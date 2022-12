Messi & Ronaldo cannot be seperated regardless of World Cup win

Platini, Zidane & Henry still above Kylian Mbappe

Griezman has played amazing for a month, but it's only a month

Argentina could "break my heart" and win on penalites

"I'm proud" of the English players for how they performed

If Argentina win, is the debate over, is Messi the greatest of all time?

I don't think Messi should win the World Cup to be the greatest. The debate will always be there. Look at Cristiano, some people think the Euros is more difficult to win than the World Cup.

Messi and Ronaldo are already the greatest. It's disrespectful to say 'if he wins, he's the greatest'. For some people, Messi is the greatest, for some people Ronaldo is the greatest and this will never change. We need to stop comparing, you pick a side.

I prefer Ronaldo, because I love his work ethic or I prefer Messi because I love his talent.

In this society, you're not allowed to make a choice, when you make a choice, if you like Ronaldo then you automatically hate Messi and if like Messi then you hate Ronaldo.

Everyone has an opinion and we need to respect that. Some people can say they like both, I love both. I choose Ronaldo over Messi because I'm a fan of people's work ethic but I'm a fan of what I see in Messi.

Messi can walk for the whole of the game but he's not walking, he is a genius, he's reading the game, he's studying the game while walking. Who can do that?

Nobody.

If Messi wasn't playing for Argentina, Argentina wouldn't be in the final. For me, the game against Mexico, all game they were tied on him and everything, I felt the goal before it happened because he was in that pocket where nobody was.

I said Mexico is in trouble, this is Lionel Messi so let's not debate about the greatest. Everyone has an opinion but I don't want Messi to leave that trophy for the Argentina players and people to put him at the same level as Diego Maradona.

For the people of Argentina to put him at the same level as Diego Maradona Messi will need to win the World Cup.

Then they will finally say 'we had Diego Maradona but we have Messi now'.

Will Mbappe be the greatest French player of all time if he wins the World Cup?

No, if people ask players what is harder to win, the Champions League or the World Cup, players will tell you the Champions League is harder.

You can't put Kylian Mbappe higher than Zinedine Zidane, Thierry Henry or Michel Platini.

I don't care if Mbappe wins a second World Cup, he needs to win the Champions League, go to England, Italy or Spain and win their leagues.

I didn't win the World Cup, it's an amazing achievement, but to call Mbappe the greatest French player, I want to see him be top goalscorer in different leagues and win multiple Champions Leagues.

Mbappe is not higher than Karim Benzema, who has five Champions Leagues right now. I won't get carried away with those big statements, he needs to do more.

Mbappe can be the greatest French player, but it's not because you win two World Cups. Maybe the kids who play on PlayStations say Mbappe is the greatest, but for me you need to perform at Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi levels for around 10 years.

Mbappe doesn't even have one Ballon d'Or yet.

Should Griezmann be considered a great in football if France win the World Cup?

I always tell people to calm down with statements like this. You should not have to praise Antoine Griezmann that much when he has a good tournament.

Everyone can have a good month. Griezmann has had a lack of consistency at club level except for when he's been at Atletico Madrid. Griezmann made the wrong choice in going to Barcelona, then he came back to Atletico Madrid and had his problems.

People should not be blind to the fact he's played well for one month. I've never seen Griezmann playing at this level, running this much and tackling everywhere.

Griezmann is doing the job of N'Golo Kante and Paul Pogba. I love Grizou but I won't give him the status as one of the greatest French players.

Should Premier League clubs sign Griezmann?

It depends on the club, Griezmann would do well at Manchester City. Other clubs, I'm not sure about. Mentally, the Premier League is very tough.

If he plays in a Pep Guardiola system he will be able to use Griezmann but I'm not sure any other Premier League manager would be able to use him.

Griezmann should stay in Spain, you can't hide in the Premier League, even when you don't have the ball, you get tackled.

How impressed have you been with France?

Every country should worry if France wins the final, because it means we will win the next one and the next one.

This team that France are playing is a generation that will be ready for the next World Cup as well.

Even Didier Deschamps would not have expected another World Cup final because this squad needs experience and leadership.

What these kids are doing is a miracle.

Of course we have experienced players like Antoine Griezmann, Olivier Giroud and Raphael Varane, but the way Aurelien Tchouameni is playing, it's phenomenal.

France still gets disrespected, people were confident that France would lose against Morocco, even Sir Alex Ferguson called me and said France were going to lose. People forget that France are the World Cup champions.

How are you feeling about the World Cup final on Sunday?

I'm feeling good. Argentina have something and can be bigger than what France have. If France win the World Cup, they'll be the first team since 1962 to do it back to back so they're motivated.

But my worry is the Argentina players, they will eat dirt for Messi, they will literally die.

When you look at Rodrigo De Paul and his tournament, for me he's the best Argentina player. We talk about Messi but De Paul is unbelievable the way he's playing.

My worry is, it's Messi's last World Cup, you would say to Mbappe 'I'm the boss, you're not the boss yet. When I'm here, my team will win and I will show the world I'm the best'.

When you look at the Argentina team, I'm not scared of them, but they have that motivation like 'let's eat the dirt for Messi' and 'let's die for Messi'. I would do the same if I had a player like Messi in my team but I'm worried about Argentina for the future when Messi stops.

What's the motivation? Believe me, Argentina would bleed for Messi but when he is not going to be there, Argentina will not scare any team.

They've got so much talent, they need to play for each other and for the country but I'll be honest, if I was in the team, I'd die for Messi so I don't blame them.

If France match that motivation, they're going to win and people are going to be shocked. France have won the World Cup, without the big players, France have won the World Cup again.

People will be shocked. I feel like people are shocked to see France there but they deserve it and I'm confident they can do something. Unfortunately it depends on Messi.

If Messi is like, 'God gave me this talent and I play with these skills, I will show you'. Mbappé will hurt Argentina, Griezmann will hurt Argentina, Giroud, are they going to play Dembele? I'm not sure about the team but I'm sure about one guy and that's Messi.

The players will play for him and it's his last game so maybe fireworks, maybe too much emotion or big pressure. France will go into this more relaxed because they have an excuse if they lose.

For the final, they don't have Benzema, they don't have Konate, they have an excuse. That's what I don't like, when a team has an excuse, they can play relaxed but they can also lose.

At the end you need that passion and that desire and right now, I think Argentina are a step forward. When you play for someone on your team, of course, you're going to give everything.

World Cup Final prediction? Will it be a tight game?

If you watch the France vs Croatia final in 2018, Croatia could have won that game even though the game was 4-2. The score will be very difficult to predict for France versus Argentina.

I think Argentina will win the World Cup on penalties. It will break my heart. My other prediction will be France to beat Argentina 3-1 in normal time, I'm not sure what to pick.

Julian Alvarez has started ahead of Lautaro Martinez, Ralf Rangnick said he was one of his targets for Man Utd...

Why are we still talking about Rangnick? I don't understand those statements, you're not in the club anymore. My target was Mbappe, we need to stop that. Every manager, their target was Mbappe, they will say, 'oh he was my target'.

People have to stop talking about United when they are not at the club anymore. I don't like that. It makes it look like the club was not doing a good job because this was my target, he was my target.

You get the team, did you win the league or did you not? Focus on that, not who is on your Christmas list. On my Christmas list, I want every best player in the world playing for Manchester United. That's what happens in the World Cup, you expect the big players to start for the team.

What Lautaro Martinez is doing with Inter Milan is amazing, but Alvarez is that one player that is shining at the World Cup at the moment. When Alvarez goes back to Man City, will he play with Erling Haaland? Maybe.

Alvarez is a great kid, has great energy, can finish very well, but he already plays for a big team so I don't need to add anything on Alvarez.

What did you make of England at the World Cup?

I'm proud of the English players. They had a great World Cup. People originally thought they were going to go out at the group stage. People need to step back and have a reality check.

England will have a bright future. England are fighting to win the World Cup and the Euros which is already progress. People should be encouraged for the future, the young players.

I hope Gareth Southgate stays but he might leave because of the criticism. People are ungrateful to Southgate. France beat England, but if Harry Kane didn't miss that penalty, it could have been a different game.

The foul on Harry Kane just outside the box was not a penalty, but it was definitely a foul. VAR is destroying football, if I had to blame anyone for England's World Cup exit, I would blame VAR.

It doesn't work, the referees in charge of VAR don't make the right decisions.

How important is it that Harry Maguire replicates his international form for Manchester United?

We can say Harry Maguire never let down England in the World Cup. Maguire can now say 'why am I playing consistently in an England shirt but not for Man United?'

I've seen players who were great with their international team and bad with their club and vice-versa. Maguire needs to find the same confidence in his manager and his teammates as he does for England.

Maguire has never been in a strong position since joining Man United, even as the captain, the players weren't respecting or supporting him. Maguire just has the armband, but he doesn't have the leadership as he does with England.

You can see Maguire is the boss of the defence, but he's not the boss of the defence at Man United, it's Lisandro Martinez or Raphael Varane when they play.

Man United need to help Maguire play again but Maguire needs to be like, 'okay I'm the boss, I'm Harry Maguire, I'm the one who never lets my country down'. But don't get carried away because players can shine with their country but not with their club.

Have you got a message for the Man United players in the World Cup final?

I will say to the French players, let's bring the World Cup home to France, not Manchester! You need to want to win this trophy again despite winning it already, you want to win these trophies again and again. Just go there, enjoy and give everything for your country.