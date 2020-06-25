Next Burnley Manager: Ian Woan favourite if Sean Dyche quits

Burnley Assistant Ian Woan is the favourite to take over from Sean Dyche following reports of a fall out with the club



Dyche is said to be unhappy at the club's failure to secure new contracts for key players and his relationship with the board is said to have broken down.

Woan, who is working as Dyche's assistant, is 10/3 to take over if Dyche quits. Sam Allardyce 5/1 is also believed to be a candidate, having managed Burnley's neighbours Blackburn and Bolton, and Alan Pardew is 6/1. Perhaps seeing these names linked with the club will give the Burnley board pause.

Burnley lost their first game of the restart 5-0 away to Manchester City on Monday and the match was overshadowed by a Burnley fan who flew a racist banner over the Etihad Stadium shortly after kick-off - a move that was roundly condemned by the Burnley, their management and players.

Tonight, Burnley host Watford at 6pm.

Dyche would be in demand at other clubs

If Dyche leaves Burnley he won't be short of job offers. He took over in 2012 and has twice won promotion to the Premier League, the second time establishing them as a top flight force that, on their day, can trouble the division's best teams.

In 2017/18 he guided Burnley to a seventh-placed finish and took them into the following season's Premier League. This season, after a difficult patch around Christmas, he has steered them away from the relegation zone and they currently sit 12th and can get into the top half if they win tonight.

In the past Dyche has been linked with vacancies at Arsenal and Everton but the market indicates that Norwich could be the next stop for Dyche, with odds of 3/1 suggesting a move is possible. Aston Villa 4/1 and Bournemouth 6/1 are also possibilities but Burnley fans will be hoping they can keep hold of the man who has transformed their club.