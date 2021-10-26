Wednesday Football Cheat Sheet: All the best bets in one place

Juventus v Sassuolo: Hosts just too strong

Sassuolo are enduring a tough start to the new campaign, winning just three of their nine games so far, and they face an in-form Juve on Wednesday.

Chloe Beresford says: "Sassuolo have managed just four points in the four away games they have played in 2021/22, while Juventus have recorded four wins and a draw in their last five matches in all competitions.

"The Bianconeri have conceded just one goal in that time and have won nine of their last 11 matches against Sassuolo in all competitions. So with all that in mind, the tip here is to back both teams to score: no, a market available at 2.255/4."

Vallecano v Barcelona: Barca to rebound from Clásico defeat

The pressure is back on Ronald Koeman after Barcelona were beaten by Real Madrid at the weekend. Can the Catalans put it behind them immediately?

Tom Victor says: "Barcelona gave a reasonable account of themselves in the Clásico, but were undone by a David Alaba stunner and couldn't find the goal they needed until the game was gone.

"They could find themselves in trouble against a Rayo side outperforming expectations so far this term, but Infogol's model still backs the visitors to come through against opponents whose flying start has been slightly derailed by recent defeats on the road."

Preston v Liverpool: Reds will win to nil en-route to next round

Fresh from their Old Trafford triumph, Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp is expected to make changes to his side when they take on another north west side in Preston.

Dan Fitch says: "At 2.56/4 you can back Liverpool to win to nil. After their struggles last season to name an experienced back four, Liverpool now find themselves with strength in depth in defence and have kept seven clean sheets in their 13 games.

"Goals are expected, with over 2.5 goals available at 1.548/15. When combined with a Liverpool win, the odds swell to 1.84/5, with the bet having landed against Norwich.

"Minamino scored twice in that match and looks good value at 2.757/4 to add to his tally, with the Anytime Goalscorer market being dominated by players like Salah, who are unlikely to start."

Burnley v Tottenham: Hosts will hold struggling Spurs

A run of draws for the hosts means there could be value in the stalemate at Turf Moor in this all Premier League tie.

Dan Fitch says: Burnley remain in the relegation zone, having drawn 2-2 at Southampton over the weekend. They've yet to win a Premier League game this season (P9 D4 L5), but their performances do seem to be improving, with Burnley drawing three of their last four matches in the Premier League.

"Spurs were disappointing again on Sunday, as were defeated 1-0 at West Ham, which was the fourth London derby they've lost this season. This could be another tough match for them. Their match against Wolves in the last round went to penalties and you can back the draw at 3.412/5."

Real Madrid v Osasuna: Hosts will concede in victory again

Wednesday 27 October, 20:30

Live on LaLigaTV and Betfair Live Video

Real Madrid's El Clasico win on Sunday left them second in La Liga, just one point behind Sociedad, with a game in hand and 1.695/7 in the title betting.

Dan Fitch says: "David Alaba gave Madrid a first-half lead, which was added to by a late goal from Lucas Vazquez secured the points, before Sergio Aguero's consolation strike. It was Real Madrid's second successive win, following their 5-0 midweek victory away at Shakhtar in the Champions League.

"Though Madrid are rightly expected to claim a third straight win, it may not be easy against sixth placed Osasuna. The visitors have won all four of their away games this season, with their last trip seeing them win 2-1 at Villarreal.

"Of Real Madrid's six La Liga victories this season, five have seen them concede. You can back a home win and both teams to score at 3.02/1."