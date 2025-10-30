Next Premier League Manager to Leave: Pereira, Nuno and Slot under pressure

Slot third favourite after run of defeats at 11/1 12.00

Pereira odds-on as Wolves slump continues

Will Nuno be sacked for second time this season?

Slot 11/1 after four league defeats in a row

Liverpool's Arne Slot is the third favourite in Betfair's next Premier League manager to leave market ahead of the Reds' crucial showdown with Aston Villa.

The Dutchman is [11/1] to go next as his team bid to end a run of four consecutive league defeats. On Wednesday, they crashed out of the EFL Cup, losing 3-0 to Crystal Palace, prompting criticism of Slot for fielding a weakened team. It was their sixth defeat in seven games in all competitions.

Next up in-form Villa come to Anfield on Saturday night and Unai Emery is plotting to pile more pressure on Slot.

The Liverpool boss made the perfect start to life in the Premier League last season, winning the title at his first attempt, but now the Reds are seventh in the table, seven points off leaders Arsenal and 13/27.50 in the outright winner betting.

Liverpool are famously patient with their managers but the club is on red alert after a shocking run of results.

Wolves' Pereira odds-on to leave next

Wolves' manager Vitor Pereira is odds-on to leave next and that is no surprise when you look at the Premier League table.

The Molineux club are rock bottom, with two points from their opening nine matches. They are the only team to fail to win a match in the top flight this season.

The Portuguese is 4/111.36 in the Betfair market and it would be no surprise if he were dismissed at any moment. His team face fellow strugglers Fulham on Saturday and defeat could seal Pereira's fate.

It is difficult to see how Wolves can allow the rot to continue. Pereira steered the club to safety last season but their form in 2025/26 has been dismal.

Nuno to get sack for second time this season?

Nuno Espirito Santo 6/17.00 is in danger of being sacked for a second time this season. He was dismissed by Nottingham Forest in September and, after taking just one point from his first four matches in charge of West Ham, is under pressure again.

The Hammers lost at Leeds last weekend and host Newcastle on Sunday. The new manager was expected to tighten up his team's defence but they have conceded twice in each of their last three matches, all of which were defeats.

The east London club have won just one match in the Premier League this season - against Forest when Nuno was in charge.

Amorim odds drift as United improvement

Ruben Amorim is out to 20/121.00 in the next manager to leave betting after three Premier League wins in a row for Manchester United.

The 40-year-old was the favourite in the market earlier this season but United's improvement, and rise to sixth in the Premier League, means the pressure is off. For now.

Will United's run continue? They travel to Forest on Saturday whose new boss Sean Dyche will be hoping to secure his first points at the City Ground.

