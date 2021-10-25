Serie A Tips: AC Milan and Juventus to grab narrow wins

Spezia to shine

Spezia v Genoa

Tuesday October 26, 17:30

Live on BT Sport 2

This game pits 17th-placed Spezia against the side one place and one point below them in the table after nine rounds of action. There have been over 2.5 goals scored in Spezia's last six league games, while eight of Genoa's last nine Serie A matches have also seen over 2.5 goals and their defence has serious issues.

Opponents of the Grifone have scored at least twice in each of those encounters, while Spezia have conceded just seven times in their four home games so far compared to 15 in their five matches on the road. So with that in mind, the tip here is to back Spezia to win and over 2.5 goals , a market that is currently available at odds of 3.7511/4.

Milan to beat Torino. Again.

AC Milan v Torino

Tuesday October 26, 19:45

Live on BT Sport 3

Despite a lengthy injury list, Milan go into this midweek round sitting level with Napoli at the top of the Serie A table after winning nine of their last 10 league games. They also boast an impressive record against Tuesday's opponents, losing just two of the last 30 meetings with Torino in all competitions.

The Granata have also failed to score in any of the last four encounters between these two sides, while there have been under 2.5 goals scored in eight of Torino's last 10 away games in Serie A.

Armed with that knowledge, the tip here is to back Milan to win to nil at odds of 2.757/4.

Juve just too strong

Juventus v Sassuolo

Wednesday October 27, 17:30

Live on BT Sport 3

Having looked excellent last season, Sassuolo are enduring a tough start to the new campaign, winning just three of their nine games so far. They have also managed just four points in the four away games they have played in 2021/22, while Juventus have recorded four wins and a draw in their last five matches in all competitions.

The Bianconeri have conceded just one goal in that time and have won nine of their last 11 matches against Sassuolo in all competitions. So with all that in mind, the tip here is to back both teams to score: no, a market available at 2.255/4.