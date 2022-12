Messi is now out of Maradona's shadow

Casemiro and Lisandro are the standouts this season

United need to assume more control in matches

Newcastle can kick on and surprise us even more

No Haaland, No Party, for City

Argentina deserved to win

It was the best final I have ever watched. It was full of crazy emotion and it got to a point where in the first half we were done and we came back alive, that's football.

I think we should congratulate all the players that were on the pitch, the manager and the fans, it was amazing.

I watched it with a group of fans and they were all cheering for Argentina, it was crazy. I cried after the game and I was hurt, it was difficult to accept, especially when in the 120th minute when France had the chance to score and the goalkeeper made that amazing save.

I don't think we talk enough about how amazing that save was and without that we would be champions of the world.

We saw two players at their best level, in Mbappe and Messi, they carried their teams and it was just crazy. For me, what Mbappe demonstrated in that final, shows you that he will be back and he will win it again. I don't see any reason why not.

There are so many things to say about that final, I think the biggest thing to say is a massive thank you to the players. I went through so many emotions and it was amazing.

The goalkeeper was the difference in the end. Argentina battered France for 70 minutes, I don't like making excuses but I spoke to Deschamps before the game and the players had flu, some didn't even train before the final so that's why I can understand why we didn't have so much energy.

Argentina were all over us, I wouldn't say they had more desire to win it because we got back into it and I could see us get more energy. I just feel like at the start something was wrong with the team.

Of course, I'm not happy with the first penalty given, because for me that wasn't a penalty. After it, you can see the consequence of the goal, you can talk so much about it but I just want to congratulate Argentina.

Overall, Argentina deserved it and we just have to accept it.

France will be back, and will be back stronger

I'm worried for other countries. I said if we won in the final we would go on to win the next one. Now, I think there will be even more appetite to do that, there will be more anger.

France didn't play with the Ballon d'Or winner Benzema, they didn't play with Kante or Pogba. We've got so much potential, it's scary.

Nobody expected France to get to the final. We were there and we were so close to winning it again.

If you look at every team, they've all got their best player, but they're getting old. I think when you look at other countries, Messi could retire from Argentina and I don't think Ronaldo will pursue another World Cup with Portugal.

If you look at all the teams, the only GOAT that is young is Mbappe. He's also got a young squad around him. The future looks bright for France.

Messi is now out of Maradona's shadow

By winning the World Cup, now Messi won't live in the shadow of Diego Armando Maradona. For the Argentina fans, they will never forget Maradona, but Messi is the one now, he's the best player in the world for them.

I can't say he's the best, I can't say Cristiano Ronaldo is the best. I want people to stop this debate because everyone should have their opinion and everyone is different no matter what you achieve or win.

People will say he's the GOAT now that Messi has won the World Cup, but others will say Ronaldo, because he has won the Euros. So it's difficult, but winning the World Cup Messi will be the GOAT in the eyes of people, because it's the ultimate prize.

We'll still debate it, because you can't forget Cristiano Ronaldo for everything he has won and achieved. When Cristiano retires, we'll look at the stats and people will say 'ahh ok, but he didn't win the World Cup'. But look at how many goals he has scored, look at how many Champions Leagues he's won.

I'm pleased for Messi. If anyone isn't pleased for him they are jealous and they don't love football. You have to congratulate him, be happy for him and you have to say thank you Messi.

A look back at the season so far - There are two Untied standouts for me so far this season

Casemiro has had a massive impact, he's one of the best midfield players in the world right now. You can see that's the DNA that the United fans want to see. He wants the discipline and I love that, that's how you're going to go far.

Lisandro Martinez has impressed me this season. At the beginning of the season when he signed everyone was talking about his height, he's a pitbull. He's angry.

That's what United fans want to see. The South American players have that passion, they have hunger to give everything, they play with their heart. He wants to bleed for the club and you can see now partnering him with any player he will do the job and he will cover.

I was upset when Varane got an injury because I think both of them understood each other and it was really good.

Next year people will know, coaches will study him and they will know his weakness. He's really aggressive so maybe people will try to get him sent off.

I remember Gabriel Obertan played a game, he came on, we won and he said 'Patrice wow, it's so easy to play with you guys, the Premier League is so easy.'

For some players it is easy, it wasn't for me, but consistency is key. Now if Lisandro plays well for the rest of this season, next year it will be a tough league for him, trust me.

Man United need to dominate games

For Ten Hag, there's been a lot of pressure and a lot of pressure away from the pitch, like with the Cristiano Ronaldo case. Ten Hag has come to a new league and I'm quite happy.

I don't expect any more for United, I keep saying it's like a rollercoaster, they will win four games in a row that you don't expect them to win, and then they will lose a game.

Last game we won against Fulham and I felt we were too dependent on Garnacho, a young kid, and that's why I know United are not ready.

If you are at a club like United or Juve, if it's kids that make the difference that's when you know something is wrong because in my time you had 20 personalities and characters, then the young players would come and be a surprise, but not the saviour.

I don't like that. I love Garnacho but I don't want him to be the saviour, because if he is, it means something is not right.

Against Arsenal, we didn't dominate the game but we won, against Liverpool, we didn't dominate the game, but we won. Why?

Because we refused to lose, this is the mentality I love and that's what the Man United fans want to see.

I want more games from United like the game they played against Tottenham, where they dominated from the start to the end. That's what I want from United.

I spoke to Ten Hag after that game and he absolutely agreed with me. It's a process and you have to trust it but that's what I want from Untied and if they do that they've got a chance because the fighting spirit is back, you can see the players really sweat for the shirt, so the fans are again proud of the players, but it's not enough.

I know United fans have suffered so much in recent years and if they draw, like they nearly did against Fulham, then it's the end of the world. We're lucky that we won in the last second, but things happen like this, they are so small margins.

I just want United to have more control of games.

I don't expect United to win the league, I don't know if they are going to be in the top four but I know we're going in the right direction. I won't be disappointed if they don't finish in the top four.

It's the first season of Ten Hag and with this guy I trust the process because he doesn't want to fail and I feel it.

I'm excited for the Premier League return

We don't know who's going to win, it's an exciting Premier League and it's been an exciting start.

For me, the three best teams right now are Arsenal, Newcastle and Manchester City. We still don't know who's going to win but I will tell you one thing, and this is coming from a Manchester United legend, I actually want Arsenal to win.

The Premier League is not a sprint, it's a marathon. My worry for Arsenal, even if I only want to stay positive for them, is the depth of the squad.

I'm really excited to see who they are going to buy in January. Some clubs buy players when they are in a crisis, but like Sir Alex Ferguson used to do, you need to buy players when you're at the top.

Imagine if Saliba got injured, the impact he has on the team if he was to get injured they would be done. So, they need another centre-back.

It's a big chance for the owner of the club to backup Arteta. I'm sure that Arteta is convinced that Arsenal are going to win the league, and the players are convinced, but they need some backup.

I want to see the owner really back him if he needs three big players. I don't know what specific positions they need to go for, definitely centre-back and maybe midfield.

This is down to the owner, they will have to make the decision, do they want to go to the next level or do they just want to keep living with the hope.

When Leicester won the title, in the season everyone was questioning if they could do it, we never believed it, and suddenly boom they were champions.

I think the same thing could happen with Arsenal.

It might surprise you, but I also think that Newcastle could go far. When you look at Newcastle, and you see the fans with their flags that say 'the city believes again' it's amazing, what a fantastic job.

City will be City, and you have to be careful with Liverpool. This league is one of the toughest, you can lose against the team at the bottom of the league and you can win against a team in the top four.

I remember before the league started we saw some pre-season friendlies and people said City could win by this many points, by that many points, but it's a crazy Premier League.

Interesting to see how players do coming back from the World Cup

Lets see how things go after the World Cup, players could be coming back with a couple of injuries, mentally players are going to be tired, the mental health side of things are really important and when I heard some people saying they want the World Cup every two years, why aren't we thinking about the mental health of the players?

When you play for a smaller country, you're not expected to win the World Cup, but when you play for a bigger nation like France or England you're expected to win the World Cup and if you go out at the group stage you're done.

The media and everyone will be on you and it's difficult to recover from that.

So now, after the World Cup to get back to business in the Premier League, and I think for some managers this will be the worst moment to lose any players. When Arteta won the last game, he didn't think about celebrating, he knew he was losing his players and he wanted to keep the momentum.

Coming back after the World Cup, players aren't going to be the same human beings, it's simple, they aren't going to think the same way, they aren't going to perform the same way.

You have to bring back the hunger, it's difficult to switch off, switch on for the World Cup and switch on again for the Premier League. I think it's going to jeopardise the Premier League.

Before the World Cup, Arsenal and Newcastle were in great positions but now who knows, there's an uncertainty.

Newcastle are in a great position to surprise us even more

Newcastle have been the surprise package of the season so far, of course we can say Arsenal too because of how long it was since we saw them at the top of the league in recent years.

Newcastle, their game against Chelsea, the way they pressed all together, they are aggressive, hungry and they have the passion.

When you look at their games it shouldn't really be a surprise, everything they do is planned, each player knows exactly what they are doing and that's why we should give a lot of credit to Howe.

He's doing an amazing job. They could have got an experienced manager with a massive CV but they stuck with Howe and I think the Newcastle board and club are really connected.

Every time we played at St James's Park I loved it, I didn't score a lot of goals but I scored two goals against Newcastle, I just loved going there, the atmosphere.

I remember when I was in France, I watched the movie Goal which was in Newcastle and that was representing the Premier League for me and I wanted to play in England.

So I always had joy playing there, now the atmosphere must be electric. You can see when a player makes a tackle, all the fans clap. This is Newcastle, they're back in business.

Haaland makes the difference for City

Erling Haaland, with him it's simple, no Haaland, no party. It worries me a little bit with City, I feel they depend a lot on Haaland. Whether Guardiola wants to accept that or not.

I know he was careful before the season, he wanted to make sure that all the players have to take their responsibilities, it's not because he doesn't want Haaland to perform it's that he wants to prioritise the team. But what a player.

When we come back I know he's going to return with a hattrick and I won't be surprised. I will call it normal, when Haaland scores one goal that's more of a surprise but for a striker one goal a game is great, but we all expect Haaland to score three goals each game.

I have a lot of respect for him, I love his mentality. He's humble, he wants to achieve things, he doesn't talk a lot, he's a killer.

I will never compare him to other players, but he's got a mix of Zlatan Ibrahimovic and Ronaldo. He's got everything.

When you saw City lose the Champions League final against Chelsea, Guardiola chose not to play a striker, that's always been an issue.

Even when Aguero was there he had his injuries. I think he's putting an extra pressure on Pep Guardiola. It's not as if Haaland can do everything, but he is the one, he's the one that can make City finally dream of touching the Champions League trophy.

With Erling Haaland, they have a chance.