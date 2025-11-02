Next Wolves Manager: Rodgers and Ten Hag early favourites to replace sacked Pereira

Pereira sacked after 10 league games without a win

Rodgers the early 5/2 3.50 fav just ahead of former United boss Ten Hag

Sunday 2 November

Brendan Rodgers is the early 5/23.50 favourite to become the Next Permanent Wolves Manager following the sacking of Vitor Pereira on Sunday morning.

Rodgers could be tempted by a quick return to management after resigning from Celtec less than a week ago. The 52-year-old has a large bank of Premier League experience having managed Swansea, Liverpool and Leicester in England's top flight.

Wolves made the decision to sack Pereira after he'd failed to win any of his opening 10 Premier League games this season. He guided Wolves to safety last term and signed a new three-year extension to his contract in the summer, but he leaves with the club rock bottom of the table with just two points collected from a possible 30.

Former Manchester United boss Erik ten Hag has been installed the 5/16.00 second favourite for the Molineux job, while former Wolves boss Gary O'Neil is 12/113.00 to return to the club, the same price as former Wolves defender Kevin Muscat.

Ten Hag is said to be keen to return to management following a doomed stint at Bayer Leverkusen this season in which he was sacked after just two Bundesliga games, creating a record for the fewest league games in charge before being dismissed in Germany.

- Brendan Rodgers 5/23.50

- Erik ten Hag 5/16.00

- Sergio Conceicao 9/110.00

- Lee Carsley 11/112.00

- Gary O'Neil 12/113.00

- Kevin Muscat 12/113.00

- BAR 16/117.00

*Prices correct as of 14:00 Sunday 2 November

