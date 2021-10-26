Preston v Liverpool: Reds will win to nil en-route to next round

Preston 9.617/2 v Liverpool 1.364/11; The Draw 5.85/1

Wednesday 27 October, 19:45

Live on Sky Sports Football

Preston struggling at wrong end of Championship

Preston are struggling in the Championship and have now been handed a challenging EFL Cup tie against Liverpool.

They lost 2-0 at Blackpool over the weekend, which leaves them in 19th place in the Championship. Six points clear of the relegation zone, Preston have only won two of their last ten games (D6 L2) across all competitions.

Preston have had a pretty kind draw which has helped them to reach the last-16 of the EFL Cup. After beating League Two side Mansfield in the first round, they've then defeated two League One teams, enjoying a 4-2 win at Morecambe and then beating Cheltenham 4-1.

The Preston manager Frankie McAvoy will be without the injured Josh Murphy and Ched Evans. Ali McCann will return, while Matthew Olosunde is also in contention.

Salah likely to get midweek rest

Liverpool's unbeaten start to the season reached new heights on Sunday, when they thrashed Manchester United 5-0 at Old Trafford.

Jurgen Klopp's team are now unbeaten in 13 games (W10 D3). Second in the Premier League, just a point behind the leaders Chelsea, they are top of their Champions League group and are expected to make it through to the quarter-finals of the EFL Cup.

Mohamed Salah scored a hat-trick against Manchester United, taking his total for the season to 15 goals in twelve appearances. He's yet to play in the EFL Cup this season and it's likely that the Egyptian will be rested again, as Klopp endeavours to keep the forward fit, at a time when he is in the form of his life.

The team that Klopp selected in the last round when Liverpool won 3-0 at Norwich, gives us an indication of the side he's likely to select. Takumi Minamino and Divock Origi were given a chance in attack. Both were on the bench against Manchester United, as were other likely starters such as Joel Matip, Joe Gomez, Konstantinos Tsimikas, Curtis Jones and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain.

Case for the defence is watertight

Liverpool are the favourites at 1.364/11, with the draw at 5.85/1 and Preston at 9.617/2.

Having already an away win against Premier League opposition in this competition, Liverpool's price looks reasonable enough. They were 1-0 up against Norwich within four minutes and you can back them to win half-time/full-time at 2.01/1.

At a bigger price of 2.56/4 you can back Liverpool to win to nil. After their struggles last season to name an experienced back four, Liverpool now find themselves with strength in depth in defence and have kept seven clean sheets in their 13 games.

Minamino grabbed brace in last round

Goals are expected, with over 2.5 goals available at 1.548/15. When combined with a Liverpool win, the odds swell to 1.84/5, with the bet having landed against Norwich.

Minamino scored twice in that match and looks good value at 2.757/4 to add to his tally, with the Anytime Goalscorer market being dominated by players like Salah, who are unlikely to start.

Origi was also on target and is 2.6313/8, the same price as the 17-year old Kaide Gordon, who also started in the last round.