La Liga Tips: Real Madrid will put pressure on underestimated league leaders

Barca need win, but Vallecano will make it tough

Rayo Vallecano 4.77/2 v Barcelona 1.855/6; The Draw 4.03/1

Wednesday 27 October, 18:00

Live on Betfair Live Video

Barcelona badly need a win when they visit Rayo Vallecano on Wednesday, having been defeated in El Clasico over the weekend.

Ronald Koeman's team lost 2-1 at home against Real Madrid. The Dutch manager was faced with an angry mob of Barca fans when he tried to leave the Camp Nou after the game. Though the club have condemned the actions of these fans, Koeman can't possibly survive unless results rapidly improve.

Ninth in the table, Barcelona are only six points behind the leaders Real Sociedad, with a game in hand. Yet such is their lack of consistency, it's hard not to imagine this gap getting bigger before long. There's certainly no guarantee that they will beat Vallecano, despite what the odds might suggest.

The hosts are a point ahead of Barcelona in seventh place and are unbeaten in four home games this season. Vallecano lost 3-2 away at Betis at the weekend and this could be another competitive game, with both teams to score priced at 1.738/11.

Madrid will concede in victory again

Real Madrid 1.364/11 v Osasuna 10.09/1; The Draw 5.85/1

Wednesday 27 October, 20:30

Live on LaLigaTV and Betfair Live Video

Real Madrid's El Clasico win leaves them second in La Liga, just one point behind Sociedad, with a game in hand.

David Alaba gave Madrid a first-half lead, which was added to by a late goal from Lucas Vazquez secured the points, before Sergio Aguero's consolation strike. It was Real Madrid's second successive win, following their 5-0 midweek victory away at Shakhtar in the Champions League.

Though Madrid are rightly expected to claim a third straight win, it may not be easy against sixth placed Osasuna. The visitors have won all four of their away games this season, with their last trip seeing them win 2-1 at Villarreal.

Of Real Madrid's six La Liga victories this season, five have seen them concede. You can back a home win and both teams to score at 3.02/1.

La Liga leaders remain underestimated

Celta Vigo 2.962/1 v Real Sociedad 2.588/5; The Draw 3.55/2

Thursday 28 October, 18:00

Live on LaLigaTV and Betfair Live Video

With a quarter of the season gone, Real Sociedad remain top of La Liga and underestimated.

They were a big price away at Atletico Madrid at the weekend and we successfully tipped the draw to land. Sociedad actually came close to winning, taking a 2-0 lead through Alexander Sorloth and Alexander Isak, before Atletico fought back with two second-half goals from Luis Suarez.

Now they face Celta Vigo and Sociedad are a relatively big price for a team that are top, facing a side in 14th place. Celta Vigo are in decent form, with their win at Getafe on Monday being their third victory in the last five games (L2), but it's hard to imagine the likes of Atletico, Real Madrid or even Barcelona being as generously priced as Sociedad are.

Sociedad are now unbeaten in twelve games (W7 D5). You can choose to play it safe and still get odds of 1.834/5 for Sociedad in the Draw No Bet market, or take a chance on them winning at 2.588/5.