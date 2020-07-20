Next Watford Manager Betting: Puel the early favourite ahead of Hughton

Claude Puel is the favourite to become Watford's next manager after Nigel Pearson was sacked by the club on Sunday.

The Frenchman, who has previously managed Leicester and Southampton, is 23/10 on Betfair Sportsbook.

Pearson, who was only appointed in December, was the third Watford boss to be sacked this season. He was reportedly dismissed following a significant difference in opinion with club owner Gino Pozzo about the Hornets' Friday defeat to West Ham.

That result left them 16th in the Premier League, with two matches to play - the first against Man City tomorrow - and [3.35] on the Exchange for relegation.

Puel the unpopular

Puel is currently in charge of St Etienne who had a mixed season in Ligue One and will be play PSG in Friday's French cup final.

His Premier League experience, combined with his continental sensibility, could make him an appealing appointment for Pozzo. The Frenchman was, however, unpopular at both Southampton and Leicester with fans and players accusing him of negative tactics and dour football. He's the type of appointment which fans greet with a groan.

Chris Hughton comes next in the betting at 4/1. He was unlucky to be dismissed by Brighton last summer after establishing them as a Premier League force. If Watford do go down then his experience of winning promotion with the Seagulls could be an asset.

After that it's Sam Allardyce 5/1. The ex-England boss would be an unusual fit for Pozzo who has tended to favour European coaches and an attractive band of football.

In fact, with the debatable exception of Pearson, Pozzo has steered clear of the kind of usual suspects who typically clog up next manager betting markets.

For example, did anyone in England know much about Javi Gracia when he came to Vicarage Road in 2018/19 and steered the club to the FA Cup semi-final and a best ever 11th-place in the Premier League?

With Pozzo we should expect the unexpected. But one thing is certain - after a season of turmoil, Watford need to get their next appointment right regardless of which division they're playing in next term.