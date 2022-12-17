</iframe</noscript> <div id="fb-root"></div> <script async defer crossorigin="anonymous" src="https://connect.facebook.net/en_US/sdk.js#xfbml=1&version=v12.0&appId=<!-- fb_comments_id -->&autoLogAppEvents=1" nonce="AFTyuEPM"></script> <div class="layout" style="background-color:#FBFBFB"> <div class="layout__mobile_advert"> </div> <header class="layout__header"> <nav id="services_navigation"> <ul class="services_nav"> <li class="services_nav__item"> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com">Betting.Betfair </a></li> <li class="services_nav__item"> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/podcasts/">Podcasts </a></li> <li class="services_nav__item"> <a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/">Betfair Sportsbook </a></li> <li class="services_nav__item"> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/how-to-use-betfair-exchange/">Exchange How-to </a></li> <li class="services_nav__item"> <a href="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/">Betfair Exchange </a></li> <li class="services_nav__item"> <a href="https://responsiblegambling.betfair.com/">Safer Gambling </a></li> <li class="services_nav__item" style="margin-left: auto;"><a href="https://register.betfair.com/account/registration&prod=90?product=CIDF9QtQsFYf223X&returnURL=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Ffootball%2Fpatrice-evra%2Fpatrice-evra-exclusive-messi-and-ronaldo-are-already-the-greatest-171222-1183.html">Join</a></li> <li class="services_nav__item"><a href="https://identitysso.betfair.com/view/login?product=CIDF9QtQsFYf223X&url=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Ffootball%2Fpatrice-evra%2Fpatrice-evra-exclusive-messi-and-ronaldo-are-already-the-greatest-171222-1183.html">Log in</a></li> <li class="services_nav__item services_nav__item--toggle"><a class="full_nav_link" href="#full_navigation"><span>Menu</span></a></li> </ul> </nav> <div class="header"> <a class="header__logo" href="https://betting.betfair.com/"> <p style="position: static; top: 0; left: 0; margin: 0;"><img src="https://betting.betfair.com/images/bettingbetfairlogoblack.png" alt="Betting.Betfair" width="200" height="24"></p> <p>Betting.Betfair</p> </a> <div class="header__nav"> <nav class="main_navigation"> <ul class="menu"> <li class="menu__item"> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/world-cup-2022/">2022 World Cup</a> </li> <li class="menu__item menu__item--active"> <span class="menu__toggle">More</span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/">Football</a> <nav class="sub_menu"> <div class="sub_menu__wrapper"> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--featured"> <h4>Featured Football</h4> <ul> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/world-cup-2022/argentina-v-france-tips-five-world-cup-final-bet-builders-161222-1063.html">Argentina v France: Five World Cup Final Bet Builders including 55/1 shot</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/world-cup-2022/argentina-v-france-tips-messi-can-land-biggest-blows-in-battle-of-heavyweights-151222-719.html">Argentina v France: Messi can land biggest blows in battle of heavyweights</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/world-cup-2022/world-cup-2022-tips-latest-odds-for-the-final-argentina-v-france-and-the-story-so-far-131222-204.html">World Cup 2022: Latest odds for Argentina v France and the story so far</a> </li> </ul> </div> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--more"> <h4>More Football</h4> <ul> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/">English Premier League</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/world-cup-2022/">FIFA World Cup 2022</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/champions-league/">UEFA Champions League</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/patrice-evra/">Patrice Evra</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/championship/">EFL Championship</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/english-football-league/">EFL League One & League Two</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/spanish-football/">Spanish LaLiga</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/italian-football/">Italian Serie A</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/german-football/">German Bundesliga</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/french-football/">French Ligue 1</a> </li> </ul> </div> </div> </nav> </li> <li class="menu__item"> <span class="menu__toggle">More</span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/">Horse Racing</a> <nav class="sub_menu"> <div class="sub_menu__wrapper"> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--featured"> <h4>Featured Horse Racing</h4> <ul> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/daily-racing-multiple/daily-racing-multiple-tips-crisford-can-be-our-funky-mister-on-saturday-171222-134.html">Daily Racing Multiple: Crisford can be our funky Mister on Saturday</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/horseracing-tips/saturday-racing-tips-kate-tracey-thinks-pepper-can-break-her-losing-streak-161222-1146.html">Saturday Racing Tips: Kate Tracey says back Pepper to break her losing Streak</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/itv-races/saturday-racing-tips-estate-heads-tony-calvins-trio-of-tips-for-the-all-weather-action-151222-166.html">Saturday Racing Tips: Estate heads Tony Calvin's trio of tips on the All-Weather</a> </li> </ul> </div> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--more"> <h4>More Horse Racing</h4> <ul> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/horseracing-tips/">Horse Racing Tips</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/daily-racing-news/">Daily Racing News</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/horseracing-tips/itv-races/">ITV Races - Tony Calvin</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/kevin-blake-1/">Kevin Blake</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/ryan-moore/">Ryan Moore</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/paul-nicholls/">Paul Nicholls</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/horseracing-tips/bets-of-the-day/">Bets of the Day</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/horseracing-tips/daily-racing-multiple/">Daily Racing Multiple</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/ante-post/">Ante-Post</a> </li> </ul> </div> </div> </nav> </li> <li class="menu__item"> <span class="menu__toggle">More</span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/">Cricket</a> <nav class="sub_menu"> <div class="sub_menu__wrapper"> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--featured"> <h4>Featured Cricket</h4> <ul> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/cricket-tips/melbourne-renegades-v-sydney-thunder-big-bash-tips-can-thunder-recover-171222-194.html">Melbourne Renegades v Sydney Thunder Big Bash Tips: Can Thunder recover?</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/cricket-tips/perth-scorchers-v-sydney-sixers-big-bash-tips-sixers-underrated-to-recover-161222-194.html">Perth Scorchers v Sydney Sixers Big Bash Tips: Sixers underrated to recover</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/cricket-tips/pakistan-v-england-third-test-tips-hoping-draw-price-shortens-161222-194.html">Pakistan v England Third Test Tips: Hoping draw price shortens</a> </li> </ul> </div> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--more"> <h4>More Cricket</h4> <ul> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/cricket-tips/">Cricket Tips</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/indian-premier-league---ipl/">Indian Premier League</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/pakistan-super-league/">Pakistan Super League</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/big-bash/">Big Bash</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/england-cricket/">England</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/australia-cricket/">Australia</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/india-cricket/">India</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/new-zealand-cricket/">New Zealand</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/south-africa-cricket/">South Africa</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/pakistan-cricket/">Pakistan</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/sri-lanka-cricket/">Sri Lanka</a> </li> </ul> </div> </div> </nav> </li> <li class="menu__item"> <span class="menu__toggle">More</span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/politics/">Politics</a> <nav class="sub_menu"> <div class="sub_menu__wrapper"> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--featured"> <h4>Featured Politics</h4> <ul> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/politics/uk-politics/politics-live-the-latest-odds-moves-tips-and-analysis-on-betfairs-politics-markets-110122-171.html">Politics Live: Another one-sided Labour defence expected in Stretford and Urmston </a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/politics/uk-politics/politics-predictions-how-should-we-bet-on-the-mandelson-dinner-party-forecasts-131222-171.html">Politics Predictions: How should we bet on the Mandelson dinner party forecasts?</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/politics/us-politics/us-presidential-election-2024-odds-donald-trump-has-just-18-chance-of-winning-161122-204.html">US Presidential Election 2024: Donald Trump has just 18% chance of winning</a> </li> </ul> </div> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--more"> <h4>More Politics</h4> <ul> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/politics/us-politics/">US Politics</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/politics/brexit/">Brexit</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/politics/uk-politics/">UK Politics</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/politics/general-election/">General Election</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/politics/general-politics-betting/">General Politics Betting</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/politics/french-politics/">French Politics</a> </li> </ul> </div> </div> </nav> </li> <li class="menu__item"> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/multiples/">Multiples Tips</a> </li> <li class="menu__item"> <span class="menu__toggle">More</span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/tennis/">Tennis</a> <nav class="sub_menu"> <div class="sub_menu__wrapper"> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--featured"> <h4>Featured Tennis</h4> <ul> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/tennis/tennis-tips/atp-tour-finals-djokovic-a-strong-favourite-to-beat-ruud-and-lift-title-201122-778.html">ATP Tour Finals: Djokovic a strong favourite to beat Ruud and lift title</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/tennis/tennis-tips/atp-tour-finals-semi-final-tips-djokovic-and-rublev-fancied-to-prevail-191122-778.html">ATP Tour Finals Semi-Final Tips: Djokovic and Rublev fancied to prevail</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/tennis/events/atp-tour-finals-day-five-tips-ruud-a-worthy-favourite-against-struggling-nadal-171122-778.html">ATP Tour Finals Day Five Tips: Ruud a worthy favourite against struggling Nadal</a> </li> </ul> </div> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--more"> <h4>More Tennis</h4> <ul> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/tennis/australian-open-betting/">Australian Open</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/tennis/french-open-betting/">French Open</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/tennis/wimbledon/">Wimbledon</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/tennis/us-open/">US Open</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/tennis/events/">Events</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/tennis/atp-tour-finals-betting/">ATP Tour Finals</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/tennis/davis-cup-betting/">Davis Cup</a> </li> </ul> </div> </div> </nav> </li> <li class="menu__item"> <span class="menu__toggle">More</span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/">Golf</a> <nav class="sub_menu"> <div class="sub_menu__wrapper"> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--featured"> <h4>Featured Golf</h4> <ul> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/golf-bets/mauritius-open-first-round-leader-tips-keep-faith-in-canizares-131222-719.html">Mauritius Open First-Round Leader Tips: Keep faith in Canizares</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/the-punter/mauritius-open-2022-tips-and-preview-knappe-backed-at-125-1-with-big-hitters-set-to-relish-mont-choisy-131222-167.html">Mauritius Open: Knappe backed at 125/1 with big hitters set to relish Mont Choisy</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/the-punter/alfred-dunhill-championship-result-and-review-strydom-causes-a-shock-at-leopard-creek-121222-167.html">The Punter's De-Brief: Strydom causes a shock at Leopard Creek</a> </li> </ul> </div> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--more"> <h4>More Golf</h4> <ul> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/the-punter/">The Punter</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/golf-bets/">Golf Bets</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/european-tour/">DP World Tour</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/pga-tour/">PGA Tour</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/golf-form-guide/">Golf Form Guide</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/us-masters/">US Masters</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/the-open/">The Open</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/us-open/">US Open</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/us-pga-championship/">US PGA Championship</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/ryder-cup/">Ryder Cup</a> </li> </ul> </div> </div> </nav> </li> <li class="menu__item"> <span class="menu__toggle">More</span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/us-sports/nfl/">NFL</a> <nav class="sub_menu"> <div class="sub_menu__wrapper"> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--featured"> <h4>Featured NFL</h4> <ul> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/us-sports/nfl/nfl-week-15-betting-tips-previews-spreads-latest-odds-and-game-picks-151222-1063.html">NFL Week 15 tips: Bills to freeze out Dolphins & book play-off spot</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/us-sports/nfl/nfl-week-14-tips-previews-spreads-latest-odds-game-picks-071222-1063.html">NFL Week 14 tips: Raiders to let rip on broken Rams </a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/us-sports/nfl/nfl-week-11-betting-tips-best-bets-previews-spreads-and-game-picks-161122-1063.html">NFL Week 11 betting tips: Back Belichick to bully the Jets again</a> </li> </ul> </div> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--more"> <h4>More NFL</h4> <ul> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/us-sports/nfl/super-bowl/">Super Bowl Tips</a> </li> </ul> </div> </div> </nav> </li> <li class="menu__item"> <span class="menu__toggle">More</span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/betting/">Other Sports</a> <nav class="sub_menu"> <div class="sub_menu__wrapper"> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--featured"> <h4>Featured Other Sports</h4> <ul> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/betting/darts/world-darts-championship-tips-brilliant-beau-looking-for-debut-win-141222-1133.html">World Darts Championship Tips: Brilliant Beau looking for debut win</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/betting/darts/world-darts-championship-tips-will-robb-get-it-right-to-take-on-wright-141222-1133.html">World Darts Championship Tips: Will Robb get it right to take on Wright?</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/betting/snooker/english-open-snooker-betting-two-players-to-back-from-each-quarter-091222-171.html">English Open Snooker Betting: Two players to back from each quarter</a> </li> </ul> </div> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--more"> <h4>More Other Sports</h4> <ul> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/betting/athletics/">Athletics</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/betting/gaa-1/">GAA-1</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/betting/boxing/">Boxing</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/betting/darts/">Darts</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/betting/esports/">eSports</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/betting/ufc/">UFC</a> </li> </ul> </div> </div> </nav> </li> </ul> </nav> <nav class="main_navigation main_navigation--search"> <a class="main_navigation__search_toggle" href="#search_form">Search</a> </nav> </div> </div> <nav id="features_navigation"> <ul class="features_navigation"> <li class="features_navigation__item"> <a class="features_navigation__card" href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/patrice-evra/latest-betfair-winners-thanks-to-evar">Patrice #EVAR - latest winners at Betfair</a> </li> <li class="features_navigation__item"> <a class="features_navigation__card" href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/">Premier League Tips</a> </li> <li class="features_navigation__item"> <a class="features_navigation__card" href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/champions-league/">Champions League Tips</a> </li> <li class="features_navigation__item"> <a class="features_navigation__card" href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/the-jokers-bet-of-the-day/">Football Bet of the Day </a> </li> <li class="features_navigation__item"> <a class="features_navigation__card" href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/football-tips/">Daily Football Tips</a> </li> <li class="features_navigation__item"> <a class="features_navigation__card" href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/championship/">Championship Tips</a> </li> <li class="features_navigation__item"> <a class="features_navigation__card" href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/football-tips/daily-acca/">The Daily Acca</a> </li> </ul> </nav> </header> <div class="takeover_adverts"> <div class="takeover_adverts__main"> </div> <div class="takeover_adverts__left"> </div> <div class="takeover_adverts__right"> </div> </div> <main class="layout__main layout__main--padding"> <div class="features_nav_carousel"> <div class="features_nav_carousel__item"> <a class="features_nav_carousel__card" href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/patrice-evra/latest-betfair-winners-thanks-to-evar" style="background-image: url('//betting.cdnppb.net/images/evra.220x124.jpg');"> <div><h4>Patrice #EVAR - latest winners at Betfair</h4></div> </a> </div> <div class="features_nav_carousel__item"> <a class="features_nav_carousel__card" href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/" style="background-image: url('//betting.cdnppb.net/Virgil VD and Mo Salah 1280.220x124.jpg');"> <div><h4>Premier League Tips</h4></div> </a> </div> <div class="features_nav_carousel__item"> <a class="features_nav_carousel__card" href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/champions-league/" style="background-image: url('//betting.cdnppb.net/Karim Benzema celebrates 3 1280.220x124.jpg');"> <div><h4>Champions League Tips</h4></div> </a> </div> <div class="features_nav_carousel__item"> <a class="features_nav_carousel__card" href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/the-jokers-bet-of-the-day/" style="background-image: url('//betting.cdnppb.net/Pep points 1280.220x124.jpg');"> <div><h4>Football Bet of the Day </h4></div> </a> </div> <div class="features_nav_carousel__item"> <a class="features_nav_carousel__card" href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/football-tips/" style="background-image: url('//betting.cdnppb.net/Player kicking ball - 1280.220x124.jpg');"> <div><h4>Daily Football Tips</h4></div> </a> </div> <div class="features_nav_carousel__item"> <a class="features_nav_carousel__card" href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/championship/" style="background-image: url('//betting.cdnppb.net/Floodlights.220x147.jpg');"> <div><h4>Championship Tips</h4></div> </a> </div> <div class="features_nav_carousel__item"> <a class="features_nav_carousel__card" href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/football-tips/daily-acca/" style="background-image: url('//betting.cdnppb.net/Ball in the net.220x146.jpg');"> <div><h4>The Daily Acca</h4></div> </a> </div> </div> <header class="entry_header"> <h1 class="entry_header__title">Patrice Evra Exclusive: "Messi and Ronaldo are already the greatest"</h1> <ul class="entry_header__meta"> <li><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/authors/patrice-evra/">Patrice Evra</a></li> <li><time datetime="2022-12-17">17 December 2022</time></li> <li>5:00 min read</li> </ul> <script type="application/ld+json"> { "@context": "http://schema.org", "@type": "Article", "headline": "Patrice Evra Exclusive: "Messi and Ronaldo are already the greatest"", "name": "Patrice Evra Exclusive: "Messi and Ronaldo are already the greatest"", "description": "Betfiair ambassador Patrice Evra rounds off the World Cup with all his final thoughts on Argentina v France, puts Kylian Mbappe in his place below some Frenc...", "url": "https://betting.betfair.com/football/patrice-evra/patrice-evra-exclusive-messi-and-ronaldo-are-already-the-greatest-171222-1183.html", "mainEntityOfPage": "https://betting.betfair.com/football/patrice-evra/patrice-evra-exclusive-messi-and-ronaldo-are-already-the-greatest-171222-1183.html", "datePublished": "2022-12-17T15:00:00+00:00", "dateModified": "2022-12-17T17:18:00+00:00", "thumbnailURL": "https://betting.cdnppb.net/football/Messi Ronaldo debate.320x180.jpg", "articleBody": "Betfiair ambassador Patrice Evra rounds off the World Cup with all his final thoughts on Argentina v France, puts Kylian Mbappe in his place below some French legends and says Lionel Messi winning the World Cup will not settle a debate that will forever rumble on... Messi &amp; Ronaldo cannot be seperated regardless of World Cup win Platini, Zidane &amp; Henry still above Kylian Mbappe Griezman has played amazing for a month, but it's only a month Argentina could "break my heart" and win on penalites "I'm proud" of the English players for how they performed If Argentina win, is the debate over, is Messi the greatest of all time? I don't think Messi should win the World Cup to be the greatest. The debate will always be there. Look at Cristiano, some people think the Euros is more difficult to win than the World Cup. Messi and Ronaldo are already the greatest. It's disrespectful to say 'if he wins, he's the greatest'. For some people, Messi is the greatest, for some people Ronaldo is the greatest and this will never change. We need to stop comparing, you pick a side. I prefer Ronaldo, because I love his work ethic or I prefer Messi because I love his talent. In this society, you're not allowed to make a choice, when you make a choice, if you like Ronaldo then you automatically hate Messi and if like Messi then you hate Ronaldo. Everyone has an opinion and we need to respect that. Some people can say they like both, I love both. I choose Ronaldo over Messi because I'm a fan of people's work ethic but I'm a fan of what I see in Messi. Messi can walk for the whole of the game but he's not walking, he is a genius, he's reading the game, he's studying the game while walking. Who can do that? Nobody. If Messi wasn't playing for Argentina, Argentina wouldn't be in the final. For me, the game against Mexico, all game they were tied on him and everything, I felt the goal before it happened because he was in that pocket where nobody was. I said Mexico is in trouble, this is Lionel Messi so let's not debate about the greatest. Everyone has an opinion but I don't want Messi to leave that trophy for the Argentina players and people to put him at the same level as Diego Maradona. For the people of Argentina to put him at the same level as Diego Maradona Messi will need to win the World Cup. Then they will finally say 'we had Diego Maradona but we have Messi now'. Will Mbappe be the greatest French player of all time if he wins the World Cup? No, if people ask players what is harder to win, the Champions League or the World Cup, players will tell you the Champions League is harder. You can't put Kylian Mbappe higher than Zinedine Zidane, Thierry Henry or Michel Platini. I don't care if Mbappe wins a second World Cup, he needs to win the Champions League, go to England, Italy or Spain and win their leagues. I didn't win the World Cup, it's an amazing achievement, but to call Mbappe the greatest French player, I want to see him be top goalscorer in different leagues and win multiple Champions Leagues. Mbappe is not higher than Karim Benzema, who has five Champions Leagues right now. I won't get carried away with those big statements, he needs to do more. Mbappe can be the greatest French player, but it's not because you win two World Cups. Maybe the kids who play on PlayStations say Mbappe is the greatest, but for me you need to perform at Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi levels for around 10 years. Mbappe doesn't even have one Ballon d'Or yet. Should Griezmann be considered a great in football if France win the World Cup? I always tell people to calm down with statements like this. You should not have to praise Antoine Griezmann that much when he has a good tournament. Everyone can have a good month. Griezmann has had a lack of consistency at club level except for when he's been at Atletico Madrid. Griezmann made the wrong choice in going to Barcelona, then he came back to Atletico Madrid and had his problems. People should not be blind to the fact he's played well for one month. I've never seen Griezmann playing at this level, running this much and tackling everywhere. Griezmann is doing the job of N'Golo Kante and Paul Pogba. I love Grizou but I won't give him the status as one of the greatest French players. Should Premier League clubs sign Griezmann? It depends on the club, Griezmann would do well at Manchester City. Other clubs, I'm not sure about. Mentally, the Premier League is very tough. If he plays in a Pep Guardiola system he will be able to use Griezmann but I'm not sure any other Premier League manager would be able to use him. Griezmann should stay in Spain, you can't hide in the Premier League, even when you don't have the ball, you get tackled. How impressed have you been with France? Every country should worry if France wins the final, because it means we will win the next one and the next one. This team that France are playing is a generation that will be ready for the next World Cup as well. Even Didier Deschamps would not have expected another World Cup final because this squad needs experience and leadership. What these kids are doing is a miracle. Of course we have experienced players like Antoine Griezmann, Olivier Giroud and Raphael Varane, but the way Aurelien Tchouameni is playing, it's phenomenal. France still gets disrespected, people were confident that France would lose against Morocco, even Sir Alex Ferguson called me and said France were going to lose. People forget that France are the World Cup champions. How are you feeling about the World Cup final on Sunday? I'm feeling good. Argentina have something and can be bigger than what France have. If France win the World Cup, they'll be the first team since 1962 to do it back to back so they're motivated. But my worry is the Argentina players, they will eat dirt for Messi, they will literally die. When you look at Rodrigo De Paul and his tournament, for me he's the best Argentina player. We talk about Messi but De Paul is unbelievable the way he's playing. My worry is, it's Messi's last World Cup, you would say to Mbappe 'I'm the boss, you're not the boss yet. When I'm here, my team will win and I will show the world I'm the best'. When you look at the Argentina team, I'm not scared of them, but they have that motivation like 'let's eat the dirt for Messi' and 'let's die for Messi'. I would do the same if I had a player like Messi in my team but I'm worried about Argentina for the future when Messi stops. What's the motivation? Believe me, Argentina would bleed for Messi but when he is not going to be there, Argentina will not scare any team. They've got so much talent, they need to play for each other and for the country but I'll be honest, if I was in the team, I'd die for Messi so I don't blame them. If France match that motivation, they're going to win and people are going to be shocked. France have won the World Cup, without the big players, France have won the World Cup again. People will be shocked. I feel like people are shocked to see France there but they deserve it and I'm confident they can do something. Unfortunately it depends on Messi. If Messi is like, 'God gave me this talent and I play with these skills, I will show you'. Mbappé will hurt Argentina, Griezmann will hurt Argentina, Giroud, are they going to play Dembele? I'm not sure about the team but I'm sure about one guy and that's Messi. The players will play for him and it's his last game so maybe fireworks, maybe too much emotion or big pressure. France will go into this more relaxed because they have an excuse if they lose. For the final, they don't have Benzema, they don't have Konate, they have an excuse. That's what I don't like, when a team has an excuse, they can play relaxed but they can also lose. At the end you need that passion and that desire and right now, I think Argentina are a step forward. When you play for someone on your team, of course, you're going to give everything. World Cup Final prediction? Will it be a tight game? If you watch the France vs Croatia final in 2018, Croatia could have won that game even though the game was 4-2. The score will be very difficult to predict for France versus Argentina. I think Argentina will win the World Cup on penalties. It will break my heart. My other prediction will be France to beat Argentina 3-1 in normal time, I'm not sure what to pick. Julian Alvarez has started ahead of Lautaro Martinez, Ralf Rangnick said he was one of his targets for Man Utd... Why are we still talking about Rangnick? I don't understand those statements, you're not in the club anymore. My target was Mbappe, we need to stop that. Every manager, their target was Mbappe, they will say, 'oh he was my target'. People have to stop talking about United when they are not at the club anymore. I don't like that. It makes it look like the club was not doing a good job because this was my target, he was my target. You get the team, did you win the league or did you not? Focus on that, not who is on your Christmas list. On my Christmas list, I want every best player in the world playing for Manchester United. That's what happens in the World Cup, you expect the big players to start for the team. What Lautaro Martinez is doing with Inter Milan is amazing, but Alvarez is that one player that is shining at the World Cup at the moment. When Alvarez goes back to Man City, will he play with Erling Haaland? Maybe. Alvarez is a great kid, has great energy, can finish very well, but he already plays for a big team so I don't need to add anything on Alvarez. What did you make of England at the World Cup? I'm proud of the English players. They had a great World Cup. People originally thought they were going to go out at the group stage. People need to step back and have a reality check. England will have a bright future. England are fighting to win the World Cup and the Euros which is already progress. People should be encouraged for the future, the young players. I hope Gareth Southgate stays but he might leave because of the criticism. People are ungrateful to Southgate. France beat England, but if Harry Kane didn't miss that penalty, it could have been a different game. The foul on Harry Kane just outside the box was not a penalty, but it was definitely a foul. VAR is destroying football, if I had to blame anyone for England's World Cup exit, I would blame VAR. It doesn't work, the referees in charge of VAR don't make the right decisions. How important is it that Harry Maguire replicates his international form for Manchester United? We can say Harry Maguire never let down England in the World Cup. Maguire can now say 'why am I playing consistently in an England shirt but not for Man United?' I've seen players who were great with their international team and bad with their club and vice-versa. Maguire needs to find the same confidence in his manager and his teammates as he does for England. Maguire has never been in a strong position since joining Man United, even as the captain, the players weren't respecting or supporting him. Maguire just has the armband, but he doesn't have the leadership as he does with England. You can see Maguire is the boss of the defence, but he's not the boss of the defence at Man United, it's Lisandro Martinez or Raphael Varane when they play. Man United need to help Maguire play again but Maguire needs to be like, 'okay I'm the boss, I'm Harry Maguire, I'm the one who never lets my country down'. But don't get carried away because players can shine with their country but not with their club. Have you got a message for the Man United players in the World Cup final? I will say to the French players, let's bring the World Cup home to France, not Manchester! You need to want to win this trophy again despite winning it already, you want to win these trophies again and again. Just go there, enjoy and give everything for your country.", "image": { "@type": "ImageObject", "url": "https://betting.cdnppb.net/football/Messi%20Ronaldo%20debate.jpg", "height": 720, "width": 1280 }, "publisher": { "@type": "Organization", "name": "Betting.Betfair", "logo": { "@type": "ImageObject", "url": "https://betting.cdnppb.net/_v2/img/betfairlogoblack.png" }, "url": "https://betting.betfair.com/" }, "author": "Patrice Evra" } </script> </header> <div class="two_column_layout"> <main class="entry_main"> <div class="entry_img"> <img src="//betting.cdnppb.net/football/Messi Ronaldo debate.728x410.jpg" srcset="//betting.cdnppb.net/football/Messi Ronaldo debate.450x253.jpg 450w, //betting.cdnppb.net/football/Messi Ronaldo debate.600x338.jpg 600w, //betting.cdnppb.net/football/Messi Ronaldo debate.728x410.jpg 728w" alt="Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo"> <figcaption class="entry_img__caption">Evra says the debate between the two will foever rumble on</figcaption> </div> <div class="entry_actions"> <div class="entry_actions__social entry_actions__social--twitter"> <a href="https://twitter.com/intent/tweet/?text=Patrice%20Evra%20Exclusive%3A%20%22Messi%20and%20Ronaldo%20are%20already%20the%20greatest%22&url=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Ffootball%2Fpatrice-evra%2Fpatrice-evra-exclusive-messi-and-ronaldo-are-already-the-greatest-171222-1183.html" target="_blank" title="Twitter"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--twitter">Twitter</span></a> </div> <div class="entry_actions__social entry_actions__social--facebook"> <a href="https://www.facebook.com/sharer/sharer.php?u=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Ffootball%2Fpatrice-evra%2Fpatrice-evra-exclusive-messi-and-ronaldo-are-already-the-greatest-171222-1183.html" target="_blank" title="Facebook"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--facebook">Facebook</span></a> </div> <div class="entry_actions__social entry_actions__social--reddit"> <a href="https://www.reddit.com/submit/?url=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Ffootball%2Fpatrice-evra%2Fpatrice-evra-exclusive-messi-and-ronaldo-are-already-the-greatest-171222-1183.html" target="_blank" title="Reddit"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--reddit">Reddit</span></a> </div> <div class="entry_actions__social entry_actions__social--whatsapp"> <a href="https://api.whatsapp.com/send?text=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Ffootball%2Fpatrice-evra%2Fpatrice-evra-exclusive-messi-and-ronaldo-are-already-the-greatest-171222-1183.html" target="_blank" title="WhatsApp"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--whatsapp">WhatsApp</span></a> </div> <div class="entry_actions__social entry_actions__social--telegram"> <a href="https://t.me/share/url?url=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Ffootball%2Fpatrice-evra%2Fpatrice-evra-exclusive-messi-and-ronaldo-are-already-the-greatest-171222-1183.html&text=Patrice%20Evra%20Exclusive%3A%20%22Messi%20and%20Ronaldo%20are%20already%20the%20greatest%22" target="_blank" title="Telegram"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--telegram">Telegram</span></a> </div> </div> <div class="entry_body has-odds"> <div class="entry_body__intro"><p>Betfiair ambassador Patrice Evra rounds off the World Cup with all his final thoughts on Argentina v France, puts Kylian Mbappe in his place below some French legends and says Lionel Messi winning the World Cup will not settle a debate that will forever rumble on...</p></div> <div class="entry_body__content"> <div class="editor"> <ul> <li> <h3>Messi & Ronaldo cannot be seperated regardless of World Cup win</h3> </li> <li> <h3>Platini, Zidane & Henry still above Kylian Mbappe</h3> </li> <li> <h3>Griezman has played amazing for a month, but it's only a month</h3> </li> <li> <h3>Argentina could "break my heart" and win on penalites</h3> </li> <li> <h3>"I'm proud" of the English players for how they performed</h3> </li> <hr><h3><strong>If Argentina win, is the debate over, is Messi the greatest of all time?</strong><strong></strong></h3><p><strong></strong></p><p>I don't think Messi should win the World Cup to be the greatest. <strong>The debate will always be there</strong>. Look at Cristiano, some people think the <strong>Euros is more difficult</strong> to win than the World Cup.</p><p><strong>Messi and Ronaldo are already the greatest</strong>. It's disrespectful to say 'if he wins, he's the greatest'. For some people, Messi is the greatest, for some people Ronaldo is the greatest and this will never change. We <strong>need to stop comparing</strong>, you pick a side.</p><p>I prefer Ronaldo, because I love his work ethic or I prefer Messi because I love his talent.</p><blockquote> <p><strong>In this society, you're not allowed to make a choice, when you make a choice, if you like Ronaldo then you automatically hate Messi and if like Messi then you hate Ronaldo. </strong></p> </blockquote><p>Everyone has an opinion and we need to respect that. Some people can say they like both, <strong>I love both</strong>. I choose Ronaldo over Messi because I'm a fan of people's work ethic but I'm a fan of what I see in Messi.</p><p>Messi can walk for the whole of the game but he's not walking, <strong>he is a genius</strong>, he's reading the game, he's studying the game while walking. Who can do that?</p><p><strong>Nobody.</strong></p><p><strong><a href="//betting.cdnppb.net/football/0891fbbf20f3f2014fc6bce127c41d41bdbb6b5b.600x338.jpg"><img alt="Lionel Messi Argentina back.jpg" src="//betting.cdnppb.net/football/assets_c/2022/12/0891fbbf20f3f2014fc6bce127c41d41bdbb6b5b-thumb-1280x720-173185.600x338.jpg" width="1280" height="720" class="mt-image-center" style="text-align: center; display: block; margin: 0 auto 20px;" loading="lazy"></a></strong></p><p>If Messi wasn't playing for Argentina, <strong>Argentina wouldn't be in the final</strong>. For me, the game against Mexico, all game they were tied on him and everything, I felt the goal before it happened because he was in that pocket where nobody was.</p><p>I said Mexico is in trouble, this is <strong>Lionel Messi </strong>so let's not debate about the greatest. Everyone has an opinion but I don't want Messi to leave that trophy for the Argentina players and people to put him at the same level as <strong>Diego Maradona</strong>.</p><p><span>For the people of Argentina to put him at the <strong>same level as Diego Maradona</strong> Messi will need to win the World Cup. </span></p><p><span>Then they will finally say <strong>'we had Diego Maradona but we have Messi now'.</strong></span></p><h3><strong>Will Mbappe be the greatest French player of all time if he wins the World Cup?</strong></h3><p><strong></strong></p><p>No, if people ask players what is harder to win, the Champions League or the World Cup, players will tell you the <strong>Champions League is harder</strong>.</p><blockquote> <p><strong>You can't put Kylian Mbappe higher than Zinedine Zidane, Thierry Henry or Michel Platini.</strong></p> </blockquote><p>I don't care if Mbappe wins a second World Cup, he needs to win the Champions League, go to <strong>England, Italy or Spain</strong> and win their leagues.</p><p>I didn't win the World Cup, it's an amazing achievement, but to call Mbappe the greatest French player, I want to see him be top goalscorer in different leagues and win multiple Champions Leagues.</p><p>Mbappe is <strong>not higher than Karim Benzema</strong>, who has <strong>five</strong> Champions Leagues right now. I won't get carried away with those big statements, he needs to do more.</p><p><strong>Mbappe can be the greatest French player</strong>, but it's not because you win two World Cups. Maybe the kids who play on PlayStations say Mbappe is the greatest, but for me you need to <strong>perform at Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi</strong> levels for around 10 years.</p><p>Mbappe doesn't even have one Ballon d'Or yet.</p><h3><strong>Should Griezmann be considered a great in football if France win the World Cup?</strong></h3><p><strong></strong></p><p>I always tell people to <strong>calm down with statements like this</strong>. You should not have to praise <strong>Antoine Griezmann</strong> that much when he has a good tournament.</p><p><strong> Everyone can have a good month</strong>. Griezmann has had a lack of consistency at club level except for when he's been at Atletico Madrid. Griezmann made the <strong>wrong choice </strong>in going to Barcelona, then he came back to Atletico Madrid and had his problems.</p><p><a href="//betting.cdnppb.net/football/Griezmann%20Giroud%20France.600x338.jpg"><img alt="Griezmann Giroud France.jpg" src="//betting.cdnppb.net/football/assets_c/2022/12/Griezmann%20Giroud%20France-thumb-1280x720-173131.600x338.jpg" width="1280" height="720" class="mt-image-center" style="text-align: center; display: block; margin: 0 auto 20px;" loading="lazy"></a></p><p>People should not be blind to the fact he's played well for one month. I've <strong>never seen</strong> Griezmann playing at this level, running this much and tackling everywhere.</p><p>Griezmann is doing the job of<strong> N'Golo Kante and Paul Pogba</strong>. I love Grizou but I won't give him the status as one of the greatest French players.</p><h3><strong>Should Premier League clubs sign Griezmann?</strong><strong></strong></h3><p><strong></strong></p><p>It depends on the club, Griezmann would do well at <strong>Manchester City</strong>. Other clubs, I'm not sure about. Mentally, the Premier League is very tough.</p><p>If he plays in a Pep Guardiola system he will be able to use Griezmann but I'm not sure <strong>any other Premier League manager</strong> would be able to use him.</p><p>Griezmann<strong> should stay</strong> in Spain, you can't hide in the Premier League, even when you <strong>don't have the ball, you get tackled.</strong></p><h3><strong>How impressed have you been with France?</strong></h3><p><strong></strong></p><p>Every country <strong>should worry </strong>if France wins the final, because it means we will win the next one and the next one.</p><p>This team that France are playing is a<strong> generation </strong>that will be ready for the next World Cup as well.</p><p>Even Didier Deschamps would not have expected another World Cup final because this squad needs experience and leadership.</p><p><strong>What these kids are doing is a miracle.</strong></p><p><strong><a href="//betting.cdnppb.net/football/f97d7704ff58c1644c717b58ba56fa87b0dafdd3.600x338.jpg"><img alt="1280 France World Cup trophy celebrate 2018.jpg" src="//betting.cdnppb.net/football/assets_c/2022/10/f97d7704ff58c1644c717b58ba56fa87b0dafdd3-thumb-1280x720-166990.600x338.jpg" width="1280" height="720" class="mt-image-center" style="text-align: center; display: block; margin: 0 auto 20px;" loading="lazy"></a></strong></p><p>Of course we have experienced players like <strong>Antoine Griezmann, Olivier Giroud and Raphael Varane</strong>, but the way <strong>Aurelien Tchouameni</strong> is playing, it's phenomenal.</p><p>France still gets disrespected, people were confident that France would lose against Morocco, even <strong>Sir Alex Ferguson</strong> called me and said France were going to lose. People forget that France are the World Cup champions.</p><h3><strong>How are you feeling about the World Cup final on Sunday?</strong></h3><p><strong></strong></p><p>I'm feeling good. Argentina have something and can be bigger than what France have. If France win the World Cup, they'll be the <strong>first team since 1962</strong> to do it back to back so they're motivated.</p><p>But my worry is the Argentina players, <strong>they will eat dirt for Messi</strong>, they will literally die.</p><p>When you look at<strong> Rodrigo De Paul</strong> and his tournament, for me he's the best Argentina player. We talk about Messi but De Paul is unbelievable the way he's playing.</p><blockquote> <p><strong> My worry is, it's Messi's last World Cup, you would say to Mbappe 'I'm the boss, you're not the boss yet. When I'm here, my team will win and I will show the world I'm the best'. </strong></p> </blockquote><p>When you look at the Argentina team, I'm not scared of them, but they have that motivation like 'let's eat the dirt for Messi' and 'let's die for Messi'. I would do the same if I had a player like Messi in my team but I'm worried about Argentina for the future when Messi stops.</p><p>What's the motivation? Believe me, Argentina would bleed for Messi but when he is not going to be there, <strong>Argentina will not scare any team.</strong></p><p>They've got so much talent, they need to play for each other and for the country but I'll be honest, if I was in the team, <strong>I'd die for Messi</strong> so I don't blame them.</p><p>If France <strong>match that motivation, they're going to win</strong> and people are going to be shocked. France have won the World Cup, without the big players, France have won the World Cup again.</p><p>People will be shocked. I feel like people are <strong>shocked </strong>to see France there but they deserve it and I'm confident they can do something. Unfortunately it depends on Messi.</p><p>If Messi is like, 'God gave me this talent and I play with these skills, I will show you'. <strong>Mbappé will hurt Argentina, Griezmann will hurt Argentina</strong>, Giroud, are they going to play Dembele? I'm not sure about the team but I'm sure about one guy and that's Messi.</p><p><a href="//betting.cdnppb.net/football/Otamendi_Messi_Argentina.600x338.jpg"><img alt="Otamendi_Messi_Argentina.jpg" src="//betting.cdnppb.net/football/assets_c/2022/12/Otamendi_Messi_Argentina-thumb-1280x720-173449.600x338.jpg" width="1280" height="720" class="mt-image-center" style="text-align: center; display: block; margin: 0 auto 20px;" loading="lazy"></a></p><p>The players will play for him and it's his last game so maybe <strong>fireworks,</strong> maybe too much emotion or big pressure. France will go into this more relaxed because they have an excuse if they lose.</p><p>For the final, they don't have <strong>Benzema</strong>, they don't have <strong>Konate</strong>, they have an excuse. That's what I don't like, when a team has an excuse, they can play relaxed but they can also lose.</p><p>At the end you need that passion and that desire and right now, I think <strong>Argentina are a step forward</strong>. When you play for someone on your team, of course, you're going to give <strong>everything.</strong></p><h3><strong>World Cup Final prediction? Will it be a tight game?</strong></h3><p><strong></strong></p><p>If you watch the France vs Croatia final in 2018, Croatia could have won that game even though the game was 4-2. The score will be very difficult to predict for France versus Argentina.</p><p>I think <strong>Argentina will win the World Cup on penalties</strong>. It will break my heart. My other prediction will be France to beat Argentina 3-1 in normal time, I'm not sure what to pick.</p><h3><strong>Julian Alvarez has started ahead of Lautaro Martinez, Ralf Rangnick said he was one of his targets for Man Utd...</strong></h3><p><strong></strong></p><p><strong>Why are we still talking about Rangnick</strong>? I don't understand those statements, you're not in the club anymore. My target was Mbappe, we need to stop that. Every manager, their target was Mbappe, they will say, 'oh he was my target'.</p><p>People have to stop talking about United when they are not at the club anymore.<strong> I don't like that</strong>. It makes it look like the club was not doing a good job because this was my target, he was my target.</p><p>You get the team, did you win the league or did you not? Focus on that, not who is on your <strong>Christmas list</strong>. On my Christmas list, I want every best player in the world playing for Manchester United. That's what happens in the World Cup, you expect the big players to start for the team.</p><p>What<strong> Lautaro Martinez </strong>is doing with Inter Milan is amazing, but <strong>Alvarez</strong> is that one player that is shining at the World Cup at the moment. When Alvarez goes back to Man City, <strong>will he play with Erling Haaland</strong>? Maybe.</p><p>Alvarez is a great kid, has great energy, can finish very well, but he already plays for a big team so I don't need to add anything on Alvarez.</p><h3><strong>What did you make of England at the World Cup?</strong></h3><p><strong></strong></p><p><strong>I'm proud </strong>of the English players. They had a great World Cup. People originally thought they were going to go out at the group stage. People need to step back and have a reality check.</p><p>England will have a <strong>bright future</strong>. England are fighting to win the World Cup and the Euros which is already progress. People should be encouraged for the future, the young players.</p><p><a href="//betting.cdnppb.net/football/bf0996ce7db7e0e6fa04aadd3d33b5924cfbb37c.600x338.jpg"><img alt="Gareth Southgate applauds fans.jpg" src="//betting.cdnppb.net/football/assets_c/2022/12/bf0996ce7db7e0e6fa04aadd3d33b5924cfbb37c-thumb-1280x720-173179.600x338.jpg" width="1280" height="720" class="mt-image-center" style="text-align: center; display: block; margin: 0 auto 20px;" loading="lazy"></a></p><p>I hope<strong> Gareth Southgate</strong> stays but he might leave because of the criticism. People are ungrateful to Southgate. France beat England, but if Harry Kane didn't miss that penalty, it could have been a different game.</p><p>The foul on Harry Kane just outside the box was not a penalty, but it was definitely a foul. <strong>VAR is destroying football</strong>, if I had to blame anyone for England's World Cup exit, I would blame VAR.</p><p>It doesn't work, the referees in charge of VAR don't make the right decisions.</p><h3><strong>How important is it that Harry Maguire replicates his international form for Manchester United?</strong></h3><p><strong></strong></p><p>We can say <strong>Harry Maguire never let down</strong> England in the World Cup. Maguire can now say 'why am I playing consistently in an England shirt but not for Man United?'</p><p>I've seen players who were great with their international team and bad with their club and vice-versa. Maguire needs to find the same confidence in his manager and his teammates as he does for England.</p><p><img alt="Harry Maguire - 1280.jpg" src="//betting.cdnppb.net/football/Harry%20Maguire%20-%201280.600x400.jpg" width="1280" height="853" class="mt-image-center" style="text-align: center; display: block; margin: 0 auto 20px;" loading="lazy"></p><p>Maguire has <strong>never been in a strong position </strong>since joining Man United, even as the captain, the <strong>players weren't respecting </strong>or supporting him. Maguire just has the armband, but he doesn't have the leadership as he does with England.</p><p>You can see Maguire is the boss of the defence, but he's not the boss of the defence at Man United, it's <strong>Lisandro Martinez or Raphael Varane </strong>when they play.</p><p>Man United need to help Maguire play again but Maguire needs to be like, 'okay I'm the boss, I'm Harry Maguire, I'm the one who never lets my country down'. But don't get carried away because players <strong>can shine with their country</strong> but not with their club.</p><h3><strong>Have you got a message for the Man United players in the World Cup final?</strong></h3><p><strong></strong></p><p>I will say to the French players, let's <strong>bring the World Cup home to France</strong>, not Manchester! You need to want to win this trophy again despite winning it already, you want to win these trophies again and again. Just go there, enjoy and <strong>give everything for your country.</strong></p></ul> </div> </div> <section class="betting_copy"> <div class="editor"> <h2 class="promo-name bf-sportsbook" data-qa="promo-name">Bet 5 Get 5 on Bet Builders</h2> <section class="promo__desc"> <div class="description "> <p><span>You can get a £5 Free Bet when you place a £5 Bet Builder on selected Football matches this season. Keep an eye on the </span><a target="_blank" class="c-link" data-stringify-link="https://www.betfair.com/sport/" delay="150" data-sk="tooltip_parent" href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/" rel="noopener noreferrer" data-remove-tab-index="true" tabindex="-1">Betfair site</a><span> for more info. <a href="https://promos.betfair.com/promotion?promoCode=B5G5BB021122">T&Cs apply.</a></span></p> </div> </section> <p></p> <p></p> <p></p> <p></p> <p></p> <p></p> </div> </section> <div id="betslip" class="entry_body__extras"> </div> <div class="entry_body__widgets"> <div class="widget-context widget-context--both" data-context="both"> <div id="betnow-uk-widget" class="widget_advert"> <h3><span style="color: white;">Get the best of our tips every day of Qatar 2022</span></h3> <p>Sign up for our <a style="color: white;" href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/world-cup-2022/the-bettingbetfair-world-cup-newsletter-sign-up-for-three-must-read-articles-every-day-of-qatar-2022-251022-205.html" target="_blank" rel="noopener">World Cup Newsletter</a> here and you will receive a daily email with the pick of our bets on every day of action in Qatar.</p> <a class="btn btn--market" href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/world-cup-2022/the-bettingbetfair-world-cup-newsletter-sign-up-for-three-must-read-articles-every-day-of-qatar-2022-251022-205.html" target="_blank">Sign-up now</a><br /> </div> </div> </div> <div class="entry_actions"> </div> <div class="entry_share"> <h3></h3> <ul class="button_group"> <li class="button_group__twitter"> <a href="https://twitter.com/intent/tweet/?text=Patrice%20Evra%20Exclusive%3A%20%22Messi%20and%20Ronaldo%20are%20already%20the%20greatest%22&url=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Ffootball%2Fpatrice-evra%2Fpatrice-evra-exclusive-messi-and-ronaldo-are-already-the-greatest-171222-1183.html" target="_blank" title="Twitter"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--twitter">Twitter</span></a> </li> <li class="button_group__facebook"> <a href="https://www.facebook.com/sharer/sharer.php?u=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Ffootball%2Fpatrice-evra%2Fpatrice-evra-exclusive-messi-and-ronaldo-are-already-the-greatest-171222-1183.html" target="_blank" title="Facebook"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--facebook">Facebook</span></a> </li> <li class="button_group__reddit"> <a href="https://www.reddit.com/submit/?url=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Ffootball%2Fpatrice-evra%2Fpatrice-evra-exclusive-messi-and-ronaldo-are-already-the-greatest-171222-1183.html" target="_blank" title="Reddit"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--reddit">Reddit</span></a> </li> <li class="button_group__whatsapp"> <a href="https://api.whatsapp.com/send?text=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Ffootball%2Fpatrice-evra%2Fpatrice-evra-exclusive-messi-and-ronaldo-are-already-the-greatest-171222-1183.html" target="_blank" title="WhatsApp"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--whatsapp">WhatsApp</span></a> </li> <li class="button_group__telegram"> <a href="https://t.me/share/url?url=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Ffootball%2Fpatrice-evra%2Fpatrice-evra-exclusive-messi-and-ronaldo-are-already-the-greatest-171222-1183.html&text=Patrice%20Evra%20Exclusive%3A%20%22Messi%20and%20Ronaldo%20are%20already%20the%20greatest%22" target="_blank" title="Telegram"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--telegram">Telegram</span></a> </li> </ul> </div> <div class="fb-comments" data-href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/patrice-evra/patrice-evra-exclusive-messi-and-ronaldo-are-already-the-greatest-171222-1183.html" data-width="100%" data-numposts="10"></div> <h3 class="section_title">Discover the latest articles</h3> <ul class="related_entries"> <li> <article> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/world-cup-2022/hoddle-and-evra-exclusive-englands-world-cup-group-is-easier-151122-1216.html">Hoddle and Evra Exclusive: England's World Cup group is easier</a> <img src="//betting.cdnppb.net/football/HoddleBetfair1280.450x253.jpg" alt="https://betting.betfair.com/football/HoddleBetfair1280.jpg" loading="lazy"> </article> </li> <li> <article> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/world-cup-2022/patrice-evra-playing-for-country-is-million-times-more-important-than-playing-for-club-101122-1183.html">Patrice Evra: Playing for country is more important than playing for club</a> <img src="//betting.cdnppb.net/football/assets_c/2022/10/6b28b21786f786b8da2a07a9bf36b8f2e069cac9-thumb-1280x720-167134.450x253.jpg" alt="https://betting.betfair.com/football/assets_c/2022/10/6b28b21786f786b8da2a07a9bf36b8f2e069cac9-thumb-1280x720-167134.jpg" loading="lazy"> </article> </li> <li> <article> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/patrice-evra/patrice-evras-md-15-predictions-arsenal-to-be-top-at-christmas-111122-1183.html">Patrice Evra's MD 15 Predictions: Arsenal to be top at Xmas with win at Wolves</a> <img src="//betting.cdnppb.net/football/MikelArtetaPointing1280.450x253.jpg" alt="https://betting.betfair.com/football/MikelArtetaPointing1280.jpg" loading="lazy"> </article> </li> </ul> <h3 class="section_title">Read past articles</h3> <ul class="related_entries"> <li> <article> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/world-cup-2022/england-v-france-predictions-glenn-hoddle-v-patrice-evra-betfair-ambassadors-go-head-to-head-101222-1171.html">England v France Predictions: Glenn Hoddle v Patrice Evra in Betfair Ambassador battle</a> <img src="//betting.cdnppb.net/football/England France.450x253.jpg" alt="https://betting.betfair.com/football/England%20France.jpg" loading="lazy"> </article> </li> <li> <article> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/world-cup-2022/england-route-to-final-latest-odds-from-betfair-throughout-world-cup-221122-204.html">England Route To Final: France up next; Morocco or Portugal in semi-finals</a> <img src="//betting.cdnppb.net/football/b02def9471973bf7a7596a848398740a44861354.450x253.jpg" alt="https://betting.betfair.com/football/b02def9471973bf7a7596a848398740a44861354.jpg" loading="lazy"> </article> </li> <li> <article> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/the-jokers-bet-of-the-day/morocco-v-portugal-world-cup-tips---santos-side-can-tame-atlas-lions-091222-140.html">Morocco v Portugal: Santos' side too strong for North Africans</a> <img src="//betting.cdnppb.net/football/walid regragui 1280.450x253.jpg" alt="https://betting.betfair.com/football/walid%20regragui%201280.jpg" loading="lazy"> </article> </li> </ul> <div class="entry_category_link"> <a class="button" href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/patrice-evra/">More Patrice Evra</a> </div> </div> </main> <aside class="entry_sidebar"> <section class="story-extra"> <nav class="block" style="margin-bottom: 1.5rem;"> <header class="block__header"><h4>More Football</h4></header> <div class="block__body"> <ul class="sidebar_menu"> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/world-cup-2022/" class=" "> FIFA World Cup 2022 </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/football-tips/" class=" "> Football Tips </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/daily-acca/" class=" "> Daily Acca </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/the-jokers-bet-of-the-day/" class=" "> Bet of the Day </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/betfair-football-ambassadors/" class=" "> Betfair Football Ambassadors </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item on sidebar_menu__item--has_children "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle sidebar_menu__toggle--has_children "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/patrice-evra/" class="active "> Patrice Evra </a> <ul class="sidebar_menu"> </ul> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/glenn-hoddle/" class=" "> Glenn Hoddle </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/rivaldo/" class=" "> Rivaldo </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/accumulator-betting-tips/" class=" "> Saturday Cross-Sport Acca </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item sidebar_menu__item--has_children "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle sidebar_menu__toggle--has_children "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/" class=" "> English Premier League </a> <ul class="sidebar_menu"> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/team-guide/" class=" "> Team Guide </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/transfers/" class=" "> Transfers </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/bournemouth/" class=" "> AFC Bournemouth </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/arsenal/" class=" "> Arsenal </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/aston-villa/" class=" "> Aston Villa </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/brentford/" class=" "> Brentford </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/brighton/" class=" "> Brighton & Hove Albion </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/chelsea/" class=" "> Chelsea </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/crystal-palace/" class=" "> Crystal Palace </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/everton/" class=" "> Everton </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/fulham/" class=" "> Fulham </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/leeds-utd/" class=" "> Leeds United </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/leicester-city/" class=" "> Leicester City </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/liverpool/" class=" "> Liverpool </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/manchester-city/" class=" "> Manchester City </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/manchester-united/" class=" "> Manchester United </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/newcastle-united/" class=" "> Newcastle United </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/nottingham-forest/" class=" "> Nottingham Forest </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/southampton/" class=" "> Southampton </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/tottenham-hotspur/" class=" "> Tottenham Hotspur </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/west-ham-united/" class=" "> West Ham United </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/wolves/" class=" "> Wolverhampton Wanderers </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/fantasy-premier-league/" class=" "> Fantasy Premier League </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/premier-league-betting-previews/" class=" "> Premier League Betting Guides </a> </li> </ul> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/championship/" class=" "> EFL Championship </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/english-football-league/" class=" "> EFL League One & League Two </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/fa-cup/" class=" "> English FA Cup </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/efl-cup/" class=" "> EFL Cup </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/champions-league/" class=" "> UEFA Champions League </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/europa-league/" class=" "> UEFA Europa League </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/europa-conference-league/" class=" "> UEFA Europa Conference League </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/euro-2024/" class=" "> Euro 2024 </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/spanish-football/" class=" "> Spanish LaLiga </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/italian-football/" class=" "> Italian Serie A </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/german-football/" class=" "> German Bundesliga </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/french-football/" class=" "> French Ligue 1 </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/big-winners/" class=" "> Big Winners </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/manager-specials/" class=" "> Manager Specials </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/womens-euros-2022/" class=" "> Womens Euros 2022 </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/uefa-nations-league/" class=" "> UEFA Nations League </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item sidebar_menu__item--has_children "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle sidebar_menu__toggle--has_children "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/womens-football/" class=" "> Women's Football </a> <ul class="sidebar_menu"> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/womens-football/womens-super-league/" class=" "> Women's Super League </a> </li> </ul> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/scottish-football/" class=" "> Scottish Premiership </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/internationals/" class=" "> Internationals </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/betting-masterclass/" class=" "> Football Betting Masterclass </a> </li> </ul> </div> </nav> </section> <div class="widget-context widget-context--both" data-context="both"> <nav class="sub-nav"> <h3 class="sub-nav__title">World Cup outright odds</h3> <ul class="sub-nav__list"> <li><a href="https://www.betfair.com/betting/football/fifa-world-cup/winner-2022/mwe-924.301730156" target="_blank" rel="noopener"> Odds on the World Cup winner </a></li> <li><a href="https://www.betfair.com/betting/football/fifa-world-cup/fifa-golden-boot/mwe-924.301741818" target="_blank" rel="noopener"> Golden Boot winner odds</a></li> <li><a href="https://www.betfair.com/betting/football/fifa-world-cup/to-reach-semi-finals/mwe-924.301770046" target="_blank" rel="noopener"> Odds to reach the Semi-Finals</a></li> <li><a href="https://www.betfair.com/betting/football/fifa-world-cup/to-reach-the-final/mwe-924.301768640" target="_blank" rel="noopener"> Odds to reach the Finals</a></li> </ul> </nav> </div> <div class="widget-context widget-context--both" data-context="both"> <h3 class="section_title" style="width: 100%; box-sizing: border-box;">Lay betting calculator</h3><div class="laybet_calculator"></div> </div> <div class="widget-context widget-context--full" data-context="full"> <div class="block"><header class="block__header"><h3>Services</h3></header><div class="block__body sidebar_navigation_ruled"><ul><li><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/how-to-use-betfair-exchange/beginner-guides/" target="_blank">Beginners' Guide to Betfair Exchange</a></li><li><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/betfair-announcements/whats-new-on-betfair/betfair-exchange-minimum-stake-were-lowering-it-to-1-020222-6.html" target="_blank">Minimum Exchange stake now £1 - details here</a></li><li><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/betfair-announcements/whats-new-on-betfair/opta-definitions-shots-and-shots-on-target-061020-204.html" target="_blank">Shots on Target - Definitions</a></li><li><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/horseracing-tips/money-back-if-your-horse-doesnt-finish-in-top-three-161121-204.html" target="_blank">Money Back if your horse doesn't place - T&Cs</a></li><li><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/betfair-announcements/whats-new-on-betfair/line-markets-on-betfair-everything-you-need-to-know-240821-204.html" target="_blank">Line Markets -Everything you need to know as NFL and NBA are added</a></li><li><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/betfair-announcements/whats-new-on-betfair/matchme-making-it-easier-get-your-bet-matched-260121-204.html" target="_blank">MatchMe - Making it easier to get your bet matched</a></li><li><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/each-way-golf-betting-calculator/" target="_blank">Each-Way Betting Calculator</a></li><li><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/betfair-announcements/whats-new-on-betfair/my-betfair-rewards-choose-your-bonuses-with-new-feature-140619-6.html" target="_blank">My Betfair Rewards</a></li><li><a href="https://support.betfair.com/app/contact_us/" target="_blank">Betfair Customer Support</a></li><li><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/minimum-bet-guarantee-terms-and-conditions-190618-6.html" target="_blank">Minimum Bet Guarantee - Horse Racing</a></li></ul></div></div> </div> <div class="widget-context widget-context--full" data-context="full"> <div class="block"><header class="block__header"><h3>Communities</h3></header><div class="block__body block__body--light"><ul class="button_group"><li><a href="https://twitter.com/betfairexchange" target="_blank"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--twitter">Twitter</span></a></li><li><a href="https://www.facebook.com/Betfair" target="_blank"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--facebook">Facebook</span></a></li><li><a href="https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC9XohsLvYWrUqkPUuR3mpTw?view_as=subscriber" target="_blank"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--youtube">YouTube</span></a></li><li><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/index.xml"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--rss">RSS</span></a></li><li><a href="https://www.instagram.com/betfair" target="_blank"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--instagram">Instagram</span></a></li><li><a href="https://open.spotify.com/show/6Ev5q92RFgvWk49NcObn9c" target="_blank"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--spotify">Spotify</span></a></li><li><a href="https://podcasts.apple.com/ie/podcast/betfair/id1463419538" target="_blank"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--apple_podcasts">Apple Podcasts</span></a></li><li><a href="https://soundcloud.com/betfair-betting-podcast/" target="_blank"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--soundcloud">Soundcloud</span></a></li><li><a href="https://podcasts.google.com/?feed=aHR0cDovL2ZlZWRzLnNvdW5kY2xvdWQuY29tL3VzZXJzL3NvdW5kY2xvdWQ6dXNlcnM6NjIyNDAzOTk0L3NvdW5kcy5yc3M" target="_blank"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--google_podcasts">Google Podcasts</span></a></li></ul></div></div> </div> <div class="widget-context widget-context--full" data-context="full"> </div> <div class="widget-context widget-context--full" data-context="full"> <h3 class="section_title" style="width: 100%; box-sizing: border-box;">Related Sites</h3><div><a href="https://tinyurl.com/n9kappa" target="_blank"><img src="/images/betfair-related.png" alt="Betfair" width="300" height="100" loading="lazy"></a></div><div><a href="https://www.timeform.com/horse-racing/" target="_blank"><img src="https://betting.betfair.com/images/timeform-related.png" alt="Timeform Horse Racing" width="300" height="100" loading="lazy"></a></div><div><a href="https://www.infogol.net/" target="_blank"><img src="https://betting.betfair.com/images/infogol-related.png" alt="Infogol" width="300" height="100" loading="lazy"></a></div> </div> <div class="widget-context widget-context--both" data-context="both"> <div class="lazy_widget"></div> </div> </aside> </div> <nav class="breadcrumb__navigation"> <ol> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/">Home</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/">Football</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/patrice-evra/">Patrice Evra</a> </li> <li> Patrice Evra Exclusive: "Messi and Ronaldo are already the greatest" </li> </ol> </nav> <script type="application/ld+json"> { "@context": "http://schema.org", "@type": "BreadcrumbList", "itemListElement": [ { "@type": "ListItem", "position": 1, "item": { "@id": "https://betting.betfair.com/", "name": "Home" } }, { "@type": "ListItem", "position": 2, "item": { "@id": "https://betting.betfair.com/football/", "name": "Football" } }, { "@type": "ListItem", "position": 3, "item": { "@id": "https://betting.betfair.com/football/patrice-evra/", "name": "Patrice Evra" } }, { "@type": "ListItem", "position": 4, "item": { "@id": "https://betting.betfair.com/football/patrice-evra/patrice-evra-exclusive-messi-and-ronaldo-are-already-the-greatest-171222-1183.html", "name": "Patrice Evra Exclusive: "Messi and Ronaldo are already the greatest"" } } ] } </script> </main> <div class="full_navigation" id="full_navigation"> <div class="full_nav_link full_navigation__toggle"><span></span></div> <nav class="full_navigation__menu full_navigation__menu--primary"> <ul class="menu"> <li class="menu__item"> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/world-cup-2022/">2022 World Cup</a> </li> <li class="menu__item menu__item--active"> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/">Football</a> </li> <li class="menu__item"> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/">Horse Racing</a> </li> <li class="menu__item"> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/">Cricket</a> </li> <li class="menu__item"> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/politics/">Politics</a> </li> <li class="menu__item"> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/multiples/">Multiples Tips</a> </li> <li class="menu__item"> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/tennis/">Tennis</a> </li> <li class="menu__item"> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/">Golf</a> </li> <li class="menu__item"> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/us-sports/nfl/">NFL</a> </li> <li class="menu__item"> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/betting/">Other Sports</a> </li> </ul> </nav> <nav class="full_navigation__menu full_navigation__menu--secondary"> <h3>More from Betfair</h3> <ul class="menu"> <li class="menu__item"> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com">Betting.Betfair</a> </li> <li class="menu__item"> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/podcasts/">Podcasts</a> </li> <li class="menu__item"> <a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/">Betfair Sportsbook</a> </li> <li class="menu__item"> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/how-to-use-betfair-exchange/">Exchange How-to</a> </li> <li class="menu__item"> <a href="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/">Betfair Exchange</a> </li> <li class="menu__item"> <a href="https://responsiblegambling.betfair.com/">Safer Gambling</a> </li> </ul> <ul class="menu"> <li class="menu__item"> <a href="https://register.betfair.com/account/registration&prod=90?product=CIDF9QtQsFYf223X&returnURL=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Ffootball%2Fpatrice-evra%2Fpatrice-evra-exclusive-messi-and-ronaldo-are-already-the-greatest-171222-1183.html">Join</a> </li> <li class="menu__item"> <a href="https://identitysso.betfair.com/view/login?product=CIDF9QtQsFYf223X&url=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Ffootball%2Fpatrice-evra%2Fpatrice-evra-exclusive-messi-and-ronaldo-are-already-the-greatest-171222-1183.html">Log in</a> </li> </ul> </nav> <form action="https://betting.betfair.com/search/" method="get" class="full_navigation__search"> <input type="text" name="q"> <input type="submit"> </form> </div> <form action="https://betting.betfair.com/search/" method="get" id="search_form" class="search_form"> <div> <input type="text" name="q"> <button>Search </button> </div> </form> <footer class="layout__footer"> <div class="footer_top"> <ul class="button_group"><li><a href="https://twitter.com/betfairexchange" target="_blank"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--twitter">Twitter</span></a></li><li><a href="https://www.facebook.com/Betfair" target="_blank"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--facebook">Facebook</span></a></li><li><a href="https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC9XohsLvYWrUqkPUuR3mpTw?view_as=subscriber" target="_blank"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--youtube">YouTube</span></a></li><li><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/index.xml"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--rss">RSS</span></a></li><li><a href="https://www.instagram.com/betfair" target="_blank"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--instagram">Instagram</span></a></li><li><a href="https://open.spotify.com/show/6Ev5q92RFgvWk49NcObn9c" target="_blank"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--spotify">Spotify</span></a></li><li><a href="https://podcasts.apple.com/ie/podcast/betfair/id1463419538" target="_blank"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--apple_podcasts">Apple Podcasts</span></a></li><li><a href="https://soundcloud.com/betfair-betting-podcast/" target="_blank"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--soundcloud">Soundcloud</span></a></li><li><a href="https://podcasts.google.com/?feed=aHR0cDovL2ZlZWRzLnNvdW5kY2xvdWQuY29tL3VzZXJzL3NvdW5kY2xvdWQ6dXNlcnM6NjIyNDAzOTk0L3NvdW5kcy5yc3M" target="_blank"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--google_podcasts">Google Podcasts</span></a></li></ul> </div> <footer class="footer_mid"> <div class="footer_mid__column"> <p class="footer_mid__text"> <img src="//betting.cdnppb.net/_v2/img/footer_18_plus_2.png" width="41" height="41" alt="<!-- 18_plus_alt -->" loading="lazy"> <b></b> Please <a href="https://responsiblegambling.betfair.com/" target="_blank">Gamble Responsibly</a> </p> <p class="footer_mid__text">WE ARE A SECURE OPERATOR | 18+ Gambleaware.co.uk <br><br> BETFAIR ® and the BETFAIR logo are registered trade marks of The Sporting Exchange Limited. ©The Sporting Exchange Limited. All rights reserved. <br><br> For customers in the UK, TSE Malta LP is licensed and regulated by the Gambling Commission, Licence Number: <a href="https://secure.gamblingcommission.gov.uk/PublicRegister/Search/Detail/39561" target="_blank">000-039561-R-319411-005</a>. Correspondence Address: Triq il-Kappillan Mifsud, St. Venera, SVR 1851, MALTA. Betfair International Plc is licensed and regulated by the <a href="https://www.mga.org.mt/" target="_blank">Malta Gaming Authority</a>. Licence Number: MGA/CL3/454/2008 17th March 2015, Triq il-Kappillan Mifsud, St. Venera, SVR 1851, MALTA. Fixed Odds & Multiples bets are placed with PPB Counterparty Services Limited which is licensed and regulated by the <a href="https://www.mga.org.mt/" target="_blank">Malta Gaming Authority</a>. Licence Number: MGA/CL2/294/2006 12 March 2013, and for customers in the UK, licensed and regulated by the Gambling Commission, Licence Number: <a href="https://secure.gamblingcommission.gov.uk/PublicRegister/Search/Detail/39439" target="_blank">000-039439-R-319330-007</a>.</p> <p class="footer_mid__text"></p> </div> <div class="footer_mid__column footer_mid__column--links"> <div class="footer_mid__links"> <h3>More Betfair</h3> <ul> <li><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/betfair-announcements/whats-new-on-betfair/my-betfair-rewards-choose-your-bonuses-with-new-feature-140619-6.html">My Betfair Rewards </a></li> <li><a href="https://tvguide.betfair.com/english-uk/tv/">Live Sport on TV</a></li> <li><a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/cashout">Cash Out</a></li> </ul> </div> <div class="footer_mid__links"> <h3>More Betfair</h3> <ul> <li><a href="https://tinyurl.com/mmbnsp7">Betfair Corporate</a></li> <li><a href="https://support.betfair.com/app/answers/detail/a_id/5749/">Payment Methods</a></li> </ul> </div> <div class="footer_mid__links"> <h3>About</h3> <ul> <li><a href="https://www.betfair.com/aboutUs/Privacy.Policy/">Privacy Policy</a></li> <li><a href="https://www.betfair.com/aboutUs/Cookie.Policy/">Cookie Policy</a></li> <li><a href="https://tinyurl.com/mmbnsp7">About Betfair</a></li> <li><a href="https://support.betfair.com/app/home">Help & Learning</a></li> <li><a href="https://responsiblegambling.betfair.com/">Safer Gambling</a></li> </ul> </div> <div class="footer_mid__links"> <h3>Pick language</h3> <ul> <li><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/">Global</a></li> <li><a href="https://apuestas.betfair.es">Español</a></li> <li><a href="https://scommesseonline.betfair.it/">Italia</a></li> <li><a href="https://apostas.betfair.com/">Português</a></li> <li><a href="/dk/">Danmark</a></li> <li><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/se/">Sverige</a></li> <li><a href="https://pariuri.betfair.ro" http: pariuri.betfair.com />România</a></li> </ul> </div> </div> </footer> <div class="footer_lower"> <div class="footer_lower__text"> <p>For any queries relating to Betting.Betfair, e-mail <a href="mailto:Copy@betfair.com">Copy@betfair.com</a>. For any other Betfair-related queries, head to <a href="https://support.betfair.com/app/home" target="_blank">customer support</a></p> <p></p> </div> </div> </footer> <nav id="floating_nav"> <ul><li><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/world-cup-2022/"><strong>Latest</strong> World Cup</a></li><li><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/"><strong>Latest</strong> Football</a></li><li><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/"><strong>Latest</strong> Horse Racing</a></li><li><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/"><strong>Latest</strong> Cricket</a></li></ul> </nav> </div> <script type="text/javascript"> /* $(document).ready(function(){ let slidesToKeep = ['.fri']; $('.festival_page_carousel--races').slick('slickFilter', String(slidesToKeep)); });*/ </script> <script> ga_navEvent('services-nav', '.services_nav'); ga_navEvent('sports-nav', '.main_navigation'); ga_navEvent('features-nav-carousel', '.features_nav_carousel'); ga_navEvent('features-nav', '.features_navigation__item'); ga_navEvent('blog-nav', '.sidebar_menu'); ga_navEvent('full-site-nav', '.full_navigation__menu'); ga_navEvent('breadcrumb', '.breadcrumb__navigation'); ga_navEvent('mobile-nav', '#floating_nav'); ga_navEvent('footer-nav', '.footer_mid__links'); ga_navEvent('home-top-stories-carousel', '.top_stories'); ga_navEvent('best-bets', '.card_scroller'); ga_navEvent('home-star-columnist', '.star_columnist'); ga_navEvent('side-text-advert', '#side-sport-text-ad'); ga_navEvent('betslip-promo-banner', '.betslip_promo'); ga_navEvent('entry-body-text-advert', '#betnow-uk-widget'); ga_navEvent('betting-copy', '.betting-copy'); ga_navEvent('recommended-bets', '.recommended_bets'); ga_navEvent('racecard-widget', '.race_entry'); </script> <script defer src="https://static.cloudflareinsights.com/beacon.min.js/vaafb692b2aea4879b33c060e79fe94621666317369993" integrity="sha512-0ahDYl866UMhKuYcW078ScMalXqtFJggm7TmlUtp0UlD4eQk0Ixfnm5ykXKvGJNFjLMoortdseTfsRT8oCfgGA==" data-cf-beacon='{"rayId":"77b107dd7f9c822d","token":"d048f65d27954a24aa6b1d7d2ddcb256","version":"2022.11.3","si":100}' crossorigin="anonymous"></script> </body> </html>