the weekend but that's okay because Arsenal, Liverpool and City have now been navigated in the opening weeks and ahead lies fixtures that will better define their season.



Starting with the Bees at Selhurst Park, an opposition who have crowned themselves kings of the comeback since gaining promotion. Last term, Brentford secured 15 points from losing positions while this campaign they have already twice fought back from two down, equalising late-on against Everton too. Alexandar Mitrovic's last-gasp winner for Fulham is an outlier in this regard.

The flipside of this of course is that Thomas Frank's side tend to be slow starters. In comparison, the Eagles have scored seven of their last 10 in the first half of games.

Back Palace to be ahead at the break @ 2.7

Fulham v Brighton (19:30) - Scary strikers

Alexandar Mitrovic's phenomenal record at Craven Cottage demands attention. Going all the way back to last August, the scary Serb has notched every 78 minutes on home soil and that's obscene.

It's a prolific haul that includes a brace against Liverpool and a 90th minute header to down Brentford, and now it's Brighton's turn to try and curtail a striker who is Mitroglycerin west of the capital.

Keeping three clean sheets on the bounce is certainly good prep for the challenge, and the Seagulls' organised parsimony has given them the ideal platform to secure a top four berth at this early juncture. It's rarefied heights no matter the month.

It's an unbeaten start not only achieved via defensive fortitude. In Pascal Gross, Brighton have their own deadly hit-man right now, with three goals and an assist in four. The German attacking midfielder boasts a 60% goal conversion and no other player in the top-flight can better that with three goals or more.



An exciting full debut for Pervis Estupinan at the weekend also intrigues.

A bet builder backing a score-draw and for Mitrovic to have 4 or more shots is a shout @ 8.4

Southampton v Chelsea (19:45) - Saints to spurn chance of revenge

Last season's 6-0 walloping, dispensed by the Blues at St Marys will surely cross the minds of all those who participated last April, but this is a different Saints to then. The jury remains out on whether they are any better, but they're certainly different.

Where an improvement has been detected is in midfield, with Romeo Lavia slotting in well and really impressing with his movement and calm distribution. A productive partnership beckons with James Ward-Prowse who racked up six tackles and interceptions against Manchester United, as well as creating four chances.

Southampton's new-look engine room will have their work cut out competing with Jorginho and a fit-again Kovacic but perhaps the deciding factor in this one will be which forward-line shows up. Our very own Mark O'Haire believes both will.



A grand total of 17 attempts amounted to nothing for the Saints on Saturday and though Raheem Sterling is now firing and confident for his new side, Mason Mount and Kai Havertz once again underwhelmed. Don't be surprised if Ziyech and/or Pulisic are drafted in as Tuchel shuffles his pack.

A bet builder of Sterling to score anytime and Southampton to have 4 or more shots on target offers up 5.5

Leeds v Everton (20:00) - Maupay but more pain for Toffees

It's a good job for Everton they began this campaign well stocked at the back given that Mason Holgate has joined a lengthening list of casualties in defence. Either Seamus Coleman or Michael Keane will slot in alongside Tarkowski and Coady as a three.

Up front meanwhile, Frank Lampard has greater options to before in the form of Neal Maupay, a player who delights in getting under the opposition's skin. Amidst the fiery environs of Elland Road, with the Everton faithful to ingratiate himself to, and against a side who easily 'topped' the discipline table last term, it's reasonable to expect fireworks. Either the French forward to be booked, or score, or both.

Everton need to turn hard-fought draws into wins but may struggle here against a team who are starting to look the business again on home turf. Chelsea can testify to that.

The visitors have yet to keep a clean sheet this term and Leeds have already shown themselves to be ruthless when in the mood. Ben Steele is backing the Yorkshire giants to win to nil and that is a distinct possibility.