Serie A Tips: Sarri to deliver misery to Milan

Sarri to storm San Siro

AC Milan v Lazio

Sunday September 12, 17:00

Live on BT Sport 1

Sunday evening sees a huge clash in Italian football's top flight as Lazio travel to San Siro where they'll face off against AC Milan. The visitors have been in superb form during Maurizio Sarri's first two games in charge, beating Empoli 3-1 on opening day before running out 6-1 winners against minnows Spezia.

While AC Milan also sit on six points after two games, boss Stefano Pioli has a notoriously bad record against the best managers in Serie A. Indeed, he has won just four of his 13 meetings with Sarri, losing games to the former Chelsea boss while he was in charge at Juventus, Napoli and even Empoli.

Milan and the Biancocelesti have managed just one clean sheet between them in their four outings so far this season and, with that in mind, Lazio to win and both teams to score is the tip here, a market currently available at odds of 5.04/1.

Jose's Roma roll on

AS Roma v Sassuolo

Sunday September 12, 19:45

Live on BT Sport 1

There are many reasons to enjoy watching AS Roma matches so far this season. Jose Mourinho's side have been full of attacking intent, they've been hugely entertaining and the Portuguese manager has even been seen laughing and joking on the sidelines!

He has a raft of top quality players at his disposal, with former Wolves goalkeeper Rui Patricio in great form between the posts and the irrepressible Tammy Abraham leading the line. In between them is another former Premier League man in Jordan Veretout, who has been simply sensational so far this term.

There have been over 2.5 goals scored in six of Sassuolo's last seven away games and in five of Roma's last six games, so the tip here is Roma to win and over 2.5 goals, currently available at 2.01/1.

Bologna v Hellas Verona

Monday September 13, 19:45

Live on BT Sport 1

Since Eusebio Di Francesco took charge, Hellas Verona have struggled just as his Roma and Sampdoria sides did. They have lost their first two matches of the season and conceded six goals in the process, losing to Sassuolo and Inter while looking thoroughly disjointed and disorganised in both outings.

That could not be in starker contrast to Sinisa Mihajlovic's Bologna, a team who once again look difficult to beat. They beat Salernitana in Serie A's opening round of action, then earned a hugely impressive 0-0 draw in what was an extremely testing environment away to a high flying Atalanta outfit.

While their new striker was held goalless in Bergamo, we expecting big things from Marko Arnautovic this season. The tip here is Bologna to win and Marko Arnautovic to score first, a market that is currently available at odds of around 7.26/1.