Next Rangers Manager: Betting reopens with Rohl fav after no Gerrard Ibrox return

Rohl new favourite after Betfair reopen betting on Rangers job

Gerrard pulled out at the weekend after being heavy odds-on

Danny Rohl is the new favourite to become the next Rangers manager after fans' hopes of a Steven Gerrard return to Ibrox were dashed.

Gerrard was heavy odds-on before the market was suspended last week but Betfair reopened the betting on Monday morning following news of his withdrawal over the weekend.

The former-Liverpool captain, who steered Rangers to their last Scottish League title in 2021, had been in talks with the club and was said to be the preferred choice of fans.

Could Rangers appoint Rohl before Dundee United match?

Rangers have been without a manager since they sacked Russell Martin a week ago and want a replacement in time for Saturday's match against Dundee United.

Ex-Sheffield Wednesday boss Rohl is 10/111.91 to take over at the Glasgow giants. He impressed in his 21-month spell with the Yorkshire club, although it was overshadowed by the Owls' financial problems and he left in the summer.

At just 36, the German would be forward-thinking appointment for Rangers. He is already in talks with the Ibrox hierarchy.

Who else is contender to be next Rangers manager?

Gerrard's withdrawl from consideration for the Rangers job shows that surprises can happen in the manager markets.

Rohl looks the most likely candidate to succeed Martin but, if the German's appointment doesn't happen, who else could be in the frame?

Slaven Bilic was linked with a return to West Ham before they appointed Nuno Espirito Santo. Could the Croatian be a good fit for Rangers? He is the second favourite at 11/26.50.

Two men with links to Rangers - Kevin Muscat 7/18.00 and Barry Ferguson 9/110.00 - are possibilities but, sandwiched between them, is Gary O'Neil 7/24.50.

O'Neil has been out of work since leaving Wolves at the beginning of this year but remains a promising young manager based on his work at Molineux and, before that, AFC Bournemouth.

Rangers are eighth in the Scottish Premier League table, 11 points behind leaders Heats and 10 adrift of second-placed Celtic after seven matches.

Whoever get the Ibrox job will have to revive their fortunes quickly and get them challenge back near the top of the table.

