To help personalise content, tailor your experience and help us improve our services, Betfair uses cookies. By navigating our site, you agree to allow us to use cookies, in accordance with our Cookie Policy and Privacy Policy.

Premier League Tips

Champions League Tips

Championship Tips

Daily Football Tips

The Daily Acca

Football Podcast

La Liga Tips: Real Madrid will put pressure on underestimated league leaders

Carlo Ancelotti.
Will Carlo Ancelotti be cheering on a Real Madrid victory against Osasuna?

Dan Fitch is expecting positive results from Real Madrid and the La Liga leaders Real Sociedad, as he previews the pick of the midweek action from Spain.

"Of Real Madrid’s six La Liga victories this season, five have seen them concede."

Back Real Madrid to beat Osasuna and both teams to score at 3.02/1

Barca need win, but Vallecano will make it tough

Rayo Vallecano 4.77/2 v Barcelona 1.855/6; The Draw 4.03/1
Wednesday 27 October, 18:00
Live on Betfair Live Video

Barcelona badly need a win when they visit Rayo Vallecano on Wednesday, having been defeated in El Clasico over the weekend.

Ronald Koeman's team lost 2-1 at home against Real Madrid. The Dutch manager was faced with an angry mob of Barca fans when he tried to leave the Camp Nou after the game. Though the club have condemned the actions of these fans, Koeman can't possibly survive unless results rapidly improve.

Ninth in the table, Barcelona are only six points behind the leaders Real Sociedad, with a game in hand. Yet such is their lack of consistency, it's hard not to imagine this gap getting bigger before long. There's certainly no guarantee that they will beat Vallecano, despite what the odds might suggest.

The hosts are a point ahead of Barcelona in seventh place and are unbeaten in four home games this season. Vallecano lost 3-2 away at Betis at the weekend and this could be another competitive game, with both teams to score priced at 1.738/11.

Madrid will concede in victory again

Real Madrid 1.364/11 v Osasuna 10.09/1; The Draw 5.85/1
Wednesday 27 October, 20:30
Live on LaLigaTV and Betfair Live Video

Real Madrid's El Clasico win leaves them second in La Liga, just one point behind Sociedad, with a game in hand.

David Alaba gave Madrid a first-half lead, which was added to by a late goal from Lucas Vazquez secured the points, before Sergio Aguero's consolation strike. It was Real Madrid's second successive win, following their 5-0 midweek victory away at Shakhtar in the Champions League.

Though Madrid are rightly expected to claim a third straight win, it may not be easy against sixth placed Osasuna. The visitors have won all four of their away games this season, with their last trip seeing them win 2-1 at Villarreal.

Of Real Madrid's six La Liga victories this season, five have seen them concede. You can back a home win and both teams to score at 3.02/1.

La Liga leaders remain underestimated

Celta Vigo 2.962/1 v Real Sociedad 2.588/5; The Draw 3.55/2
Thursday 28 October, 18:00
Live on LaLigaTV and Betfair Live Video

With a quarter of the season gone, Real Sociedad remain top of La Liga and underestimated.

They were a big price away at Atletico Madrid at the weekend and we successfully tipped the draw to land. Sociedad actually came close to winning, taking a 2-0 lead through Alexander Sorloth and Alexander Isak, before Atletico fought back with two second-half goals from Luis Suarez.

Now they face Celta Vigo and Sociedad are a relatively big price for a team that are top, facing a side in 14th place. Celta Vigo are in decent form, with their win at Getafe on Monday being their third victory in the last five games (L2), but it's hard to imagine the likes of Atletico, Real Madrid or even Barcelona being as generously priced as Sociedad are.

Sociedad are now unbeaten in twelve games (W7 D5). You can choose to play it safe and still get odds of 1.834/5 for Sociedad in the Draw No Bet market, or take a chance on them winning at 2.588/5.

Get a Free £5 Bet – Every Day!

Stake £20 on multiples over the course of a day, and, after the bets have settled, you'll get a free £5 to use on multiples. Bets must settle before 23:59 on the day they're placed. No opt-in required, T&Cs apply.

Recommended bets

Back Rayo Vallecano and Barcelona to both score at 1.738/11
Back Real Madrid to beat Osasuna and both teams to score at 3.02/1
Back Real Sociedad draw no bet against Celta Vigo at 1.834/5

Spanish La Liga: Rayo Vallecano v Barcelona (Both teams to Score?)

Show Hide

Wednesday 27 October, 6.00pm

Market rules

Back Lay
Yes
No
Up
Down

Bet slip

Close

Spanish La Liga: Real Madrid v Osasuna (Match Odds and Both teams to Score)

Show Hide

Wednesday 27 October, 8.30pm

Market rules

Back Lay
Real Madrid/Yes
Osasuna/Yes
Draw/Yes
Real Madrid/No
Osasuna/No
Draw/No
Up
Down

Bet slip

Close

Spanish La Liga: Celta Vigo v Real Sociedad (Match Odds)

Show Hide

Thursday 28 October, 6.00pm

Market rules

Back Lay
Celta Vigo
Real Sociedad
The Draw
Up
Down

Bet slip

Close

Get a Free £/€20 Exchange Bet

  • Join Now - Open account using promo code VAL225
  • Bet - Place a £/€20 Bet on the Exchange
  • Earn We'll Refund You £/€20 If the Bet Loses
Bet now

T&Cs apply.

Discover the latest articles

Read past articles

More Spanish Football