Football Bet of the Day: Far from plain at Plainmoor

Southern rivals to whip up a storm

Torquay United v Yeovil Town

Wednesday 01 January, 15:00

We ended the year slightly in the red, but at least we went out with a bang, as ES Tunis' hefty win over Kairouan gave us our second winner of the week.

We'll take that momentum into 2020, and head to the south coast of England. Torquay are up against Yeovil Town in the National League, and their recent records suggest there'll be a goalfest to usher in the new year.

Torquay are 14th in the table, but only four points adrift of the playoff places. Remarkably, they have scored 49 goals in 28 league games, but have conceded 53. That means their 28 games have featured a whopping 102 goals at an average of 3.64 per match. It won't surprise you to learn that five of their last seven outings in all competitions have featured at least four goals. To add spice, United boss Gary Johnson is facing his former club.

Yeovil are pushing hard for a return to the EFL, and are only a point behind the leaders Barrow. The Glovers have the best attacking record in the division, with 52 goals scored in 28 games. They have leaked 36 league goals, have conceded at least twice in their last three matches, and you have to go back to early September for their last clean sheet on the road in the league. Three of their last five away games have featured at least four goals, as have their last four matches overall.

Over 3.5 Goals isn't normally priced as low as [2.34], but it's probably justified here, and if anything it seems a bit generous. Let's take advantage and back Over 3.5 Goals.

