Patrice says Rashford can be one of all time greats

Backs Maguire to prove doubters wrong

Thinks De Gea and Enrique must have clashed

I can't overstate how pleased I am for Marcus Rashford after he scored his 100th Manchester United goal in the 1-0 win over West Ham on Sunday.

A while ago, United came to Dubai and I met up with Marcus. I spoke to him for over an hour, he wasn't properly playing in the side at the time and a lot of teams were interested in signing him, but he told me that he'd never leave the best club in the world.

The way he spoke as a Mancunian, it touched me. I thought: "Wow." I didn't mind how he was playing at the time because the strength of his personality shone through.

Rashford is loving life under Ten Hag

In recent years some people have been disappointed with Rashford's performances, and we were hearing more about him off the pitch than on it.

He did some great things off the pitch. What was missing was him performing on the pitch, and I'm really pleased that he admitted that. Now, he has a different mindset. I think he's solved his issues and is really enjoying his football under Erik ten Hag.

The potential for greatness was always there with Rashford. Every player would like to have his speed, quality and technique. He's got everything. He needs to mature and that's why I think he needs to focus on football. If he does that he will achieve great things.

Rashford can be one of world's best

I'm not surprised he's scored 100 goals for the club. He's going to be one of the best players in the world, for sure. But you have to give him time. There's been a lot of frustration around him because we know what he's capable of.

When we think back to when he started under Louis Van Gaal, you could see the passion there, and the way he would celebrate with his friends. Later, we had a Rashford who looked preoccupied, and as soon as you do that and make one mistake, people kill you and say you're a bad player.

Finally, he's found the right balance, and I can see that he's happy. He's smiling, he's screaming when he scores goals.

Rashford must seize chance if Southgate calls

It's the perfect time for Rashford to come into form. But I must warn you - playing for a club and playing for a national team is different.

A player could perform amazingly for their club but not play well for their national team. Sometimes it can work the other way too.

I think for Gareth Southgate can see that he's got the Marcus he knows back and he's a massive weapon to have in the squad. But during the Euros, Marcus didn't play that much, so he's unlikely to be a first choice for England at the World Cup. But Marcus can only perform well to try and convince Southgate that he should be first choice.

The only advice I can give to Marcus is that, even if they give you only five or 10 minutes, you have to give everything because you're playing for your country. Don't go there thinking you're playing amazing for United and you deserve a place in the national team.

United can be proud of their legacy

When you look at Rashford, and the other young players coming through, you see the legacy of Manchester United. This is why people know United, thanks to those players. At the academy, they know they can fulfil their dream. They can become legends of the club.

So, Marcus has a big responsibility because he has to do that for the next generation. United are going in the right direction,. We've started winning, we're keeping clean sheets, but also we've got players coming through from the academy.

You want to make everybody proud and I'm sure Rashford doesn't forget the players in the academy. He'll be telling them: "If I can do it, you can do it."

Trust me, when you play for United and when you're from the academy, you can see the people love you. You can make some mistakes and people will forgive you. When you walk in the building and you see the pictures of all the players that have been through the academy it makes you proud.

I remember when I was doing my coaching badges, and when I went over to the academy, I saw those pictures and wished I had that experience. It's different when you come from another club and succeed at United. When you are born and bred United and go on to make it for the club, it's a massive achievement.

Maguire will gain confidence after strong return

It's amazing, I commented on Maguire's post telling him to enjoy the moment. You don't have to tell him to forget the haters, you just have to tell him to enjoy it because it's in the past.

I was shaking on Sunday when United were playing West Ham. I wanted to make sure that we would finish with a clean sheet because, if we didn't, everyone would have said it's because Harry played and that would have been unfair.

The criticism of Maguire went to a whole new level. Now, I just think he just needs to enjoy things and regain his confidence.

He needs to focus on United and the call for England will come because Southgate likes Maguire. He's never disappointed Southgate, so that's why now I think the club and Ten Hag are also helping Southgate, to get Harry Maguire playing.

He needs to continue doing his job for United, because I think for England Harry Maguire isn't a problem, just a solution.

He was solid against West Ham and may have beneifted from his break. When you are under pressure, sometimes it's good to be on the bench because that's when you realise what you've done wrong and when you come back you need to be ready.

Maguire has grown up during this experience. I think he's going to be an even better player. Maybe he was too comfortable before. Sometimes it is difficult to criticise yourself. That's why I was happy, because he's got personality. Don't get me wrong, it's only one game, but he's going in the right direction and he has my full support.

Martinez and Maguire complement each other

It makes a big difference when you have a pitbull like Lisandro Martinez next to you. People talk a lot about Nemanja Vidic and Rio Ferdinand , but without each other they wouldn't have been that good.

Rio was playing like a number 10, he would finish a game and he wouldn't have a mark on him. He was clean and beautiful. Then you would see Vida with a broken nose, and a ripped shirt. He was a warrior. You need a warrior and someone playing with their brain.

That's what Harry needs, someone faster than him, someone who will go to war for him. Harry is really a good player with the ball. The way he passes through the midfield is great, he can also go forward with the ball.

People were criticising him when he was in a one v one scenario, but Martinez can help out and cover him. That will boost Maguire's confidence.

Spain's De Gea snub is big shock

I'm in shock at Spain manager Luis Enrique's decision to leave David De Gea out of his World Cup squad.

I had to double check to see if it was real news. I'll be honest, I think this is an issue off the pitch. Enrique has a strong personality. OK, De Gea has conceded some goals with Spain, but to take him out of the squad, an experienced player like that?

I've been a player, I know how it works and things happen behind the scenes.

I'm sure he and Enrique have had a discussion and De Gea maybe didn't accept what Enrique wanted for him. Who knows if it's Enrique's or De Gea's decision. We will never know.

Every national team has a different approach, some teams may want to go to the World Cup with young and exciting players who are going in with no fear, but others want experience. I know for a fact that France needs leaders and experienced players and this is the way Didier Deschamps is, he likes experienced players, that's why he kept me in the national team for so long. Maybe Luis Enrique just wants to go with the young players.