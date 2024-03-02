Bet Builder Tips: Back Bad Man's 5/1 best bet in Napoli v Juventus

Vlahovic is Juve's biggest threat this season

Back cards in Naples

Bremer has managed 2+ fouls in 12/25 games

One look at the fixtures, and it's clear we're in for a bit of a treat on Sunday. Napoli vs Juventus is live on TNT Sport on Sunday night, and I think it's a game well worth watching.

Sure, Juventus may have dropped off of late, giving Inter a clear run at the title, but they're still a threat, and they'll be desperate to get back to winning ways.

As for Napoli, the reigning Serie A champions are languishing down in eighth, but a 6-1 victory over Sassuolo in midweek suggests that they may be on their way back to form.

Another huge Italian clash, and I'm all over it with a Bet Builder.

Leg 1: Dusan Vlahovic 1+ Shot on Target

If anyone is going to drag Juventus back into title contention, then no doubt it'll be Dusan Vlahovic. The Serbian forward has been the standout man for Allegri's side this season, netting 15 goals in Serie A, with only Inter's Lautaro Martinez boasting a better record.

It's rare that he fails to have an impact on a game. Juventus' chances often fall to the feet of Vlahovic, evidenced by his 1.53 shots on target per 90.

That's an incredibly impressive output, and even more impressive is his consistency. He's managed a shot on target in 11 of his last 13 league appearances, including one against Napoli in December. In fact, his numbers are on an upwards trend. He's had two or more shots on target in four of his last six.

Now, Napoli only concede 3.23 shots on target per 90, but they haven't kept a clean sheet in their last six games in all competitions. With that in mind, expect Juve to have chances, and expect them to fall to Vlahovic.

Leg #2: Juventus 2+ cards

This game has cards written all over it, particularly if it's a close fought affair.

There were four cards brandished when these two faced off back in December, two for each side, and with Napoli carrying the momentum of a 6-1 win into this game, Juventus have to be the team to focus on for cards here.

They'll have to soak up a lot of pressure on Sunday. But, regardless of that, they pick up plenty of cards anyway. They average 2.38 cards per game, and have picked up two or more in 21 of their 26 league outings.

As for Napoli, they're incredibly proficient in drawing them. Their opponents have been averaging 2.54 cards a game, and they've drawn two or more cards from the opposition in 20 of 26 league games.

With Juve away from home, expect Napoli to push them back, and force those cards.

Leg 3: Victor Osimhen 1+ fouls

Is Victor Osimhen getting closer to the sort of form that we saw him in last season for Napoli? A hat-trick against Sassuolo would suggest so, but even at home, Juventus will prove a completely new test.

What's clear is that his game certainly isn't lacking effort or desire.

He's averaging 1.48 fouls per 90, evidence of his tireless work rate, and no doubt his assertiveness and aggression will be on show again against Juve.

Osimhen has committed a foul in four of his last five games for Napoli, and that includes three fouls against Juventus back in December.

And, despite their drop in form, Allegri's side will make this difficult. If they can frustrate Osimhen and cut off the supply to Napoli's main man, then we should see fouls come as a result of that against a backline that draw a combined 1.47 fouls per 90.

This is a big game for Napoli, and a big game for Osimhen. Whether it's going his way or not, his tireless running should get him into trouble.

Leg 4: Gleison Bremer 2+ fouls

You could pick any number of Juventus players for fouls in this game, but given the attacking threats that Napoli carry, it's hard to look past Brazilian centre back Gleison Bremer.

He's at odds of 2.47/5 for two or more fouls on Sunday, and that represents great value for a player who's consistently fallen afoul of referees this season.

Bremer averages 1.65 fouls per 90, and he's alarmingly consistent, committing at least one in 10 of his last 12 Serie A outings.

But that's not all. Bremer's committed two or more fouls in 12 of his 25 league appearances, and in seven of his last 12. That includes two fouls against Sunday's opponents Napoli.

And if we're honest, he should be in for a world of trouble once again. He'll be lining up against Victor Osimhen, who draws a respectable 1.25 fouls per 90.

Then there's the threat of Kvicha Kvaratskhelia to deal with. If he drifts inside, or if Bremer is dragged wider, then his 2.84 fouls drawn per 90 will certainly come into play.

Back Back Vlahovic 1+ shot on target, Osimhen 1+ fouls, Bremer 2+ fouls & Juventus 2+ cards @ 5/16.00 Bet here

For those on desktop, please click here to populate your betslip with the above Bet Builder!

Need more tips for your Bet Builders? Click here for all the stats you need to build your bet bet!