Reds back to their best in record victory

After beating Manchester City to win the Community Shield in the traditional new season curtain-raiser, everyone associated with Liverpool FC were undoubtedly disappointed with picking up just two points from three games against Fulham, Crystal Palace, and an out-of-form Manchester United.

But Jurgen Klopp's men responded brilliantly at the weekend by thrashing Bournemouth 9-0 at Anfield in a game where Mo Salah failed to score and missed at least three glorious chances. The margin of victory could easily have been bigger for the Reds.

Of course, the caveat is that Liverpool beat what many people expect to be the worst team in the Premier League come the end of the season. The Cherries are the only team to be trading at odds-on - 1.392/5 to be precise - in the Relegation market.

But a 9-0 win is a huge achievment whoever it comes against. It's a scoreline that has been recorded only three times previously in the Premier League's 30 years of existence.

Liverpool will have a much tougher game against Newcastle without any doubt, but when you win 9-0 and your main man doesn't score or even get an assist, then you know there's more to come.

And a trio of key players responded superbly after below-par performances in last week's 2-1 defeat to Manchester United.

Roberto Firmino had one of his best games in a Liverpool shirt (3 assists, 2 goals), Luis Diaz was sensational on the left flank and scored twice, and Trent Alexander-Arnold proved what most of us already know, that he's one of the best wing-backs in the world when going forward.

Injuries threaten to halt Magpies' fine start

It's been a solid start to the season for Newcastle United, but it certainly shouldn't come as a suprise given that the Magpies were one of the top six teams in the Premier League last season after the halfway stage.

Eddie Howe's men had a record of W12, D2, L5 from their 19 league games to end last season's campaign, and they've started this season with a run of five games unbeaten in all competitions.

As well as comfortably beating Nottingham Forest before drawing at highflying Brighton, Newcastle are the only team so far this term to prevent Manchester City from taking maximum points. And Sunday's 1-1 draw at Wolves was more than acceptable also given Howe had some key players missing.

And it's injuries to players that could well hit Newcastle hard as they preprare to travel to Anfield on Wednesday night.

They'll once again be without two of their star men - midfielder Bruno Guimaraes and striker Callum Wilson - but perhaps a bigger loss would be Allan Saint-Maximin who limped off at Molineux holding his hamstring. He's very unlikey to play at Anfield.

Jonjo Shelvey and Emil Krafth are already long term absentees, but in better news, record signing Alexander Isak - who arrives with a big reputation from La Liga - should make his debut as long as he receives his work permit.

Expect another fast start from hosts

In the early years of the Premier League this fixture was often a very closely-matched affair, and often threw up a classic, but in more recent times Liverpool have dominated proceedings.

It's almost seven years since Newcastle got the better of the Reds and you have to go all the way back to April 1994 (26 games, in which Liverpool have scored in every one) to find the last time they tasted league success at Anfield.

And with Liverpool winning seven of the last nine meetings it's no surprise to see Klopp's men trading at just 1.341/3 to win the game - Newcastle 10.519/2, Draw 6.05/1.

That 1.341/3 quote is lower than when the market first opened however - Liverpool have been matched at 1.4640/85 - and the reasons for the mini gamble on a home victory are obvious, namely the 9-0 weekend win and Newcastle's mounting injury list.

I'm in full agreement with the market for the reasons I've just mentioned, but also because Liverpool have a fantastic record at Anfield against the Magpies and that they'll be desperate to get back on to the pitch to continue where they left off on Saturday.

In fact, I'm fully expecting another fast start by Liverpool. High on confidence, playing at home under the lights, and facing a weaker Newcastle side than they might have anticipated, I can see Klopp's men racing into an interval lead before taking all three points.

In the Half Time/Full Time market, Liverpool/Liverpool can be backed at 2.01/1 and is my best bet of the match.

Back Liverpool HT/ Liverpool FT @ 2.0

Bet Builder relying on front three shining

For Bet Builder purposes we simply have to look at Liverpool's front three.

Salah has an excellent record against Newcastle, scoring six times in his last seven starts against the north-east outfit, and he'll be desperate to make an impact after failing to score or assist in Saturday's 9-0 romp.

Firmino was brilliant against Bournemouth, assisting three times and scoring twice, and so too was Diaz who also scored a brace.

I'm going to back Salah to score anytime, and include Firmino and Diaz to score or assist at anytime. You actually only need two goals for this bet to land, an example being Firmino assisting a Salah goal to land two parts of the bet, and then Diaz scoring or assisting for the third part.

Back Salah to Score, Diaz to Score or Assist and Firmino to Score or Assist @ 4.76

Another player who enjoys facing Newcastle is Virgil van Dijk, with the towering centre-back scoring two goals in his last four appearances against them.

The more goals Liverpool score on Wednesday night the bigger the chance that Van Dijk gets one of them, so I'll try an ambitious Bet Builder on the Dutchman to score anytime, Liverpool to win, and Over 3.5 Goals in the match.