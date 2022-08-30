</iframe</noscript> <div class="layout" style="background-color:#FBFBFB"> <div class="layout__mobile_advert"> </div> <header class="layout__header"> <nav id="services_navigation"> <ul class="services_nav"> <li class="services_nav__item"> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com">Betting.Betfair </a></li> <li class="services_nav__item"> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/podcasts/">Podcasts </a></li> <li class="services_nav__item"> <a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/">Betfair Sportsbook </a></li> <li class="services_nav__item"> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/how-to-use-betfair-exchange/">Exchange How-to </a></li> <li class="services_nav__item"> <a href="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/">Betfair Exchange </a></li> <li class="services_nav__item"> <a href="https://responsiblegambling.betfair.com/">Safer Gambling </a></li> <li class="services_nav__item" style="margin-left: class="entry_header"> <h1 class="entry_header__title">Liverpool v Newcastle: Reds to carry on scoring against injury-hit Magpies</h1> <ul class="entry_header__meta"> <li><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/authors/mike-norman/">Mike Norman</a></li> <li><time datetime="2022-08-30">30 August 2022</time></li> <li>3:00 min read</li> </ul> <script type="application/ld+json"> { "@context": "http://schema.org", "@type": "Article", "headline": "Liverpool v Newcastle: Reds to carry on scoring against injury-hit Magpies", "name": "Liverpool v Newcastle: Reds to carry on scoring against injury-hit Magpies", "description": "Liverpool bounced back to form in a stunning 9-0 win on Saturday, and Mike Norman believes the confident Reds will win again against a Newcastle team sufferi...", "url": "https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/liverpool-v-newcastle-tips-reds-to-carry-on-scoring-against-injury-hit-magpies-270822-200.html", "mainEntityOfPage": "https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/liverpool-v-newcastle-tips-reds-to-carry-on-scoring-against-injury-hit-magpies-270822-200.html", "datePublished": "2022-08-30T09:01:00+01:00", "dateModified": "2022-08-30T09:04:00+01:00", "thumbnailURL": "https://betting.cdnppb.net/football/BobbyFirminho1280.320x180.jpg", "articleBody": "Liverpool bounced back to form in a stunning 9-0 win on Saturday, and Mike Norman believes the confident Reds will win again against a Newcastle team suffering some key injuries... Reds back to their best in record victory After beating Manchester City to win the Community Shield in the traditional new season curtain-raiser, everyone associated with Liverpool FC were undoubtedly disappointed with picking up just two points from three games against Fulham, Crystal Palace, and an out-of-form Manchester United. But Jurgen Klopp's men responded brilliantly at the weekend by thrashing Bournemouth 9-0 at Anfield in a game where Mo Salah failed to score and missed at least three glorious chances. The margin of victory could easily have been bigger for the Reds. Of course, the caveat is that Liverpool beat what many people expect to be the worst team in the Premier League come the end of the season. The Cherries are the only team to be trading at odds-on - [1.39] to be precise - in the Relegation market. But a 9-0 win is a huge achievment whoever it comes against. It's a scoreline that has been recorded only three times previously in the Premier League's 30 years of existence. Liverpool will have a much tougher game against Newcastle without any doubt, but when you win 9-0 and your main man doesn't score or even get an assist, then you know there's more to come. And a trio of key players responded superbly after below-par performances in last week's 2-1 defeat to Manchester United. Roberto Firmino had one of his best games in a Liverpool shirt (3 assists, 2 goals), Luis Diaz was sensational on the left flank and scored twice, and Trent Alexander-Arnold proved what most of us already know, that he's one of the best wing-backs in the world when going forward. Injuries threaten to halt Magpies' fine start It's been a solid start to the season for Newcastle United, but it certainly shouldn't come as a suprise given that the Magpies were one of the top six teams in the Premier League last season after the halfway stage. Eddie Howe's men had a record of W12, D2, L5 from their 19 league games to end last season's campaign, and they've started this season with a run of five games unbeaten in all competitions. As well as comfortably beating Nottingham Forest before drawing at highflying Brighton, Newcastle are the only team so far this term to prevent Manchester City from taking maximum points. And Sunday's 1-1 draw at Wolves was more than acceptable also given Howe had some key players missing. And it's injuries to players that could well hit Newcastle hard as they preprare to travel to Anfield on Wednesday night. They'll once again be without two of their star men - midfielder Bruno Guimaraes and striker Callum Wilson - but perhaps a bigger loss would be Allan Saint-Maximin who limped off at Molineux holding his hamstring. He's very unlikey to play at Anfield. Jonjo Shelvey and Emil Krafth are already long term absentees, but in better news, record signing Alexander Isak - who arrives with a big reputation from La Liga - should make his debut as long as he receives his work permit. Expect another fast start from hosts In the early years of the Premier League this fixture was often a very closely-matched affair, and often threw up a classic, but in more recent times Liverpool have dominated proceedings. It's almost seven years since Newcastle got the better of the Reds and you have to go all the way back to April 1994 (26 games, in which Liverpool have scored in every one) to find the last time they tasted league success at Anfield. And with Liverpool winning seven of the last nine meetings it's no surprise to see Klopp's men trading at just [1.34] to win the game - Newcastle [10.5], Draw [6.0]. That [1.34] quote is lower than when the market first opened however - Liverpool have been matched at [1.46] - and the reasons for the mini gamble on a home victory are obvious, namely the 9-0 weekend win and Newcastle's mounting injury list. [matchPredictionsHeadToHead url="https://betting.betfair.com/predictions/match/liverpool-vs-newcastle-united/954143/"] I'm in full agreement with the market for the reasons I've just mentioned, but also because Liverpool have a fantastic record at Anfield against the Magpies and that they'll be desperate to get back on to the pitch to continue where they left off on Saturday. In fact, I'm fully expecting another fast start by Liverpool. High on confidence, playing at home under the lights, and facing a weaker Newcastle side than they might have anticipated, I can see Klopp's men racing into an interval lead before taking all three points. In the Half Time/Full Time market, Liverpool/Liverpool can be backed at [2.0] and is my best bet of the match. Back Liverpool HT/ Liverpool FT @ 2.0 Bet Builder relying on front three shining For Bet Builder purposes we simply have to look at Liverpool's front three. Salah has an excellent record against Newcastle, scoring six times in his last seven starts against the north-east outfit, and he'll be desperate to make an impact after failing to score or assist in Saturday's 9-0 romp. Firmino was brilliant against Bournemouth, assisting three times and scoring twice, and so too was Diaz who also scored a brace. I'm going to back Salah to score anytime, and include Firmino and Diaz to score or assist at anytime. You actually only need two goals for this bet to land, an example being Firmino assisting a Salah goal to land two parts of the bet, and then Diaz scoring or assisting for the third part. Back Salah to Score, Diaz to Score or Assist and Firmino to Score or Assist @ 4.76 Another player who enjoys facing Newcastle is Virgil van Dijk, with the towering centre-back scoring two goals in his last four appearances against them. The more goals Liverpool score on Wednesday night the bigger the chance that Van Dijk gets one of them, so I'll try an ambitious Bet Builder on the Dutchman to score anytime, Liverpool to win, and Over 3.5 Goals in the match. Back Van Dijk to Score, Liverpool Win &amp; Over 3.5 Goals in the game @ 13.21 ", "image": { "@type": "ImageObject", "url": "https://betting.cdnppb.net/football/BobbyFirminho1280.jpg", "height": 720, "width": 1280 }, "publisher": { "@type": "Organization", "name": "Betting.Betfair", "logo": { "@type": "ImageObject", "url": "https://betting.cdnppb.net/_v2/img/betfairlogoblack.png" }, "url": "https://betting.betfair.com/" }, "author": "Mike Norman" } </script> </header> <div class="two_column_layout"> <main class="entry_main"> <div class="entry_img"> <img src="//betting.cdnppb.net/football/BobbyFirminho1280.728x410.jpg" srcset="//betting.cdnppb.net/football/BobbyFirminho1280.450x253.jpg 450w, //betting.cdnppb.net/football/BobbyFirminho1280.600x338.jpg 600w, //betting.cdnppb.net/football/BobbyFirminho1280.728x410.jpg 728w" alt="Liverpool striker Roberto Firmino"> <figcaption class="entry_img__caption">Liverpool's Roberto Firmino was in sensational form against Bournemouth</figcaption> </div> <div id="fixture_meta"> <ul class="fixture_meta"> <li class="fixture_meta__name"> Liverpool vs Newcastle United </li> <li class="fixture_meta__date">Wed 31 Aug, 20:00</li> </ul> </div> <script type="application/ld+json"> { "@context": "http://schema.org", "@type": "SportsEvent", "name": "Liverpool vs Newcastle United", "description" : "Liverpool vs Newcastle United prediction and betting tips. Preview the English Premier League Season 2022/2023 match on 31 August 2022: ✓Head to Head Results ✓Liverpool vs Newcastle United ✓Line Ups & Stats", "startDate": "2022-08-31 20:00", "endDate": "2022-08-31 20:00", "url":"https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/liverpool-v-newcastle-tips-reds-to-carry-on-scoring-against-injury-hit-magpies-270822-200.html", "location": { "@type": "Place", "name" : "Anfield", "address" : "Anfield" }, "homeTeam": { "@type": "SportsTeam", "sport": "Football", "name": "Liverpool", "memberOf": { "@type": "SportsOrganization", "name": "English Premier League Season 2022/2023" } }, "awayTeam": { "@type": "SportsTeam", "sport": "Football", "name": "Newcastle United", "memberOf": { "@type": "SportsOrganization", "name": "English Premier League Season 2022/2023" } } } </script> <div class="entry_actions"> <div> <a class="button button--dark" href="https://promos.betfair.com/promotion?promoCode=ACQZBGC01B10G30A">Join</a> </div> <div> <a class="button btn--market" data-market_full="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/football/market/1.202358761" data-contextual_info='{"blog_name":"Football Betting Tips","category_label":"English Premier League","market_id":"https:\/\/www.betfair.com\/exchange\/plus\/football\/market\/1.202358761","entry_title":"Liverpool v Newcastle: Reds to carry on scoring against injury-hit Magpies"}' href="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/football/market/1.202358761">View market</a> </div> <div class="entry_actions__social entry_actions__social--twitter"> <a href="https://twitter.com/intent/tweet/?text=Liverpool%20v%20Newcastle%3A%20%20Reds%20to%20carry%20on%20scoring%20against%20injury-hit%20Magpies&url=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Ffootball%2Fpremier-league%2Fliverpool-v-newcastle-tips-reds-to-carry-on-scoring-against-injury-hit-magpies-270822-200.html" target="_blank" title="Twitter"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--twitter">Twitter</span></a> </div> <div class="entry_actions__social entry_actions__social--facebook"> <a href="https://www.facebook.com/sharer/sharer.php?u=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Ffootball%2Fpremier-league%2Fliverpool-v-newcastle-tips-reds-to-carry-on-scoring-against-injury-hit-magpies-270822-200.html" target="_blank" title="Facebook"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--facebook">Facebook</span></a> </div> <div class="entry_actions__social entry_actions__social--reddit"> <a href="https://www.reddit.com/submit/?url=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Ffootball%2Fpremier-league%2Fliverpool-v-newcastle-tips-reds-to-carry-on-scoring-against-injury-hit-magpies-270822-200.html" target="_blank" title="Reddit"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--reddit">Reddit</span></a> </div> <div class="entry_actions__social entry_actions__social--whatsapp"> <a href="https://api.whatsapp.com/send?text=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Ffootball%2Fpremier-league%2Fliverpool-v-newcastle-tips-reds-to-carry-on-scoring-against-injury-hit-magpies-270822-200.html" target="_blank" title="WhatsApp"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--whatsapp">WhatsApp</span></a> </div> <div class="entry_actions__social entry_actions__social--telegram"> <a href="https://t.me/share/url?url=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Ffootball%2Fpremier-league%2Fliverpool-v-newcastle-tips-reds-to-carry-on-scoring-against-injury-hit-magpies-270822-200.html&text=Liverpool%20v%20Newcastle%3A%20%20Reds%20to%20carry%20on%20scoring%20against%20injury-hit%20Magpies" target="_blank" title="Telegram"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--telegram">Telegram</span></a> </div> <div> <a class="button button--dark" href="#betslip">View the Betslip</a> </div> </div> <div class="entry_body has-odds"> <div class="entry_body__intro"><p>Liverpool bounced back to form in a stunning 9-0 win on Saturday, and Mike Norman believes the confident Reds will win again against a Newcastle team suffering some key injuries...</p></div> <div class="entry_body__content"> <div class="editor"> <p><h2>Reds back to their best in record victory</h2><p></p><p>After beating Manchester City to win the Community Shield in the traditional new season curtain-raiser, everyone associated with Liverpool FC were undoubtedly disappointed with <strong>picking up just two points from three games</strong> against Fulham, Crystal Palace, and an out-of-form Manchester United.</p><p>But <strong>Jurgen Klopp</strong>'s men responded brilliantly at the weekend by <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/premier-league-results-betting-liverpool-8-1-for-title-after-crushing-cherries-260822-200.html">thrashing Bournemouth 9-0</a> at Anfield in a game where <strong>Mo Salah</strong> failed to score and missed at least three glorious chances. The margin of victory could easily have been bigger for the Reds.</p><p>Of course, the caveat is that Liverpool beat what many people expect to be the <strong>worst team in the Premier League</strong> come the end of the season. The Cherries are the only team to be trading at odds-on - <b class="inline_odds" title="2/5"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">1.39</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">2/5</span></b> to be precise - in the <a href="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/football/market/1.199545841">Relegation</a> market.</p><p>But a 9-0 win is a huge achievment whoever it comes against. It's a scoreline that has been recorded <strong>only three times</strong> previously in the Premier League's 30 years of existence.</p><p>Liverpool will have a much tougher game against <strong>Newcastle</strong> without any doubt, but when you win 9-0 and your main man doesn't score or even get an assist, then you know there's more to come.</p><blockquote> <p>And a trio of key players responded superbly after below-par performances in last week's 2-1 defeat to Manchester United.</p> </blockquote><p><strong>Roberto Firmino</strong> had one of his best games in a Liverpool shirt (3 assists, 2 goals), <strong>Luis Diaz</strong> was sensational on the left flank and scored twice, and <strong>Trent Alexander-Arnold</strong> proved what most of us already know, that he's one of the best wing-backs in the world when going forward.</p><h2>Injuries threaten to halt Magpies' fine start</h2><p></p><p>It's been a solid start to the season for Newcastle United, but it certainly shouldn't come as a suprise given that the Magpies were <strong>one of the top six teams</strong> in the Premier League last season after the halfway stage.</p><p><strong>Eddie Howe</strong>'s men had a record of <strong>W12, D2, L5</strong> from their 19 league games to end last season's campaign, and they've started this season with a run of <strong>five games unbeaten</strong> in all competitions.</p><p>As well as comfortably beating Nottingham Forest before drawing at highflying Brighton, Newcastle are the only team so far this term to <strong>prevent Manchester City from taking maximum points</strong>. And Sunday's 1-1 draw at Wolves was more than acceptable also given Howe had some key players missing.</p><p><img alt="EddieHoweNUFC1280.jpg" src="//betting.cdnppb.net/football/EddieHoweNUFC1280.600x338.jpg" width="1280" height="720" class="mt-image-center" style="text-align: center; display: block; margin: 0 auto 20px;" loading="lazy"></p><p>And it's <strong>injuries to players</strong> that could well hit Newcastle hard as they preprare to travel to Anfield on Wednesday night.</p><p>They'll once again be without two of their star men - midfielder <strong>Bruno Guimaraes</strong> and striker <strong>Callum Wilson</strong> - but perhaps a bigger loss would be <strong>Allan Saint-Maximin</strong> who limped off at Molineux holding his hamstring. He's very unlikey to play at Anfield.</p><p>Jonjo Shelvey and <span>Emil Krafth are already long term absentees, but in better news, <strong>record signing Alexander Isak</strong> - who arrives with a big reputation from La Liga - should make his debut as long as he receives his work permit.</span></p><h2><span>Expect another fast start from hosts</span></h2><p><span></span></p><p><span>In the early years of the Premier League this fixture was often a very closely-matched affair, and often threw up a classic, but in more recent times <strong>Liverpool have dominated proceedings</strong>.</span></p><p><span>It's almost seven years since Newcastle got the better of the Reds and you have to go all the way back to <strong>April 1994</strong> (26 games, in which Liverpool have scored in every one) to find the last time they tasted league success at Anfield.</span></p><p><span>And with Liverpool winning seven of the last nine meetings it's no surprise to see Klopp's men trading at just <a href="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/football/market/1.202358819"><b class="inline_odds" title="1/3"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">1.34</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">1/3</span></b> to win the game</a> - Newcastle <b class="inline_odds" title="19/2"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">10.5</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">19/2</span></b>, Draw <b class="inline_odds" title="5/1"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">6.0</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">5/1</span></b>.</span></p><p><span>That <b class="inline_odds" title="1/3"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">1.34</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">1/3</span></b> quote is lower than when the market first opened however - Liverpool have been matched at <b class="inline_odds" title="40/85"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">1.46</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">40/85</span></b> - and <strong>the reasons for the mini gamble on a home victory are obvious</strong>, namely the 9-0 weekend win and Newcastle's mounting injury list.</span></p><p><span> <div class="football_predictions_widget"> <div class="football_predictions__head_to_head"> <h3>Head to Head History</h3> <div class="comparison_chart"> <div class="comparison_chart__label">16</div> <div style="background-color: #ffffff;" class="comparison_chart__bar"> <span style="background-color: #ab2422; width: 80%; "></span> </div> <div class="comparison_chart__label">4</div> </div> <h4>Wins</h4> <div class="comparison_chart"> <div class="comparison_chart__label">6</div> <div style="background-color: #ffffff;" class="comparison_chart__bar"> <span style="background-color: #ab2422; width:50%;"></span> </div> <div class="comparison_chart__label">6</div> </div> <h4>Draws</h4> <div class="comparison_chart"> <div class="comparison_chart__label">56</div> <div style="background-color: #ffffff;" class="comparison_chart__bar"> <span style="background-color: #ab2422; width: 71.794871794872%; "></span> </div> <div class="comparison_chart__label">22</div> </div> <h4>Goals</h4> </div> <div class="football_predictions_widget__meta"> <p><strong>Liverpool vs Newcastle United</strong> Wednesday 31 August, 20:00</p> <a class="button button--outline-dark" href="https://betting.betfair.com/predictions/match/liverpool-vs-newcastle-united/954143/">Full stats</a> </div> </div> </span></p><p><span>I'm in full agreement with the market for the reasons I've just mentioned, but also because Liverpool have a fantastic record at Anfield against the Magpies and that they'll be <strong>desperate to get back on to the pitch</strong> to continue where they left off on Saturday.</span></p><p><span>In fact, <strong>I'm fully expecting another fast start by Liverpool</strong>. High on confidence, playing at home under the lights, and facing a weaker Newcastle side than they might have anticipated, I can see Klopp's men <strong>racing into an interval lead</strong> before taking all three points.</span></p><p><span></span>In the <a href="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/football/market/1.202358761">Half Time/Full Time</a> market, <strong>Liverpool/Liverpool</strong> can be backed at <b class="inline_odds" title="1/1"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">2.0</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">1/1</span></b> and is my best bet of the match.</p><div class="bet_promo_banner"> <p>Back Liverpool HT/ Liverpool FT @</p> <a target="_blank" href="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/football/market/1.202358761" class="bet_promo_banner__link" rel="noopener">2.0</a></div><h2>Bet Builder relying on front three shining</h2><p></p><p>For <strong>Bet Builder</strong> purposes we simply have to look at Liverpool's front three.</p><p><strong>Salah</strong> has an excellent record against Newcastle, scoring <strong>six times in his last seven starts</strong> against the north-east outfit, and he'll be desperate to make an impact after failing to score or assist in Saturday's 9-0 romp.</p><p><strong>Firmino</strong> was brilliant against Bournemouth, assisting three times and scoring twice, and so too was <strong>Diaz</strong> who also scored a brace.</p><p>I'm going to back Salah to <strong>score anytime</strong>, and include Firmino and Diaz to <strong>score or assist at anytime</strong>. You actually only need two goals for this bet to land, an example being Firmino assisting a Salah goal to land two parts of the bet, and then Diaz scoring or assisting for the third part.</p><div class="bet_promo_banner"> <p>Back Salah to Score, Diaz to Score or Assist and Firmino to Score or Assist @</p> <a target="_blank" href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/football/english-premier-league/liverpool-v-newcastle/31679991" class="bet_promo_banner__link" rel="noopener">4.76</a></div><p>Another player who enjoys facing Newcastle is <strong>Virgil van Dijk</strong>, with the towering centre-back scoring two goals in his last four appearances against them.</p><p>The more goals Liverpool score on Wednesday night the bigger the chance that Van Dijk gets one of them, so I'll try an ambitious Bet Builder on the Dutchman to <strong>score anytime</strong>, <strong>Liverpool to win</strong>, and <strong>Over 3.5 Goals</strong> in the match.</p><div class="bet_promo_banner"> <p>Back Van Dijk to Score, Liverpool Win & Over 3.5 Goals in the game @</p> <a target="_blank" href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/football/english-premier-league/liverpool-v-newcastle/31679991" class="bet_promo_banner__link" rel="noopener">13.21</a></div><p><span></span></p><p></p></p> </div> </div> <section class="betting_copy"> <div class="editor"> <h2>Mike's 2022/23 Profit/Loss:</h2> <p>Staked: 3 pts<br>Returned: 0 pts<br>P/L: -3 pts<p>*Based on 2pts main bet (first listed or only bet), 1pt all other bets</p></p> </div> </section> <section class="betting_copy"> <div class="editor"> <h2>Bet 5 Get 5</h2> <p><span>You can get a £5 Free Bet when you place a <strong>£5 Bet Builder</strong> on selected Football matches this season. Keep an eye on the </span><a target="_blank" class="c-link" data-stringify-link="https://www.betfair.com/sport/" delay="150" data-sk="tooltip_parent" href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/" rel="noopener noreferrer" data-remove-tab-index="true" tabindex="-1">Betfair site</a><span> for more info. T&Cs apply.</span></p> <p></p> <p></p> <p></p> <p></p> </div> </section> <div class="recommended_bets betslip_goto auto_banners" data-banner_cta="Join"> <h3>Recommended bets</h3> <div class="editor editor--reversed"> <strong>Back (2pts) Liverpool HT/Liverpool FT v Newcastle @ <b class="inline_odds" title="1/1"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">2.0</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">1/1</span></b><br> Back (1pt) Salah to score, Diaz and Firmino to Score or Assist @ just shy of <b class="inline_odds" title="4/1"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">4.8</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">4/1</span></b><br> Back (1pt) Van Dijk to score, Liverpool Win, Over 3.5 Goals @ just over <b class="inline_odds" title="12/1"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">13.0</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">12/1</span></b></strong> </div> </div> <div id="betslip" class="entry_body__extras"> <script id="bet_row_tmpl" type="text/x-custom-template"> <tr class="${idx} bet-row"> <td><span class="betting__remove" data-idx="${idx}">Remove</span></td> <td> ${label} <input type="hidden" name="instructions[${idx}][selection_id]" value="${selection_id}"> <input type="hidden" name="instructions[${idx}][side]" value="${side}"> </td> <td> <input type="number" min="1.0" step="0.01" name="instructions[${idx}][price]" value="${price}" class="betting__price" required> </td> <td><input type="number" min="" name="instructions[${idx}][size]" placeholder="0" value="${size}" class="betting__stake" required></td> <td><span class="betting__profit">0.00</span></td> </tr> </script> <script id="liability_row_tmpl" type="text/x-custom-template"> <tr class="${idx} liability-row"> <td colspan="5"><strong>Liability:</strong> <span class="betting__liability">0.00</span></td> </tr> </script> <script id="sportsbook_bet_row_tmpl" type="text/x-custom-template"> <tr class="${idx} bet-row"> <td><span class="betting__remove" data-idx="${idx}">Remove</span></td> <td> ${label} <input type="hidden" name="instructions[${idx}][selection_id]" value="${selection_id}"> </td> <td> <input type="hidden" name="instructions[${idx}][price]" value="${price}" class="betting__price"> ${display_price} </td> <td><input type="number" min="" name="instructions[${idx}][size]" placeholder="0" value="${size}" class="betting__stake" required></td> <td><span class="betting__profit">0.00</span></td> </tr> </script> <section class="live-betting"> <span id="gobet" class="gobet-anchor"></span> <article class="bet-now"> <span id="gobet-1.202358761" class="gobet-anchor"></span> <header class="bet-now__header"> <h3>English Premier League: Liverpool v Newcastle (Half Time/Full Time)</h3> <span class="bet-slip-toggle"> <span class="bet-slip-toggle__show">Show</span> <span class="bet-slip-toggle__hide">Hide</span> </span> </header> <div class="bet-now__event"> <p>Wednesday 31 August, 8.00pm</p> <p><a href="https://www.betfair.com/www/GBR/en/aboutUs/Rules.and.Regulations/">Market rules</a></p> </div> <div class="bet-now__market bet-now__market__no-user"> <table> <thead> <tr> <th></th> <th>Back</th> <th>Lay</th> </tr> </thead> <tbody> <tr> <td>Liverpool/Liverpool</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Liverpool/Liverpool" data-market_id="1.202358761" data-price="1.94" data-side="back" data-selection_id="60644">1.94</button> </td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--lay" data-label="Liverpool/Liverpool" data-market_id="1.202358761" data-price="2" data-side="lay" data-selection_id="60644">2</button> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Liverpool/Draw</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Liverpool/Draw" data-market_id="1.202358761" data-price="24" data-side="back" data-selection_id="60643">24</button> </td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--lay" data-label="Liverpool/Draw" data-market_id="1.202358761" data-price="36" data-side="lay" data-selection_id="60643">36</button> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Liverpool/Newcastle</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Liverpool/Newcastle" data-market_id="1.202358761" data-price="75" data-side="back" data-selection_id="208012">75</button> </td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--lay" data-label="Liverpool/Newcastle" data-market_id="1.202358761" data-price="120" data-side="lay" data-selection_id="208012">120</button> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Draw/Liverpool</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Draw/Liverpool" data-market_id="1.202358761" data-price="4.8" data-side="back" data-selection_id="60649">4.8</button> </td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--lay" data-label="Draw/Liverpool" data-market_id="1.202358761" data-price="5.2" data-side="lay" data-selection_id="60649">5.2</button> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Draw/Draw</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Draw/Draw" data-market_id="1.202358761" data-price="10.5" data-side="back" data-selection_id="3710152">10.5</button> </td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--lay" data-label="Draw/Draw" data-market_id="1.202358761" data-price="14" data-side="lay" data-selection_id="3710152">14</button> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Draw/Newcastle</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Draw/Newcastle" data-market_id="1.202358761" data-price="25" data-side="back" data-selection_id="71107">25</button> </td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--lay" data-label="Draw/Newcastle" data-market_id="1.202358761" data-price="27" data-side="lay" data-selection_id="71107">27</button> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Newcastle/Liverpool</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Newcastle/Liverpool" data-market_id="1.202358761" data-price="26" data-side="back" data-selection_id="208013">26</button> </td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--lay" data-label="Newcastle/Liverpool" data-market_id="1.202358761" data-price="29" data-side="lay" data-selection_id="208013">29</button> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Newcastle/Draw</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Newcastle/Draw" data-market_id="1.202358761" data-price="26" data-side="back" data-selection_id="71105">26</button> </td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--lay" data-label="Newcastle/Draw" data-market_id="1.202358761" data-price="32" data-side="lay" data-selection_id="71105">32</button> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Newcastle/Newcastle</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Newcastle/Newcastle" data-market_id="1.202358761" data-price="22" data-side="back" data-selection_id="71104">22</button> </td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--lay" data-label="Newcastle/Newcastle" data-market_id="1.202358761" data-price="23" data-side="lay" data-selection_id="71104">23</button> </td> </tr> </tbody> </table> </div> <div class="bet-now__controls"> <div class="bet-now__controls_up bet-now__controls_up--off">Up</div> <div class="bet-now__controls_down">Down</div> </div> <div class="bet-slip"> <header class="bet-slip__header"> <h3>Bet slip</h3> </header> <span class="bet-slip__close">Close</span> <div class="bet-slip__login"> <p> <a href="https://identitysso.betfair.com/view/login?product=CIDF9QtQsFYf223X&url=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Ffootball%2Fpremier-league%2Fliverpool-v-newcastle-tips-reds-to-carry-on-scoring-against-injury-hit-magpies-270822-200.html%23gobet-1.202358761">Log in</a> </p> </div> <div class="bet-slip__signup"> <h4>New to Betfair?</h4> <p>Join to place bets</p> <a class="button" href="https://register.betfair.com/account/registration?product=CIDF9QtQsFYf223X&returnURL=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Ffootball%2Fpremier-league%2Fliverpool-v-newcastle-tips-reds-to-carry-on-scoring-against-injury-hit-magpies-270822-200.html%23gobet-1.202358761">Join today</a> </div> </div> </article> </section> </div> <div class="entry_body__widgets"> <div class="widget-context widget-context--both" data-context="both"> <div id="betnow-uk-widget" class="widget_advert"> <h3><span style="color: white;">Get a Free £/€20</span> Exchange Bet</h3> <ul> <li><strong>Join Now</strong> - Open account using promo code <strong>VAL225</strong></li> <li><strong>Bet</strong> - Place a £/€20 Bet on the Exchange</li> <li><strong>Earn</strong> We'll Refund You £/€20 If the Bet Loses</li> </ul> <p><small>T&Cs apply.</small></p> <a class="btn btn--market" href="https://promos.betfair.com/promotion?promoCode=acqfree20joinn3" target="_blank">Bet now</a> </div> </div> </div> <div class="entry_actions"> <div> <a class="button button--dark" href="https://promos.betfair.com/promotion?promoCode=ACQZBGC01B10G30A">Join</a> </div> <div> <a class="button btn--market" data-market_full="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/football/market/1.202358761" data-contextual_info='{"blog_name":"Football Betting Tips","category_label":"English Premier League","market_id":"https:\/\/www.betfair.com\/exchange\/plus\/football\/market\/1.202358761","entry_title":"Liverpool v Newcastle: Reds to carry on scoring against injury-hit Magpies"}' href="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/football/market/1.202358761">View market</a> </div> </div> <div class="entry_share"> <ul class="button_group"> <li class="button_group__twitter"> <a href="https://twitter.com/intent/tweet/?text=Liverpool%20v%20Newcastle%3A%20%20Reds%20to%20carry%20on%20scoring%20against%20injury-hit%20Magpies&url=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Ffootball%2Fpremier-league%2Fliverpool-v-newcastle-tips-reds-to-carry-on-scoring-against-injury-hit-magpies-270822-200.html" target="_blank" title="Twitter"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--twitter">Twitter</span></a> </li> <li class="button_group__facebook"> <a href="https://www.facebook.com/sharer/sharer.php?u=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Ffootball%2Fpremier-league%2Fliverpool-v-newcastle-tips-reds-to-carry-on-scoring-against-injury-hit-magpies-270822-200.html" target="_blank" title="Facebook"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--facebook">Facebook</span></a> </li> <li class="button_group__reddit"> <a href="https://www.reddit.com/submit/?url=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Ffootball%2Fpremier-league%2Fliverpool-v-newcastle-tips-reds-to-carry-on-scoring-against-injury-hit-magpies-270822-200.html" target="_blank" title="Reddit"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--reddit">Reddit</span></a> </li> <li class="button_group__whatsapp"> <a href="https://api.whatsapp.com/send?text=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Ffootball%2Fpremier-league%2Fliverpool-v-newcastle-tips-reds-to-carry-on-scoring-against-injury-hit-magpies-270822-200.html" target="_blank" title="WhatsApp"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--whatsapp">WhatsApp</span></a> </li> <li class="button_group__telegram"> <a href="https://t.me/share/url?url=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Ffootball%2Fpremier-league%2Fliverpool-v-newcastle-tips-reds-to-carry-on-scoring-against-injury-hit-magpies-270822-200.html&text=Liverpool%20v%20Newcastle%3A%20%20Reds%20to%20carry%20on%20scoring%20against%20injury-hit%20Magpies" target="_blank" title="Telegram"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--telegram">Telegram</span></a> </li> </ul> </div> <div class="fb-comments" data-href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/liverpool-v-newcastle-tips-reds-to-carry-on-scoring-against-injury-hit-magpies-270822-200.html" data-width="100%" data-numposts="10"></div> <h3 class="section_title">Read past articles</h3> <ul class="related_entries"> <li> <article> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/arsenal-v-aston-villa-tips-artetas-gunners-to-maintain-soaring-start-to-season-260822-624.html">Arsenal v Aston Villa: Arteta's Gunners to maintain soaring start to season</a> <img src="//betting.cdnppb.net/football/2e4e42b2272248593f3a5543ba5793e902134cd0.450x253.jpg" alt="https://betting.betfair.com/football/2e4e42b2272248593f3a5543ba5793e902134cd0.jpg" loading="lazy"> </article> </li> <li> <article> <a 