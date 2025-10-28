Next Celtic Manager: Ange Postecoglou the early favourite to replace Rodgers

Postecoglou 15/8 2.88 favourite to return to Celtic on permanent basis

O'Neill in interim charge and is 10/1 11.00 to get the job permanently

Tuesday 28 October

Postecoglou the early favourite to replace Rodgers

Ange Postecoglou is the early favourite to become the Next Permanent Celtic Manager following Brendan Rodgers resignation on Monday evening. Postecoglou can be backed at 15/82.88 at the time of writing, though he was odds-on at 17/201.85 when the market first opened.

If he is appointed it will be the the 60-year-old's second stint as Celtic manager having been in charge at Parkhead for two seasons from 2021 to 2023, winning five trophies including back-to-back Scottish Premiership titles and a domestic treble in his final season.

Postecoglou had further success with Tottenham, winning the Europa League earlier this year before he was appointed Nottingham Forest manager this season only to be sacked after just 39 days!

Another former Celtic boss, veteran manager Martin O'Neill has been put in interim charge at the club and he can be backed at 10/111.00 to get the job on a permanent basis.

Please Note: Betfair Sportsbook rules for settlement of Next Permanent Manager markets mean that if an interim manager is in charge for 10 consecutive games then that person will be settled as the winner.

The 73-year-old was last in management in 2019 - ironically at Nottingham Forest - but was sacked after just six months in charge with the club finishing ninth in the Championship.

Other early contenders for the job include Ipswich manager Kieran McKenna at 5/23.50, current Portugal boss Roberto Martinez at 15/28.50, and former Celtic favourite Robbie Keane at 9/110.00.

*Prices correct as of 15:00 Tuesday 28 October

