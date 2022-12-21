For Ten Hag, there's been a lot of pressure and a lot of pressure away from the pitch, like with the Cristiano Ronaldo case. Ten Hag has come to a new league and I'm quite happy.
I don't expect any more for United, I keep saying it's like a rollercoaster, they will win four games in a row that you don't expect them to win, and then they will lose a game.
Last game we won against Fulham and I felt we were too dependent on Garnacho, a young kid, and that's why I know United are not ready.
If you are at a club like United or Juve, if it's kids that make the difference that's when you know something is wrong because in my time you had 20 personalities and characters, then the young players would come and be a surprise, but not the saviour.
I don't like that. I love Garnacho but I don't want him to be the saviour, because if he is, it means something is not right.
Against Arsenal, we didn't dominate the game but we won, against Liverpool, we didn't dominate the game, but we won. Why?
Because we refused to lose, this is the mentality I love and that's what the Man United fans want to see.
I want more games from United like the game they played against Tottenham, where they dominated from the start to the end. That's what I want from United.
I spoke to Ten Hag after that game and he absolutely agreed with me. It's a process and you have to trust it but that's what I want from Untied and if they do that they've got a chance because the fighting spirit is back, you can see the players really sweat for the shirt, so the fans are again proud of the players, but it's not enough.
I know United fans have suffered so much in recent years and if they draw, like they nearly did against Fulham, then it's the end of the world. We're lucky that we won in the last second, but things happen like this, they are so small margins.
I just want United to have more control of games.
I don't expect United to win the league, I don't know if they are going to be in the top four but I know we're going in the right direction. I won't be disappointed if they don't finish in the top four.
It's the first season of Ten Hag and with this guy I trust the process because he doesn't want to fail and I feel it.
We don't know who's going to win, it's an exciting Premier League and it's been an exciting start.
For me, the three best teams right now are Arsenal, Newcastle and Manchester City. We still don't know who's going to win but I will tell you one thing, and this is coming from a Manchester United legend, I actually want Arsenal to win.
The Premier League is not a sprint, it's a marathon. My worry for Arsenal, even if I only want to stay positive for them, is the depth of the squad.
I'm really excited to see who they are going to buy in January. Some clubs buy players when they are in a crisis, but like Sir Alex Ferguson used to do, you need to buy players when you're at the top.
Imagine if Saliba got injured, the impact he has on the team if he was to get injured they would be done. So, they need another centre-back.
It's a big chance for the owner of the club to backup Arteta. I'm sure that Arteta is convinced that Arsenal are going to win the league, and the players are convinced, but they need some backup.
I want to see the owner really back him if he needs three big players. I don't know what specific positions they need to go for, definitely centre-back and maybe midfield.
This is down to the owner, they will have to make the decision, do they want to go to the next level or do they just want to keep living with the hope.
When Leicester won the title, in the season everyone was questioning if they could do it, we never believed it, and suddenly boom they were champions.
I think the same thing could happen with Arsenal.
It might surprise you, but I also think that Newcastle could go far. When you look at Newcastle, and you see the fans with their flags that say 'the city believes again' it's amazing, what a fantastic job.
City will be City, and you have to be careful with Liverpool. This league is one of the toughest, you can lose against the team at the bottom of the league and you can win against a team in the top four.
I remember before the league started we saw some pre-season friendlies and people said City could win by this many points, by that many points, but it's a crazy Premier League.
Lets see how things go after the World Cup, players could be coming back with a couple of injuries, mentally players are going to be tired, the mental health side of things are really important and when I heard some people saying they want the World Cup every two years, why aren't we thinking about the mental health of the players?
When you play for a smaller country, you're not expected to win the World Cup, but when you play for a bigger nation like France or England you're expected to win the World Cup and if you go out at the group stage you're done.
The media and everyone will be on you and it's difficult to recover from that.
So now, after the World Cup to get back to business in the Premier League, and I think for some managers this will be the worst moment to lose any players. When Arteta won the last game, he didn't think about celebrating, he knew he was losing his players and he wanted to keep the momentum.
Coming back after the World Cup, players aren't going to be the same human beings, it's simple, they aren't going to think the same way, they aren't going to perform the same way.
You have to bring back the hunger, it's difficult to switch off, switch on for the World Cup and switch on again for the Premier League. I think it's going to jeopardise the Premier League.
Before the World Cup, Arsenal and Newcastle were in great positions but now who knows, there's an uncertainty.
Newcastle have been the surprise package of the season so far, of course we can say Arsenal too because of how long it was since we saw them at the top of the league in recent years.
Newcastle, their game against Chelsea, the way they pressed all together, they are aggressive, hungry and they have the passion.
When you look at their games it shouldn't really be a surprise, everything they do is planned, each player knows exactly what they are doing and that's why we should give a lot of credit to Howe.
He's doing an amazing job. They could have got an experienced manager with a massive CV but they stuck with Howe and I think the Newcastle board and club are really connected.
Every time we played at St James's Park I loved it, I didn't score a lot of goals but I scored two goals against Newcastle, I just loved going there, the atmosphere.
I remember when I was in France, I watched the movie Goal which was in Newcastle and that was representing the Premier League for me and I wanted to play in England.
So I always had joy playing there, now the atmosphere must be electric. You can see when a player makes a tackle, all the fans clap. This is Newcastle, they're back in business.
Erling Haaland, with him it's simple, no Haaland, no party. It worries me a little bit with City, I feel they depend a lot on Haaland. Whether Guardiola wants to accept that or not.
I know he was careful before the season, he wanted to make sure that all the players have to take their responsibilities, it's not because he doesn't want Haaland to perform it's that he wants to prioritise the team. But what a player.
When we come back I know he's going to return with a hattrick and I won't be surprised. I will call it normal, when Haaland scores one goal that's more of a surprise but for a striker one goal a game is great, but we all expect Haaland to score three goals each game.
I have a lot of respect for him, I love his mentality. He's humble, he wants to achieve things, he doesn't talk a lot, he's a killer.
I will never compare him to other players, but he's got a mix of Zlatan Ibrahimovic and Ronaldo. He's got everything.
When you saw City lose the Champions League final against Chelsea, Guardiola chose not to play a striker, that's always been an issue.
Even when Aguero was there he had his injuries. I think he's putting an extra pressure on Pep Guardiola. It's not as if Haaland can do everything, but he is the one, he's the one that can make City finally dream of touching the Champions League trophy.
With Erling Haaland, they have a chance.
