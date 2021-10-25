EFL Cup Tips: West Ham will make it tough for Manchester City

Chelsea will win again

Chelsea 1.422/5 v Southampton 8.415/2; The Draw 4.67/2

Tuesday 26 October, 19:45

Chelsea remain top of the Premier League, having cruised to a 7-0 win over Norwich at the weekend. This was despite being without their two injured strikers Romelu Lukaku and Timo Werner.

Southampton made life tough for Chelsea when they met at Stamford Bridge at the start of the month, with the hosts needing two late goals to clinch a 3-1 victory. Ralph Hasenhuttl's rotation against Sheffield United in the last round, suggests that they will struggle to do so again and the hosts are 2.255/4 to win half-time/full-time.

QPR are reliable at home

QPR 1.9620/21 v Sunderland 4.03/1; The Draw 4.03/1

Tuesday 26 October, 19:45

QPR lost at Peterborough at the weekend, but their home form is reliable. They have only been defeated once at Loftus Park this season (P9 W5 D3) and knocked Everton out on penalties at home, in the last round.

Sunderland suffered a home loss against Charlton on Saturday and though the fourth placed League One side have been in otherwise decent form, this looks like a tough away day. Back QPR to win at 1.9620/21.

Burnley will hold struggling Spurs

Burnley 3.02/1 v Tottenham 2.546/4; The Draw 3.412/5

Wednesday 27 October, 19:45

Burnley remain in the relegation zone, having drawn 2-2 at Southampton over the weekend. They've yet to win a Premier League game this season (P9 D4 L5), but their performances do seem to be improving, with Burnley drawing three of their last four matches in the Premier League.

Spurs were disappointing again on Sunday, as were defeated 1-0 at West Ham, which was the fourth London derby they've lost this season. This could be another tough match for them. Their match against Wolves in the last round went to penalties and you can back the draw at 3.412/5.

Brighton unbeaten on road

Leicester 2.0621/20 v Brighton 3.8514/5; The Draw 3.7511/4

Wednesday 27 October, 19:45

Leicester look a little short here considering their mixed start to the season and Brighton's fine form. The Foxes are improving, with their 2-1 win at Brentford being their third consecutive victory, but Brighton are unbeaten away from home (P5 W3 D2).

With Brighton tending to keep things tight, this is another game that could be level after 90 minutes. The draw is 3.7511/4.

Brentford big for away win

Stoke 3.185/40 v Brentford 2.47/5; The Draw 3.55/2

Wednesday 27 October, 19:45

Brentford's 2-1 loss at home to Leicester was their second successive defeat, but there's been no game this season in which they haven't at least looked competitive.

With Stoke's 2-1 defeat at Millwall being their third straight loss, there looks to be a lot of value in Brentford's price. You can back them cautiously in the Draw No Bet market and still get odds of 1.738/11, but there is a temptation to be bold and go for Brentford to win at 2.47/5.

West Ham will be competitive

West Ham 7.87/1 v Manchester City 1.4840/85; The Draw 4.67/2

Wednesday 27 October, 19:45

West Ham are another team that these days are at least competitive, whoever they play. Their victory against Spurs on Sunday sent them up to fourth in the Premier League, which is a great achievement for a squad juggling Premier League commitments with Europa League fixtures.

Manchester City are of course the rightful favourites, but West Ham should make this tough for them. Both teams to score is 1.845/6.