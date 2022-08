Premier League Results - Game Week 4 Record-equalling Reds in goal-filled weekend Saturday Southampton 0 - 1 Man United

Brentford 1 - 1 Everton

Brighton 1 - 0 Leeds

Chelsea 2 - 1 Leicester

Liverpool 9 - 0 Bournemouth

Man City 4 - 2 Crystal Palace

Arsenal 2 - 1 Fulham Sunday Aston Villa 0 - 1 West Ham

Wolves 1 - 1 Newcastle

Reds equal Premier League record in thumping win

Liverpool put their poor start to the new season well and truly behind them with a crushing 9-0 win over newly-promoted Bournemouth, a result that equalled the Premier League's record for biggest winning margin.

Already massive odds-on favourites to win the game prior to kick-off, Jurgen Klopp's men effectively put the game to bed when racing to a 2-0 lead inside six minutes, before scoring three more before half time to go into the interval leading 5-0.

Klopp's men refused to take their feet off the gas in the second half, scoring a further four goals to equal Manchester United's 9-0 wins over Ipswich (1995) and Southampton (2021), and Leicester's 9-0 victory, also over the Saints (2019).

Quite remarkably for someone playing in a team scoring nine goals, Liverpool's leading goalscorer Mo Salah failed to register a single goal or assist in the romp.

Over 8.5 Goals was matched at a high of 110.0109/1 In-Play, and after the game Liverpool were available to back at 8.88/1 in the Premier League Winner market.

Table toppers both come from behind to record wins

Champions Manchester City were matched at a high of 5.04/1 in the Match Odds market when trailing Crystal Palace 0-2 before storming back to win 4-2, while Arsenal also came from behind to beat Fulham 2-1 in the late kick-off.

Erling Haaland was City's saviour, scoring a second half hat-track to take his tally for the season to six goals in just four games played.

Arsenal remain top of the table after recording their fourth consecutive victory, two points ahead of Man City who are the strong 1.434/9 favourites to win the title. The Gunners can be backed at 14.013/1.

Also on 10 points after continuing their unbeaten starts to the campaign are Tottenham and Brighton.

Spurs had to defend well to beat a spirited Nottingham Forest team 2-0 with both goals being scored by Harry Kane, though the England captain did have a second half penalty saved by his international teammate Dean Henderson.

Tottenham remain the fourth favourites to win the Premier League at 18.017/1.

The Seagulls produced another solid display at the Amex on Saturday and were slightly unfortunate not to beat Leeds by more than the 1-0 scoreline.

Pascal Gross was Brighton's match winner, and while Graham Potter's men are still massive outsiders on the Exchange to win the title - 180.0179/1 at the time of writing - they have shortened to 11.010/1 from a high of 60.059/1 to record a Top 4 Finish.

Manchester United are now comfortably in the top half of the table after winning their second game on the spin - 1-0 at Southampton - meaning Erik ten Hag's men are back into 4.03/1 to finish in the top four.

*below odds correct as of 18:30 Sunday 28 August

Team Winner Odds Top 4 Finish Odds Man City 1.43 1.03 Liverpool 8.8 1.28 Arsenal 14.0 1.68 Tottenham 18.0 1.68 Chelsea 30.0 1.86 Man Utd 50.0 4.0

Haaland odds-on to win Golden Boot

Having been matched at a high of 5.24/1 when the market first opened, Erling Haaland is now a strong odds-on faovurite at 1.728/11 in the Top Goalscorer market.

As mentioned earlier, the City striker has scored six goals so far for his new club and that tally is two ahead of Fulham's Aleksandar Mitrovic (38.037/1) and Leeds striker Rodrigo (120.0119/1), and of course, Harry Kane.

Kane is the clear second favourite at 6.611/2 after his brace against Nottm Forest, ahead of Gabriel Jesus at 9.08/1 and Mo Salah at 13.012/1.

Top 6 in Exchange Top Goalscorer market: Erling Haaland (6 goals) - 1.748/11

Harry Kane (4) - 6.611/2

Gabriel Jesus (2) - 9.08/1

Mo Salah (2) - 13.012/1

Aleksandar Mitrovic (4) - 38.037/1

Son-Heung Min (0) - 40.039/1

Cherries shorten for drop, Foxes rock bottom

At the bottom end of the table Bournemouth fell to 17th after their humiliating defeat at Anfield, and it was no surprise to see Scott Parker's men shorten to 1.392/5 in the Relegation market.

It's only four games in but Leicester fans will be starting to feel worried after they lost again - 2-1 at Chelsea - meaning they sit rock bottom of the table on one point and now trading at 4.47/2 to be relegated.

West Ham got a much needed win at Aston Villa to move them up the table but both clubs have made a poor start to the season, winning one and losing three of their first four games.

Villa can be backed at 5.24/1 to be relegated with the Hammers trading at around the 12.011/1 mark.

Everton - 3.39/4 to be relegated - remain in the early drop zone after a 1-1 draw at Brentford, and they are joined in the bottom three by Wolves (5.24/1) who let slip a one-goal lead to draw 1-1 at home to Newcastle.

*below odds correct as of 18:30 Sunday 28 August