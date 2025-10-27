Premier League Odds: Arsenal 2/5 for title after trio of challengers all lose

Arsenal red hot favourites at 2/5 1.40 to win the title

Title rivals Liverpool, Man City and Chelsea all lose in MD9

Man United and Newcastle shorten for Top 4 so are Spurs a decent price?

Wolves and West Ham now big odds-on to be relegated

Matchday 9 Results

Leeds 2-1 West Ham

Chelsea 1-2 Sunderland

Newcastle 2-1 Fulham

Man United 4-2 Brighton

Brentford 3-2 Liverpool

Arsenal 1-0 Crystal Palace

Aston Villa 1-0 Man City

Bournemouth 2-0 Nottm Forest

Wolves 2-3 Burnley

Everton 0-3 Tottenham

Latest Standings

# Teams P W D L GF GA PTS xGF xGA xGD EXP FCST 1 Arsenal 9 7 1 1 16 3 22 0 0 0 2 Bournemouth 9 5 3 1 16 11 18 0 0 0 3 Spurs 9 5 2 2 17 7 17 0 0 0 4 Sunderland 9 5 2 2 11 7 17 0 0 0 5 Man City 9 5 1 3 17 7 16 0 0 0 6 Man Utd 9 5 1 3 15 14 16 0 0 0 7 Liverpool 9 5 0 4 16 14 15 0 0 0 8 Aston Villa 9 4 3 2 9 8 15 0 0 0 9 Chelsea 9 4 2 3 17 11 14 0 0 0 10 Crystal Palace 9 3 4 2 12 9 13 0 0 0 11 Brentford 9 4 1 4 14 14 13 0 0 0 12 Newcastle 9 3 3 3 9 8 12 0 0 0 13 Brighton 9 3 3 3 14 15 12 0 0 0 14 Everton 9 3 2 4 9 12 11 0 0 0 15 Leeds 9 3 2 4 9 14 11 0 0 0 16 Burnley 9 3 1 5 12 17 10 0 0 0 17 Fulham 9 2 2 5 9 14 8 0 0 0 18 Nottm Forest 9 1 2 6 5 17 5 0 0 0 19 West Ham 9 1 1 7 7 20 4 0 0 0 20 Wolves 9 0 2 7 7 19 2 0 0 0 Show more Show less Powered by

Arsenal have shortened to 2/51.40 to win the Premier League title after beating Crystal Palace 1-0 on Sunday while a trio of their main challengers all lost over the weekend.

This time seven days ago the Gunners went odds-on at 4/51.80 to win the title but they shortened to 4/71.57 on Saturday evening following defeats for Chelsea and Liverpool, and then after their victory over the Eagles on Sunday, plus Man City's defeat to Aston Villa, Mikel Arteta's men were cut to the shortest price they've been all season.

The Gunners are now four points clear at the top of the table, six clear of Man City, and seven clear of Liverpool.

Manchester City are out to 9/25.50 after their 1-0 defeat at Villa Park, while Liverpool lost their fourth Premier League game on the spin with a 3-2 defeat at Brentford on Saturday night, and they're out to 7/18.00 - the biggest price they've been all season - to retain their crown.

Manchester United have overtaken Chelsea as the fourth favourites to win the title, Ruben Amorim's men beating Brighton 4-2 to record their third successive Premier League win. United can now be backed at 25/126.00 to win the title while the Blues - who suffered a shock defeat at home to Sunderland - are out to 40/141.00.

Tottenham remain the only other team to trade at under 100/1101.00 and Thomas Frank's men can be backed at 66/167.00 in the market after their excellent 3-0 win at Everton.

Team Current Odds Pre-Season Odds Sportsbook High Sportsbook Low Arsenal 2/5 1.40 9/4 3.25 5/2 3.50 2/5 1.40 Man City 9/2 5.50 7/2 4.50 8/1 9.00 11/4 3.75 Liverpool 7/1 8.00 7/4 2.75 7/1 8.00 10/11 1.91 Man United 25/1 26.00 20/1 21.00 66/1 67.00 20/1 21.00 Chelsea 40/1 41.00 15/2 8.50 40/1 41.00 15/2 8.50 Tottenham 66/1 67.00 40/1 41.00 125/1 126.00 33/1 34.00

*Please Note: Pre-Season, Sportsbook High and Sportsbook Low Odds date back to Friday 15 August, the day the new Premier League season commenced. Any fluctuation in odds prior to 15 August are not recorded.

We saw a couple of surprising market moves in the Top 4 Finish market after the latest round of Premier League fixtures.

Manchester United shortened from 5/16.00 to 15/82.88 after beating Brighton, and Newcastle were cut from 11/26.50 this time last week to 3/14.00 following their 2-1 win over Fulham on Saturday.

Granted, those price changes aren't surprising in isolation, but given that both teams were at home and favourites to win their games then in relation to Tottenham - who won away at Everton yet remain the same price as last week at 4/15.00 - then it poses the question, are Spurs a backable price given they're currently third in the table?

We posed a similar question last week regarding Aston Villa, who looked a big price in the Top 6 Finish market after maintaining their winning league run. As you'll see in the section below, they're now 9/43.25 from 5/16.00 in that particular market.

Staying with Villa, they have shortened to 6/17.00 to finish in the top four this season having been as big as 16/117.00 after being winless in their first four games.

Chelsea and Bournemouth are the other movers in this market, the Blues drifting out from 4/51.80 to 6/42.50 following their home defeat to Sunderland, and the Cherries shortening to 5/16.00 - from pre-season odds of 33/134.00 - after going second in the table with a 2-0 win at home to Nottingham Forest.

Team Current Odds Pre-Season Odds Sportsbook High Sportsbook Low Man City 2/13 1.15 2/11 1.18 2/5 1.40 2/15 1.13 Liverpool 2/9 1.22 1/16 1.06 2/9 1.22 1/33 1.03 Chelsea 6/4 2.50 8/15 1.53 6/4 2.50 8/15 1.53 Man United 15/8 2.88 3/1 4.00 5/1 6.00 15/8 2.88 Newcastle 3/1 4.00 3/1 4.00 11/2 6.50 3/1 4.00 Tottenham 4/1 5.00 5/1 6.00 5/1 6.00 5/2 3.50 Bournemouth 5/1 6.00 33/1 34.00 33/1 34.00 5/1 6.00 Aston Villa 6/1 7.00 4/1 5.00 16/1 17.00 4/1 5.00

*Please Note: Pre-Season, Sportsbook High and Sportsbook Low Odds date back to Friday 15 August, the day the new Premier League season commenced. Any fluctuation in odds prior to 15 August are not recorded.

No surprises in the Top 6 Finish market as all the teams that won this weekend shortened and those that lost drifted. Incidentally, there wasn't a single draw in the Premier League in Matchday 9.

Man United have gone odds-on to finish in the top six for the first time since their pre-season odds drifted to odds-against, while Newcastle and Bournemouth also shortened significantly. The Cherries are now 13/82.63 to finish in the top six having started the season at 9/110.00.

Team Current Odds Pre-Season Odds Sportsbook High Sportsbook Low Chelsea 4/9 1.44 1/9 1.11 4/9 1.44 1/9 1.11 Man United 7/10 1.70 4/5 1.80 6/4 2.50 7/10 1.70 Newcastle 11/10 2.11 10/11 1.91 6/4 2.50 10/11 1.91 Tottenham 13/8 2.63 13/8 2.63 13/8 2.63 1/1 2.00 Bournemouth 13/8 2.63 9/1 10.00 9/1 10.00 13/8 2.63 Aston Villa 9/4 3.25 5/4 2.25 6/1 7.00 5/4 2.25 Brighton 11/4 3.75 9/2 5.50 5/1 6.00 2/1 3.00 Crystal Palace 3/1 4.00 17/2 9.50 17/2 9.50 9/4 3.25

*Please Note: Pre-Season, Sportsbook High and Sportsbook Low Odds date back to Friday 15 August, the day the new Premier League season commenced. Any fluctuation in odds prior to 15 August are not recorded.

Having started the season at 3/14.00 in the Relegation market, Wolves are now long odds-on at 1/51.20 to go down following their home defeat to newly-promoted Burnley. The Clarets remain one of the favourites for the drop but they've drifted to 1/21.50 after moving up to 16th in the table.

West Ham are the other big movers since the season commenced. The Hammers were 5/16.00 in the market to be relegated before a ball was kicked, but following another defeat on Friday night - 2-1 at Leeds - they're now available to back at 1/31.33 to go down. Leeds are 15th in the table and can be backed at 3/14.00.

And just look at Sunderland! Their win at Chelsea on Saturday briefly moved them up to second in the table. They dropped to fourth following Sunday's game but they're still in a remarkable position and now trading at 5/16.00 to be relegated. Remember, they were 2/91.22 when the market first opened before drifting to 7/201.35 pre-season following a strong summer transfer window.

Team Current Odds Pre-Season Odds Sportsbook High Sportsbook Low Wolves 1/5 1.20 3/1 4.00 3/1 4.00 1/5 1.20 West Ham 1/3 1.33 5/1 6.00 5/1 6.00 1/3 1.33 Burnley 1/2 1.50 1/4 1.25 1/2 1.50 2/9 1.22 Nottm Forest 9/4 3.25 8/1 9.00 8/1 9.00 9/4 3.25 Leeds 3/1 4.00 11/10 2.11 3/1 4.00 11/10 2.11 Sunderland 5/1 6.00 7/20 1.35 5/1 6.00 7/20 1.35 Fulham 5/1 6.00 7/1 8.00 12/1 13.00 5/1 6.00

*Please Note: Pre-Season, Sportsbook High and Sportsbook Low Odds date back to Friday 15 August, the day the new Premier League season commenced. Any fluctuation in odds prior to 15 August are not recorded.

Very little change here. Erling Haaland, who failed to score for only the second Premier League game of the season, has been cut slightly to 1/51.20 to be the Premier League Top Goalscorer, mainly because very few of his main rivals are scoring regularly.

Brentford's Igor Thiago (six goals) and Man United's Bryan Mbuemo (four) are now appearing towards the top end of the market and can be backed at 25/126.00 and 33/134.00 respectively.

Team Current Odds Pre-Season Odds Sportsbook High Sportsbook Low Haaland (11) 1/5 1.20 6/4 2.50 6/4 2.50 1/5 1.20 Gyokeres (3) 18/1 19.00 6/1 7.00 18/1 19.00 6/1 7.00 Salah (3) 18/1 19.00 13/2 7.50 19/1 20.00 11/2 6.50 Semenyo (6) 22/1 23.00 150/1 151.00 150/1 151.00 17/1 18.00 Thiago (6) 25/1 26.00 150/1 151.00 150/1 151.00 25/1 26.00 Mbuemo (4) 33/1 34.00 80/1 81.00 125/1 126.00 33/1 34.00 Ekitike (3) 33/1 34.00 17/1 18.00 33/1 34.00 14/1 15.00 Woltemade (4) 35/1 36.00 N/A 66/1 67.00 35/1 36.00 Isak (0) 50/1 51.00 6/1 7.00 50/1 51.00 6/1 7.00 Sesko (2) 75/1 76.00 25/1 26.00 75/1 76.00 25/1 26.00

*Please Note: Pre-Season, Sportsbook High and Sportsbook Low Odds date back to Friday 15 August, the day the new Premier League season commenced. Any fluctuation in odds prior to 15 August are not recorded.

